2025-10-12 Sunday

FIFA's NFT Ticket Scheme for 2026 World Cup Faces Swiss Regulator Probe

TLDR Switzerland’s gambling regulator is reviewing FIFA’s Right-to-Buy tokens for compliance with national gambling laws. The tokens give holders a conditional right to purchase World Cup tickets if their selected team qualifies. FIFA allows these tokens to be bought and traded on its NFT marketplace powered by blockchain partner Modex. Gespa has not received any [...] The post FIFA’s NFT Ticket Scheme for 2026 World Cup Faces Swiss Regulator Probe appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/07 20:28
Nearly Half of Global Venture Capital Now Flows to AI Startups

TLDRs; AI startups captured 46% of global venture capital in Q3 2025, totaling US$97 billion. Anthropic, xAI, and Mistral AI led the quarter’s biggest funding rounds. OpenAI reached a US$500 billion valuation, becoming the world’s most valuable private firm. Despite record funding, AI wealth is concentrating among a few big players, leaving smaller startups behind. [...] The post Nearly Half of Global Venture Capital Now Flows to AI Startups appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/07 20:19
BTC News: IBIT Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B Mark Becomes BlackRock's Top Fund

BlackRock’s IBIT Bitcoin ETF reaches $244.5M in annual revenue, nearing $100B in assets just one year after launch.   BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as the firm’s most profitable ETF. It is quickly approaching the $100 billion mark in assets under management.  IBIT has already generated over $244 million in annual revenue, just […] The post BTC News: IBIT Bitcoin ETF Nears $100B Mark Becomes BlackRock’s Top Fund appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/07 20:15
Crypto Betting vs. Fiat: Why 2025 Belongs to Web3 Sportsbooks

Discover the rise of crypto betting vs. fiat betting in 2025. Learn why platforms like Dexsport are redefining online gambling with speed and privacy.
Cryptodaily2025/10/07 20:05
Best Crypto to Buy Now as Whales Ditch Ripple (XRP)

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now as Whales Ditch Ripple (XRP)  appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News XRP whale holdings have recently reached their lowest point in close to 3 years, which can indicate a noticeable change in sentiment. The alt coin that had tried its luck in the past weeks couldn’t find momentum after failing to break the descending wedge pattern.  The subsequent lagging in the price of XRP is adding …
CoinPedia2025/10/07 20:04
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin may appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030

PANews reported on October 7th that Deutsche Bank economists stated that as Bitcoin's role as a reserve asset continues to grow, it may appear on central bank balance sheets, alongside gold, by 2030. While Bitcoin's volatility remains a concern, its legitimacy and liquidity are also increasing due to its scarcity, diversification, and ability to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Bitcoin's adoption, led by the United States, may help it transcend the realm of speculative assets.
PANews2025/10/07 20:03
Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Their Key Differences

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are two of the most well-known meme coins in the crypto world. Both coins are inspired by the Shiba Inu dog, but each has taken a different path. Their popularity has made many people wonder which one might be the better choice.Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have major differences in technology, community size, and future potential, so it is important to compare them before making a decision. Some investors prefer Dogecoin’s simple system and long history, while others are interested in Shiba Inu’s active community and added features.What is Dogecoin (DOGE)?Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that started as a joke but became one of the most well-known digital assets in the world. It was created in December of 2013 by Billy Markus, a software engineer from Portland, Oregon, and Jackson Palmer, a product manager from Adobe in Sydney, Australia. The coin was inspired by the popular “Doge” meme, which featured a Shiba Inu dog with captions written in broken English and Comic Sans font.Dogecoin was originally meant to poke fun at the hype surrounding cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but it quickly gained a devoted community thanks to its friendly image, low transaction fees, and fast block times. It became especially popular for tipping and donations on social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter.Over time, Dogecoin’s popularity skyrocketed, especially during 2020–2021, when high-profile figures like Elon Musk publicly endorsed it. Despite its humorous origins, Dogecoin is now seen as a legitimate digital currency with a massive following and strong presence in the crypto ecosystem.What is Shiba Inu (SHIB)?Shiba Inu is another meme-inspired cryptocurrency, launched in August 2020 by an anonymous creator known only as “Ryoshi.” It was designed as a “Dogecoin killer”, aiming to capitalize on the meme coin trend while building a more robust ecosystem with decentralized features.Unlike Dogecoin, which runs on its own blockchain, Shiba Inu is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum network. Its ecosystem includes several related tokens — LEASH and BONE — and it powers platforms like ShibaSwap, a decentralized exchange.Shiba Inu gained viral popularity in 2021 as retail investors and social media communities drove its price up dramatically. A key moment in its history was when Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin received 50% of SHIB’s total supply as a marketing gesture from the project’s founders. He later donated a large portion to charity and burned the rest, permanently removing it from circulation.Dogecoin vs Shiba Inu: Key DifferencesCATEGORYDOGECOINSHIBA INULaunch DateDecember 2013August 2020CreatorsBilly Markus & Jackson PalmerAnonymous 'Ryoshi'Original PurposeLight-hearted, accessible 'joke' coin to welcome newcomers.Experiment in decentralized community building and 'Dogecoin killer.'Branding / Meme IdentityClassic 'Doge' meme (Shiba Inu dog + humor).Shiba Inu dog icon with bold, community/mission-driven visuals.Underlying NetworkOwn blockchain (fork lineage from Litecoin).ERC-20 token on Ethereum.Consensus / SecurityProof-of-Work (Scrypt), merge-mined with Litecoin.Secured by Ethereum, now Proof-of-Stake validators.Token Type / StandardNative coin (no external standard).ERC-20 fungible token.Supply ModelInflationary (10,000 DOGE minted per minute).Fixed max supply with deflationary burns.Max SupplyNo cap.589.55T SHIB.Circulating Supply151.24B DOGE589.24T SHIBEcosystem BreadthPrimarily payments/tipping on its own chain.Broader: ShibaSwap, LEASH/BONE tokens, BFTs, Shibarium, L2 plans.Community Style / FocusPlayful, welcoming, tipping, charity, fun sponsorships.'Shiba Army' mobilized for growth, utility, and ecosystem expansion.Influences / Marketing DriversOften boosted by high-profile firgures (like Elon Musk).Heavily driven by social media trends and coordinated community efforts.Utility & Use CasesSmall payments, tipping, some merchant acceptance.DeFi participation, staking/yield via ecosystem dApps, some merchant support.Develpoment & RoadmapOpen-source with Dogecoin Foundation, slower, stability-orientated updates.Community-driven, active feature rollouts.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat factors influence the price predictions for Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?Dogecoin and Shiba Inu prices often react to news and social media trends. Trading volume, new features, broader crypto market trends, and regulatory updates also impact their prices. Celebrity endorsements and announcements from developers tend to increase attention and can cause rapid price changes.How do market capitalizations compare between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?Dogecoin usually has a higher market capitalization than Shiba Inu.Market cap is calculated by multiplying the number of coins in circulation by the current price per coin. Changes in supply or investor demand can shift how close Shiba Inu gets to Dogecoin’s market cap position.What are the technological differences between Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?Dogecoin is based on the Litecoin blockchain and uses proof-of-work for mining. Its network focuses on fast and low-cost transactions.Shiba Inu is built on Ethereum and uses smart contracts. This lets Shiba Inu offer more complex features, like decentralized exchanges and token swaps.What impact do community support and social media have on the value of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu?Both coins depend heavily on their communities for promotion and adoption. Memes and viral posts often drive attention and trading activity. Major social media platforms like Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok can push prices up or down quickly based on trends and shared excitement.
Coinstats2025/10/07 20:00
WSJ: Polymarket to Raise $2 Billion From NYSE Owner, Valuation Could Reach $10 Billion

The financial company Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which owns the New York Stock Exchange, is negotiating a $2 billion investment in the betting platform Polymarket. This is reported by WSJ, citing sources familiar with the situation. According to them, it is expected that after the round, the valuation of Polymarket is expected to grow to $ […] Сообщение WSJ: Polymarket to Raise $2 Billion From NYSE Owner, Valuation Could Reach $10 Billion появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/07 19:58
India slams 'unbacked crypto' amid RBI's new digital currency plans

India doesn’t “encourage or discourage” crypto — it “only taxes it,” minister Piyush Goyal said while unveiling a new RBI-backed digital currency project. The Indian government has expressed renewed skepticism toward cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as it prepares to launch new digital currency initiatives backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).India will soon launch an RBI-backed digital currency, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a roundtable during his visit to Qatar, local news agency The Hindu reported on Tuesday.In a separate development, the RBI plans to launch a pilot on deposit tokenization on Wednesday, RBI’s chief general manager of the fintech department, Suvendu Pati, reportedly said.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/07 19:57
Zcash price crashes 18% after vertical rally – is more downside ahead?

After a sharp rally to $176, Zcash price is now pulling back, with initial support likely around $120 and a deeper correction potentially extending to $90. After the recent parabolic rally that topped out near $176, fueled by Grayscale Zcash…
Crypto.news2025/10/07 19:54
