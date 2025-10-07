2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Investors make up highest share of buyers in 5 years

The post Investors make up highest share of buyers in 5 years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A sold sign is posted in front of a home for sale on Aug. 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images A version of this article first appeared in the CNBC Property Play newsletter with Diana Olick. Property Play covers new and evolving opportunities for the real estate investor, from individuals to venture capitalists, private equity funds, family offices, institutional investors and large public companies. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Real estate investors, both individual and institutional, bought one-third of all single-family residential properties sold in the second quarter of 2025. That is an increase from 27% in the first quarter, and the highest percentage in the last five years, according to a report from CJ Patrick Co., using numbers from BatchData, a real estate data provider. Investors accounted for 25.7% of residential home sales in 2024. While the share of sales is higher, the raw numbers are lower. Investors in the second quarter of this year bought 16,000 fewer homes than a year ago, but home sales overall were much weaker this year than last year. That accounts for the gain in the investor share. Investors continue to own about 20% of the 86 million single-family homes in the country. “While investors purchased more homes than they sold in the second quarter, they did sell over 104,000 homes, with 45% of those sales going to traditional homebuyers,” said Ivo Draginov, co-founder and chief innovation officer at BatchData. “So in addition to the important role investors continue to play providing necessary liquidity to a weak home sales market, they’re also bringing much-needed inventory – both rental properties, and homes for owner-occupants – to the market.” While large institutional investors continue to get most of the headlines in the single-family rental space, small investors account…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:41
Could a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve help tackle America’s $33T debt?

The post Could a U.S. Bitcoin Reserve help tackle America’s $33T debt? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What did Senator Cynthia Lummis say about the SBR? Lummis praised the proposal on X, calling it a “fabulous articulation” of why creating a Bitcoin reserve makes sense. How did the idea gain public attention? The discussion gained momentum after Jeff Park, CIO of ProCap BTC, shared a video with Bitcoin advocate Anthony Pompliano. The U.S. is inching closer to embracing Bitcoin [BTC] at a national level, with growing discussions around the creation of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR), an idea reportedly propelled by President Donald Trump.  While the framework for such a reserve is yet to be officially confirmed, anticipation and debate continue to build around its potential rollout. Senator Lummis backs the SBR push Adding weight to the speculation, crypto-supportive Senator Cynthia Lummis recently stated that funding for the SBR “can start anytime”. However, she acknowledged bureaucratic hurdles delaying progress. Lummis made the remark after reposting a video by Jeff Park, Chief Investment Officer at ProCap BTC, featuring a discussion with Anthony Pompliano on how the U.S. could use its gold gains to back a Bitcoin reserve. She said,  “This is a fabulous articulation of why the SBR and passing the BITCOIN Act makes so much sense.” She added,  “Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage but, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime.” How did this start? Park compared the U.S. Treasury’s gold holdings to a potential Bitcoin reserve, noting roughly $1 trillion in unrealized gains. He suggested using a portion of those gains to invest in Bitcoin, calling it a “call option” that could significantly influence the crypto market. He said, “If you own Bitcoin and you assume that it’s going to go up by 12% a year, you’ll make a 30X in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:24
The NSA Is Trying To Backdoor Bitcoin, Warns Peter Todd

The post The NSA Is Trying To Backdoor Bitcoin, Warns Peter Todd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NSA Is Trying To Backdoor Bitcoin, Warns Peter Todd Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/nsa-backdoor-bitcoin-warns-peter-todd/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:21
Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith’s “Friday I’m in Love” Tops the Charts

The post Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith’s “Friday I’m in Love” Tops the Charts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Olivia Rodrigo earns her third No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Physical Singles chart with her duet version of “Friday I’m in Love,” recorded with The Cure’s Robert Smith. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND – JUNE 29: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Olivia Rodrigo performs in the headline slot on the Pyramid Stage at the end of day five of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 29, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK’s largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Getty Images Fans have been waiting years for Olivia Rodrigo to announce a new era. The singer-songwriter dropped her most recent album Guts in September 2023, meaning it’s been just over two years since her last full-length. Since then, the pop and rock superstar has been promoting the set with a slew of hit singles and a massive global tour, which ended only recently. While the singer has teased that she’s back in the studio working on new material, no official announcements have been made yet — and yet, Rodrigo still manages to surprise everyone by scoring a brand new No. 1 hit in the United Kingdom this week. Olivia Rodrigo and Robert Smith’s “Friday I’m in Love” Debuts at No. 1 Rodrigo’s newly-released duet version of the ’90s classic “Friday I’m in Love” debuts at No. 1 on the Official Physical Singles chart. The list measures the bestselling songs sold on any physical format, such as vinyl, CD, or cassette. This rendition also credits Robert Smith, frontman of the band The Cure, which made the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:17
Start a Bitcoin miner for free with the IOTA Miner app.

The post Start a Bitcoin miner for free with the IOTA Miner app. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IOTA Miner not only supports payments and exchanges with XRP, BTC, and ADA, but is also compatible with mainstream tokens such as ETH, DOGE, and BNB, providing a truly integrated multi-currency mining experience. The platform utilizes a compliant structure under the UK Financial Conduct Authority  to safeguard investors’ assets and data, providing users with a risk-free, fully automated, cross-currency passive income channel. With its user-friendly interface, global hashrate support, and transparent profit mechanism, IOTA Miner has quickly become one of the most sought-after cloud mining applications of 2025. Whether you’re an experienced trader, a long-term coin holder, or a novice crypto enthusiast, IOTA Miner offers the easiest way to participate in the Bitcoin ecosystem and achieve steady wealth growth. Registration and Usage Instructions (2 minutes) Step 1: Create an Account and Claim Your $15 Bonus Register a new account using your email or phone number, and the system will automatically grant you $15 in free mining funds. Step 2: Select a Bitcoin Mining Plan Select the BTC mining contract you wish to run (supports XRP, BTC, and ADA). Step 3: View and Withdraw Daily Earnings Log in to the app daily to view your earnings details and withdraw them to your wallet or exchange account at any time. No fees, fast deposits. The following is an example of your potential earnings: Contract Type funds period Daily income principal plus total earnings DOGE/LTC $100 2Day $5 $100+$10 BTC/BCH $1,500 12Day $18.75 $1,500+$225 BTC/BCH $6,000 30Day $84 $6,000+$2,520 DOGE/LTC $25,000 35Day $407.5 $25,000+$14,262.5 BTC/BCH $100,000 30Day $1,910 $100,000+$57,300 BTC/BCH $300,000 55Day $7,200 $300,000+396,000 Earnings: Interest accrues the day after contract activation. The system automatically mines and deposits funds into your account daily. Withdraw or renew your account balance when it reaches ≥ $100, with continuous growth. Three Real-World Case Studies: IOTA Miner…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:11
A Stablecoin With Decentralized Nature And Stability

The post A Stablecoin With Decentralized Nature And Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dai (DAI) is a stablecoin cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain. Dai has become one of the leading stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market due to its decentralized nature, stability, and use within the DeFi space. It was created by the MakerDAO decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) and launched in December 2017. Dai is designed to be a stablecoin, which means its value is pegged to the US Dollar (USD) on a 1:1 basis. Its stability is achieved through an autonomous system of smart contracts that regulate the supply of Dai in response to changes in demand. Collateralized system of Dai The stability of Dai is maintained through a collateralized system. To create new Dai, users must lock up other cryptocurrencies (initially, only Ether was accepted as collateral) as collateral in a smart contract called a “Collateralized Debt Position” (CDP). The smart contract ensures that the value of the locked collateral is higher than the value of the generated Dai.Dai is widely used in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, where it serves as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account. Maker DAO MakerDAO operates as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), where MKR token holders participate in the governance and decision-making process. MKR holders are responsible for voting on proposals related to the protocol’s parameters, including adjustments to the stability fee and collateral requirements. The MakerDAO system uses decentralized oracles to obtain external price information about the underlying collateral assets. Oracles help determine the value of the collateral and ensure the stability of the system. The MakerDAO system and the supply of Dai are transparent and auditable, with data available on-chain for public inspection. But if the DAI price shifts too far from a dollar, MKR tokens…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:03
Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot plans to raise $15 million through a rights offering

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Globenewswire, Bitcoin Depot, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin ATM operator, announced that it will sell a total of 4,285,716 Class A common shares at a price of US$3.50 per share through a registered direct offering, raising a total of US$15 million. The transaction is expected to be completed around October 8, subject to customary closing conditions.
PANews2025/10/07 21:35
4 Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Before They Get Listed on Coinbase

The post 4 Best Cheap Cryptos to Buy Before They Get Listed on Coinbase appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world never sleeps — and neither do investors looking for the next breakout. If you’ve ever seen a token skyrocket after being listed on Coinbase, you already know how powerful that “listing effect” can be.Coins that trade under the radar for months can double or even triple in value overnight once they hit …
CoinPedia2025/10/07 21:34
Why is Pi Coin Price Crashing Despite Broader Crypto Rally

The post Why is Pi Coin Price Crashing Despite Broader Crypto Rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Coin struggles near $0.26 despite broader crypto market rally Slow mainnet rollout and low on-chain activity weigh on price Token unlocks increase supply, adding downward pressure on Pi Coin Pi Coin keeps drifting near $0.26 even as global crypto capitalization climbs past $4.28 trillion and heavyweights Bitcoin ($124,387) and Ethereum ($4,715) lead the charge.  Pi Coin seems stuck in a slump, struggling to rise above $0.30 and currently hovering around $0.26. This is a dramatic drop from its all-time high of $2.98 in February 2025, representing a decline of over 91%. The Broader Context: Pi vs. the Market While most top altcoins are rallying, Pi’s dull performance comes even after Pi founder Dr. Chengdiao Fan’s recent talk at TOKEN2049.  She stressed advancing real blockchain utility, meaningful product innovation, aligning AI with human well-being through decentralized infrastructure, and building a path toward true mass adoption. Despite these long-term goals, the market hasn’t responded as quickly as investors hoped. Related: CZ Shocked After Token2049 Attendee Reports Attack in Singapore Why Pi Coin Price Remains Low Unlike meme coins such as Dogecoin or SHIB, which thrive on hype, Pi is built for mass adoption and long-term utility. Its $3 spike was largely hype-driven, but the lack of infrastructure prevented sustained growth. Several structural factors explain Pi’s slump: Slow mainnet rollout: Transition from testnet to mainnet has been gradual, frustrating users and draining early enthusiasm. Minimal ecosystem activity: Few developer-built dApps and limited on-chain transactions mean low real demand. Selling pressure from token unlocks: Millions of users migrating to mainnet increase circulating supply, putting downward pressure on price. A Turning Point Is Coming Pi’s dormant phase may soon end. The mainnet protocol upgrade to version 23 is expected within the next two months, bringing catalysts: Pi DEX Launch & AMM Integration: Real on-chain…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:28
MAIA Biotechnology, a US-listed company, launches a crypto-treasury strategy

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Globenewswire, MAIA Biotechnology, listed on NYSE American under the New York Stock Exchange, announced the official launch of its crypto treasury strategy. At the same time, its board of directors has approved investing 90% of the company's liquid assets in leading cryptocurrencies. The initial investment will purchase BTC, ETH and USDC. It is reported that the company will also establish a digital asset advisory committee to provide support for related purchase transactions.
PANews2025/10/07 21:24
