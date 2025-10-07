MEXC Exchange
Dogecoin Price Prediction by ChatGPT: AI Names Maxi Doge as Next 1000x Crypto
The crypto market is heating again as $BTC hit a new all-time high of $125K during the weekend so it's a great time to start looking for new crypto opportunities.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/07 22:35
Zcash (ZEC) Hits A ‘Tipping Point,’ Says Electric Coin Co. CEO
Electric Coin Co. (ECC) chief executive Josh Swihart says Zcash has crossed a psychological and developmental threshold after a week of outsized price action and unusually dense ecosystem activity around Token2049 and adjacent events in Singapore. In a long post on X, Swihart characterized the moment as an inflection driven by fundamentals, the macro “zeitgeist,” […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/07 22:30
We Asked 3 AIs If Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit New ATH This ‘Uptober’
Is ETH gearing up for a rally to $7,500 and even $10,000?
CryptoPotato
2025/10/07 22:14
Polymarket Confirms $2 Billion Investment From NYSE Owner ICE
The post Polymarket Confirms $2 Billion Investment From NYSE Owner ICE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange, also referred to as ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has closed a deal to invest $2 billion in the crypto-based prediction market Polymarket. Intercontinental Exchange Snags Major Stake in Polymarket A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report disclosed that “people familiar with the matter” noted the investment could value Polymarket […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-confirms-2-billion-investment-from-nyse-owner-ice/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 22:09
Spartans 300% Casino Bonus Strengthens Market Position as bet365 Promo Expands and Fanatics Fuels NJ Growth
Spartans launches a 300% casino welcome bonus while bet365 rolls out new promo codes and Fanatics grows its New Jersey sportsbook with FanCash rewards. A closer look at how these betting platforms compete for player attention.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/07 22:00
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Notch Biggest Daily Inflow Since Trump’s Re-election Record As IBIT Approaches $100B In Assets
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. topped $1 billion worth of net inflows on Monday for the first time since July 11.
Coinstats
2025/10/07 21:56
Pineapple launches $100M Injective treasury with $8.9M INJ purchase
The post Pineapple launches $100M Injective treasury with $8.9M INJ purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pineapple Financial Inc. has launched its $100 million Injective Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy with an initial open market purchase of 678,353 Injective (INJ) tokens valued at about $8.9 million, the company announced on Tuesday. The Toronto-based fintech said the purchase marks the first phase of its plan to become the largest INJ holder and staker, with all tokens to be deployed onchain for staking at an expected annual yield of 12.75%. That yield is nearly double Ethereum’s and about 1.8 times higher than Solana’s current staking rates. The move follows Pineapple’s September 2025 $100 million private placement to fund the treasury. “This initial Injective investment underscores our conviction in the strength of the $INJ token’s future and our ambition to create the world’s largest and most productive INJ treasury platform,” said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. “We’re excited to see Pineapple take this important first step in executing its Injective treasury strategy,” added Eric Chen, co-founder of Injective Labs. “Pineapple is helping accelerate the adoption of onchain finance while reinforcing Injective’s role as a leading blockchain purpose-built for financial applications.” This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pineapple-injective-treasury
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 21:55
Expert Predicts When XRP Will Be on Its Way to Double Digits
Market watcher Zach Rector believes XRP path to double digits is only delayed, not denied, as ETF approvals remain paused amid the U.S. government shutdown.Visit Website
Coinstats
2025/10/07 21:50
Could Pepeto Become The Next Shiba Or PEPE? As Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision
SEC’s New Generic Listing Path May Ignite A Flood Of Spot Crypto ETFs Instead of every fund grinding through dual […] The post Could Pepeto Become The Next Shiba Or PEPE? As Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/07 21:48
Myanmar civil groups set to sue Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor
Myanmar civil society groups are set to sue the Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor for sharing customer data with the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling military, which reportedly allowed the junta to track, imprison, and kill civilians. According to the Myanmar groups, Telenor, which was one of the largest foreign investors in the Southeast Asian nation, handed […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/07 21:29
