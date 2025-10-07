MEXC Exchange
Streamex Corp. (STEX) Stocks: Soar 20% as GLDY Gold-Backed Stablecoin Prepares for Pre-Sale Launch
TLDR Streamex surges 20% as gold-backed yield token GLDY nears pre-sale. STEX soars after unveiling GLDY, a yield-bearing gold stablecoin. Streamex rallies on GLDY token pre-sale plans for institutional gold yield. Gold meets yield: Streamex launches GLDY for accredited investors. STEX rises on news of GLDY—gold-backed token with up to 4% yield. Streamex Corp. (NASDAQ: [...] The post Streamex Corp. (STEX) Stocks: Soar 20% as GLDY Gold-Backed Stablecoin Prepares for Pre-Sale Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
TOKEN
$0.00872
+5.44%
4
$0.10706
+32.94%
Coincentral
2025/10/07 20:37
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion After Outperforming 25-Year-Old S&P 500 Fund
BlackRock’s IBIT hits $244.5 million annual revenue, nearing $100 billion assets faster than any ETF. Bitcoin ETFs saw $3.2 billion inflows last week, with IBIT taking $1.78 billion amid a price surge past $125,000. BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) has become the top-performing fund by annual revenue, reaching $244.5 million. The ETF has surpassed [...]]]>
P
$0.10399
+0.70%
FUND
$0.0197
--%
1
$0.003696
+4.34%
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/07 20:37
The Future of Finance Is On-Chain: RWA Inc. Launches First-Ever On-Chain Referral System for Real-World Asset Tokenization
The post The Future of Finance Is On-Chain: RWA Inc. Launches First-Ever On-Chain Referral System for Real-World Asset Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This content is provided by a sponsor. The future of finance is being built on a fully on-chain and transparent foundation. RWA Inc., a leading infrastructural ecosystem for Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, has unveiled the industry’s first on-chain referral system on its investor platform. This launch creates a unique opportunity for early adopters, key […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-future-of-finance-is-on-chain-rwa-inc-launches-first-ever-on-chain-referral-system-for-real-world-asset-tokenization/
FUTURE
$0.11325
+0.27%
FINANCE
$0.00078
-24.71%
RWA
$0.004798
-1.39%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:30
SJmine introduces new cloud mining contracts amid volatility
As major token unlocks raise concerns of market pressure, SJmine has launched USD-based cloud mining contracts. #partnercontent
CLOUD
$0.12871
+1.06%
MAJOR
$0.08783
+11.43%
TOKEN
$0.00872
+5.44%
Crypto.news
2025/10/07 20:01
Aptos Price Set to Surge Towards $6.40+ If D1 Candle Closes Above $5.60
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/aptos-price-set-to-surge-towards-6-40/
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
Coinstats
2025/10/07 20:00
America Prepares to Build Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Amid Record-High Prices
Her remarks arrive as Bitcoin breaks through $126,000, signaling renewed enthusiasm for institutional accumulation. In her recent post on X, […] The post America Prepares to Build Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Amid Record-High Prices appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/07 20:00
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Demand Surges — Analysts Tag It as a Top 2025 Altcoin
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/magacoin-finance-presale-demand-surges-analysts-tag-it-as-a-top-2025-altcoin/
FINANCE
$0.00078
-24.71%
TAG
$0.0002158
-2.52%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Coinstats
2025/10/07 19:59
Trump admin considering offloading parts of $1.6 trillion student loans to private investors
Donald Trump’s administration is now reviewing ways to sell large portions of the government’s $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to private investors, according to Politico. The talks, which have been quietly unfolding for months, involve officials at both the Education Department and Treasury Department, with a focus on slicing off the most “high-performing” parts of […]
TRUMP
$5.898
+4.40%
1
$0.003696
+4.34%
NOW
$0.00385
-6.09%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/07 19:54
Musk’s xAI Plans AI-Generated Game Launch by 2026
The post Musk’s xAI Plans AI-Generated Game Launch by 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Elon Musk’s xAI aims to release an AI-generated game by 2026. Confirmations from official sources are currently lacking. Market reaction remains muted with no immediate crypto impacts. Elon Musk’s company xAI aims to launch a full-scale AI-generated game by late 2025 or 2026, despite a lack of direct official confirmation. The announcement highlights xAI’s ambitious foray into AI-driven entertainment, though immediate crypto market impacts remain unsubstantiated by official sources. xAI’s Potential Gaming Venture Faces Uncertainty The recent report by PANews mentioned xAI’s ambition to launch a “great” AI-generated game by 2026. Elon Musk, CEO of xAI, has reportedly promised “a fully AI-generated game by late 2025 or 2026” (source). This revelation highlights xAI’s strategic focus on gaming, yet there are no verified announcements from Elon Musk or xAI’s official channels. xAI is led by CEO Elon Musk, who co-founded notable ventures like Tesla and SpaceX. Currently, no official press releases or social media posts from Musk or xAI have verified this information. The announcement implies potential direction changes within xAI. If realized, this could position xAI competitively against entities like OpenAI and Google DeepMind. The absence of official confirmation complicates market forecasts and investment strategies. The broader implications for xAI remain uncertain, particularly regarding its impact on AI development or market positioning. Market reactions so far have been muted, with no notable announcements from influential figures in the tech or crypto industries. Primary actors, including regulators and key market leaders, have not issued statements on this subject. Without direct verification, financial or technological impacts remain speculative at this stage. Market Silence as xAI Awaits Verification Did you know? The news of xAI’s potential entry into AI-generated gaming follows the broader trend of increasing AI integration across the tech sector, comparable to historical intros by OpenAI and Google DeepMind…
XAI
$0.02645
-1.52%
AI
$0.0773
-2.27%
GAME
$40.4976
+5.21%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 19:53
Stablecoin Market Tops $300B – Is Best Wallet Token the Next Crypto to Explode?
The total stablecoin market cap has soared past $300B for the first time ever.
WALLET
$0.02301
-1.79%
TOKEN
$0.00872
+5.44%
CAP
$0.10564
-0.61%
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/07 19:51
