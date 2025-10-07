Whats Next for XRP in the Next Year?

XRP is sitting pretty with about a 45 percent gain since January, but don't let that fool you. It took a real beating when those big global tariffs dropped from the Trump team, and after a hot summer run, all that excitement around it just kinda petered out. So, picture this: it's a year from now. Where do you think XRP will land? I dug into a few big things that could push it up or hold it back come 2026. Let's break it down nice and easy. Spot ETFs: The Big Money Magnet First off, those spot ETF approvals. The SEC is eyeing a bunch of them, six in total, and decisions kick off October 18th. If they say yes, boom, XRP gets that stamp of real world cred. Big money folks and everyday investors could pile in without the hassle. Some folks figure that could mean eight billion bucks flowing straight into XRP once trading starts. But here's the catch. Everyone and their brother has been buzzing about this since New Year's. Odds are 95 percent or higher they'll greenlight it, so it's more like when, not if. That means the price pop might not be as wild as some dreamers hope. Still, it's a game changer for getting XRP into mainstream pockets. New Rules to Legitimize the Game Next up, the whole regulation mess. Trump's crew is all in on crypto, which sounds great for XRP. Banks and big finance types just need to feel safe hopping on its tech for shuffling cash across borders. Eyes are on this Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, the big follow up to that Genius Act they passed in July for stablecoins. Problem is, the government shutdown is throwing a wrench in everything. Word is it'll drag on for weeks, not days, with all that Washington bickering. Could stall the Clarity Act big time. Keep watching the Hill, because this could make or break XRP feeling legit for the suits. Can XRP Finally Dethrone SWIFT? Now, the juicy one: can XRP finally stick it to SWIFT? You know, that old school payment network every bank leans on. Crypto fans have been yelling for years that the XRP Ledger could swap in, settling deals in seconds for pennies on the dollar. SWIFT's creaky 50 year old setup is under fire to speed up and slim down, so they're testing blockchains left and right. Here's the win: SWIFT already said they're trialing the XRP network. If it clicks, we could see a fresh wave of banks jumping on board over the next year. Think about it, 150 trillion dollars zip through SWIFT every year. Snag just one percent of that for XRP, and you're talking about a 1.5 trillion dollar demand boost for the token. That said, don't bet the farm. Blending old finance with new blockchain? It'll pull in a mix of chains, not just Ripple's baby. Ethereum and others might grab a slice too. How High Could XRP Fly? So, how high could this thing climb by next fall? In a rough spot, maybe it hangs around three bucks if the ETFs flop and Congress drops the ball on rules. On the sunny side, if all three of these fire off, it could nudge back to its peak of 3.84 dollars. Prediction markets put 47 percent odds on busting past 3.75 by year's end and 42 percent for hitting four bucks. Zoom out further, and it gets fun. Standard Chartered, that UK banking giant, sees it at 5.50 by December, then rocketing to 12.50 by 2028. Plenty to get pumped about with XRP, no doubt. But hey, play it smart. A ton has to line up just right for it to really soar.