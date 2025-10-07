2025-10-12 Sunday

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurance Company completed $82 million in financing, led by Haun Ventures and others

PANews reported on October 7 that according to TheBlock, BTC-denominated life insurance company Meanwhile announced the completion of a US$82 million financing round, led by Haun Ventures and Bain Capital Crypto, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures and Stillmark.
PANews2025/10/07 20:31
From $4,140 Ethereum to $0.012 Ozak AI: How Taking 10% ETH Profits Could Fund Your Entire AI Token Position

Ethereum currently trades at around $4,140, positioning itself as one of the leading digital assets by market capitalization. A 10% profit-taking move from Ethereum holdings would free approximately $414 per unit. At the ongoing Ozak AI ($OZ) presale price of $0.012, that same $414 could secure more than 34,000 tokens. The calculation shows the accessibility […] The post From $4,140 Ethereum to $0.012 Ozak AI: How Taking 10% ETH Profits Could Fund Your Entire AI Token Position appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/07 20:30
Crypto News: Jeffrey Schmid Opposes Further Rate Cuts Due to High Inflation

Fed’s Jeffrey Schmid opposes further rate cuts, citing high inflation risks. Schmid advocates caution ahead of the October FOMC meeting.   Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid has expressed opposition to further rate cuts due to ongoing inflation concerns.  Schmid’s statement comes amid market expectations of a 25-basis-point rate cut at the next Federal Open […] The post Crypto News: Jeffrey Schmid Opposes Further Rate Cuts Due to High Inflation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/07 20:30
Ethena’s USDe stablecoin integrated into UR’s multi-currency neobank at launch

Ethena Labs has partnered with UR Global to integrate its USDe stablecoin into UR’s newly launched neobank from day one, allowing users to earn up to 5% APY on their USDe holdings. Ethena Labs (ENA) has announced a strategic partnership…
Crypto.news2025/10/07 20:29
Portable Web3 Identity With idOS Network

What is idOS? The decentralized identity and data network, an open-source and chain-agnostic system designed to give users full control…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/10/07 20:21
Why Analysts Call BullZilla the Top Crypto Presale — as Hyperliquid Traders and Hedera Fans Take Notice

Top crypto presale opportunities are capturing the attention of investors, developers, and crypto enthusiasts alike. Among these, BullZilla stands out […] The post Why Analysts Call BullZilla the Top Crypto Presale — as Hyperliquid Traders and Hedera Fans Take Notice appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/07 20:15
DefiMiner: The Leading Free Cloud Mining Platform Recommended in 2025

Cloud mining has emerged as the preferred passive income source for cryptocurrency investors by 2025.As the market for mainstream digital assets like Bitcoin and Dogecoin continues to rise, a growing number of users are turning to cloud mining platforms to start their crypto wealth journey without the need for expensive equipment or electricity. Why Is Cloud Mining Booming?  Low barriers and intelligent industry transformation are the main focus of this initiative.Unlike traditional hardware mining, cloud mining platforms offer users unparalleled convenience. By registering on a smartphone or computer, you can mine mainstream coins such as Bitcoin and Dogecoin. No technical setups, no maintenance costs of equipment, or electricity bills are needed to raise the investment threshold.  Which Cloud Mining Platforms are the most dependable in America? Based on industry data and user feedback, the four most popular cloud mining platforms in the U.S. for 2025 are: 1. The Leader in Cloud Mining with AI is DefiMiner DefiMiner, established in 2021 and based in the UK, is among the most popular and reliable cloud mining platforms globally. DefiMiner has quickly established itself as a technological powerhouse in the digital asset industry, thanks to its innovative business model, user experience, and technical expertise. DefiMiner Advantages Regulatory Compliance & Asset Security: UK-registered and FCA-regulated, ensuring legal and secure asset management. Transparent & On-Chain Settlement: Real hashrate and electricity data are verifiable on-chain. Daily USDT payouts provide full transparency. Institutional-Grade Security: Dual protection from McAfee and Cloudflare, third-party audits, and bank-level security standards. Zero-Cost Trial for New Users :Get $100 trial funds and earn $1.6 daily—no upfront investment required. Flexible Multi-Asset Support: Mine BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with customizable strategies. High-Efficiency Large-Scale Mining: 35.6 EH/s total hashrate offers stable, high returns. Green & Sustainable:100% renewable energy-powered data centers, meeting ESG standards. DefiMiner Popular Contracts To learn more about popular contracts, please visit: defiminer.com 2. CloudHash Featuring a user-friendly interface, CloudHash is well-suited for both beginners and experienced miners, as well as offering stable hash power rental services and transparent profit distribution. The advantages include reliable hash power, transparent returns, effortless handling, and high security. Problems include low returns, limited fresh features, and complicated fee structures for certain contracts. For those who are starting out, or more conservative and looking for steady income. 3. HashNest The most seasoned cloud mining platform with ample mining pool resources and live earnings data. Secure enough to accept multiple payment modes. Reasonable benefits: Easy-to-use, trading-friendly hash power; reliable platform. Negative outcomes include fluctuations in coin prices, and products with average liquidity. The most suitable choice for those seeking easy access to cloud mining as a beginner or user. 4. BitDeer BitDeer is a Bitcoin mining tool that provides flexible contract options and efficient hash rate allocation. Unambiguous and appropriate for extended investors. Benefits: Simple interface, speedy transactions, effective risk management Issue: Certain attributes are restricted, and withdrawals must be reviewed. Ideal: Individuals who prioritize speed and safety in their transactions. Conclusion The role of cloud mining in cryptocurrency investment is changing. The use of AI-powered mining technologies, such as DefiMiner, is making mining more convenient and intelligent for everyone. Investors should make a conscious decision to select platforms, capitalize on industry opportunities, and begin pursuing entrepreneurship in the realm of crypto wealth. Official Website: https://defiminer.com Company Email: info@defiminer.com App download：DefiMiner The post DefiMiner: The Leading Free Cloud Mining Platform Recommended in 2025 appeared first on NFT Plazas.
Coinstats2025/10/07 20:00
BTC News: Senator Lummis Says Bitcoin Reserve Funding Can Start Anytime

Senator Lummis confirms US Bitcoin Reserve funding can start soon, despite legislative delays, with BTC from the Treasury and seized assets.   US Senator Cynthia Lummis recently confirmed that funding for the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) could begin “anytime.”  While legislative delays have slowed the process, Lummis remains optimistic that the reserve can move […] The post BTC News: Senator Lummis Says Bitcoin Reserve Funding Can Start Anytime appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/07 19:45
The Case for NCIQ ETF: A Rules-Based Approach To Multi-Asset Crypto Investing

read more
Coinstats2025/10/07 19:40
Full List of Cardano ETF Filing with SEC: Dates, Deadlines, and US Government Shutdown

The post Full List of Cardano ETF Filing with SEC: Dates, Deadlines, and US Government Shutdown appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is reviewing multiple crypto spot ETF applications. After it approved the generic listing standards in September, the odds of approval have surged. Now, crypto asset management funds are awaiting their approval for Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, and Cardano ETFs.  NEW: Here is a list of all the filings and/or …
CoinPedia2025/10/07 18:42
