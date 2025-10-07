2025-10-12 Sunday

S&P Launches New Crypto Index

S&P Launches New Crypto Index

The post S&P Launches New Crypto Index appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News  S&P has unveiled a new crypto index that includes 15 popular cryptocurrencies along with 35 crypto-related stocks. This innovative index aims to offer a clear and straightforward way for investors to track the performance of both digital coins and blockchain companies. By blending crypto assets with related stocks, the index provides a broader view of …
CoinPedia2025/10/07 20:39
Analysis: Bitcoin has regained its correlation with gold and may follow gold's sharp rise by the end of the year

Analysis: Bitcoin has regained its correlation with gold and may follow gold's sharp rise by the end of the year

PANews reported on October 7th that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin has regained its correlation with gold, with both recently reaching all-time highs. Gold prices have been strong, rising over 50% year-to-date, outperforming Bitcoin (which has risen approximately 33.5% over the same period). However, analysts believe that although Bitcoin's growth has lagged behind gold's, if it continues to follow the upward trend of gold, it may see a significant increase by the end of the year. While there is still the possibility of a pullback, overall, the fourth quarter will be significant for Bitcoin. Lightspark co-founder David Marcus predicts that if Bitcoin's value is equal to gold, the price of one Bitcoin could reach $1.3 million, and breaking through seven figures is only a matter of time.
PANews2025/10/07 20:29
India Backs Digital Rupee Expansion While Tightening Grip on Crypto

India Backs Digital Rupee Expansion While Tightening Grip on Crypto

Speaking at a government event in Doha, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) […] The post India Backs Digital Rupee Expansion While Tightening Grip on Crypto appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/07 20:27
Stablecoin Market Breaks $300B as One Crypto Is Ready to Explode Next: Best Wallet Token

Stablecoin Market Breaks $300B as One Crypto Is Ready to Explode Next: Best Wallet Token

The post Stablecoin Market Breaks $300B as One Crypto Is Ready to Explode Next: Best Wallet Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The total stablecoin market cap has soared past $300B for the first time ever. Nearly 300 projects across several different chains have contributed to the figure, as regulatory clarity encourages traditional firms to adopt stablecoins. The trend is expected to gather more speed in the coming months. However, being pegged to fiat currencies, the value of stablecoins doesn’t reflect the market’s growth. This gap is steering strategic investors to other crypto infrastructure projects that capture the rising on-chain activity. A striking example is the growing traffic to the Best Wallet Token ($BEST) presale, which just broke the $16.3M milestone and is touted as the next crypto to explode. What’s Driving Stablecoin Adoption Stablecoin market dynamics have changed rapidly over the last few years. For example, Tether’s $USDT market share dominance has shrunk from 86% in June 2020 to 58.5% in October 2025. Meanwhile, Circle’s $USDC has spiked from 7% to nearly 25% in the same timeframe. Stablecoin market share, source: DeFillama But that’s not the most interesting part. The Tether-Circle stablecoin duopoly is starting to wane as more issuers emerge. There are multiple catalysts behind the shift. Governments are taking initiatives to clear the ambiguity surrounding stablecoins. Notably, Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law on July 18, 2025, creating a friendly regulatory framework for stablecoins in the US. The clarity encourages new players – both issuers and users – to step into the market with confidence. And it’s not just banks and large institutions exploring their own stablecoins. High yields motivate crypto exchanges and fintech platforms to launch their own stablecoins as well. That’s because they earn close to nothing from deposits held in top stablecoins, as Tether and Circle have long kept the large returns from their reserve assets to themselves. Stablecoin exchange balances, source: DeFillama ‘If…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:27
What Is DePIN — A 2026 Guide Revolutionizing Digital and Physical Networks

What Is DePIN — A 2026 Guide Revolutionizing Digital and Physical Networks

What Is DePIN — A 2026 Guide Revolutionizing Digital and Physical&nbsp;NetworksDecentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks Many people think that Decentralization starts and ends with&nbsp;Crypto! Well, in reality it’s&nbsp;not! Their potential reaches far beyond, extending to the end of our daily lives. They can be in the roads we travel, the networks we connect to, and the energy that supports our home. They are set to transform the traditional infrastructure into a smarter, community-driven, and blockchain-enabled ecosystem. Today, we live in a world where our apps are instant, our payments digital, and our data is global. Yet, the infrastructure behind them still remains centralized, costly, and inefficient. This gap is exactly where DePIN — Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks, steps in. More than just a concept, DePIN represents a fundamental shift in how we build, access, and maintain critical resources. And in 2026, this evolution is not optional, it becomes undeniable. So, in this blog, we’ll see what a DePIN really is, how it works, and why it’s changing the future of infrastructure. Let’s begin&nbsp;with, What is DePIN — A Complete&nbsp;Overview The DePIN is also known as the Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network. This is a unique decentralized network approach that connects real-world assets with blockchain technology to create a community-driven network. The DePIN allows anyone to contribute, manage, and benefit from the network. In the DePIN, physical infrastructure such as IoT devices, sensors, vehicles, storage units, or energy systems can become part of the decentralized ecosystem. The participants here can earn rewards through a token-based incentive model. But with all the hassle, you may&nbsp;wonder… Why DePIN Matters in&nbsp;2026? As we move forward to 2026, we could witness how the traditional infrastructure systems are showing their age. The centralized networks, be it telecom towers, cloud storage, power grids, or mapping services, every sector is struggling with too many factors. They find it hard to compete with high costs and slow expansion against some impactful players. Users face limited choices, delayed services, and frequent inefficiencies. This is exactly where DePIN comes in. By decentralizing control and connecting real-world assets directly to blockchain networks, DePIN enables communities to benefit from the infrastructure. The networks grow faster, services become more resilient, and participants are rewarded for their contributions, creating a self-sustaining ecosystem. In short, in the coming years, DePIN is a great solution to overcome the limitations of centralized systems. How Does DePIN&nbsp;Work? DePIN combines real-world assets and blockchain technology to build decentralized infrastructure networks. Here’s how these main components work together. Core Infrastructure Layer- This is the physical support system of DePIN. These assets collect data or provide services that the network needs. The core infrastructure ensures that the network is functional and completely reliable. Blockchain Layer — The blockchain layer will help you record the transactions, data, and operations from the infrastructure. The DePIN ensures that every action is secure, transparent, and tamper-proof, eliminating the need for a centralized authority. Community Participation — The DePIN here heavily relies on community contributors. The individual or organizations here will share data and offer services to strengthen the network growth. The more the participants, the stronger the network&nbsp;becomes. Token Incentive Model — To motivate participation, the DePIN uses token-based reward systems. These tokens can have monetary value, governance rights, or other utilities within the&nbsp;network. Governance Mechanism — The decisions in DePIN systems aren’t made by a single force; they’re community-driven. Governance mechanisms allow token holders or participants to vote on protocol changes, rewards, and infrastructure upgrades. Data Flow &amp; Validation — All data generated by the core infrastructure passes through the blockchain network. This ensures that the data is accurate and trustworthy, which is crucial for managing applications. User Interaction Layer — Finally comes this layer where contributors and the users connect directly. This ensures that the network is user-friendly and accessible to all non-technical participants. For this efficient and smooth working process, you would need a strong feature set backing them right? Let’s see the features and functionalities that handles this DePIN Development process… Core Features of&nbsp;DePIN Decentralized Infrastructure One of the core features of the DePIN is that it operates on a decentralized network. This eliminates the reliance on centralized authorities and avoids loopholes and single points of&nbsp;failure. Governance DePIN relies on community-driven governance, where stakeholders and token holders have a voice in the decision-making. This democratic approach ensures that the system evolves fairly, gaining long-term trust in the ecosystem. Interoperability One of the DePIN’s most valuable features is interoperability. This feature lets them connect and communicate with multiple blockchains and systems. The DePIN can process data and value across multiple ecosystems, opening doors to broader use&nbsp;cases. Scalable Architecture The scalability is built into DePIN’s core architecture, enabling the platform to handle growing user bases and transaction surges without slowing down. This makes it adaptable to future growth, ensuring high performance and efficiency even under heavy&nbsp;demand. Transparent Operations With every action recorded on an immutable ledger, DePIN ensures complete transparency in its operations. This visibility not only builds user trust but also simplifies auditing and regulatory compliance. With these features listed down, let’s in detail understand how to actually build&nbsp;one. How to Build&nbsp;DePIN? Determine the Infrastructure Purpose For a successful DePIN development, you can begin by researching and analysing your core infrastructure purpose. Look at the market competition, your niche market, the areas you are lacking, industry gaps, and how you are going to fill them. This will help you prepare a base roadmap and follow a structured approach aiming for a final targeted&nbsp;outcome. Choose the Blockchain Network The choice of blockchain network is important in DePIN development. Look out for a network that offers scalability, low fees, interoperability, and robust security. You can either pick Ethereum, given its strong ecosystem, or some other network with its unique properties. This phase is important to handle future&nbsp;growth. Design the&nbsp;Model Here, you will decide how your DePIN will function and reward participants. Will you incentivize contributors with&nbsp;tokens? How will governance decisions be&nbsp;made? What mechanisms ensure fair play without exploitation? Based on end business goals, you will design a tokenomics and governance model tailored to your infrastructure’s purpose. This ensures sustainability and active community participation. Set Up Hardware and&nbsp;Nodes Unlike other typical Web3 projects, DePIN requires real-world hardware deployment. Depending on the purpose, this may involve IoT devices, sensors, routers, energy units, or data storage servers. Each hardware piece must connect seamlessly with nodes running on the blockchain. Here, you will ensure decentralized, reliable, and fault-tolerant ecosystems. Develop Smart Contracts Smart contracts are an important factor in carrying out DePIN operations. They will automate transactions, token rewards, governance voting, and other business executions. These contracts are coded and must be secure, auditable, and resistant to exploits. Secure Smart Contract Development is important, as trust relies entirely on&nbsp;them. Look Out for Legal Requirements DePINs can blend both real-world assets and decentralized governance. This opens the door for compliance and regulatory requirements. Different regions may have regulations around token issuance, infrastructure deployment, and data usage. Addressing these early prevents the risks of shutdown and builds trust among enterprises and regulators. Launch &amp; Scale the&nbsp;Platform Once everything is tested, you’re ready to launch. Based on your business needs and plan and choose the suitable servers. Upon deploying, gradually scale by incentivizing new participants, integrating with other DePINs, to improve the overall infrastructure. Scaling involves adding more nodes and growing the ecosystem through partnerships and community engagement. With these steps, you might know how to build a DePIN, but where do you apply them, where do they fit&nbsp;into? Top 5 Real Life Use Cases &amp; Examples of&nbsp;DePIN DePIN is altering how we build and manage real-world infrastructure. Let’s explore how the DePIN infrastructure is transforming various&nbsp;sectors. Wireless Networks Usually, the traditional wireless networks and infrastructure are centralized and are expensive. But the DePIN flips this by allowing individuals and businesses to set up community-oriented wireless systems. This reduces the unnecessary cost, expanding global coverage. Example — Helium&nbsp;Network File Management &amp;&nbsp;Storage Centralized cloud services like Google Drive, Dropbox, or AWS control pricing and access. The DePIN-based storage distributes files across peer-to-peer networks, ensuring greater security and censorship resistance. Example: Filecoin Energy Grids Energy distribution has always been controlled by large companies. Consumers had no choice but to buy at set prices. With DePIN, households with solar panels, wind energy, or batteries can use, share, or sell electricity directly to neighbors. Example: Power&nbsp;Ledger Automation IoT devices and machines needed a centralized system or company to manage their operations. DePIN brings autonomy into the system. Machines can now communicate, verify, and even transact with each other directly via blockchain. Example: Peaq&nbsp;Network Geospatial Tracking For years, location and mapping data were locked up by big corporations. With DePIN, industries like insurance, logistics, and mobility become transparent. The devices can contribute to real-time location and data openly to create an accurate and reliable ecosystem. Example: DIMO Across these sectors, DePIN has created a huge shift. This technology is creating a new way to build infrastructure for the future. But when doing so, they might face difficulties. Let’s explore&nbsp;them. Challenges in Developing DePIN Solutions Building DePIN solutions might sound like a futuristic opportunity, but the entire roadway isn’t easy. From adoption hurdles to technical complexities, let’s explore the major roadblocks and how to overcome&nbsp;them. Adoption Barriers Despite the buzz surrounding DePIN, many businesses and users are still hesitant. The lack of awareness, trust issues, and limited user-friendly interfaces often result in slowdown during adoption. Solution Focus on offering user-centric design with simple and intuitive interfaces. Create relevant and community-driven campaigns to spread awareness about DePIN’s benefits. Sustainability Concerns Maintaining a relevant and sustainable model is tricky since DePIN often relies on community participation, resource sharing, and token-based incentives. A poorly designed model may collapse once the hype fades&nbsp;out. Solution Partner with enterprises and institutions to offer consistent demand and usage of the network. Design balanced tokenomics that reward both early and long-term participants. Scalability Issues The DePIN network must be able to handle large-scale participation and real-time high-intent physical data. Without properly scaling the platform, inefficiencies and other slowdowns may&nbsp;happen. Solution Try using layer 2 or advanced protocols to boost the network performance. Adopt modular blockchain architectures to separate transaction processing from validation. Regulatory Limitations The decentralization ecosystem is unique and powerful, which the governments are still catching up to. Unclear policies around tokens, community ownership, and infrastructure use can cause uncertainty and legal&nbsp;risks. Solution Partner with legal and professional Web3 Development Companies. Look out for local regulatory requirements, and design models that adapt to&nbsp;them. Technical Complexities Developing DePIN solutions requires expertise in blockchain, IoT, cryptography, and cybersecurity. Understanding these technologies is important, and integrating them can be complex and a huge&nbsp;hassle. Solution Hire professional blockchain developers who understand both the technical and business sides of Decentralized Finance. Thus, with the right blend of community engagement and technical expertise, businesses can open the true potential of DePIN. Besides, the future scope of DePIN also seems&nbsp;bright. Opportunities and Future Potential of&nbsp;DePIN DePIN is still in its early stages, but its potential to change the entire infrastructure and networks is really high. As industries continue to decentralize, DePIN offers opportunities for faster innovation and fairer distribution of&nbsp;rewards. Here is a list of emerging&nbsp;trends, AI Integration — Artificial intelligence can enhance DePIN by optimizing network operations, predicting maintenance needs, and improving decision-making. By combining AI with decentralized networks, DePIN can become smarter, adaptive, and fully autonomous. IoT Expansion — The growth of IoT devices provides a good infrastructure base for DePIN networks. Be it vehicles or home systems, every connected device can contribute data or services. This means DePIN will continue to grow rapidly as IoT adoption grows worldwide. Web3 Adoption — As blockchain and Web3 technologies mature, DePIN stands to benefit from more secure, interoperable, and transparent networks. Web3 adoption will make it easier for users to participate in governance and earn token&nbsp;rewards. Emergence of Smart Cities — DePIN aligns perfectly with the concept of smart cities, where infrastructure, mobility, energy, and data systems are interconnected. By integrating DePIN networks, smart cities can become self-sustaining and efficient. So, the DePIN’s future lies in its ability to combine AI, IoT, and blockchain systems. For innovators, investors, and developers, this represents a huge opportunity. Wrap Up This guide might have given you a clear understanding of what DePIN is, how it functions, and the real-world use cases that are changing the future of decentralized infrastructure. From wireless networks to energy grids, DePIN is making too many changes. If you’re inspired by the possibilities and want to bring your own DePIN project to life, partnering with a professional Blockchain Development Company is the next step. Their expertise can help you design and develop a secure, efficient, and future-ready DePIN platform. What Is DePIN — A 2026 Guide Revolutionizing Digital and Physical Networks was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/10/07 20:21
Morgan Stanley Recommends a 4% ‘Opportunistic’ Crypto Portfolio Allocation

Morgan Stanley Recommends a 4% 'Opportunistic' Crypto Portfolio Allocation

The post Morgan Stanley Recommends a 4% ‘Opportunistic’ Crypto Portfolio Allocation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. banking titan Morgan Stanley’s Global Investment Committee (GIC) recommends an allocation of up to 4% of portfolios to cryptocurrency, according to an Oct. 1 note. The 4% allocation is at the top end of GIC’s recommendations, pertaining to investors seeking “opportunistic growth,” according to the note, shared on X by Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley on Sunday. Investors seeking balanced growth or market growth should allocate 2% and 3% respectively. However, for those seeking wealth conservation or income, the allocation should be 0%. The GIC described cryptocurrency as “a speculative and increasingly popular asset class that many investors, but not all, will seek to explore,” adding that its commentary is focused primarily on bitcoin BTC$124,484.64, which it said is “akin to digital gold.” For comparison, BlackRock and Fidelity, which both offer crypto investment through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) both recommend an allocation of about 2%, where other ETF providers Grayscale and VanEck have offered recommendations of 5% and 6%. For many in the crypto industry, that major financial institutions such as Morgan Stanley and BlackRock recommend any allocation at all is a sign of how far cryptocurrency has come since the days when certain banking execs labelled it a “fraud”. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/07/morgan-stanley-recommends-a-4-opportunistic-crypto-portfolio-allocation
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:21
China is building out oil reserves at full speed ahead of emergency outcomes

China is building out oil reserves at full speed ahead of emergency outcomes

China is building out its oil reserves at full speed after the war in Ukraine exposed just how risky it is to rely too much on foreign fuel. According to Reuters, the government ramped up its storage campaign after Russia’s invasion in 2022 shook up global supply chains and made oil prices unpredictable. Now in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 20:06
BNB breaks through 1300 USDT to set a new high, with a 24-hour increase of 6.83%.

BNB breaks through 1300 USDT to set a new high, with a 24-hour increase of 6.83%.

PANews reported on October 7 that the market showed that BNB broke through 1300 USDT and set a new high. It is currently at 1299.46 USDT, with a 24-hour increase of 6.83%.
PANews2025/10/07 19:49
7 Ways XRP Is Already Integrated Into the SWIFT Network

7 Ways XRP Is Already Integrated Into the SWIFT Network

XRP quietly integrates into SWIFT through seven powerful fintech partners. Ripple’s XRP gains access to SWIFT via ISO 20022 compliance. Seven major providers enable XRP transactions inside SWIFT’s global network. According to a recent post by SMQKE on X, Ripple’s XRP has already found multiple entry points into the SWIFT network through key technology partners that are ISO 20022 compliant and CBPR+ certified. These integrations have positioned XRP to operate within SWIFT’s global financial ecosystem of over 11,000 institutions without requiring a direct partnership between Ripple and SWIFT. The shift to ISO 20022, which unifies financial data standards, has opened pathways for XRP and blockchain technology to interact seamlessly with traditional banking rails. In the post, SMQKE outlined 7 different third-party connections between XRP and SWIFT, explaining how the Ripple-backed coin already has indirect access to the SWIFT network. ACI Worldwide and Ripple Partnership ACI Worldwide, a long-standing SWIFT technology provider, integrates Ripple’s blockchain technology within its payment systems. This partnership allows banks using ACI’s solutions to access RippleNet for faster, blockchain-enabled cross-border settlements while maintaining SWIFT connectivity. Eastnets’ PaymentSafe Integration Eastnets, another SWIFT-certified partner, connects Ripple’s technology to the SWIFT network through its PaymentSafe solution. Also Read: Santiment: XRP Social Media Engagement Data Paints Unexpected Picture XRP ALREADY HAS MULTIPLE ENTRY POINTS INTO THE SWIFT NETWORK — HERE’S A LIST OF THE THIRD-PARTY PROVIDERS MAKING IT POSSIBLE Many still ask how XRP could ever reach SWIFT’s 11,000 customers. The answer is that Ripple chose the fastest and most efficient path: deploying… pic.twitter.com/wzP2JGJpnJ — SMQKE (@SMQKEDQG) October 4, 2025 This setup enables financial institutions to process Ripple-powered payments alongside traditional transactions, ensuring interoperability between blockchain and fiat systems. Finastra’s Fusion Global PayPlus Platform Finastra’s Fusion Global PayPlus, which is CBPR+ certified, supports both ISO 20022 and Ripple integrations. The platform gives banks the capability to process XRP-related transactions within SWIFT’s standardized payment environment, allowing for real-time settlement and improved liquidity management. Temenos and Ripple Collaboration Temenos, a major core banking software provider connected to SWIFT, integrates RippleNet to enhance cross-border payment capabilities. The partnership allows Temenos clients to leverage XRP for instant settlement while using SWIFT’s secure infrastructure, combining blockchain speed with traditional compliance. Volante Technologies and Ripple Integration Volante, known for its SWIFT message automation solutions, has integrated Ripple technology into its payment systems. This enables banks to use XRP for real-time settlements across SWIFT’s network, aligning blockchain transactions with ISO 20022-based messaging for seamless data flow. CGI and Ripple Connectivity CGI, another SWIFT partner with deep expertise in payment modernization, supports Ripple’s blockchain integrations within its payment ecosystem. Through CGI’s Ripple-enabled architecture, financial institutions can connect digital asset liquidity into SWIFT channels efficiently and securely. SWIFT’s API and ISO 20022 Framework SWIFT’s migration to ISO 20022 and its new API-driven Transaction Management Platform make XRP integration even more practical. The system supports blockchain and DLT transactions, allowing XRP to flow through SWIFT-connected networks in compliance with global messaging standards. SWIFT’s adoption of ISO 20022 and its collaboration with CBPR+-certified partners are reshaping global finance. Ripple’s technology is already indirectly embedded in this ecosystem through providers like ACI, Eastnets, Finastra, Temenos, Volante, and CGI. Together, these integrations reveal how XRP has quietly become part of SWIFT’s evolving digital payments infrastructure, bridging blockchain innovation with traditional financial systems. Also Read: There is a Pattern That Sends XRP to $6+ The post 7 Ways XRP Is Already Integrated Into the SWIFT Network appeared first on 36Crypto.
Coinstats2025/10/07 19:48
Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network plans to transform into a Bitcoin-centric financial company

Nasdaq-listed Zeta Network plans to transform into a Bitcoin-centric financial company

PANews reported on October 7 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed company Zeta Network announced that it has reached a strategic cooperation agreement with the SOLV Foundation. The two parties will launch a Bitcoin fund management strategy. At the same time, Zeta will transform into a Bitcoin-centric financial company, combining Bitcoin funds with digital asset strategies to provide shareholders with institutional-level Bitcoin investment opportunities.
PANews2025/10/07 19:46
