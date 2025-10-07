2025-10-12 Sunday

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's 'Disgusted' Obamacare Premiums May Double Soon

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ Obamacare Premiums May Double Soon

The post Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ Obamacare Premiums May Double Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., broke rank with her party and said she is “disgusted” about the prospect of insurance premiums doubling if government subsidies for the Affordable Care Act are allowed to expire—partly echoing concerns raised by Democrats who have demanded any short-term funding deal to end the shutdown must include an extension of these subsidies. U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called out her party’s leadership for not addressing the looming issue of ACA premiums doubling next year if subsidies are not extended. Getty Images Key Facts In a lengthy X post Monday, Greene said while she is not a “fan” of the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, she is “absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year.” The Georgia congresswoman wrote: “I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district.” She added: “I’m not towing the party line on this, or playing loyalty games…I’m carving my own lane.” Greene’s post, however, appeared to reiterate her party’s misleading claims about undocumented immigrants benefiting from the program, saying she won’t “vote for illegals to have any tax payer funded healthcare or benefits.” She then called out her party’s leadership, saying: “Not a single Republican in leadership talked to us about this or has given us a plan to help Americans deal with their health insurance premiums DOUBLING!!!” While flagging concerns about the looming rise in costs, Green said she thinks “health insurance and all insurance is a scam, just be clear!” What Else Did Greene Say? In her post, Greene criticized the U.S. government’s funding of foreign wars: “Our country…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:44
EUR/USD breaks trend line, downside risks build – Société Générale

EUR/USD breaks trend line, downside risks build – Société Générale

The post EUR/USD breaks trend line, downside risks build – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD lost upward traction after failing to clear 1.1920 in September and has now broken below a key ascending trend line. With the pair trading near its 50-day moving average and resistance forming around 1.1820, downside risks persist toward 1.1600 and potentially 1.1500, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. EUR/USD momentum fades as 50-DMA comes into view “EUR/USD faced strong resistance near 1.1920 in September and swiftly retreated into its previous consolidation range, underscoring a lack of sustained upward momentum. It has breached a multi-month ascending trend line, extending its decline toward the 50-DMA.” “The recent lower high around 1.1820 may act as resistance. Failure to overcome this level could result in continued decline, with next objectives at the late August lows of 1.1600/1.1570 and 1.1500.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-usd-breaks-trend-line-downside-risks-build-societe-generale-202510070909
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:41
NVIDIA Enhances Data Decompression with Blackwell and nvCOMP

NVIDIA Enhances Data Decompression with Blackwell and nvCOMP

The post NVIDIA Enhances Data Decompression with Blackwell and nvCOMP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Oct 06, 2025 15:24 NVIDIA introduces the Blackwell Decompression Engine and nvCOMP, enhancing data decompression efficiency and freeing up compute resources, crucial for data-intensive applications. NVIDIA has launched a groundbreaking solution to tackle the challenges of data decompression, an essential process in data management that often strains computing resources. The introduction of the hardware Decompression Engine (DE) in the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, paired with the nvCOMP library, aims to optimize this process, according to NVIDIA’s official blog. Revolutionizing Decompression with Blackwell The Blackwell architecture’s DE is designed to accelerate decompression of widely used formats such as Snappy, LZ4, and Deflate-based streams. By handling decompression in hardware, the DE significantly reduces the load on streaming multiprocessor (SM) resources, allowing for enhanced compute efficiency. This hardware block integrates into the copy engine, enabling compressed data to be transferred directly and decompressed in transit, effectively eliminating the need for sequential host-to-device copies. This approach not only boosts raw data throughput but also facilitates concurrent data movement and compute operations. Applications in fields like high-performance computing, deep learning, and genomics can process data at the bandwidth of the latest Blackwell GPUs without encountering input/output bottlenecks. nvCOMP: GPU-Accelerated Compression The nvCOMP library offers GPU-accelerated routines for compression and decompression, supporting a variety of standard and NVIDIA-optimized formats. It enables developers to write portable code that can adapt as the DE becomes available across more GPUs. Currently, the DE supports select GPUs, including the B200, B300, GB200, and GB300 models. Utilizing nvCOMP’s APIs allows developers to leverage the DE’s capabilities without altering existing code. If the DE is unavailable, nvCOMP defaults to its accelerated SM-based implementations, ensuring consistent performance enhancements. Optimizing Buffer Management To maximize performance, developers should use nvCOMP with appropriate buffer allocation strategies. The…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:36
Deep Dive & ROI Insights

Deep Dive & ROI Insights

The post Deep Dive & ROI Insights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore BullZilla presale’s Roar Burn feature and ROI potential, plus in‑depth analyses of Hyperliquid’s whale moves and Hedera market dynamics. Top crypto presale opportunities are capturing the attention of investors, developers, and crypto enthusiasts alike. Among these, BullZilla stands out as a groundbreaking project in the top crypto presale to join early 2025 space, offering innovative features like the Roar Burn Mechanism that promise to reshape token value dynamics. As the top crypto presale buzz builds around BullZilla, market watchers are also closely following major moves on platforms like Hyperliquid and the evolving trends surrounding Hedera, making this an exciting time for anyone engaged in the crypto space. BullZilla: Presale, Mechanisms and ROI Potential of $BZIL BullZilla has quickly emerged as one of the most promising projects in the top crypto presale arena. Currently in Stage 5, Phase 5C, with the highly anticipated Roar Drop Incoming, BullZilla ($BZIL) is capturing the imagination of investors eager for high potential returns. Priced at just $0.00012574 during this phase, the presale has already raised over $810,000, with more than 2,600 token holders onboard. This level of engagement cements BullZilla’s reputation as a leading contender in the top crypto presale market. One standout feature that sets BullZilla apart in this competitive space is the innovative Roar Burn Mechanism. Each time the project reaches a new chapter, a portion of $BZIL tokens is burned directly on the blockchain. This ongoing supply reduction is a powerful driver of scarcity, making BullZilla one of the most intriguing projects to watch in any top crypto presale lineup. As the token supply shrinks, the potential for price appreciation rises, an enticing prospect for early investors. The Roar Burn Mechanism doesn’t just impact tokenomics, it also ignites community enthusiasm. Every burn triggers a “Roar Surge,” amplifying excitement and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:35
EA FC 26 GM Details Video Game's New Features And Why Jude Bellingham & Jamal Muisala Were Selected As Cover Stars

EA FC 26 GM Details Video Game’s New Features And Why Jude Bellingham & Jamal Muisala Were Selected As Cover Stars

The post EA FC 26 GM Details Video Game’s New Features And Why Jude Bellingham & Jamal Muisala Were Selected As Cover Stars appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gamers play the video game “EA Sports FC 26 in front of a screen featuring English midfielder Jude Bellingham (L) and Bayern Munich’s German midfielder Jamal Musiala. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images EA FC 26 continues to be a global sales juggernaut over 30 years after the series’ first release. Although the name has changed in recent years – the soccer series was initially known by its “FIFA” moniker – the best-selling sports video game franchise of all time has sold over 5.5 million copies on the Playstation alone in its first week. It has reached over nine million downloads total when factoring in all consoles. That is more than the sales of NBA 2K, EA Sports’ NCAA College Football, MLB The Show and Madden did combined. It’s also selling a lot faster than EA FC 25, which sold 3.9 million copies in its first week. Even though the legendary franchise doesn’t have any rival counterparts when it comes to the soccer video game market, it still continues to make tweaks and upgrades in an attempt to keep the game fresh and interesting. The most notable feature in this year’s game is the authentic and competitive gameplay presets. The authentic gameplay preset says it all in the title – it’s a more realistic experience. The computer will play smarter and everything will resemble more of an actual soccer match. Nick Wlodyka, who is the SVP and Group GM of EA Sports FC – he basically runs EA FC – details what that exactly means for the players’ experience. “With the Authentic Gameplay preset, players will notice defenders are a lot smarter and more positionally responsible,” says Wloydka. “Corner kicks are tuned to play out more like they do…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:26
ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket as Interest in Prediction Markets Heats Up

ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket as Interest in Prediction Markets Heats Up

The post ICE to Invest $2B in Polymarket as Interest in Prediction Markets Heats Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto predictions platform Polymarket has secured a strategic investment from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) owner, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). ICE also revealed other strategic plans with the platform amid plans to bring prediction markets to mainstream finance. ICE To Invest Up To $2 Billion In Polymarket The NYSE owner announced in a press release that it will invest up to $2 billion in the crypto predictions platform, reflecting a valuation of almost $8 billion prior to the investment and $9 billion post-investment. The firm also revealed that the $2 billion investment will be in cash. Alongside the $2 billion investment, ICE stated that it will become a global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data, providing its customers with sentiment indicators on market-relevant topics. Furthermore, both firms have agreed to partner on future tokenization initiatives. This comes as interest in prediction markets heats up, with the platform’s valuation steadily on the rise. Notably, Donald Trump Jr.’s VC firm had invested millions in the predictions platform back in August when the platform had a $1 billion valuation. Commenting on this development, ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher remarked that their investment blends ICE with a “forward-thinking, revolutionary company pioneering change within the Decentralized Finance Space.” Sprecher added that there are opportunities across markets that ICE, together with Polymarket, can uniquely serve. Meanwhile, Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan stated their partnership with ICE marks a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream. He added that they are expanding the ways in which individuals and institutions use probabilities to understand and price the future. TradingView data shows that the ICE stock is up almost 3% in premarket trading following the announcement of this strategic investment in the predictions platform. The stock is currently trading at around $164, up from yesterday’s closing price of $159. Source:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:21
Crunch Lab secures $5 million in funding

Crunch Lab secures $5 million in funding

The post Crunch Lab secures $5 million in funding appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the Blockchain AI sector, the well-known contributor to decentralized artificial intelligence Crunch Lab emerges for having raised a new 5 million dollars in funding. The round was led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from Vaneck and Multicoin. Now CrunchDAO’s goal is to expand with new AI models ready for production.  Blockchain AI: a new $5 million funding for Crunch Lab According to what reported, it seems that CrunchDAO of Crunch Lab has raised a new $5 million in a funding round to expand into the Blockchain AI sector.  In practice, to date, Crunch Lab would have totaled a funding of over 10 million dollars.  This round was led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from Vaneck and Multicoin.  The goal now is the expansion of Crunch Lab and its production-ready AI models, supporting networks in new industries.  CrunchDAO is renowned in the business sector where it seeks with its “Crunches” – or structured modeling challenges – to solve forecasting problems. These crunches are carried out by its decentralized network composed of more than 10,000 machine learning engineers and 1,200 PhDs, all spread across over 100 countries worldwide.  Not by chance, on its official website, the following phrase is evident “solving machine learning challenges with collective intelligence”. Blockchain AI: Crunch Lab conquers new capital and support Crunch Lab managed to secure this new funding round also thanks to its already achieved results.  In this regard, Jean Herelle, CEO of Crunch Lab and CrunchDAO, commented:  “Today AI is limited by bottlenecks in hiring, siloed teams, and an inability to scale effectively. We have flipped that model. Instead of competing for scarce talent, we offer companies secure access to all of them through a decentralized network.” The investor Will Nuelle, General Partner of Galaxy Ventures, said: “Crunch…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:13
Senator Lummis Says Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Buys Could Happen Any Time

Senator Lummis Says Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Buys Could Happen Any Time

The post Senator Lummis Says Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Buys Could Happen Any Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto-friendly US Senator Cynthia Lummis has confirmed that acquiring funds for the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) can “start anytime” now, though legislative red tape is holding it back.  In an X post on Monday, Lummis said that while it remains a “slog” on the legislative side of things, thanks to “President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime.”  Senator Lummis’ latest comments on the SBR. Source: Cynthia Lummis Lummis made the comments in response to a post from ProCap BTC chief investment officer Jeff Park, who shared a video of himself and Bitcoin bull Anthony Pompliano discussing the potential of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.  Park was hypothesizing what would happen if the government were able to utilize its $1 trillion worth of paper gains from gold to reinvest into Bitcoin (BTC).  He argued that, given the government’s approximately $37.88 trillion in fiscal debt, utilizing the $1 trillion in paper gains would be a relatively minor risk in the grand scheme of things.  “And so if there’s a way to unlock the ability to build leverage on the paper gains of gold to take a call option on Bitcoin. There’s something incredible here that could happen… If you own Bitcoin, and you assume that it’s going to go up by 12% a year, you’ll make a 30x in 30 years,” he said. “It’s actually going to be able to cover most of the fiscal deficit hole that exists.” In response, Lummis stated that this was “a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense.” Related: US government poised to shut down: Will it affect crypto market structure bill? It is not yet clear exactly how capital will be raised for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. According to the official government…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:09
French politics is weighing – ING

French politics is weighing – ING

The post French politics is weighing – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The latest reports suggest President Macron has given the outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu until Wednesday evening to try and work with a fractured parliament to find a new prime minister. It is not clear what would happen if Lecornu fails, with the options presumably being a pure technocrat for the job or early elections, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. Downside risks are building in the absence of fresh US news “Betting markets currently price a 57% probability that early elections are called by the end of this month. But as our team writes, it’s not clear that early elections will solve anything. Expect FX traders to keep one eye on the French: German OAT:Bund spread over the coming weeks and months. A move through 90bp would raise some alarm bells and add to some independent weakness in the euro.” “EUR/USD has been finding support at 1.1650, but it feels like downside risks are building in the absence of fresh news from the US.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-french-politics-is-weighing-ing-202510070857
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:05
Billionaire Ray Dalio names 2 factors that will lead to U.S. 'economic heart attack'

Billionaire Ray Dalio names 2 factors that will lead to U.S. ‘economic heart attack’

The post Billionaire Ray Dalio names 2 factors that will lead to U.S. ‘economic heart attack’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio has flagged growing concerns over the U.S. economic outlook, citing two key factors that could push the country toward a severe financial crisis. The first factor is the widening gap between government spending and revenue. In an X post on September 7, Dalio noted that the U.S. is now spending roughly 40% more than it collects, a trend that has built up over decades and is beginning to erode consumer purchasing power. The second factor involves the U.S. debt market itself. In this line, he noted that there is an increasing mismatch between the volume of debt that needs to be sold, the profile of potential buyers, and the likelihood that all the debt can be absorbed by the market. To this end, Dalio suggested that the combination of these pressures could create conditions for an “economic heart attack,” signaling a period of financial stress if current trends continue. I want to explain in a nutshell why the US debt situation is at a very dangerous inflection point. Put simply, the US is now spending 40% more than we’re taking in. This accumulation of debt service payments has spiraled over decades and is starting to squeeze away buying power.… pic.twitter.com/8IVZCUcoVb — Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) October 6, 2025 The warning comes amid broader concerns about rising debt levels, inflationary pressures, and the sustainability of government spending in the United States. Dalio’s other economic concerns  Beyond these immediate concerns, Dalio has highlighted other risks facing the U.S. economy. He has previously warned of a potential debt-induced crisis within the next few years if fiscal policies remain unchanged. To mitigate these risks, he recommended reducing the budget deficit to around 3% of GDP. The Bridgewater Associates founder has also suggested that gold could serve as a protective asset amid…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:47
