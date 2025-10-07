2025-10-12 Sunday

Zcash (ZEC) Hits A ‘Tipping Point,’ Says Electric Coin Co. CEO

Electric Coin Co. (ECC) chief executive Josh Swihart says Zcash has crossed a psychological and developmental threshold after a week of outsized price action and unusually dense ecosystem activity around Token2049 and adjacent events in Singapore. In a long post on X, Swihart characterized the moment as an inflection driven by fundamentals, the macro “zeitgeist,” […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/07 22:30
Intercontinental Exchange takes $2B stake in Polymarket

The post Intercontinental Exchange takes $2B stake in Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, has taken a $2 billion equity stake in blockchain-based prediction market Polymarket, valuing the company between $8 billion and $9 billion, according to statements from both firms on Tuesday. ICE shares rose more than 3% in premarket trading following the announcement. ICE CEO Jeffrey Sprecher said the partnership will allow both companies to “uniquely serve opportunities across markets,” while Polymarket founder Shayne Coplan described it as a fusion of “institutional scale and consumer savvy.” The deal marks one of the largest private investments ever made in a crypto-native platform, underscoring how traditional financial infrastructure is expanding into decentralized event-based markets. Polymarket operates on Ethereum through Polygon, allowing users to trade on the probability of real-world outcomes such as elections, policy decisions, or sporting events — an approach sometimes called “event-driven finance.” The platform was recently cleared to operate in the United States and earlier this year received backing from 1789 Capital, a fund linked to Donald Trump, Jr. Analysts at Piper Sandler project the prediction markets sector could reach $8 billion in annual revenue by 2030 as platforms like Polymarket and rival Kalshi attract institutional interest. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/intercontinental-exchange-polymarket
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:28
Ethereum News: Institutions Quietly Take Over a Tenth of ETH’s Supply

New figures reveal that public companies and spot exchange-traded funds now collectively control more than 10% of all existing ETH, […] The post Ethereum News: Institutions Quietly Take Over a Tenth of ETH’s Supply appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/07 22:15
We Asked 3 AIs If Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit New ATH This ‘Uptober’

Is ETH gearing up for a rally to $7,500 and even $10,000?
CryptoPotato2025/10/07 22:14
Polymarket Confirms $2 Billion Investment From NYSE Owner ICE

The post Polymarket Confirms $2 Billion Investment From NYSE Owner ICE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange, also referred to as ICE, the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, has closed a deal to invest $2 billion in the crypto-based prediction market Polymarket. Intercontinental Exchange Snags Major Stake in Polymarket A Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report disclosed that “people familiar with the matter” noted the investment could value Polymarket […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/polymarket-confirms-2-billion-investment-from-nyse-owner-ice/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:09
Pineapple launches $100M Injective treasury with $8.9M INJ purchase

The post Pineapple launches $100M Injective treasury with $8.9M INJ purchase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pineapple Financial Inc. has launched its $100 million Injective Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) strategy with an initial open market purchase of 678,353 Injective (INJ) tokens valued at about $8.9 million, the company announced on Tuesday. The Toronto-based fintech said the purchase marks the first phase of its plan to become the largest INJ holder and staker, with all tokens to be deployed onchain for staking at an expected annual yield of 12.75%. That yield is nearly double Ethereum’s and about 1.8 times higher than Solana’s current staking rates. The move follows Pineapple’s September 2025 $100 million private placement to fund the treasury. “This initial Injective investment underscores our conviction in the strength of the $INJ token’s future and our ambition to create the world’s largest and most productive INJ treasury platform,” said Shubha Dasgupta, Chief Executive Officer of Pineapple Financial. “We’re excited to see Pineapple take this important first step in executing its Injective treasury strategy,” added Eric Chen, co-founder of Injective Labs.  “Pineapple is helping accelerate the adoption of onchain finance while reinforcing Injective’s role as a leading blockchain purpose-built for financial applications.” This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/pineapple-injective-treasury
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 21:55
BNY Mellon Explores Tokenized Deposits To Speed Up Payments: Bloomberg

The post BNY Mellon Explores Tokenized Deposits To Speed Up Payments: Bloomberg appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The banking world is changing fast. Traditional methods are slowly giving way to digital innovation, and major institutions are turning to blockchain and tokenized deposits to move money faster, easier, and more efficiently.  BNY Mellon Explores Blockchain-Based Payments According to Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, one of the world’s largest custodians with $55.8 trillion in assets under management and custody, is exploring tokenized deposits, a way for clients to make payments using blockchain technology.  The initiative is part of BNY Mellon’s broader plan to modernize its infrastructure, including real-time, instant, and cross-border payments. Carl Slabicki, who leads the bank’s Treasury Services platform, explained that tokenized deposits could help banks break free from outdated systems. Breaking Barriers in Banking Tokenized deposits could help “banks overcome legacy technology constraints, making it easier to move deposits and payments across their own ecosystems, and eventually, across the broader market as standards mature,” Slabicki said. With this technology, banks could move money around more easily, both within their own systems and, eventually, across the wider financial world. BNY Mellon’s treasury services already handle roughly $2.5 trillion in daily payments. It has been exploring digital assets and blockchain for years. Back in July, BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs announced a partnership to use blockchain technology for tracking customer ownership of certain money market funds (MMFs). Banks Experiment with Digital Tokens BNY Mellon is not the only bank exploring digital tools. Major banks and global companies are exploring new ways to move money faster and cheaper using digital tools. JPMorgan Chase rolled out a pilot token called JPMD for dollar deposits, while HSBC launched a tokenised deposit service letting corporate clients send money across borders quickly and securely. How Tokenization is Shaping Finance Tokenised deposits, which are digital versions of the cash people already hold in their accounts, are gaining traction. As these coins run on blockchain networks, payments can settle instantly, cutting costs and delays. Tokenization is already transforming financial services far beyond payments. It is making processes like digital bond issuance, custody, and settlement more efficient, while also enabling the tokenization of traditional assets such as bonds, real estate, and money markets. SWIFT Teams Up with Banks  Building on this momentum, global financial network SWIFT has teamed up with over 30 major banks, including BNY Mellon, to make cross-border payments instantaneous.  These partnerships are helping to develop a shared blockchain ledger designed for real-time settlements.
Coinstats2025/10/07 21:54
SOL ETF Approval Looms Amid Record Inflows Into Solana Products

TLDR An expert has predicted that the SEC could approve the pending SOL ETF filings later this week. Solana ETPs have reached a record $5.1 billion in total assets under management. Recent amendments to ETF filings now include staking features to enhance fund rewards. Major issuers, such as Grayscale, Bitwise, and Canary, are actively pursuing [...] The post SOL ETF Approval Looms Amid Record Inflows Into Solana Products appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/07 21:54
Could Pepeto Become The Next Shiba Or PEPE? As Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision

SEC’s New Generic Listing Path May Ignite A Flood Of Spot Crypto ETFs Instead of every fund grinding through dual […] The post Could Pepeto Become The Next Shiba Or PEPE? As Crypto ETFs Expand After SEC Decision appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/07 21:48
Myanmar civil groups set to sue Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor

Myanmar civil society groups are set to sue the Norwegian telecoms giant Telenor for sharing customer data with the Southeast Asian nation’s ruling military, which reportedly allowed the junta to track, imprison, and kill civilians. According to the Myanmar groups, Telenor, which was one of the largest foreign investors in the Southeast Asian nation, handed […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 21:29
