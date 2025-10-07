2025-10-12 Sunday

How Avalon X Is Turning Real Estate Tokenization Into 2025’s Biggest Crypto Presale Opportunity

In 2025, the search for the next best crypto presale has shifted away from short-lived hype and speculative trends. Investors are turning to projects with substance those backed by tangible assets and long-term value. That’s where real estate tokenization comes into focus. By linking blockchain technology to property investment, platforms like Avalon X (AVLX) are [...] The post How Avalon X Is Turning Real Estate Tokenization Into 2025’s Biggest Crypto Presale Opportunity appeared first on Blockonomi.
Full List of XRP ETF Filings: New Dates, Deadlines, and More

The post Full List of XRP ETF Filings: New Dates, Deadlines, and More appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Multiple XRP ETFs went live this year, but dozens more are still awaiting approval from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The recent U.S. government shutdown, which led the agency to work with only a handful of staff, is causing delays to these applications. Around 90 ETF filings are sitting idle amid this shutdown.  …
Saudi leaves official selling prices unchanged for Asian buyers – ING

The post Saudi leaves official selling prices unchanged for Asian buyers – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ICE Brent and NYMEX WTI continued their upward rally in the early trading session today amid persistent risks to Russian Oil supplies and a moderate output hike by OPEC+, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. Pemium Arab Light crude into Asia has been left unchanged “Meanwhile, the Brent prompt timespread strengthened slightly and traded in a backwardation of $0.42/bbl this morning, compared to $0.37/bbl at the end of last week. The Saudis released their latest official selling prices (OSPs) for November loadings. It shows that the premium for their flagship Arab Light crude into Asia was left unchanged at US$2.20/bbl over the benchmark.” “The decision comes after OPEC+ agreed to increase Oil production by 137k b/d in November, and it also contrasts with the average market expectations of an increase of US$0.30/bbl. OSPs for all grades into the US and Europe were reduced by US$0.50/bbl and US$1.20/bbl respectively, reflecting expectations of slower demand.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/saudi-leaves-official-selling-prices-unchanged-for-asian-buyers-ing-202510070839
Critical SHIB Alert Issued as Real Shiba Inu Token Scam Targets Wallets

The post Critical SHIB Alert Issued as Real Shiba Inu Token Scam Targets Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crucial alert has been passed to the Shiba Inu community by Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the SHIB community. Susbarium alerts the Shiba Inu community to an ongoing phishing scam using a real Shiba Inu token. It noted that a real SHIB token has been airdropped to wallets, but scammers are attaching a deceptive message urging users to visit a fake website to claim rewards. 🚨 SHIBARMY ALERT – PHISHING SCAM USING REAL TOKEN 🚨 A real SHIB token has been airdropped to wallets, but scammers are attaching a deceptive message urging users to “visit http://shibafarmance .org to claim rewards.” ⚠️ This is a phishing scam. The token itself may be… pic.twitter.com/wqi2ynopSq — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) October 6, 2025 The Shiba Inu watchdog flagged this as a phishing scam, adding that the token itself may be valid, but the message is designed to lure users into connecting their wallets to a fake site. In a separate tweet, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to actively protect their wallets.  It says that scammers are actively impersonating trusted sources and sending fake links that mimic official Shiba Inu pages. The aim remains to trick unsuspecting victims into connecting their wallets and subsequently draining their funds. Alert issued In four points, Susbarium explained what the scam is about. First, scammers want to leverage the popularity and Shiba Inu’s legitimacy to exploit unsuspecting investors. The bad actors then issue a call to action to visit a website to claim rewards. Susbarium added that this website is not related with the official Shiba Inu ecosystem, and connecting wallets could result in users’ assets being stolen or compromising their security. In the four points, as well, Susbarium mentioned how to stay safe. First, Shiba…
Why banks still won’t touch XRP

The post Why banks still won’t touch XRP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Insufficient privacy is the reason why most banks choose not to use XRP, according to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Garlinghouse made the claim this week during a conversation with one of the XRP Ledger’s (XRPL) 35 most senior validators, a default unique node list (dUNL) operator known as “Vet.” During the talk, Garlinghouse admitted that privacy features are still insufficiently compelling for certain types of financial giants that the XRP community has been courting for over a decade. “I asked Brad here what’s the path to get more institutional adoption on the XRP Ledger, so that institutions are comfortable with sharing transaction hashes with us,” Vet summarized. “He said privacy.” Now that fans of Ripple have had time to absorb the decisions made by SWIFT and Stripe to opt for XRP competitors, Garlinghouse is reflecting on the XRPL’s insufficient privacy offering as a clear obstacle to institutional adoption. I asked Brad here what’s the path to get more institutional adoption on the XRP Ledger, so that institutions are comfortable with sharing tx hashes with us. >He said privacy. Fast forward it all makes sense and fits nicely together. We passed many compliance amendments like… pic.twitter.com/OfTSBvATEH — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) October 5, 2025 No reason to publish everything on-chain For reasons of compliance, risk, regulation, or even basic respect for clients’ privacy, financial institutions don’t want to broadcast all transactions — nor even hashed transactions — publicly. For example, imagine an entity with a steady cadence of transactions suddenly dumping millions of hashes onto the blockchain. This unexpected flurry might move markets or prompt regulatory probes, needlessly burdening the institution with costly labor simply because it chose to broadcast hashes into the XRPL. Even pseudonymizing transactions might fail to sufficiently obscure the institution’s identity. Blockchain forensics can often deanonymize transactions through…
The shutdown meant no jobs report. Carlyle’s analysis shows it would have been pretty bad

The post The shutdown meant no jobs report. Carlyle’s analysis shows it would have been pretty bad appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A ‘Now Hiring’ paper sits on the table as recruiters for Teleperformance company engage job seekers at the Mega JobNewsUSA South Florida Job Fair held in the Amerant Bank Arena on Sept. 25, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. Joe Raedle | Getty Images Employment growth was essentially flat in September, according to data from investment giant Carlyle that seeks to fill in data gaps created by the government shutdown. The firm said its proprietary data showed job growth of just 17,000 from the month, which would be even less than the 22,000 gain in August reflected in Bureau of Labor Statistics data. With the BLS shuttered and data releases suspended until the impasse between congressional Republicans and Democrats is resolved, Wall Street firms are rushing to provide alternative measures to paint a picture of where the U.S. economy is heading. Carlyle’s data jibes somewhat with other releases showing little hiring growth. Last week, payrolls processing firm ADP reported that a loss of 32,000 jobs in the private sector, though that included a reduction stemming from adjustments to BLS revisions. Outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas also reported last week that while layoffs declined in September, the level of planned hiring for firms hit its lowest since 2009, when the economy was still feeling the impact from the global financial crisis. To be sure, while Carlyle’s data showed anemic payroll gains, other economic indicators painted a brighter picture. The firm said underlying gross domestic product growth was running at 2.7% annualized pace in September while business investment accelerated 4.8% on a three-month average annual rate. Carlyle also reported that consumer prices for energy declined 3.8% while services excluding shelter, a key Federal Reserve data point, rose 3.3%. Carlyle said it derived its data from its “expansive global portfolio” that includes 277 companies,…
Hyperscale Data Inc. (GPUS) Stock: Up 14.81% as Bitcoin Holdings Hit $41M Milestone

TLDR Hyperscale Data boosts Bitcoin assets to $41M, stock surges 14.8% GPUS climbs 14.8% as Hyperscale’s Bitcoin holdings reach $41M milestone Hyperscale Data’s crypto bet grows—Bitcoin now 44% of its market cap Bitcoin surge powers GPUS up 14.8%; firm targets $100M crypto treasury Hyperscale Data’s Bitcoin push lifts stock; $41M in holdings revealed Hyperscale Data [...] The post Hyperscale Data Inc. (GPUS) Stock: Up 14.81% as Bitcoin Holdings Hit $41M Milestone appeared first on CoinCentral.
NYSE Owner Eyes Massive $2B Stake in Polymarket; Is a $10B Valuation Imminent?

Intercontinental Exchange has pursued a $2B stake in Polymarket, potentially valuing the crypto prediction platform between $8B and $10B, following recent investments from prominent figures and regulatory developments, as Polymarket eyes a U.S. relaunch stalled by the current government shutdown.
DOGE Adds Cardinals Node — Is 3,700% Rally Ahead?

The post DOGE Adds Cardinals Node — Is 3,700% Rally Ahead? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Dogecoin launched the Cardinals Index Node, boosting decentralization and speed. The upgrade adds near smart contract-like functionality to Dogecoin’s main chain. Analyst Dima Potts predicts a 37x (3,700%) rally to $11.71 by late 2025. The Dogecoin ecosystem took a major leap with the debut of the Cardinals Index Node, a powerful addition that allows anyone to run a full node and validate on-chain transactions. The new feature enhances the network’s distributed ledger by enabling faster, easier data indexing, with speeds reportedly reaching 500 milliseconds, resulting in a more decentralized, efficient network capable of supporting advanced on-chain activity. Beyond its speed, the Cardinals Index Node could bring smart contract-like functionality to Dogecoin, similar to what Bitcoin developers have long sought without relying on Ethereum’s EVM or Layer 2 frameworks. This could open new possibilities for dApps, decentralized finance, and AI-integrated systems directly on Dogecoin’s base layer. Analysts See Potential 37x Upside According to crypto analyst Dima Potts, Dogecoin has historically experienced massive rallies each time it has broken above major resistance lines, recording surges of 83x and 183x in previous cycles. $DOGE $10+ DOGECOIN?! 🚀🚀 This weekly Dogecoin chart highlights its historical performance after breaking above the yellow resistance line during the final year of each prior cycle. • In the first cycle, Dogecoin surged approximately 83x following its breakout above this… pic.twitter.com/QhO6QOGA9J — ÐOGECAPITAL (@DimaPotts36) October 6, 2025 Based on this pattern, Potts predicts a more conservative 37x rally in the current cycle, potentially pushing DOGE to $11.71 by late 2025. Institutional Adoption Also, 21Shares has listed its DOGE ETF (TDOG) on the DTCC platform, an early step toward mainstream acceptance. 🇺🇸 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) has been listed on the DTCC website.#DogeETf pic.twitter.com/2pV5IC8X6d — BITCOIN EXPERT INDIA (@Btcexpertindia) September 23, 2025 On top of that, Elon Musk’s…
Sui Gains Investor Confidence as Market Momentum Grows

Sui surges after SUIFest, drawing strong investor and developer interest. Analyst predicts major Sui breakout as network activity hits record highs. Sui shows strength on charts, holding firm above key support levels. The crypto market continues its steady climb as total capitalization rises to $4.29 trillion, reflecting a 2.23% increase in 24 hours. Major coins such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, and BNB maintain upward movement, with Bitcoin trading above $124,000 and Ethereum nearing $4,700. Amid this broader surge, Sui (SUI) is quietly attracting growing attention within the altcoin space. Also Read: Pundit: This Latest Move in Japan Could Reshape Global Liquidity Grid Ripple Has Been Building SUI Rides the Wave After SUIFest Event Sui’s performance in recent days has been notable, rising 12% over the past week. According to Michael van de Poppe, the token’s current chart pattern signals that it is preparing for a significant breakout. He described the setup as “very promising,” suggesting increased strength and investor engagement within the Sui ecosystem. Momentum around the project accelerated after SUIFest, a community and developer event that drew wide participation. Since then, network activity has risen sharply, and Sui’s total value locked has reached $2.46 billion, marking a new record high. This milestone underscores the ecosystem’s growing presence in the decentralized finance landscape. Moreover, Sui is trading at $3.64, up 2.57% in the past day, with a market capitalization of $13.22 billion. Despite the recent gains, the token remains about 31% below its all-time high of $5.35, achieved on January 6, 2025. SUI Technical Outlook Shows Strength Market analysts point to Sui’s strong reaction at the 23.6% Fibonacci level, which helped it rebound from recent lows. Key support levels are seen near $3.50 and $3.42, while immediate resistance sits around $3.72 and $3.80. The next target is positioned near $3.88, aligning with the upper trend boundary. $SUI is building-up for such a big breakout. I love the outlook of this chart. SUIFest was a blast last week, and the momentum is building up nicely within the $SUI ecosystem. A new TVL has been reached: $2.46B and it's quickly expanding. It's up for a new ATH. pic.twitter.com/PoUgMmMqJ8 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) October 6, 2025 Additionally, Sui continues to gain traction on the Bluefin decentralized exchange, where a token buyback initiative has maintained steady demand since early October. The increasing activity on the buyback dashboard highlights ongoing support from both traders and the project’s community. Sui currently trades within a balanced range between tested support and emerging resistance zones. Further movement could depend on Bitcoin’s stability as the market approaches the weekly candle close. Growing Interest in Utility-Based Altcoins The recent momentum around Sui illustrates a wider market trend where investors are showing renewed interest in utility-driven blockchain projects. As liquidity shifts toward ecosystems offering scalability and active development, Sui’s consistent network growth and expanding DeFi use cases continue to strengthen its position among the top-performing altcoins. Also Read: Santiment: XRP Social Media Engagement Data Paints Unexpected Picture The post Sui Gains Investor Confidence as Market Momentum Grows appeared first on 36Crypto.
