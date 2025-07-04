MEXC Exchange
Meta proposes to acquire minority stake in venture capital firm NFDG
PANews reported on July 4 that according to the Wall Street Journal, Meta Platforms proposed to acquire part of the equity of venture capital firm NFDG, which was founded by
PANews
2025/07/04 10:41
Stablecoin market cap unlikely to hit $2 trillion by 2028: JPMorgan
In a note to investors on Thursday, JPMorgan Chase estimated that the stablecoin market could reach $500 billion by 2028, a modest prediction compared to popular forecasts of a $1-$2 trillion market capitalization increase over the same period.
Fxstreet
2025/07/04 10:40
Japan’s Minna Bank Explores Use of Stablecoins on Solana Platform in Fireblocks-Led Research
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first pure digital bank, Minna Bank, is exploring the use of stablecoins and digital wallets to support daily financial services
PANews
2025/07/04 10:22
FTX applies to the court for the implementation of the "restricted processing procedure", and China and other regions may lose their claims rights
PANews reported on July 4 that Sunil, a representative of FTX creditors, tweeted that FTX has applied for court approval to allow a new "restricted processing procedure" to be implemented
PANews
2025/07/04 10:10
Boshi Fund is suspected of planning stable currency business and publishing related job recruitment
PANews reported on July 4 that according to China Securities Journal, Bosera Funds (International) recently issued a recruitment notice for product managers in the field of virtual assets, requiring applicants
PANews
2025/07/04 09:51
Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion new USDT on the Ethereum network about 5 hours ago.
PANews
2025/07/04 09:45
An independent miner mined block 903883 and earned 3.173 BTC
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, independent miner "Solo CK" successfully mined Bitcoin block #903883. The block contains 3,949 transactions, and the block reward plus
PANews
2025/07/04 09:37
iM Bank applies for 12 Korean won stablecoin trademarks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Korean media Newsis, iM Bank announced that it has applied for 12 trademarks related to the Korean won stablecoin, including "iMKRW", "iMST"
PANews
2025/07/04 09:25
U.S. House Financial Services Committee: July 14th is "Crypto Week" and will review multiple crypto bills
PANews reported on July 4 that the U.S. House Financial Services Committee Financial Services GOP posted on the X platform that its chairman French Hill, Agriculture Committee Chairman GT Thompson
PANews
2025/07/04 08:58
PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops
PrismaX is a project that develops generative AI for robotics by training it to see and interact with the real world. Instead of textual data, they are creating multimodal datasets to bring AI and robots closer to mass adoption. The project has raised $11 million from a16z CSX, Volt Capital, Blockchain Builders Fund and others. […] Сообщение PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Incrypted
2025/07/04 08:52
