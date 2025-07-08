MEXC Exchange
Manus responds to layoff rumors: Adjustments to some business teams due to operational efficiency considerations
PANews reported on July 8 that AIAgent platform Manus responded to rumors of layoffs. On July 8, regarding rumors of large-scale layoffs at the company, Manus responded: "Based on the
PANews
2025/07/08 22:13
OpenSea acquires Rally Wallet to promote mobile and token trading layout
PANews reported on July 8 that according to The Block , OpenSea has acquired Rally , the developer of the Rally wallet and its mobile-first Web3 application. The acquisition aims
PANews
2025/07/08 22:12
Ego Death Capital Completes $100 Million Fund to Invest in Bitcoin Companies
PANews reported on July 8 that according to Axios , Ego Death Capital has completed its second fund of $ 100 million, focusing on promoting the development of software companies
PANews
2025/07/08 22:00
Dow Jones stalls as China warns against fresh trade tensions
U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as traders looked for gains following President Donald Trump’s delay of sweeping reciprocal tariffs and as China warned against a rekindling of trade tensions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was largely flat as the…
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 21:58
Semiconductor giant Sequans ditches cash for Bitcoin in $384m treasury overhaul
Sequans Communications is swapping traditional reserves for Bitcoin, funneling $384 million in newly raised capital into BTC. The company’s CEO cites Bitcoin’s “unique properties” as the driving force behind the strategic shift. On July 8, France-based Sequans Communications announced the…
BTC
$108,526.54
+0.50%
Crypto.news
2025/07/08 21:50
DeFi Development purchased 47,272 SOLs, and its holdings increased to 690,000
PANews reported on July 8 that according to DeFi Development Corp. (on the X platform), 60 days ago, the company held 420,690 SOLs , which has now increased to 690,420
PANews
2025/07/08 21:49
World Gold Council: Global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the first half of the year, with average daily trading volume setting a semi-annual record
PANews reported on July 8 that the World Gold Council reported that driven by a strong performance in June (+US$7.6 billion), global gold ETFs increased by US$38 billion in the
PANews
2025/07/08 21:45
Circle (CRCL.K) fell 3.4% and Mizuho Bank rated "underperform"
PANews reported on July 8 that Circle (CRCL.K) fell 3.4% and was rated "underperforming" by Mizuho Bank.
PANews
2025/07/08 21:44
Resupply launches IP retention incentive plan, 2.5 million RSUP will be distributed in 52 weeks
PANews reported on July 8 that the decentralized stablecoin protocol Resupply tweeted that the second phase of the Resupply Recovery Plan - IP Retention Incentive Program is now officially online.
PANews
2025/07/08 21:26
Huione wallets moved $1B to crypto exchanges since FinCEN action
Huione-linked wallets moved nearly $1 billion in USDT to CEXs since FinCEN imposed restrictions on US financial institutions interacting with the group.
PANews
2025/07/08 21:22
