The SEC Submission Cites Naoris Protocol in its Post-Quantum Crypto Transition Plan

On September 3, 2025, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). This strategic document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, officially designates Naoris Protocol as the reference model for the financial sector's transition to post-quantum cryptography. This recognition places the protocol at the center of U.S. regulatory priorities in cybersecurity, at a time when the rise of quantum computers poses an existential threat to the protection of digital assets.