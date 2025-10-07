MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Crypto Investing in 2025: TrustStrategy’s AI Trading App and Crypto Arbitrage Bot Are Changing the Game
The post Crypto Investing in 2025: TrustStrategy’s AI Trading App and Crypto Arbitrage Bot Are Changing the Game appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is fast, unpredictable, and full of opportunity. But for most traders, keeping up with market movements around the clock is impossible. The solution? Artificial intelligence and automation. Platforms like TrustStrategy are transforming how people trade by combining advanced machine learning with automated execution. Through its innovative AI trading app and precision-built crypto …
AI
$0.0771
-2.89%
APP
$0.001574
-3.73%
BOT
$0.05205
-10.35%
Compartir
CoinPedia
2025/10/07 21:43
Compartir
Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Digital Asset Treasury Launches “Chairman’s Message” Video Series
The post Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Digital Asset Treasury Launches “Chairman’s Message” Video Series appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Digital Asset Treasury Launches “Chairman’s Message” Video Series – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Eightco Holdings Inc. ($ORBS) Digital Asset Treasury Launches “Chairman’s Message” Video Series Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/eightco-holdings-inc-orbs-digital-asset-treasury-launches-chairmans-message-video-series/
INC
$0.729
+13.04%
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:37
Compartir
WTO hikes global trade forecast for 2025; slowdown expected in 2026
The post WTO hikes global trade forecast for 2025; slowdown expected in 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A cargo ship sits outside of the Port of Elizabeth marine terminal seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, U.S., April 9 2025. Shannon Stapleton | Reuters The World Trade Organization on Tuesday hiked its forecast for global trade growth in 2025 but warned that the outlook for 2026 had deteriorated. In its latest “Global Trade Outlook and Statistics” report published on Tuesday, the WTO predicted that trade volume growth in 2025 would stand at 2.4%, up sharply from a previous estimate of 0.9% in the trade body’s August report. The outlook for next year is not so rosy, however, with the organization slashing its previous expectation of 1.8% trade volume growth next year to a lackluster 0.5%. “Trade growth is expected to slow in 2026 as the global economy cools and as the full impact of higher tariffs is finally felt for a full year,” the WTO said. Trade tariffs have become a dominant feature, and headwind, for global commerce since U.S. President Donald Trump shocked friends and foes alike with his widescale tariffs regime in April. Countries scrambled to reach trade deals with the White House but even allies, such as the U.K., have seen a baseline 10% tariff remain on goods exported to the U.S. Front-loading imports Global trade volumes rose sharply in the first half of 2025 — up 4.9% year-on-year — with several factors contributing to the robust expansion. These included the front-loading of imports into the U.S. in anticipation of higher trade tariffs, and favorable macroeconomic conditions with disinflation, supportive fiscal policies and tight labor markets boosting real incomes and spending in major economies, the WTO said. Strong growth in emerging markets and increased demand for AI-related goods — including semiconductors, servers, and telecommunications equipment — also fueled global trade growth, it added, with AI-related spending…
TRADE
$0.08342
+1.22%
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
U
$0.007171
-15.15%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:29
Compartir
Top 6 Cryptos Trading Below $0.02 Right Now: Ozak AI’s $0.012 Entry Compared to 5 Other Micro-Price Opportunities
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
NOW
$0.00385
-6.09%
AI
$0.0771
-2.89%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/07 21:15
Compartir
FurtherAI Raises $25 Million From Andreessen To Automate Insurance Workflows
The post FurtherAI Raises $25 Million From Andreessen To Automate Insurance Workflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Insurance is a $7 trillion business, but most of its professionals spend more time wrangling documents than weighing risk. San Francisco-based FurtherAI wants to change that, and Andreessen Horowitz just wrote a $25 million Series A check to speed it along. Y Combinator and Nexus Venture Partners also participated as well as insurance focused funds Xceedance and BTV, bringing total funding to $30 million. FurtherAI founders Aman Gour and Sashank Gondala FurtherAI The company is less than two years old. CEO Aman Gour and co-founder Sashank Gondala (CTO), an AI researcher who worked on core language modeling for Apple’s Siri, launched FurtherAI out of the Y Combinator Winter 2024 batch. The two have known each other for over a decade, working together on earlier AI projects. As Gour tells it, they stumbled into insurance at the suggestion of YC partner Tom Blomfield, who pushed them to pick one industry with deep data problems and attack it. “We looked at legal, we looked at mortgage, but landed on insurance because the systems were not as good and we really enjoyed working with insurance professionals,” Gour said. The decision set off what Gour describes as “pivot hell” until they hit on commercial property and casualty insurance. To learn the workflows, the founders literally drove around the Bay Area with a box of donuts, knocking on brokers’ doors and asking to sit with them. “We probably talked to 25 or 30 people that week,” Gour recalled. They discovered that most of the value chain runs on just four document types: broker letters, property schedules, Accord forms, and loss histories. Before FurtherAI, underwriters had to manually summarize and re-key that data into internal systems. Now, brokers can forward the documents to FurtherAI’s system, which parses, normalizes, and integrates the data automatically. Uses for Further…
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
MORE
$0.0249
-4.48%
CHANGE
$0.00153252
+4.11%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:08
Compartir
BNY Mellon explores tokenized deposits to modernize payments infrastructure
The post BNY Mellon explores tokenized deposits to modernize payments infrastructure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BNY Mellon explores blockchain-based tokenized deposits to modernize payment infrastructure. JPMorgan and HSBC have launched tokenized deposit pilots for faster, cheaper cross-border transfers. Global banks embrace blockchain as new regulations boost confidence in digital asset innovation. The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BNY Mellon) is exploring the use of tokenized deposits as part of its ongoing efforts to modernize its payments infrastructure. The initiative aims to enable clients to make payments using blockchain technology, reflecting a broader shift among global financial institutions toward the adoption of digital asset frameworks. According to Carl Slabicki, Executive Platform Owner for Treasury Services at BNY Mellon, the project aligns with the bank’s work to enhance real-time, instant, and cross-border payments. Tokenized deposits, he said, could allow banks to “overcome legacy technology constraints,” streamlining the movement of deposits and payments both within their own ecosystems and, eventually, across the wider financial market as industry standards mature. BNY Mellon’s treasury services business processes approximately $2.5 trillion in payments daily, underscoring the potential scale and impact of this innovation. The bank views blockchain as a tool for making transactions faster, more efficient, and more secure — a vision shared by several leading players in the global banking sector. Banks advance toward blockchain-based payments Tokenized deposits are essentially digital representations of customer deposits, offering a claim against a commercial bank. Unlike traditional transfers that may take days to settle, transactions using tokenized deposits are processed on blockchain rails, enabling instantaneous settlement. Advocates say this model could lower costs and allow transactions to occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week. BNY Mellon’s move follows similar experiments by other major institutions. JPMorgan Chase & Co. launched a pilot program in June for its own token, JPMD, which represents US dollar deposits at the bank. Meanwhile, HSBC Holdings…
BNY
$0.00189
+21.93%
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
CROSS
$0.13534
-4.75%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:07
Compartir
CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) stock: Strengthens after strategic Monolith AI acquisition and OpenAI contract boost
TLDR CoreWeave stock rises on AI moves and Monolith acquisition buzz. CoreWeave boosts AI game with Monolith buy, OpenAI deal, and more. Monolith AI joins CoreWeave in push to lead applied AI infrastructure. CoreWeave rallies as it cements AI dominance with key acquisitions. Strategic AI expansion powers CoreWeave’s cloud and investor interest. CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV) [...] The post CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) stock: Strengthens after strategic Monolith AI acquisition and OpenAI contract boost appeared first on CoinCentral.
INC
$0.729
+13.04%
AI
$0.0771
-2.89%
BOOST
$0.08472
-0.66%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/07 21:06
Compartir
Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Rivals Palantir, Robinhood Amid Waning Memecoin Craze
The post Solana’s $2.85B Revenue Rivals Palantir, Robinhood Amid Waning Memecoin Craze appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana’s network continues to show unexpected resilience, according to new research from Matt Mena, a crypto research strategist at 21Shares. In a blog post published Monday, Mena said Solana generated roughly $2.85 billion in annual revenue from October 2024 through September 2025, cementing its position as one of crypto’s fastest-growing blockchain economies. He described the revenue as “remarkably strong,” even as the speculative memecoin frenzy that drove early-year trading volumes has cooled. Mena attributed Solana’s strength to its broad mix of activity. He said decentralized exchanges, trading tools, lending apps, wallets, and emerging sectors like DePIN and AI-driven applications all contributed meaningfully to network fees and usage. While trading tools such as Photon and Axiom led the way — collectively generating about $1.12 billion, or 39% of total revenue — Mena emphasized that Solana’s value now comes from its diversity rather than a single trend. Even after the peak months of late 2024, Mena noted that Solana’s monthly revenues have stabilized between $150 million and $250 million, suggesting sustained demand for blockspace and activity beyond speculative surges. He compared the network’s total revenue to Palantir’s $2.8 billion and Robinhood’s $2.95 billion in 2024, saying Solana is “approaching the scale of major Web2 platforms.” Mena also contrasted Solana’s position with Ethereum’s earlier stage of development. He said that four to five years after launch — roughly where Solana is now — Ethereum averaged less than $10 million per month in revenue, highlighting how quickly Solana has monetized onchain usage. He credited the blockchain’s high throughput, low transaction fees, and growing ecosystem for accelerating adoption. According to Mena, Solana’s evolution reflects a shift from resilience to readiness. He pointed to upcoming technical upgrades such as Firedancer and Alpenglow that aim to enhance speed and scalability, adding that these advances could position Solana…
MEMECOIN
$0.0007125
-9.08%
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
LIKE
$0.006974
-4.92%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:06
Compartir
Fading base-effects one reason why inflation surprised upward – Commerzbank
The post Fading base-effects one reason why inflation surprised upward – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. For the release of Turkish CPI data for September, markets expected to register 32.5%y/y inflation (which would translate to 2.5% month-on-month, after seasonally-adjustment).’ The outcome on the day surprised noticeably to the upside, with the month-on-month increase working out to 3.1%m/m instead of the 2.5%. That is a big difference, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Tatha Ghose notes. CBT is not likely to stop cutting rates “We would argue that known one-off factors – such as the 30% Istanbul fare hike, which impacted the transportation component for September – ought to have been incorporated by polled analysts, who follow these kinds of things. Policymakers had forewarned about the various reasons why inflation could re-accelerate in coming months. We also find that services and other core categories contributed significantly to the re-acceleration – this was not all about one-off food or utility price hikes. The lira is depreciating at an annualised 40% rate on a basket basis (50% USD, 50% EUR), which puts a limit on disinflation.” “What does the development imply for the central bank’s (CBT’s) rate cuts? Not much, we reckon. We view the recent rate cuts as politically-motivated. Maybe not in the old sense where President Tayyip Erdogan exerts direct pressure and fires the central bank chief. But in the sense that the economic policy team probably senses that the conventional policy experiment has now gone on for far too long – that it may be unrealistic to presume “open-ended patience” from the president.” “Hence, we do not think that CBT will stop cutting rates. Perhaps the pace could slow down to 100-150bp from the last 250bp, but it could be difficult to reverse course or try additional things to comprehensively slow the economy down (this is what has been missing all this while – and now it may be…
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
COM
$0.010454
+7.19%
1
$0.003684
+4.00%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:50
Compartir
Vitalik Urges zk Voting to Shield Lawmakers from Violent Backlash
TLDR Vitalik is advocating for the use of zero-knowledge anonymous voting in governance. He emphasized that protecting the identities of judges and lawmakers is necessary to prevent violence. His comments followed an arson attack on Judge Diane Goodstein’s home after a controversial ruling. Vitalik believes zk voting systems can verify voter eligibility without exposing their [...] The post Vitalik Urges zk Voting to Shield Lawmakers from Violent Backlash appeared first on CoinCentral.
ZK
$0.04003
+1.29%
ZERO
$0.00002806
-2.90%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/07 20:48
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028