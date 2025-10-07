How Takeover Changed Newcastle United

The post How Takeover Changed Newcastle United appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiles as they are introduced to the fans prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on October 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Getty Images Four years on, Newcastle United is a different club with different aims. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has transformed everything on and off the pitch alongside minority shareholders the Reuben brothers since their arrival, but not everything has gone to plan. Considering Newcastle’s predicament in 2021, it is hard to argue that the takeover could have gone much better in terms of results. Newcastle was winless in eight Premier League games with an unfit squad that lacked sufficient quality to compete. Now it is embarking on its second Champions League campaign in three seasons and has already ended the wait for a trophy, which reached 70 years in terms of domestic honours, with full internationals in almost every position. Head coach Eddie Howe, appointed mere weeks after the new owners arrived, has been the catalyst for success. Yes, money has been spent, bigger money than Newcastle has ever spent before, but Howe’s coaching is his greatest strength. He makes players better; the likes of Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy were part of the team that was drifting into oblivion; they were both front and centre lifting the Carabao Cup aloft in March. Bruno Guimaraes is the perfect embodiment of what Newcastle’s current team is about; hope, belief and passion. The Brazil midfielder was one of the first signings of the Saudi project in January 2022; Newcastle were still struggling in the Premier League and safety was far from assured. But Guimaraes was convinced by the…