Big Ideas Series, Part 7: XFIT Token

I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I'm going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Ternode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Now, for the content! Big idea You already spend money on gym memberships, subscriptions, and gadgets to stay healthy. You already sweat through workouts that no one else sees, unless you're me, I guess! What if each mile, rep, and recovery session could earn you something tangible? Imagine a system that measures legitimate exercise, issues a token for progress, and lets you redeem those tokens for real benefits. XFIT proposes to turn proof of work on your body into proof of value on a blockchain. I have been a gym rat for over 15 years. I'm a Jiu-Jitsu black belt, a former MMA coach, and current (mostly recreational) BJJ athlete and coach, and I lift weights at least 5 days per week. My favorite tracking device is the Whoop 5.0 I track all my sleep, supplements, food, heart rate, HRV, all my steps, reps, progressive overload and everything else with Whoop. Whoop determines when I train, when I rest, etc… it's like having a life/health coach full time.… — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) August 26, 2025 For the last (almost) 5 years, I have also been a serious Whoop user for my fitness tracking, and I use the Speediance Gym Monster for at-home workout tracking, and it occurred to me that all the data for my strength, health and wellness is out there somewhere, and the only thing I'm earning for it is my…