Arc Miner launches a free mining application, allowing users to earn money steadily.

The post Arc Miner launches a free mining application, allowing users to earn money steadily. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On October 8th, the renowned UK-based Arc Miner platform announced a new free cloud mining program, open to users worldwide with no initial capital required. According to official information, users can earn up to $7,700 in fixed daily returns. This program, with free computing power, simplified operations, and instant settlement, lowers the barrier to entry for mining Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, making it ideal for crypto enthusiasts seeking zero-cost passive income. About Arc Miner Arc Miner is a global cloud mining service provider with operations in over 100 countries and over 7 million users. Leveraging advanced technology, robust security, and sustainable energy deployment, the company provides efficient, reliable, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions, establishing itself as an industry leader. What is Free Cloud Mining? Free cloud mining allows users to mine without investing their own capital, using free computing power provided by the platform (such as signup bonuses, check-in tasks, promotional incentives, etc.) to earn real cryptocurrency returns. Arc Miner has officially introduced this model to its product offering, allowing new users to sign up and receive a free computing power contract worth $15 USD. Within 24 hours, they can earn $15.6 USD in principal + profit. Arc Miner Advantages: ⦁ Sign up and receive a $15 USD mining bonus to start mining for free. Earn $0.60 USD daily. ⦁ Zero to get started – no hardware required. Start mining instantly from your phone or computer and monitor your earnings in real-time. ⦁ High Performance – Powered by the latest NVIDIA and AMD GPUs, it delivers industry-leading efficiency. ⦁ Global Data Centers – Over 70 data centers across Europe, North America, and Asia ensure maximum uptime and intelligent load balancing. ⦁ Support for Multiple Payment Methods – Including mainstream assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:38
How can you earn a stable income from home every day when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuates?

The post How can you earn a stable income from home every day when the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fluctuates? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst Bitcoin price fluctuations, Arc Miner, a leading cloud mining platform, has launched a hash rate contract solution centered around daily settlement, helping users mitigate some of the risk of price fluctuations into relatively stable daily cash flow. Users can remotely purchase hash rate contracts using their existing crypto assets. After registering, connecting their wallet, selecting a contract, and starting mining, the system settles and distributes earnings daily to their accounts, eliminating the need for dedicated hardware or in-person market monitoring. The platform also utilizes renewable energy power and bank-grade security measures like cold storage and SSL to safeguard assets. If you are looking for a more stable passive income in a bull market, Arc Miner provides a convenient entry path. Why choose Arc Miner? ⦁ Compliance Commitment: The company is legally registered in the UK and strictly adheres to relevant laws and regulations. ⦁ Sustainability: The mining farm’s electricity sources include wind, solar, and hydropower, and is committed to green mining practices. ⦁ Asset Security: The platform uses SSL encrypted transmission and cold wallet custody to ensure the safety of user funds. ⦁ Low-Barrier Service: No equipment required; users can access the platform via mobile devices or computers and monitor their earnings in real time. ⦁ Customer Support: 24/7 customer service is available, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. ⦁ Supported Assets: Fast deposits and withdrawals are available for major tokens such as BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, and USDC. ⦁ Partnership Incentives: Invite new users through the affiliate program and earn a 3% + 2% commission on each investment order, with a monthly fixed salary of up to $57,000. How to Get Started? 1. Visit the Arc Miner website and register an account – get a $15 bonus. 2: Bind and securely connect your…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:20
Is Bitcoin now a $57B volatility trade

The post Is Bitcoin now a $57B volatility trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Behind every rally and every crash lies an invisible engine: options dealers rebalancing billions in Bitcoin exposure. As open interest pushes past $57 billion, it’s the hedging flows, not sentiment, that now dictate price. Graph showing Bitcoin options open interest from Jun. 24, 2020, to Oct. 7, 2025 (Source: CoinGlass) For most of Bitcoin’s history, price discovery happened in the spot market. Retail traders and long-term holders set the tone, while derivatives were satellites. That, however, flipped about a year and a half ago. Bitcoin’s options market has grown into a system large enough to pull the underlying asset with it. CoinGlass data show options open interest matching the size of futures for the first time, climbing from 45% of futures OI at the start of the year to roughly 74% by late September. The feedback loop this creates is mechanical: when Bitcoin rallies, dealers who sold calls must buy spot to stay hedged. When it falls, they sell to reduce exposure. The Greeks explain this better than any headline. Option gamma for contracts expiring at the end of October peaks between $110,000 and $135,000, meaning dealers are most exposed near current levels. Inside that zone, their hedging softens volatility; outside it, the same mechanics magnify it. Delta positioning flips around $125,000, the strike that has become a hinge for short-term direction. Vega, which tracks sensitivity to volatility, also peaks here, and theta, the decay of time value, reaches its lowest point. The data reveal a tightly wound coil of exposure, a market balanced on a knife’s edge where hedging math controls Bitcoin price more than conviction. It’s a profound change in what Bitcoin represents. It used to be a bet on sound money or digital scarcity. Now it trades like a volatility product. Implied volatility has started to lead…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:19
Bitcoin Life Insurer Meanwhile Raises $82 Million

The post Bitcoin Life Insurer Meanwhile Raises $82 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meanwhile, the world’s first regulated Bitcoin life insurance company has secured $82 million in funding to expand its offering of Bitcoin-denominated insurance and retirement products. The funding round, co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark, brings the company’s total 2025 funding to $122 million. The Bermuda-based company, regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, has pioneered several innovations in the Bitcoin financial sector, including becoming the first Bitcoin-denominated life insurer globally and securing Bermuda’s first long-term insurance license. Meanwhile’s products combine traditional life insurance and annuities with Bitcoin, offering policyholders protection against inflation while providing secure wealth transfer options. Announcing $82M in new funding co-led by @HaunVentures & @BainCapCrypto. This brings our total 2025 funding to $122M, following our $40M Series A earlier this year. The funding accelerates our expansion of BTC linked savings & retirement products for institutions, globally. pic.twitter.com/xbdvYycCYk — meanwhile | Bitcoin Life Insurance (@meanwhilelife) October 7, 2025 “Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving,” said Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile. “We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale. This raise lets us build on what’s working and expand it with partners around the world.” The company has reported over 200% growth in Bitcoin assets under management, reflecting increasing demand from both individuals and institutions seeking Bitcoin-denominated savings and corporate treasury products. Meanwhile generates Bitcoin returns through conservative lending and private credit, establishing itself as one of the world’s largest long-duration BTC lenders. Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures, emphasized the importance of Meanwhile’s role in the evolving Bitcoin economy: “Just as the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:53
Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Hit No. 1 In 1995 And Turns 30

The post Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill Hit No. 1 In 1995 And Turns 30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill became the No. 1 album in America 30 years ago, later selling 33 million copies worldwide and redefining rock for women. Singer Alanis Morissette performing onstage at the Rosemont Horizon in Rosemont, Illinois, December 20, 1995. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) Getty Images Most albums experience very short shelf lives, and even a moment on the charts stands out as a win for those that are able to reach the rankings or make any noise at all. A select group of projects are remembered and continuously played for years after their release, and only a very select few stand the test of time and are regarded as classics or masterpieces. More than three decades after its release, Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill easily fits those labels. The pop, alternative, grunge rock hybrid full-length was unstoppable when it finally reached the masses in 1995, and it is still spoken about as not just a blockbuster or a project filled with hit after hit after hit, but a turning point in the sound of popular music and a door opener for countless female musicians. Jagged Little Pill Becomes a No. 1 Album It was 30 years ago that Jagged Little Pill became the No. 1 album in America. The full-length reached the top spot on the Billboard 200 on the chart dated October 7, 1995, when it ruled for two frames before stepping aside. Jagged Little Pill Needed Months to Reach No. 1 Jagged Little Pill took a long time to climb to No. 1 in the United States. Morissette’s project debuted in the lower half of the Billboard 200 and needed four months before it became the top-selling title in the country. What Did Jagged Little Pill Compete With in 1995? Jagged Little Pill pushed Hootie…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:31
How Wall Street Took Over the 2025 Altcoin Season

The post How Wall Street Took Over the 2025 Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While cryptocurrency enthusiasts await a traditional ‘altcoin season’ characterized by surging prices in alternative tokens beyond Bitcoin (BTC), an expert argues that the phenomenon is already underway.  However, this time it’s not in digital assets but in publicly traded companies tied to the crypto ecosystem. This shift reflects growing institutional interest, spurred by regulatory approvals and enhanced accessibility, positioning crypto equities as the primary beneficiaries of fresh capital inflows. Sponsored Sponsored Institutional Capital Redefines Altcoin Season Typically, major rallies in Bitcoin have been followed by gains in other cryptocurrencies as investors rotate capital. However, according to Alana Levin, a former Boston Consulting Group associate and investment partner at Variant, “Over the past few years, we haven’t seen this pattern play out. Bitcoin dominance currently sits at 58% and has been in a steady uptrend since November 2022. So, is this cycle going to skip alt season? Is it just that alt season isn’t here yet? Or maybe… is alt season already happening in a different market entirely, and just no one is looking?” In a detailed analysis, Levin explained that instead of capital rotating from Bitcoin into altcoins, institutional investors — now the main source of new capital — are directing funds into crypto-related equities.  With Bitcoin dominance high and institutions favoring regulated exposure, the ‘real’ alt season is happening in traditional markets, not in crypto tokens. “There’s certainly new capital looking to get exposure to crypto. But much of this is institutional, not retail. Retail tends to be fast adopters, while institutions are slower and often wait for external legitimization. Well, that’s happening now,” she noted. Levin highlighted several key developments that are causing this shift. These include the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s approval of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Nasdaq CEO’s advocacy for tokenizing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:31
Polymarket: Receives $2 Billion Strategic Investment from NYSE's Parent Company at $9 Billion Post-Money Valuation

PANews reported on October 7th that prediction market Polymarket published an article on the X platform, officially confirming that ICE, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has made a $2 billion strategic investment in it at a post-investment valuation of $9 billion.
PANews2025/10/07 20:23
CEA Industries now holds 480,000 BNB, valued at over $585.5 million

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed company CEA Industries released an update on its digital asset treasury, disclosing that its current BNB holdings have increased to 480,000 (an increase of approximately 60,000 from early September). The current value of BNB holdings is approximately US$585.5 million. As of October 6, 2025, the company's holdings of cryptocurrencies and cash have reached US$663 million.
PANews2025/10/07 20:19
S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Index

PANews reported on October 7 that S&P launched the Digital Markets 50 Index to support diversified investment exposure.
PANews2025/10/07 20:05
Bitcoin Could Hit $644,000 If It Tracks Gold’s Rise, According to VanEck

Gold has traditionally been regarded as a reliable store of value, and Bitcoin is often likened to it, earning the nickname “digital gold.” VanEck suggests that if Bitcoin were to become as widely trusted and valuable as gold, it could reach $644,000. Matthew Sigel, Head of Digital Assets Research at VanEck, shared on X that [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/07 19:56
