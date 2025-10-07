MEXC Exchange
As computing power skyrocketed, how can NB HASH cloudmining enable ordinary people to mine wealth?
With the Federal Reserve’s continued interest rate cuts, global capital markets are experiencing a new wave of liquidity. As falling rates reduce returns from traditional investments, investors are seeking new channels for asset growth. Against this backdrop, cloud mining has emerged as one of the fastest-growing sectors — and UK-based NB HASH is at the [...] The post As computing power skyrocketed, how can NB HASH cloudmining enable ordinary people to mine wealth? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/07 21:42
Dell Technologies Inc. ($DELL) Stock: Long-Term Targets Raised with Strong AI Demand and Revenue Growth Outlook
TLDR Dell ($DELL) stock climbed 5.63% pre-market to $153.99 after raising long-term growth targets. Annual revenue growth now projected at 7–9%, up from 3–4% previously. EPS growth target doubled to 15% or better, reflecting strong profitability outlook. Dell plans to return over 80% of adjusted free cash flow via dividends and buybacks. Company reaffirmed fiscal [...] The post Dell Technologies Inc. ($DELL) Stock: Long-Term Targets Raised with Strong AI Demand and Revenue Growth Outlook appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/07 21:23
Bitcoin vs. Gold: Top Economist Says BTC Needs $148K Just to Catch Up
But not everyone is convinced the rally is built to last. Veteran economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff is warning […] The post Bitcoin vs. Gold: Top Economist Says BTC Needs $148K Just to Catch Up appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/07 21:23
This Cardano Breakout May Become Biggest Story of October
The post This Cardano Breakout May Become Biggest Story of October appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) price prediction ADA’s identity crisis Many may think that Cardano (ADA) is a “dino coin” and a completely irrelevant asset amid current market realities. But the fact is that it is still a $30.75 billion token with an army of holders, admirers, stakers and an overall large community. Yes, ADA is far from the hype and “fashionable” headlines of the crypto market, but its token commands almost $1.5 billion in daily volume and still has a chance to surprise many. As a new price prediction from popular analyst Ali Martinez indicates, this, by the way, has become much more probable. Cardano (ADA) price prediction According to Martinez, the Cardano token has reached the upper range of the mid-term descending trend channel, and the odds it will break out from it are as high as they last were in the middle of September. Back then, ADA failed to move higher; however, the third time may be luckier. If the breakout happens, the next visible target for the Cardano token will be $1.10, which represents a surge of more than 22%. In market capitalization terms, that may mean an additional $6.83 billion added to the total figure. That is why it may become October’s biggest story for the crypto market, as the discussion involves billions of dollars for an asset that is not seeing any time in the spotlight right now despite being a top 10 cryptocurrency by market cap. ADA’s identity crisis There are risks, of course. Cardano is currently going through what may be called an identity crisis. Stablecoins, Bitcoin optimization, Ethereum “killer” — these are all the narratives that ADA enthusiasts, with Charles Hoskinson at the head, have tried to implement. But it seems that none of them have fully stuck to this token. Who knows, maybe the price breakout is…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:03
Chainlink News and Solana Price Pattern Show Uncertainty While BlockDAG’s Bonus CLAIM Make it the Best Crypto Coin to Buy
The latest Chainlink news reveals ongoing innovation in oracle technology, though market reactions remain cautious as adoption stabilises. Meanwhile, the […] The post Chainlink News and Solana Price Pattern Show Uncertainty While BlockDAG’s Bonus CLAIM Make it the Best Crypto Coin to Buy appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/07 21:00
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained 100,000,000,000, But In Wrong Place
Shiba Inu exchange reserves going through impressive surge that is not in asset's favor
Coinstats
2025/10/07 20:54
KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha on $250M Bitcoin-Backed Financing Deal
KindlyMD (NAKA) announced a partnership with Antalpha to create a $250 million secured convertible debt facility. Through its subsidiary Nakomoto Holdings, KindlyMD will leverage Antalpha's expertise in digital asset financing to create new treasury tool for bitcoin focused-companies, according to the announcement. The non-binding agreement outlines a five-year convertible note issuance to Antalpha, with proceeds aimed at refinancing a previous $203 million bitcoin-secured credit line from Two Prime Lending and to increase bitcoin holdings.Pending financilization,Antalpha will also extend an interim bitcoin-backed loan to KindlyMD. KindlyMD holds 5,765 BTC, and its shares are trading just above $1, representing a roughly 95% decline from the all-time high reached in May.
Coinstats
2025/10/07 20:53
S&P unveils Digital Markets 50 index, offering diversified exposure to digital assets: Barron’s
The post S&P unveils Digital Markets 50 index, offering diversified exposure to digital assets: Barron’s appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways S&P launched the S&P Digital Markets 50 to offer diversified exposure to cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks. This move is part of S&P’s broader efforts to incorporate crypto tracking tools into its index offerings. S&P today unveiled the S&P Digital Markets 50, a new benchmark designed to provide diversified exposure across cryptocurrencies and crypto-related stocks, Barron’s reported. The major index provider launched the product as part of its ongoing efforts to integrate crypto tracking tools into its offerings. S&P has previously developed indices focused on digital assets as institutional demand for crypto benchmarks continues to grow. Diversified crypto indexes like S&P’s new offering are increasingly used by investors to capture both major cryptocurrency rallies and alternative asset cycles, enhancing portfolio strategies. Financial institutions are emphasizing conservative allocations to digital assets for diversification benefits. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sp-digital-markets-50-crypto-index-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 20:52
Early Buyers Tip MUTM as the Best Sub-$1 Pick to Beat ADA, Eyeing 28× Gains in 6 Months
Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining serious attention among traders who focus on investing in crypto during market rotations. With meme coins cooling off and traditional DeFi names losing momentum, attention is shifting to projects that mix security, yield, and fast user growth. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is one of those few platforms combining these elements through [...] The post Early Buyers Tip MUTM as the Best Sub-$1 Pick to Beat ADA, Eyeing 28× Gains in 6 Months appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/07 20:50
XRP Price: Remittix Attracts Institutions After Raising Over $27.1 Million In Record Breaking Presale
This week, the cryptocurrency market is switching gears in activity with a rise in institutional use and regulatory clarity. Recent Ripple news shows how XRP price action is increasing optimism. Predictions for the altcoin price indicate constant upward potential as it expands its presence in cross-border finance. However, the biggest buzz for traders comes from [...] The post XRP Price: Remittix Attracts Institutions After Raising Over $27.1 Million In Record Breaking Presale appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
$2.3654
-1.47%
Blockonomi
2025/10/07 20:47
