Inception Capital on Building Autonomous Finance
The post Inception Capital on Building Autonomous Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the digital assets market matures beyond speculation, David Gan, Founder and General Partner of Inception Capital, is placing his conviction on one transformative shift: the rise of an automated financial system. This is where capital, yield, and asset logic operate continuously, autonomously, and without friction. Speaking at Korea Blockchain Week and Gamma Prime’s Tokenized Capital Summit 2025, Gan framed this shift as the new battleground for value creation in digital finance. The end of passive money Gan describes the concept as simple but transformative. “In the future, we’ll move away from today’s fragmented banking layers such as intermediaries, wires, and clearing systems, and into a world where financial services are automated, agent-driven, and always on.” In Gan’s view, the future of finance is one where money no longer sits idle. Every inflow, whether from payroll, yield, or transaction revenue, can be automatically deployed into optimized strategies or rebalanced across asset pools in real time. Instead of manually managing savings or investments, individuals and institutions will interact with autonomous, composable financial agents that intelligently allocate capital around the clock. He believes that traditional financial rails such as SWIFT, intermediary banks, and local clearing systems will gradually be replaced by on-chain networks that operate continuously, transparently, and globally. The outcome, he says, will be a composable financial layer where asset management, payments, and custody merge into a single self-operating system. As more assets gain digital representation, from real estate and collectibles to intellectual property, Gan expects a structural redefinition of how value is custodied, traded, and banked on-chain. In his view, this shift will not simply digitize existing systems but create an environment that is faster, more liquid, and inherently interoperable. This vision of automation is grounded in real data. According to Bitwise Asset Management, stablecoin transfer volumes surged into the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:43