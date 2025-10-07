The Week Of The Comeback

The post The Week Of The Comeback appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 05: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images) Getty Images The unbeatens have fallen, and there is chaos everywhere you look in the NFL. Each week of the 2025 NFL season has been its own story, and Week 5 was no different. Both the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first losses of the season, while six games saw teams come back and win from double-digit deficits. But who were the biggest winners and losers this week? NFL Week 5 Winners Drake Maye If there was any time for a statement game from the New England Patriots and Drake Maye, it was Sunday night in Buffalo. And, boy, was a statement provided. Maye and the Patriots went into a stadium where the Bills hadn’t lost in the regular season since November 2023 and took down the five-time defending AFC East champions. Maye showed poise and composure all night long, especially in the face of pressure. After Buffalo mounted a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter, Maye calmly marched his team downfield for a game-winning field goal and a 23-20 win. It was something that Patriots fans got used to seeing from their quarterback against Buffalo for nearly two decades. It was a flashback to what once was for New England and what could be again. Maye finished 22-of-30 for 273 and had the throw of the year in the NFL so far. Will this be the win that propels the Patriots to the AFC East title? That remains to be seen, but New England is now just a game back with the current tiebreaker in the division. Stefon…