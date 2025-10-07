2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
A smart money sale of 6.07 million PALU worth $300,000

A smart money sale of 6.07 million PALU worth $300,000

PANews reported on October 7 that according to monitoring by The Data Nerd, a smart money investor spent $63,000 to buy 9.07 million PALU three days ago, and has now sold 6.07 million PALU at a price of $300,000. He currently still holds about 3 million PALU, worth $243,000. The total profit is expected to reach $536,700, with a return on investment of 85 times.
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003585-6.37%
Palu
PALU$0.030706+20.27%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00386-5.85%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/07 22:44
Compartir
Musk appoints former Morgan Stanley executive Anthony Armstrong as CFO of both xAI and X-Company

Musk appoints former Morgan Stanley executive Anthony Armstrong as CFO of both xAI and X-Company

PANews reported on October 7th that Elon Musk has appointed former Morgan Stanley executive Anthony Armstrong as Chief Financial Officer of xAI and X. Armstrong's role is crucial as Musk works to improve X's financials and expand xAI's business. xAI recently secured funding at a $200 billion valuation but faces high infrastructure costs.
Xai
XAI$0.02635-2.15%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000007639-0.54%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/07 22:40
Compartir
Dogecoin Faces Two-Month Deadline Before $2 Explosion, Says Analyst

Dogecoin Faces Two-Month Deadline Before $2 Explosion, Says Analyst

Dogecoin (DOGE) is pressing into a technical inflection that, according to independent chartist Cantonese Cat (@cantonmeow), will either conclude the current upswing “in 2 months” or extend into a third-wave advance toward roughly $2. “Either the cycle’s over in 2 months, or it’s going to what I think is the next likely wave 3 target at $2 (1.618 of wave 1), give or take,” the analyst wrote on X, sharing a three-chart package that centers on the weekly Ichimoku profile, a daily trendline break, and multi-year Fibonacci levels. Dogecoin Cycle Collapse Or Wave 3 To $2 On the weekly timeframe, DOGE is trading around $0.27 and attempting to re-enter the Ichimoku cloud from below. The posted Ichimoku readout shows key levels clustered just above spot: the Tenkan/Kijun pair sits in the mid-$0.22 to mid-$0.25 area, while the forward spans bracket the cloud with an upper boundary near $0.2969. Related Reading: Dogecoin Coiling For Monster Move Once This Price Barrier Falls: Analyst The chart annotation—“DOGE says it’s raining outside and it wants to get back inside the weekly Ichimoku cloud”—underscores that bulls first need a decisive close back inside the cloud body and then through its top, with the ~$0.30 zone acting as the immediate weekly resistance. A weekly acceptance above the cloud top would mark a regime shift from neutral/resistance to supportive conditions on Ichimoku terms; failure would keep price pinned beneath a heavy ceiling. The companion daily chart isolates structure within that broader setup. A long descending trendline drawn from the late-2024 highs is shown breaking to the upside in late Q2, with subsequent price action pulling back to retest the broken line in the mid-$0.24–$0.25 region and bouncing back toward $0.27. That sequence—breakout, retest, hold—keeps the short-term bias constructive so long as price remains above the reclaimed trendline and the late-September swing-low zone around $0.24. The analyst appended “DOGE daily—No update,” implying the daily structure remains intact and unchanged since the breakout and retest. The third chart frames the larger roadmap via Fibonacci measures taken from the multi-year base. Labeled retracement lines place 0.236 at $0.0843, 0.382 at $0.1177, 0.500 at $0.1542, 0.618 at $0.2021 and 0.786 at $0.2968, with the “1.0” marker at $0.4844. Related Reading: Dogecoin’s Big Breakout Incoming? Analyst Calls To “Stay Alert” Above that, extension objectives plot at 1.272 ($0.9029), 1.414 ($1.2497) and 1.618 ($1.9934). These levels align with the analyst’s stated “wave 3” target near $2, while simultaneously highlighting the significance of the ~$0.30 band: it coincides with the weekly cloud top and the 0.786 retracement. A clean move through $0.2968–$0.30 would therefore open the path toward the 1.0 pivot at ~$0.4844. Conversely, rejection beneath $0.30 keeps DOGE trapped between the cloud underside and daily support, with $0.2021 (0.618) the next major Fibonacci support should the $0.24–$0.25 shelf give way. In short, the analyst’s two-way framing is anchored in clearly defined technical gates. The upside case requires weekly acceptance back into—and then out of—the Ichimoku cloud, led by a break of ~$0.30 and progression toward the $0.48 “1.0” marker and the $0.90–$1.25 extension band ahead of the 1.618 projection at ~$1.99. The downside or “cycle done” interpretation would be signaled by failure to hold the daily trendline retest and a slide back through $0.24 toward the $0.20–$0.21 confluence around the 0.618 retracement. For now, DOGE sits mid-range at roughly $0.27, with the cloud top at $0.2968–$0.30 acting as the next decisive test. At press time, DOGE traded at $0.26. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
DOGE
DOGE$0.18779-3.37%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.00000566-0.40%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00606+0.66%
Compartir
NewsBTC2025/10/07 22:30
Compartir
Unipcs spent 407,174 USDC to purchase 2.54 million BSC chain Meme coins "4"

Unipcs spent 407,174 USDC to purchase 2.54 million BSC chain Meme coins "4"

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, Unipcs spent 407,174 USDC to purchase 2.54 million BSC chain Meme coins "4". It currently holds 13.185 million "4" tokens, worth US$3.26 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9989+0.02%
Memecoin
MEME$0.001657+7.66%
4
4$0.10482+28.31%
Compartir
PANews2025/10/07 22:24
Compartir
S&P Launches Crypto 50 Index But There’s A Catch

S&P Launches Crypto 50 Index But There’s A Catch

The post S&P Launches Crypto 50 Index But There’s A Catch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Dow Jones Indices has introduced a new index called the S&P Digital Markets 50. This marks a major step toward blending cryptos with traditional equity markets. S&P Unveils Hybrid Crypto Index With Dinari As revealed by a Barron’s report, the index combines 15 leading cryptocurrencies and 35 crypto-related stocks. This creates one of the first hybrid benchmarks that tracks both digital and conventional assets. The move comes amid growing investor demand for diversified exposure to the digital asset economy. S&P said the new index will provide a structured and transparent way for investors to gain exposure to blockchain-linked assets. The financial analytics firm manages the iconic S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average. The trend of blending equities with digital assets continues to gain momentum. Recently, Cyber Hornet sought SEC approval for an ETF combining S&P 500 and XRP. Developed in partnership with blockchain firm Dinari, the Digital Markets 50 aims to reflect the performance of companies and assets shaping the digital economy. The index will also be available in a tokenized format on Dinari’s dShares platform. This allows investors to access it through blockchain-based tokens. The tokenized version will be rolled out for the first time at the end of 2025. The index will not have more than 5% weight of each asset. Hence, no single asset will dominate. The crypto stocks in the index should have a minimum stock market value of $100 million and the cryptocurrencies’ valuation won’t be less than $300 million. These regulations are put in place to maintain the balance of the mix and do not expose the investors to excessive risks associated with unstable or difficult to sell assets. Source: https://coingape.com/sp-launches-crypto-50-index-but-theres-a-catch/
PoP Planet
P$0.10414+0.94%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.865-4.63%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0103-3.73%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:12
Compartir
China Dives into the Future with Submerged Data Center Project

China Dives into the Future with Submerged Data Center Project

TLDRs; China launches the world’s first commercial underwater data center in Hainan’s Lingshui County. The subsea facility uses seawater for cooling, cutting energy use by up to 90%. Each 1,300-ton cabin can host up to 500 servers, signaling a leap in China’s “blue economy.” The project aligns with China’s plan to build 100 underwater data [...] The post China Dives into the Future with Submerged Data Center Project appeared first on CoinCentral.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11336+0.43%
1
1$0.003694+5.06%
TONCOIN
TON$2.103-0.89%
Compartir
Coincentral2025/10/07 22:11
Compartir
Fusaka Upgrade for Ethereum Scalability

Fusaka Upgrade for Ethereum Scalability

Set for December 2025, Fusaka is a major Ethereum network upgrade targeted at increasing the block gas limit from 45 to 150 million, more than 3X.
Major
MAJOR$0.08797+11.31%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01456+4.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02504-3.95%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 22:10
Compartir
Biotech Pioneer Expands Into Web3 With Altcoin Investment

Biotech Pioneer Expands Into Web3 With Altcoin Investment

Instead of treating the acquisition as a simple portfolio diversification, Silo is positioning it as a strategic bridge between biotechnology […] The post Biotech Pioneer Expands Into Web3 With Altcoin Investment appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002814+14.25%
Silo Finance
SILO$0.01769-9.46%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05125-9.42%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/07 22:07
Compartir
Qualcomm Inc. ($QCOM) Stock: Surges Ahead of £480M UK Class Action Over Chip Market Abuse

Qualcomm Inc. ($QCOM) Stock: Surges Ahead of £480M UK Class Action Over Chip Market Abuse

TLDRs; Qualcomm stock rose 0.57% as UK tribunal begins £480M class action alleging abuse of smartphone chip market dominance. 29 million UK users may receive compensation for inflated Apple and Samsung smartphone prices tied to Qualcomm’s practices. Consumer group Which? leads the lawsuit, claiming Qualcomm’s royalty model stifled fair competition and raised device costs. Investors [...] The post Qualcomm Inc. ($QCOM) Stock: Surges Ahead of £480M UK Class Action Over Chip Market Abuse appeared first on CoinCentral.
WorldAssets
INC$0.7324+13.28%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01855-4.08%
MAY
MAY$0.02887-1.16%
Compartir
Coincentral2025/10/07 22:00
Compartir
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Might Be the Highlight Investors are Looking For

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Might Be the Highlight Investors are Looking For

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is stepping into the spotlight as one of the most talked-about projects in the blockchain space. […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Might Be the Highlight Investors are Looking For appeared first on Coindoo.
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00002798-2.88%
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0.00803-0.98%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1503+6.67%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/07 21:55
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate

Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028