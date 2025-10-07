MEXC Exchange
India's RBI plans digital currency to replace unregulated cryptocurrencies
The post India's RBI plans digital currency to replace unregulated cryptocurrencies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. India will introduce a sovereign-backed digital currency under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as it discourages the use of private cryptocurrencies due to their lack of asset “backing.” According to an announcement made Monday by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Doha, India’s digital currency would carry the same guarantee as traditional money, albeit entirely in electronic form. The Minister said the RBI-backed currency is similar to stablecoins in the US, regulated under the GENIUS Act. He explained that the Indian model would be fully backed by the country’s central bank, which would make it more secure and reliable than privately issued cryptos. Minister criticizes cryptocurrencies ‘without backing’ Speaking to attendees of India’s United Payments Interface launch event in Qatar, Goyal repeated the government’s sentiments, bashing assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which operate without sovereign or asset backing. “We have not been encouraging cryptocurrency which does not have sovereign backing or which is not backed by assets, say it on the federal bank or local currency,” he remarked. The Minister warned that private digital assets have inherent risks because “there’s no backend guaranteeing any value,” adding, “Suppose tomorrow there’s no buyer, there’s nobody to guarantee. It’s a thing you can do at your own risk and cost. The government doesn’t encourage or discourage. We only tax it.” India is still among the world’s most active crypto markets, according to the 2025 Global Adoption Index by blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis. The country’s on-chain value received in the 12 months ending June this year grew by 99%, only behind Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea. The report shows that the Asia-Pacific region recorded a sharp increase in digital asset transactions, climbing from $1.4 trillion to $2.36 trillion year-over-year. Much of this growth was aided by individual users and small…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:41
Unlikely to break clearly above 1.3525 – UOB Group
The post Unlikely to break clearly above 1.3525 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebound in Pound Sterling (GBP) has scope to extend but is unlikely to break clearly above 1.3525. In the longer run, GBP is expected to continue range-trading; a narrower range of 1.3400/1.3525 is likely sufficient to contain price movements, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. GBP is expected to continue range-trading 24-HOUR VIEW: “Yesterday, we held the view that GBP ‘may continue to decline toward 1.3400.’ However, we pointed out that ‘based on the current momentum, a clear break below this level appears unlikely.’ The subsequent price movements did not turn out as expected, as after dropping to a low of 1.3417, GBP rebounded strongly to a high of 1.3489. The strong rebound has scope to extend, but this time around, based on the current momentum, a clear break above the major resistance at 1.3525 is unlikely. Note that there is another resistance level at 1.3500. On the downside, support levels are at 1.3460 and 1.3435.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Our most recent narrative was from one week ago (30 Sep, spot at 1.3435), in which we stated that GBP ‘is likely to trade in a range between 1.3360 and 1.3525.’ We continue to expect range-trading, but a narrower range of 1.3400/1.3525 is likely sufficient to contain the price movements for now.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gbp-usd-unlikely-to-break-clearly-above-13525-uob-group-202510070842
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:35
BNY Mellon considers tokenized deposits and blockchain payments
The post BNY Mellon considers tokenized deposits and blockchain payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways BNY Mellon is exploring tokenized deposits and blockchain payments to advance its digital asset strategy. The bank is increasing its involvement in crypto infrastructure, reflecting a wider trend in traditional finance toward blockchain adoption. BNY Mellon, a major US custodian bank, is exploring tokenized deposits and blockchain-based payments as part of its digital asset strategy. The bank is deepening its involvement in crypto infrastructure by considering tokenized deposits, aligning with broader traditional finance shifts toward blockchain technology. BNY Mellon has partnered with Ripple to provide custody services for the RLUSD stablecoin, facilitating on-chain reserve management. The move contributes to the tokenization trend in finance, where banks are using blockchain for secure, regulated transactions within their ecosystems. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bny-mellon-tokenized-deposits-blockchain/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:34
Elon Musk appoints former Morgan Stanley banker as CFO for xAI, X
The post Elon Musk appoints former Morgan Stanley banker as CFO for xAI, X appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk has picked Anthony Armstrong, a banker who previously worked at Morgan Stanley, to serve as the finance head for his artificial intelligence company xAI. The move represents another major change in the leadership team across Musk’s various business ventures. Armstrong, who helped guide the purchase of Twitter, has become one of Musk’s trusted advisors over recent years. He even joined Musk during his stint working with the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, in Washington. The new finance boss will oversee money matters for both xAI and the social media site X, people with knowledge of the situation told Financial Times. Back in March, Musk combined X and xAI into one entity worth $113 billion. This leadership switch at xAI happens as Musk deals with a wave of high-level staff leaving his companies. In July, Linda Yaccarino stepped down from the lead role at X. During the summer months, xAI also lost its legal chief Robert Keele and its previous money manager Mike Liberatore. Armstrong started working in the xAI role a few weeks ago and officially took the finance chief title just days ago, according to one person familiar with the arrangement. His account on X now shows an xAI symbol next to his name, indicating he works for the firm. Betting big on artificial intelligence Musk has increased his commitment to artificial intelligence, working quickly to create advanced technology that can go up against companies like OpenAI and Google’s DeepMind. He has spent heavily on the expensive equipment needed to support these goals. xAI stakeholders say the company has been in talks about raising more money in a deal that would put its worth at roughly $200 billion. However, these investors noted the deal has not been completed yet. Armstrong faces the challenge of getting the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:26
How Takeover Changed Newcastle United
The post How Takeover Changed Newcastle United appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan smiles as they are introduced to the fans prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park on October 17, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Getty Images Four years on, Newcastle United is a different club with different aims. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) has transformed everything on and off the pitch alongside minority shareholders the Reuben brothers since their arrival, but not everything has gone to plan. Considering Newcastle’s predicament in 2021, it is hard to argue that the takeover could have gone much better in terms of results. Newcastle was winless in eight Premier League games with an unfit squad that lacked sufficient quality to compete. Now it is embarking on its second Champions League campaign in three seasons and has already ended the wait for a trophy, which reached 70 years in terms of domestic honours, with full internationals in almost every position. Head coach Eddie Howe, appointed mere weeks after the new owners arrived, has been the catalyst for success. Yes, money has been spent, bigger money than Newcastle has ever spent before, but Howe’s coaching is his greatest strength. He makes players better; the likes of Fabian Schar and Jacob Murphy were part of the team that was drifting into oblivion; they were both front and centre lifting the Carabao Cup aloft in March. Bruno Guimaraes is the perfect embodiment of what Newcastle’s current team is about; hope, belief and passion. The Brazil midfielder was one of the first signings of the Saudi project in January 2022; Newcastle were still struggling in the Premier League and safety was far from assured. But Guimaraes was convinced by the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:23
Vitalik pushes for zk anonymous voting amidst social threats
The post Vitalik pushes for zk anonymous voting amidst social threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vitalik Buterin is advocating for the use of zk anonymous voting mechanisms to protect lawmaker identities in governance rulings, citing its ability to protect voters from threats of violence. Summary Vitalik Buterin advocated for anonymous decision-making to protect officials from retaliation and bias. Buterin highlighted the role of zero-knowledge proofs in enabling anonymous yet verifiable voting on blockchain. The technology has been used in the past to protect voter identity. In a Farcaster post, the Ethereum co-founder spotlighted a recent incident involving South Carolina Circuit Court judge Diane Goodstein’s house which was burned down after weeks of receiving death threats. Goodstein had reportedly blocked the Trump administration from gaining access to voter files. The decision was openly criticized by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon and later reversed by the state Supreme Court. Reflecting on the incident, Vitalik Buterin emphasized the importance of making major decision votes anonymous in order to protect public officials from the inevitable backlash that could arise from the opposing side. In the past, Buterin has also advocated for secret-ballot general assembly votes in the United Nations. He believes that the mechanism would allow countries to choose their own representative and let them make decisions based on their own conscience without external pressure. He argued that more governance decisions should be made through anonymous voting mechanisms. He has also emphasized the potential of zero-knowledge reputation systems, identity verification, and credential management in improving privacy and security with regards to how personal information is managed. “This situation is a good argument for judges’ identities being hidden (!!) when they make their rulings. The function of a judge is to rule according to the facts as interpreted through their conscience, not to be “accountable” to violent mobs,” said Buterin in his recent post. Vitalik: ‘zk wizard…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:11
Laos Taps Hydropower Surplus for Cryptocurrency Mining
The post Laos Taps Hydropower Surplus for Cryptocurrency Mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laos is leveraging its hydropower surplus to explore cryptocurrency mining amid rising national debt. The government seeks to monetize excess electricity, generating foreign currency while diversifying state revenue sources. Monetizing Hydropower Surplus to Service National Debt Laos faces one of the highest debt-to-GDP ratios in Southeast Asia, largely due to large-scale hydropower projects financed through international loans, primarily from China. Dubbed the “Battery of Southeast Asia,” the country produces more electricity than domestic demand and export capacity can absorb. Peak rainy seasons exacerbate the surplus, leaving the state utility, Électricité du Laos (EDL), with underutilized energy. Sponsored Sponsored In response, the Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) is developing a framework for digital asset mining, aiming to convert stranded hydropower into US dollar-denominated cryptocurrency revenue. Licensed mining operations would pay fixed electricity fees, creating a predictable fiscal mechanism to service debt obligations. By channeling excess power into Bitcoin and other digital assets, the government intends to establish a high-value demand for otherwise idle energy. This move represents an official endorsement of a sector historically marginalized or regulated inconsistently across Southeast Asia, positioning digital mining as a strategic financial lever. Regulatory Framework and Licensing Initiatives To support the mining initiative, Laos has introduced a formal licensing system for large-scale cryptocurrency miners and local trading platforms. The regulatory structure is designed to attract foreign investment, particularly from regions where mining faces restrictions, bringing both capital and technical expertise into the Lao economy. Domestic financial institutions are preparing to facilitate compliant conversions of mined digital assets into fiat currency. By formalizing mining operations, the government aims to monitor energy use, collect taxes, and ensure regulatory compliance. Critics, however, caution that even hydropower-based mining carries ecological and social risks. The government maintains that renewable energy minimizes environmental impact, yet large-scale operations may still stress…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:05
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches New High Amid Surging Demand and ETF Inflows
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches New High Amid Surging Demand and ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lawrence Jengar Oct 06, 2025 06:39 Bitcoin hits a record high near $125.5K, driven by spot demand, ETF inflows, and derivatives market activity, reflecting renewed investor confidence. Bitcoin has achieved a remarkable milestone, reaching an all-time high near $125,500. This surge is attributed to renewed spot demand, record ETF inflows, and robust activity across derivatives markets, according to Glassnode. Market Overview The recent rally in Bitcoin prices signifies a decisive shift in market sentiment, with capital flowing back into risk assets. This renewed confidence is evident among both institutional and on-chain participants. Spot demand has notably reaccelerated, with cumulative ETF inflows surpassing $2.2 billion and daily trade volumes exceeding $26 billion. This indicates a strong conviction among traditional investors, further highlighted by a significant shift from outflows in September to record inflows in early October. On-chain activity has also seen a substantial increase, with entity-adjusted transfer volumes rising by 39% and active addresses increasing by 11%. These metrics suggest higher network utilization and organic growth in demand. Profitability metrics are robust, with 97% of the supply in profit, and the Net Unrealized Profit/Loss Ratio climbing to 5.7%. While these conditions might lead to near-term consolidation, the steady realized inflows and modest expansion in realized cap suggest orderly profit-taking. Derivatives Market Activity The derivatives market has mirrored the spot market’s optimism. Futures open interest has grown by 7.7% to $47.8 billion, indicating heightened speculative activity. Funding rates have turned positive, as traders increasingly pay to maintain long positions. In the options market, the 25-delta skew has eased towards neutral, reducing downside hedging demand and favoring call buying. Volatility measures have moderated, suggesting that the price increase is being absorbed efficiently rather than driven by panic short-covering. Conclusion Bitcoin’s new peak is backed by…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:01
Zeta Network Group Enters Strategic Partnership With SOLV Foundation To Advance Bitcoin-Centric Finance
The post Zeta Network Group Enters Strategic Partnership With SOLV Foundation To Advance Bitcoin-Centric Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zeta Network Group Enters Strategic Partnership With SOLV Foundation To Advance Bitcoin-Centric Finance – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Zeta Network Group Enters Strategic Partnership with SOLV Foundation to Advance Bitcoin-Centric Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/zeta-network-group-enters-strategic-partnership-with-solv-foundation-to-advance-bitcoin-centric-finance/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 19:56
Polymarket Adds Bitcoin Deposits as $1 B Valuation Nears
The post Polymarket Adds Bitcoin Deposits as $1 B Valuation Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket has launched on the Bitcoin network, enabling BTC deposits for users. The platform is reportedly finalizing a $200 million funding round at a $1 billion valuation. CFTC’s no-action letter has paved the way for Polymarket’s potential US relaunch. Polymarket, one of the leading on-chain prediction markets, now lets users deposit Bitcoin (BTC) directly on its platform. The move marks the company’s official expansion to the Bitcoin network, adding new liquidity and accessibility as it prepares for a reported $200 million funding round that could value the firm near $1 billion. Direct BTC Deposits Now Live The company announced on October 7 that it now supports direct Bitcoin deposits, allowing users to participate in decentralized markets using the world’s largest cryptocurrency. The move comes months after its March launch on Solana, which enabled deposits in Solana’s native token, SOL. The integration of Bitcoin adds another layer of accessibility and liquidity to the fast-growing platform, which has emerged as one of the most popular venues for decentralized prediction markets. Users can now stake BTC to speculate on real-world events ranging from political elections to global conflicts and economic outcomes. Related: Polymarket Uses Chainlink to Deliver Near-Instant Market Outcomes Investors Circle a $1 B Valuation Polymarket’s expansion comes amid reports that the company is finalizing a $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, which could value it at around $1 billion. If completed, the raise would grant Polymarket “unicorn” status despite ongoing restrictions for American users. CFTC Gives Breathing Room for U.S. Relaunch Polymarket has previously faced compliance issues in the United States, including a 2022 CFTC enforcement action for operating unregistered event-based contracts. In July, Polymarket acquired QCX, a Florida-based derivatives exchange, and received a no-action letter from the CFTC in September. The letter stated that the regulator…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 19:47
