Croatia football federation flashes crypto rewards for fans using its official store app

Croatia football federation flashes crypto rewards for fans using its official store app

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) has launched a new loyalty program that rewards fans with cryptocurrency through its official store app, making Croatia the first national football team to embed blockchain rewards directly into its fan engagement system. HNS released a public statement on Tuesday in conjunction with blockchain company Kadena, which joined forces in […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 21:07
STON.fi at TOKEN2049: Andrey Fedorov on TON’s future

STON.fi at TOKEN2049: Andrey Fedorov on TON's future

At TOKEN2049 Singapore, STON.fi’s Andrey Fedorov shared how swaps, liquidity aggregation, and the Omniston protocol are shaping TON into a scalable blockchain ecosystem.
Crypto.news2025/10/07 21:05
Why Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF Staking Could Spark the Next Institutional Wave

Why Grayscale's Ethereum ETF Staking Could Spark the Next Institutional Wave

The Ethereum ETF landscape just shifted in a way few saw coming. Grayscale Investments has officially introduced staking to its Ethereum Exchange-Traded Funds, a first in the U.S. market. This move, announced on October 6, signals a new era where traditional investors can finally earn staking rewards directly through regulated ETF structures. In simple terms, Grayscale is blending Wall Street’s favorite vehicle, ETFs, with one of blockchain’s core reward mechanisms. That combination could redefine how institutional capital interacts with Ethereum. Ethereum ETFs Just Got an Upgrade Grayscale confirmed that both its Ethereum Mini Trust (ETH) and Ethereum Trust (ETHE) now include staking features. Investors can either have rewards automatically reinvested to compound gains or receive them as cash payouts. The firm also extended staking to its Solana Trust (GSOL), pending regulatory clearance to list it as a spot product. Once approved, it will be among the first Solana-based ETFs in the United States to support staking. According to Grayscale, this dual-option model was crafted to give investors flexibility, from those seeking long-term growth to others prioritizing short-term liquidity. The move comes as Ethereum’s staking yield averages around 3.2%, giving ETF issuers an avenue to offset management fees and pass on savings to investors. Regulatory Shift Opens the Door For years, U.S. regulators treated staking as a gray zone. Under the previous SEC chair, some staking programs were classified as unregistered securities. That stance led to enforcement actions and forced several exchanges to shut down or restructure their staking services. But tides are changing. Over the past year, regulators have softened their tone. Liquid staking, when properly structured, is no longer automatically considered a securities offering. The shift, coupled with friendlier crypto rhetoric under the Trump administration, gave firms like Grayscale the green light to innovate. Ethereum’s proof-of-stake design rewards validators who help secure the network. By integrating that directly into ETFs, Grayscale is essentially bridging DeFi yields with the comfort of traditional finance. Institutional Stakes Rise Market analysts believe this could reshape competition in the Ethereum ETF sector. Lower fees, coupled with yield potential, make ETH-based funds more attractive than ever. As of early October, about 36 million ETH, roughly 30% of the total supply, is staked, with liquid staking protocols like Lido leading the pack. Institutional involvement through ETFs could push that number even higher. “Ethereum staking through ETFs introduces a new standard for yield exposure in regulated markets,” wrote market analyst Ryan Selkis on X, calling it “a long-awaited bridge between crypto utility and traditional asset management.” If major players like BlackRock or Fidelity follow Grayscale’s lead, the competition could compress fees industry-wide, a win for investors and a potential catalyst for fresh inflows into ETH. Risks and Realities Despite optimism, experts warn that staking isn’t risk-free. Validator concentration could create centralization risks, and yield fluctuations may impact fund performance. Redemption management is another challenge; ETFs must maintain enough liquid ETH to process withdrawals while staking a meaningful portion to earn rewards. Still, Grayscale’s institutional staking setup, using vetted validator networks and custodians, is designed to balance compliance with yield generation. It marks a careful but confident step into a more mature era of crypto finance. Conclusion Grayscale’s integration of staking into Ethereum ETFs is more than a corporate tweak; it’s a statement. It suggests that crypto yield products can exist inside the rules, not around them. For Ethereum, it could mean new layers of liquidity, demand, and long-term network stability. For investors, it’s a taste of passive income without leaving the comfort zone of regulated markets. As the race for ETF innovation heats up, Grayscale may have just given Ethereum a new growth narrative, one where staking isn’t just for crypto natives anymore. Frequently Asked Questions 1. What does staking in an ETF mean?It allows investors to earn yield from blockchain validation directly within an ETF structure, without managing tokens themselves. 2. Is staking in ETFs safe?While it adds yield potential, risks like validator performance, network slashing, and liquidity constraints remain. 3. How does this affect Ethereum’s price?More staking can reduce circulating supply, which may support long-term price stability if demand grows. 4. Will other asset managers follow?Yes, many analysts expect competitors like BlackRock or Fidelity to explore similar staking integrations. Glossary of Key Terms ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund):A pooled investment vehicle traded on stock exchanges, offering exposure to assets like crypto. Staking:The process of locking up crypto to validate transactions on proof-of-stake networks and earn rewards. ETH:The native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum network, used for transactions and staking. Validator:A network participant who helps confirm transactions and maintain blockchain security in exchange for rewards. Read More: Why Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF Staking Could Spark the Next Institutional Wave">Why Grayscale’s Ethereum ETF Staking Could Spark the Next Institutional Wave
Coinstats2025/10/07 21:00
Stimulus talk meets shutdown reality: What tariff-funded checks could mean for crypto

Stimulus talk meets shutdown reality: What tariff-funded checks could mean for crypto

Amid growing demand for safe-haven assets due to a US government shutdown, stimulus checks may bring an “additional liquidity catalyst,” market analysts told Cointelegraph. United States President Donald Trump has floated the idea of using import tariff revenue for another stimulus package, signaling another tailwind for crypto markets, alongside the ongoing government shutdown.President Trump said that he is considering giving Americans up to $2,000 in stimulus checks funded by revenue generated from import tariffs, according to an interview on the One America News Network published on Thursday.While the revenue from tariffs is just “starting to kick in,” they will ultimately generate “over a trillion dollars a year,” said Trump during the interview, adding that another part of the revenue will be used to pay the nation’s $37 trillion federal debt.Read more
Coinstats2025/10/07 20:55
Missed LINK & XLM’s 10,000% Gains? $TAP is Now Under $0.02 and Tipped for 100x

Missed LINK & XLM's 10,000% Gains? $TAP is Now Under $0.02 and Tipped for 100x

Chainlink (LINK) and Stellar (XLM) are two veteran cryptocurrencies that delivered potentially life-changing returns for early investors.  Chainlink emerged in 2017 as a decentralized oracle network with an initial coin offering price of $0.11, while cryptocurrency protocol Stellar started trading at $0.0062. Today, both projects rank as top‑20 cryptos by market cap, with Chainlink trading at around $22 and Stellar at $0.40.Despite five‑digit percentage return profiles over the years, both cryptos still have a path to move higher as investors and analysts prioritize projects with real‑world utility. Now, a new contender called Digitap ($TAP) is being named one of best crypto to invest in long-term as its live omni-bank app is drawing comparisons to early crypto success stories. Source: Digitap Chainlink’s 10,000% Journey and Lasting Potential Early Chainlink investors who managed to sell near the coin’s peak of $52.88 in May 2021 earned a nearly 50,000% gain. The coin has since pulled back, trading in the low $20s, but it’s clear the current price doesn’t reflect the latest developments. In May, a unit of Wall Street giant JPMorgan called Kinexys completed its first transaction on a public blockchain using Chainlink’s technology that connects private and public networks.  More recently, Chainlink worked with SWIFT to test connecting more than 10 financial institutions to blockchain networks. These developments could position Chainlink as a neutral interoperability layer for traditional finance. It isn’t unrealistic for Chainlink to double in value in the coming months and potentially challenge its all-time high within 18 to 24 months. As such, an approximate 2.5x return sounds reasonable. Source: Chainlink/YouTube Stellar’s Historic Rally and Undervalued Role Stellar’s coin soared more than 80,000% from its all‑time low price of $0.0004761 to as high as $0.96 in early 2018. Today, the coin seems stuck in the low‑$0.40 range despite clear growth catalysts. Notably, MoneyGram’s new global transfer service is using Circle’s USDC stablecoin on the Stellar blockchain for near‑instant dollar remittances in cash‑friendly markets. This validates Stellar’s mission of bridging traditional finance with crypto, especially for cross‑border value transfer. As such, XLM remains undervalued relative to its network’s payment utility, with potential exposure to MoneyGram’s more than 375,000 cash pickup locations via USDC. The market simply hasn’t priced in the potential scale of what the network can achieve. In 2024, Stellar inked similar partnerships and trials with Visa, MasterCard, PayPal, and Stripe. As such, Stellar’s partnership with Moneygram shouldn’t come as a surprise as it is consistent with encouraging developments that support future growth opportunities. Digitap: The Next To Explode? One lesson has been clear over the years: today’s undervalued project can become tomorrow’s superstar. Both Chainlink and Stellar are proof of this concept.Digitap is an ultra‑low‑price newcomer that investors increasingly liken to an early‑stage LINK or XLM. Currently, Digitap’s presale is taking place with the native $TAP token for sale at $0.0125. Digitap is building a potentially game‑changing omni‑bank app that unifies fiat and crypto in one platform. The app is available worldwide, so anyone can take advantage of multi‑currency IBAN accounts, 0% transfer fees, and an optional no‑KYC signup process. At the heart of the app are Visa‑backed crypto‑to‑fiat cards with Apple Pay and Google Pay integration. This means users can receive, save, send, invest, and spend their money seamlessly. Digitap boasts real-world utility as it can become the go-to platform for frictionless crypto-to-fiat finance, making it one of the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2025. The token is 82% sold out, so a move to the next price of $0.0159 is imminent. During the next round, the $TAP price will increase from $0.0125 to $0.0159, meaning late buyers have to pay a 27% premium while early buyers are already up.  Bottom Line Chainlink and Stellar proved that sound crypto projects can deliver explosive returns to early investors and still have room to run. Their current undervaluation and discount to all‑time highs underscore how market prices can lag real‑world progress. In Digitap’s case, the project makes a compelling case to be the next name that could run significantly higher. At under 1.5 cents, $TAP offers investors the opportunity to get in at “ground‑floor” prices reminiscent of LINK or XLM in their early days. If Digitap executes on its omni-bank vision, supported by a target market of more than one billion  unbanked or underbanked adults worldwide, early believers could be rewarded with substantial returns over time. Discover the future of crypto cards with Digitap by checking out their live Visa card project here: Presale https://presale.digitap.app   Website: https://digitap.app  Social: https://linktr.ee/digitap.app
Coinstats2025/10/07 20:55
Dutch Crypto Firm Amdax Secures £30 Million to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Initiative

Dutch Crypto Firm Amdax Secures £30 Million to Launch Bitcoin Treasury Initiative

Highlights: Amdax raises £30 million to start Bitcoin treasury initiative AMBTS. AMBTS aims to list on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange. The company plans to acquire 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply. Dutch crypto firm Amdax has completed a £30 million ($35 million) funding round to launch its new Bitcoin treasury company, AMBTS. The move comes as global interest in Bitcoin as a corporate asset is on the rise. The funding is a turning point for Amdax, which wants to position itself as one of the top holders of Bitcoin treasury in the world. Amdax, the Amsterdam-based company, confirmed the round was oversubscribed, which was a positive sign of investors’ confidence. The company stated that AMBTS will operate independently and initiate the Bitcoin accumulation program immediately. CEO and co-founder Lucas Wensing said the achievement was a significant step forward in their long-term Bitcoin strategy. 𝗔𝗠𝗕𝗧𝗦 𝘀𝗹𝘂𝗶𝘁 𝗶𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶ë𝗹𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗲 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘃𝗼𝗹 Na de recente oprichting van AMBTS B.V. (‘AMBTS’) door Amdax, maken Amdax en AMBTS vandaag de succesvolle afronding bekend van de initiële financieringsronde (IFR). De ronde, met een… pic.twitter.com/AfAbo1cmjc — Amdax (@AmdaxNL) October 7, 2025 He said: “We now move forward with our Bitcoin strategy with the aim of providing investors with transparent access to this unique asset class.” Building a Regulated Bitcoin Treasury in Europe Amdax’s new venture, AMBTS (Amsterdam Bitcoin Treasury Strategy), will act as a regulated platform for institutional and retail investors. Moreover, the firm aims to offer Europe a new, transparent means of investing in Bitcoin through capital markets. According to the company, AMBTS will be listed on Euronext Amsterdam, which will enable investors to benefit from direct exposure to Bitcoin without the hassle of managing digital assets themselves. The $30 million raised will be used to fund the first phase of Bitcoin acquisitions. Over time, AMBTS is looking to accumulate up to 1% of the total supply of Bitcoin, which is about 210,000 BTC. Reaching this target would make AMBTS the second-largest Bitcoin treasury in the world after Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy. Strategy currently holds more than 640,000 BTC. Strategy has acquired 196 BTC for ~$22.1 million at ~$113,048 per bitcoin. As of 9/28/2025, we hodl 640,031 $BTC acquired for ~$47.35 billion at ~$73,983 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/NnmLONBsRK — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 29, 2025 Amdax has been in the crypto industry for over 5 years and holds a full license for digital assets. Its proven track record as a trusted service provider affords credibility to the operations of AMBTS. The firm’s emphasis on compliance and transparency is also consistent with the increasing levels of regulatory expectations in Europe for digital assets. Bitcoin’s Record Surge Fuels Corporate Interest The introduction of AMBTS is accompanied by the recent Bitcoin rally to an all-time high of $126,080. Although it has slightly pulled back, the asset is holding strong above the $120,000 mark. This performance reflects a renewed institutional interest in Bitcoin treasuries, with companies looking to maintain value in the face of inflation and unstable markets. Furthermore, the timing of Amdax corresponds to an overall corporate trend of holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset. The Treasury, led by Winklevoss and the U.S.-based Strategy, has already made precedents in the field. AMBTS now wants to introduce that model to the European market. Amdax, via its Bitcoin treasury program, aims not just at amassing Bitcoin but also at enhancing value per share among its shareholders. The company will utilize capital markets to develop its investments. Furthermore, it assures shareholders of a long-term appreciation of Bitcoin. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Coinstats2025/10/07 20:53
European Union Mulls Sanctions On Russian Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin

European Union Mulls Sanctions On Russian Ruble-Backed A7A5 Stablecoin

The Bitcoin price edged down a fraction of a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $123,748 as of 4:29 a.m. EST, as [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/07 18:17
Blockchain AI: Crunch Lab secures $5 million in funding to expand

Blockchain AI: Crunch Lab secures $5 million in funding to expand

The round was led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, along with Vaneck and Multicoin.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/07 18:01
ETH Value Has “Little Link” To Ethereum Use Cases, Says Smart Contract Inventor Nick Szabo

ETH Value Has "Little Link" To Ethereum Use Cases, Says Smart Contract Inventor Nick Szabo

The Bitcoin price edged down a fraction of a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $123,748 as of 4:29 a.m. EST, as [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/07 17:05
Senator Lummis Confirms US Bitcoin Reserve Funding “Can Start Anytime”

Senator Lummis Confirms US Bitcoin Reserve Funding "Can Start Anytime"

The Bitcoin price edged down a fraction of a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $123,748 as of 4:29 a.m. EST, as [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/07 15:26
