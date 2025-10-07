2025-10-12 Sunday

Inception Capital on Building Autonomous Finance

The post Inception Capital on Building Autonomous Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the digital assets market matures beyond speculation, David Gan, Founder and General Partner of Inception Capital, is placing his conviction on one transformative shift: the rise of an automated financial system. This is where capital, yield, and asset logic operate continuously, autonomously, and without friction. Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week and Gamma Prime’s Tokenized Capital Summit 2025, Gan framed this shift as the new battleground for value creation in digital finance. The end of passive money Gan describes the concept as simple but transformative. “In the future, we’ll move away from today’s fragmented banking layers such as intermediaries, wires, and clearing systems, and into a world where financial services are automated, agent-driven, and always on.” In Gan’s view, the future of finance is one where money no longer sits idle. Every inflow, whether from payroll, yield, or transaction revenue, can be automatically deployed into optimized strategies or rebalanced across asset pools in real time.  Instead of manually managing savings or investments, individuals and institutions will interact with autonomous, composable financial agents that intelligently allocate capital around the clock. He believes that traditional financial rails such as SWIFT, intermediary banks, and local clearing systems will gradually be replaced by on-chain networks that operate continuously, transparently, and globally.  The outcome, he says, will be a composable financial layer where asset management, payments, and custody merge into a single self-operating system. As more assets gain digital representation, from real estate and collectibles to intellectual property, Gan expects a structural redefinition of how value is custodied, traded, and banked on-chain. In his view, this shift will not simply digitize existing systems but create an environment that is faster, more liquid, and inherently interoperable. This vision of automation is grounded in real data. According to Bitwise Asset Management, stablecoin transfer volumes surged into the…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange $2 billion Polymarket stake

The post NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange $2 billion Polymarket stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE Shares of New York Stock Exchange parent, Intercontinental Exchange, rose more than 3% in the premarket after the company announced it took a $2 billion stake in prediction markets platform Polymarket. The deal values Polymarket at approximately $8 billion, both companies said in a release. “There are opportunities across markets which ICE together with Polymarket can uniquely serve and we are excited about where this investment can take us,” Intercontinental Exchange CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said in a statement. The deal comes as prediction markets become more mainstream, with Polymarket rival Kalshi enjoying sharp trading volume increases thanks to the implementation of sports-related contracts. Prediction markets industry revenue may climb to $8 billion by 2030 as it takes market share from the sports gambling industry, according to analysis by Piper Sandler. Polymarket, earlier this year, also secured an investment from 1789 Capital, which is backed by Donald Trump Jr. The company was also greenlit last month to launch in the U.S. Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan wrote that,” by combining ICE’s institutional scale and credibility with Polymarket’s consumer savvy, we will be able to deliver world-class products for the modern investor.” The deal was first reported by The Wall Street Journal. Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world. Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/10/07/nyse-owner-intercontinental-exchange-2-billion-polymarket-stake.html
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
European Gas prices jump 5% as supply risks mount – ING

The post European Gas prices jump 5% as supply risks mount – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European natural Gas prices surged over 5% to settle above €33/MWh as markets weighed rising geopolitical risks and colder weather forecasts. With Russia intensifying air strikes on Ukraine’s Gas infrastructure and EU storage levels slipping below the five-year average, supply concerns are once again driving the market higher ahead of the heating season, ING’s commodity experts Ewa Manthey and Warren Patterson note. TTF futures rise above €33 amid cold weather outlook “European natural Gas prices ended higher with TTF futures rising by 5.3% to settle above EUR33/MWh yesterday. Prices remain supported amid persistent risks to supplies, along with expectations of colder weather conditions driving up demand. Recent reports suggest that Russia has intensified air strikes across Ukraine, further damaging Gas infrastructure.” “Meanwhile, recent weather forecasts suggest colder-than-normal temperatures in the coming months, which might slow down the fuel injections, as the region braces for the start of the heating season. Meanwhile, EU storage is now almost 83% full, down from 94.4% at the same time last year and below the five-year average of 90.4%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/european-gas-prices-jump-5-as-supply-risks-mount-ing-202510070927
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
NYSE Parent ICE Backs Polymarket With $2B Investment

The post NYSE Parent ICE Backs Polymarket With $2B Investment appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, just invested $2 billion into Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-powered prediction platform. Polymarket lets people trade on the outcomes of real-world events — like elections, sports games, or crypto prices — by buying and selling “shares” tied to possible results.  These shares move in price based on the crowd’s expectations, making Polymarket a kind of “stock market for future events.” With this deal, Polymarket is now valued at $9 billion, instantly turning it into one of the most valuable players in the prediction market space. What’s the Impact? This isn’t just another crypto investment — it’s a statement from Wall Street’s biggest player. ICE’s backing gives prediction markets mainstream credibility, pulling them closer to the regulated financial world. It shows traditional finance is no longer sitting on the sidelines but actively betting on blockchain’s potential.  For Polymarket, the deal could accelerate its long-anticipated U.S. relaunch, expand liquidity, and attract institutional users who previously stayed away. For the broader crypto industry, this signals a shift: prediction markets may soon move from a niche curiosity to a core part of financial infrastructure, blending the transparency of blockchain with Wall Street’s capital power. The U.S. Angle: From Raids to Green Lights Just three years ago, Polymarket was on the ropes. The CFTC slapped it with a cease-and-desist order, and the FBI even raided CEO Shayne Coplan’s home in 2024. Fast forward to now: the CFTC has issued a no-action letter granting the company breathing room on federal reporting. That shift clears the path for Polymarket’s long-awaited U.S. relaunch, which could push its valuation past $10 billion. ICE’s $2B bet on Polymarket tells us that prediction markets are no longer a fringe experiment but a serious financial instrument gaining Wall Street’s confidence. The move…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
Expensive to be short – ING

The post Expensive to be short – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar Index (USD) has gone a little bid this week – largely down to the weakness in the yen, which has a 14% weight in the DXY. At the same time, the dollar is an expensive short position given its 4.15% per annum one-week interest rate. If no significant US data is forthcoming, there is even less reason to sit with – let alone add to – short dollar positions, ING’s FX analyst Chris Turner notes. DXY should remain range-bound “Interestingly, data from the IMF late last week undermined suggestions that central banks had been the big sellers of dollars in April and May. COFER data reported that, adjusted for exchange rates, the share of dollars in central bank FX reserves remained broadly flat in 2Q25 at around 57%. Instead, what makes more sense is that it was the private sector selling dollars in the second quarter as they increased their hedge ratios on US investments. We expect these hedge ratios to be increased and the dollar to weaken further as the Fed cuts rates a further 100bp over the next nine months.” “For today, it is not clear whether we will receive the August US trade data, where the deficit is expected to narrow. On the subject of the shutdown, the latest betting probabilities are slightly lowering their expectations (to 22%) of this shutdown being the longest in history – i.e. longer than 35 days. We will, however, hear from Fed speakers. Lining up today are Bostic, Bowman and Miran – all speaking around 1600/1630CET. We doubt they will move the needle on market expectations that the Fed will cut a further two times this year.” “DXY should remain range-bound, but with a slight upside bias given developments in Japan and France.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-expensive-to-be-short-ing-202510070921
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
BlockDAG CLAIM Bonus Unlocks $0.0015 Price, Surpassing Chainlink and Solana Outlooks

The post BlockDAG CLAIM Bonus Unlocks $0.0015 Price, Surpassing Chainlink and Solana Outlooks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s F1GENESIS Bonus unlocks the $0.0015 entry, outpacing Chainlink’s stability and Solana’s uncertainty to rank as the best crypto coin to buy. The latest Chainlink news reveals ongoing innovation in oracle technology, though market reactions remain cautious as adoption stabilises. Meanwhile, the Solana (SOL) price pattern shows alternating momentum, reflecting investor indecision as reliability and competition come under review. Both projects hold technical value but continue to face resistance in the search for the best cryptocurrency to buy. In contrast, BlockDAG continues to strengthen its standing with quantifiable growth and cultural visibility. Its presale has raised $420 million. Currently, users can get BDAG at a special price $0.0015 using the bonus code CLAIM. Nearly 27 billion coins sold. More than 20,000 miners have been shipped, 312,000 holders joined, and 3 million users are active on the X1 app. Backed by audits from CertiK and Halborn, 20 confirmed exchange listings, and its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG represents both innovation and mass appeal, solidifying its title as the best crypto coin to buy. Chainlink News Highlights Progress but Lacks Spark The latest Chainlink news underscores continued progress in expanding cross-chain oracle capabilities. Analysts tracking Chainlink news note its growing list of integrations, but despite technical success, price momentum has remained limited. The project continues to dominate the oracle niche, yet investors appear to be waiting for a catalyst to revive enthusiasm. Chainlink news also reflects cautious optimism from developers, with network upgrades improving efficiency. However, without stronger user growth, LINK may remain in consolidation phases rather than entering breakout territory. For investors, the current Chainlink news represents steady development but insufficient excitement to qualify it as the best crypto coins to buy. Solana Price Pattern Shows Momentum with Uncertainty The Solana (SOL) price…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 2026 earnings

The post Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 2026 earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Modelo beer is displayed on a shelf at a Safeway store on Oct. 6, 2025 in San Anselmo, California. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images Modelo owner Constellation Brands beat on the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second-quarter earnings report on Monday and reiterated its lowered full-year guidance due to macroeconomic headwinds. Shares of the company rose roughly 3% in extended trading. Here’s how the company performed in the second quarter, compared with what Wall Street was expecting based on a survey of analysts by LSEG: Earnings per share: $3.63 adjusted vs. $3.38 expected Revenue: $2.48 billion vs. $2.46 billion expected For the period ending Aug. 31, the company reported net income of $466 million, or $2.65 per share, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion, or $6.59, the year prior. Excluding costs for restructuring and other items, the brewer reported earnings of $3.63 per share. Constellation’s net sales dropped 15% from the same period last year to $2.48 billion, and the company’s operating margin fell 200 basis points due in part to aluminum tariffs. “While we continue to navigate a challenging socioeconomic environment that has dampened consumer demand, our teams remain focused on executing against our strategic objectives, including driving distribution gains, disciplined innovation and investing behind our brands,” CEO Bill Newlands said in a statement. In September, Constellation announced it was slashing its full fiscal year guidance due to a “challenging macroeconomic environment.” It cut its comparable earnings per share outlook to a range of $11.30 to $11.60, down from $12.60 to $12.90, and reaffirmed that outlook in Monday’s report. The company also reiterated its previous estimate of organic net sales falling 4% to 6% for fiscal 2026, down from a previous expectation of 1% growth to a 2% decline. Constellation also previously identified a trend of lower demand…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
Shaedon Sharpe Is Looking For $100 Million From Blazers

The post Shaedon Sharpe Is Looking For $100 Million From Blazers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – DECEMBER 02: Shaedon Sharpe #17 of the Portland Trail Blazers dunks over Walker Kessler #24 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of a game at Delta Center on December 02, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Getty Images Shaedon Sharpe, and his representation, is looking for a deal in the range of $100 million over four seasons, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. An annual price tag of $25 million, which would kick in by 2026, is a deal the Blazers should leap at, for a number of reasons. Players are pushing back The restricted free agency market, which has historically been a time in which teams could squeeze players, is changing. Just this year, Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets, and Quentin Grimes of the Philadelphia 76ers, picked up their 1-year qualifying offers, making them entirely unrestricted next summer. Even Jonathan Kuminga, of the Golden State Warriors, agreed to a deal that’s practically built for him and the team to split, and he will be able to taste unrestricted free agency in 2027, and maybe even a year before. That is a sign to NBA teams, from players, that they’re tired of being squeezed. It leaves the player with enough power to walk away, with the team receiving no assets in return for his departure. The Blazers must quickly realize that Sharpe, despite the fact that he’s still rough around the edges, has produced enough to warrant a big contract, and a price point of $100 million, over four years, is not that expensive when you consider…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
A New Dawn for Traditional Markets: S&P Introduces Cryptocurrency Index

The post A New Dawn for Traditional Markets: S&P Introduces Cryptocurrency Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the rise of cryptocurrencies globally, traditional stock markets are making significant strides to incorporate these digital assets. The trading landscape is evolving beyond the realms of centralized and decentralized exchanges, with institutional and professional investors now showing keen interest. Continue Reading:A New Dawn for Traditional Markets: S&P Introduces Cryptocurrency Index Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/a-new-dawn-for-traditional-markets-sp-introduces-cryptocurrency-index
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
Pepeto Presale Surpasses Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Growth Potential

The post Pepeto Presale Surpasses Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Growth Potential appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Reality sets in when you realize that missing the early Shiba Inu and Dogecoin waves means those exact runs are unlikely to replay. Large caps move slower, so the biggest upside now lives elsewhere. Savvy investors are already rotating, searching for the best crypto to buy now in early plays where tiny prices allow momentum to compound. In today’s crypto market, that most often means presales. That is why attention is swinging to Pepeto (PEPETO), an Ethereum based meme coin built to run with the next cycle. Investors chasing the next 100x are not chasing yesterday’s story, they are backing a meme coin that is early, culture first, and gaining traction before the wider crowd arrives. With a widely expected bull run approaching, Pepeto is the kind of early entry you analyze now so you catch the move early and profit from it, instead of reading about it later. Why Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Are Unlikely To Recreate 2021 Think back to when a small Dogecoin or Shiba Inu bet could change a life. In 2021, DOGE printed overnight millionaires and SHIB’s October peak became legend. Those who caught it still talk about it, while those who missed it still regret it to this day. The setup has changed. The 2021 playbook is not working for DOGE and SHIB anymore. SHIB’s realized volatility just sank to fresh lows, the SHIB to DOGE pair slipped back to levels last seen in November 2021, and that $2.4M Shibarium flash loan tied to BONE did not help. Confidence feels thinner, bids hesitate. Dogecoin faces a supply ceiling on momentum, an uncapped supply with about 5 billion new coins a year dilutes every rally. They are unlikely to deliver the wild 50x to 100x returns that once defined them. Chasing that old…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07
