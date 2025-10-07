2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Crypto Market Records Significant Upswing amid Sentiment Shift

The global crypto market has recorded a sharp upswing today as Bitcoin ($BTC) and Ethereum ($ETH) surge, DeFi TVL rises, and NFT sales skyrocket.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,166.5-0.55%
Ethereum
ETH$3,807.36+0.49%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001338-9.65%
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 21:30
Wall Street Giant Could Catapult Polymarket to $10B Valuation

The post Wall Street Giant Could Catapult Polymarket to $10B Valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is reportedly nearing a $2 billion investment in Polymarket. It points to Wall Street’s most traditional player stepping into one of crypto’s most controversial frontiers. Sponsored Sponsored NYSE Owner ICE Reportedly Nears $2 Billion Investment in Polymarket Sources familiar with the matter told WSJ that the deal could value Polymarket at up to $10 billion. If it materializes, it would cement Polymarket’s status among the fastest-growing projects in decentralized finance (DeFi). If completed, the deal could also aid Polymarket’s ambitions as it re-establishes a presence in the US following the CFTC approval. Despite regulatory troubles in the US, the platform has continued to thrive offshore, attracting a mix of retail traders and high-net-worth users seeking exposure to political, financial, and cultural event outcomes. Meanwhile, the prospective ICE-Polymarket deal comes only months after reports indicated Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund led a $200 million investment, valuing the company around $1 billion. Notably, ICE’s potential deal would multiply this figure several times over. The investment is expected to be finalized as soon as Tuesday, October 7. It marks a bold move by ICE, which boasts a market capitalization above $91 billion. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Market Cap. Source: Google Finance The firm’s entry into prediction markets signals a broader shift in traditional finance’s appetite for event-driven trading infrastructure. Notably, this space is often dismissed as a regulatory gray zone. Sponsored Sponsored It would also mirror ICE’s historical strategy of acquiring stakes in early-stage innovations that redefine market mechanics, from energy exchanges to digital asset clearinghouses. TradFi’s Deepening Push into Prediction Markets The timing of ICE’s reported investment is striking. It comes just months after rival platform Kalshi secured a $185 million Paradigm-led round, valuing the CFTC-regulated prediction market at $2…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:16
Ondo Secures SEC-Registered Infrastructure With Oasis Pro Acquisition

The post Ondo Secures SEC-Registered Infrastructure With Oasis Pro Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. To share his insights with others, Sebastian became an active contributor to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn. His focus on fintech and crypto-related topics quickly established him as a trusted voice in the online crypto community. Sebastian’s goal was to educate and inform his audience about the latest trends and insights in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K reports, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey as a crypto pioneer has been marked by a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a dedication to sharing his insights. His ability to navigate the complex world of crypto, combined with his passion for financial research and communication, makes him a valuable contributor to the industry. As the crypto landscape continues to evolve, Sebastian remains at the forefront, providing valuable insights and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:12
Big Ideas Series, Part 7: XFIT Token

The post Big Ideas Series, Part 7: XFIT Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Big Ideas Series, Part 7: XFIT Token I have had a bunch of these ideas kicking around in my head for years, and I’m going to start giving them out to entrepreneurs so we can get this party started in the Ternode era. If you turn my idea into a thriving company, please credit me and/or throw me a bone! Now, for the content! Big idea You already spend money on gym memberships, subscriptions, and gadgets to stay healthy. You already sweat through workouts that no one else sees, unless you’re me, I guess! What if each mile, rep, and recovery session could earn you something tangible? Imagine a system that measures legitimate exercise, issues a token for progress, and lets you redeem those tokens for real benefits. XFIT proposes to turn proof of work on your body into proof of value on a blockchain. I have been a gym rat for over 15 years. I’m a Jiu-Jitsu black belt, a former MMA coach, and current (mostly recreational) BJJ athlete and coach, and I lift weights at least 5 days per week. My favorite tracking device is the Whoop 5.0 I track all my sleep, supplements, food, heart rate, HRV, all my steps, reps, progressive overload and everything else with Whoop. Whoop determines when I train, when I rest, etc… it’s like having a life/health coach full time.… — Kurt Wuckert Jr (@kurtwuckertjr) August 26, 2025 For the last (almost) 5 years, I have also been a serious Whoop user for my fitness tracking, and I use the Speediance Gym Monster for at-home workout tracking, and it occurred to me that all the data for my strength, health and wellness is out there somewhere, and the only thing I’m earning for it is my…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:04
Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million; Staking And Exchange Demo Released

The post Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million; Staking And Exchange Demo Released appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million; Staking And Exchange Demo Released – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million; Staking and Exchange Demo Released Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/pepeto-presale-exceeds-6-93-million-staking-and-exchange-demo-released/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:01
KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha for $250 Million Bitcoin Facility

KindlyMD joins forces with Antalpha to form a $250M bitcoin-backed debt facility. This collaboration aims to refinance previous debt and boost bitcoin holdings. Continue Reading:KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha for $250 Million Bitcoin Facility The post KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha for $250 Million Bitcoin Facility appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/07 20:57
Ethereum’s New Dynamics as ETFs and Treasuries Secure Major Holdings

The post Ethereum’s New Dynamics as ETFs and Treasuries Secure Major Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The recent shift in Ethereum’s marketplace is predominantly defined by spot ETFs and corporate treasuries gaining a significant control over the available ETH supply. Stockanalysis reveals that these ETFs now dominate over 6.3 million ETH, marking more than 5% of Ethereum’s total circulation. Continue Reading:Ethereum’s New Dynamics as ETFs and Treasuries Secure Major Holdings Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ethereums-new-dynamics-as-etfs-and-treasuries-secure-major-holdings
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:57
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Access in Focus: A Prelaunch Look

The Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist is opening soon. This prelaunch spotlight explains why its new crypto presale is gaining strong early attention.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 20:55
Charles Hoskinson Unveils Bitcoin and XRP DeFi Plan to Push Cardano TVL to $15 Billion

The post Charles Hoskinson Unveils Bitcoin and XRP DeFi Plan to Push Cardano TVL to $15 Billion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson is setting his sights on a bold new direction, one that could redefine the future of the ADA ecosystem’s total value locked (TVL) and transaction activity.  Speaking at Token2049 Singapore, Hoskinson revealed that integrating Bitcoin DeFi into Cardano could be the biggest turning point in the project’s history, potentially driving its …
CoinPedia2025/10/07 20:46
Remittix, BlockDAG, or Pepeto? Where Analysts See the Best Presale to Buy Now

The 2025 presale season is crowded with projects fighting for investor attention. All details are in the article.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/07 20:12
