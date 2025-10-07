MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Dogecoin Price Prediction by ChatGPT: AI Names Maxi Doge as Next 1000x Crypto
The crypto market is heating again as $BTC hit a new all-time high of $125K during the weekend so it's a great time to start looking for new crypto opportunities.
AI
$0.077
-3.02%
DOGE
$0.18793
-3.20%
BTC
$111,157.13
-0.58%
Compartir
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/07 22:35
Compartir
BNB Chain Streams U.S. Economic Data Onchain via Chainlink Feeds
TLDR BNB Chain has integrated Chainlink to bring verified U.S. economic data onchain. The integration provides access to official metrics, including GDP and the PCE Price Index. Developers on BNB Chain can now build DeFi applications using trusted financial data. Real-time data from the U.S. Department of Commerce is streamed through Chainlink Price Feeds. The [...] The post BNB Chain Streams U.S. Economic Data Onchain via Chainlink Feeds appeared first on CoinCentral.
BNB
$1,128.35
-0.18%
U
$0.007209
-14.68%
VIA
$0.016
+9.58%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/07 22:35
Compartir
Uniswap Labs Acquires Guidestar to Boost AMM Flexibility and Routing
TLDR Uniswap Labs has acquired the stealth team Guidestar to strengthen its automated market maker technology. The entire Guidestar team will join Uniswap Labs to enhance research in liquidity and execution strategies. Guidestar has focused on developing specialized liquidity pools for stablecoins, volatile tokens, and real-world assets. The acquisition will support Uniswap Labs in building [...] The post Uniswap Labs Acquires Guidestar to Boost AMM Flexibility and Routing appeared first on CoinCentral.
BOOST
$0.08492
-0.49%
REAL
$0.06922
-1.43%
Compartir
Coincentral
2025/10/07 22:14
Compartir
Trump admin stakes trigger 100%+ gains in Lithium Americas, Trilogy Metals stocks
Lithium Americas and Trilogy Metals have delivered two of the biggest stock market rallies of the year, after the Trump administration confirmed that it was taking equity positions in both of the Canadian mining companies. According to data from Yahoo Finance, Lithium Americas has surged 175% in the past nine days after Washington bought 5% […]
TRUMP
$5.9
+4.29%
GAINS
$0.02082
-1.13%
FINANCE
$0.000782
-24.51%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/07 22:07
Compartir
Spartans 300% Casino Bonus Strengthens Market Position as bet365 Promo Expands and Fanatics Fuels NJ Growth
Spartans launches a 300% casino welcome bonus while bet365 rolls out new promo codes and Fanatics grows its New Jersey sportsbook with FanCash rewards. A closer look at how these betting platforms compete for player attention.
LOOK
$0.03811
-11.53%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/07 22:00
Compartir
The SEC Submission Cites Naoris Protocol in its Post-Quantum Crypto Transition Plan
On September 3, 2025, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF). This strategic document, submitted to the U.S. Crypto Assets Task Force, officially designates Naoris Protocol as the reference model for the financial sector’s transition to post-quantum cryptography. This recognition places the protocol at the center of U.S. regulatory priorities in cybersecurity, at a time when the rise of quantum computers poses an existential threat to the protection of digital assets. L’article The SEC Submission Cites Naoris Protocol in its Post-Quantum Crypto Transition Plan est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
NAORIS
$0.05815
-4.37%
QUANTUM
$0.002696
-7.32%
U
$0.007209
-14.68%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 22:00
Compartir
Investor Pushes for Polygon Policy Shake-Up
The Polygon proposal aims to abolish the 2% annual inflation schedule. The buyback and burn policy seeks funding from the Polygon Treasury's surplus. Continue Reading:Investor Pushes for Polygon Policy Shake-Up The post Investor Pushes for Polygon Policy Shake-Up appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 21:57
Compartir
Dogecoin News: Game-Changing Upgrade Fuels New Era for DOGE
The network’s developers have unveiled a powerful new upgrade that could dramatically expand its real-world applications – and some analysts […] The post Dogecoin News: Game-Changing Upgrade Fuels New Era for DOGE appeared first on Coindoo.
GAME
$40.4953
+5.03%
ERA
$0.3888
+1.94%
DOGE
$0.18793
-3.20%
Compartir
Coindoo
2025/10/07 21:57
Compartir
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Notch Biggest Daily Inflow Since Trump’s Re-election Record As IBIT Approaches $100B In Assets
Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. topped $1 billion worth of net inflows on Monday for the first time since July 11.
TRUMP
$5.9
+4.29%
U
$0.007209
-14.68%
1
$0.003685
+4.21%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 21:56
Compartir
Expert Predicts When XRP Will Be on Its Way to Double Digits
Market watcher Zach Rector believes XRP path to double digits is only delayed, not denied, as ETF approvals remain paused amid the U.S. government shutdown.Visit Website
EXPERT
$0.000602
-0.98%
XRP
$2.3658
-1.84%
NOT
$0.000905
-5.33%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 21:50
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028