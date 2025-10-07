2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

It’s not too late to invest in digital assets, Pantera Capital executive urges crypto outsiders

Cosmo Jiang says there is still room to invest in Bitcoin and altcoins, such as Solana and Ethereum.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 21:15
KindlyMD Establishes Strategic Partnership with Antalpha and Plans to Issue $250 Million in Convertible Bonds

PANews reported on October 7th that Nasdaq-listed KindlyMD announced a strategic partnership with Antalpha, a fintech company specializing in financing, technology, and risk management solutions for the digital asset industry. Antalpha and KindlyMD subsidiary Nakamoto have reportedly signed a non-binding letter of intent for Nakamoto to issue five-year guaranteed convertible bonds totaling $250 million to Antalpha.
PANews2025/10/07 21:10
Tangem Ring Promo: Extra 10% Off with Code CRYPTO + Free Shipping & $5 BTC Reward

Get up to 15% off the Tangem Ring, an extra 10% off with our exclusive code CRYPTO and every purchase also earns you a $5 Bitcoin reward.
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/07 21:04
AI trading signal platform NebX secures $6 million investment from M2M Capital

PANews reported on October 7th that M2M Capital announced a $6 million investment in NebX, a fintech company that uses AI to provide trading signals. NebX uses real-time sentiment analysis across the X platform, Telegram, and Discord social media platforms to identify hot tokens before they gain widespread market attention. The company's official website also announced that NebX 2.0 is now open for testing.
PANews2025/10/07 21:01
Momentum Builds: SBR And Bitcoin Act Are Closer Than You Think

Senator Cynthia Lummis said acquisition of funds for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve can “start anytime,” but actual purchases are not happening yet. Related Reading: After Nearly $80 Billion In Bitcoin, Saylor Says It’s Time To Pause – For Now According to her post on X, the legal path appears open, while the steps needed inside […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/07 21:00
5 Potential Cloud Mining Platforms in 2025 – Earn Daily Passive Crypto Income

With rising costs for hardware, electricity, and technical maintenance, traditional cryptocurrency mining has become increasingly out of reach for the average investor. In contrast, cloud mining is emerging as a The post 5 Potential Cloud Mining Platforms in 2025 – Earn Daily Passive Crypto Income appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/07 20:56
The Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025

The post The Best Crypto to Buy Now in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Why Investors Are Shifting Toward PepetoPepe shocked the market in 2023 when a $10,000 bet turned into $1 million within weeks. But 2025 is different. Hype alone is not enough anymore, as traders now demand utility alongside culture. Putting money into coins with no clear future feels more like gambling than investing. The smarter move lies in presales, where the entry price is tiny and the upside wide open. That is where  Pepeto (PEPETO) comes in, blending presale hype with real tools, a sharper choice for investors who once chased Shiba Inu and Pepe but now want the next big success story. Early Shiba Inu and Pepe investors are keeping close watch on this presale because the pattern feels familiar, though more refined. The formula is simple: meme culture upfront, utility beneath it, and a presale price still far under a cent. Pepeto aims to turn community attention into actual daily usage and volume, not just passing hype. For those searching for the next big breakout, Pepeto is at the top of the list. How Pepe Minted Fortunes, And Why Pepeto Could Repeat ItBack in April 2023, Pepe went live and soared more than 10,000% by May. A few hundred dollars quickly became life-changing sums for early wallets. Memes, social buzz, and influencers amplified the move, while the chart attracted more buyers. But by August, Pepe had dropped more than 70% from its highs, proving that hype fades quickly once the crowd loses interest. That is why today’s attention is flowing into Pepeto. Unlike Pepe, Pepeto is built with lasting tools: PepetoSwap, a zero-fee exchange for seamless trades; a cross-chain bridge for moving assets across networks; and staking at 223% APY to reward early adopters. Together these make Pepeto more than just a meme, giving it the foundation…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 20:46
Russian crypto exchanges resume operation after September police raids

Crypto exchange offices, recently searched by police in the Russian capital, have partially or fully resumed activities, according to a lawyer involved in crypto cases. Coin trading companies operating out of a landmark business center in Moscow were targeted in multiple raids over the past weeks, with the latest resulting in seizure of cash and […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 20:23
Bitmine redefines ETH treasury dominance and risk

Bitmine has drawn renewed attention as markets weigh exchange dynamics, treasury posture and evolving regulation.
The Cryptonomist2025/10/07 19:07
IBIT The Most Profitable BlackRock ETF As The Bitcoin Fund Closes On $100B In Assets

The Bitcoin price edged down a fraction of a percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $123,748 as of 4:29 a.m. EST, as [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/10/07 14:02
Noticias en tendencia

