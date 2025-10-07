2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Stablecoin Supply Nears $300B: 5 Cryptos to Watch

The stablecoin market is targeting a massive milestone in early October, with total supply approaching $300 billion. This reflects a near-50% year-to-date growth rate and cements these dollar-pegged assets as The post Stablecoin Supply Nears $300B: 5 Cryptos to Watch appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
NEAR
NEAR$2.289-5.45%
2025/10/07
Crunch Lab Completes $5 Million in Strategic Funding, Led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Chainwire, Crunch Lab announced the completion of a US$5 million strategic round of financing, led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from VanEck and Multicoin. As of now, the company's total financing has reached US$10 million. The new funds are intended to support its construction of a decentralized AI intelligent layer that can support asset price prediction, energy demand optimization, etc.
2025/10/07
NYSE Owner to Invest as Much as $2 Billion in Polymarket

NYSE owner ICE pours $2 billion into Polymarket, as it gears up for a long-awaited US market comeback.
2025/10/07
Meanwhile Raises $82M to Scale Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Retirement Products

Meanwhile, the first regulated Bitcoin life insurer, has raised $82 million in new capital to expand its suite of Bitcoin-denominated savings, life insurance, and annuity products. The round was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark. Regulated Bitcoin Protection Licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Meanwhile is the world’s first long-term insurer fully denominated in Bitcoin. The company provides policyholders with BTC-based life insurance, annuities, and savings products, protecting them from currency devaluation and inflation. “Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving,” said Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile. “We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale,” said Townsend. The firm’s Bitcoin assets under management have surged over 200%, reflecting growing confidence in BTC as a long-term store of value. Institutional Confidence and Strategic Growth With this latest round, Meanwhile’s total 2025 funding reaches $122 million, following a $40 million Series A earlier this year led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. The participation of legacy financial powerhouses like Apollo and Northwestern Mutual highlights Bitcoin’s increasing acceptance as a base asset for regulated financial products. Investors say Meanwhile is paving the way for Bitcoin’s integration into mainstream financial infrastructure. “Just as the U.S. economy was built on insurance, pensions, and mortgages, the Bitcoin economy will require its own long-duration financial products,” said Chris Ahn, Partner at Haun Ventures. Building the Future of Bitcoin Capital Markets Meanwhile generates sustainable yield through conservative private credit and long-term BTC lending, operating with full solvency and reserve standards comparable to traditional insurers. “Meanwhile is building simple, compliant, and lasting products that make Bitcoin practical for both people and institutions,” said Stefan Cohen, Partner at Bain Capital Crypto. As the world searches for inflation-proof savings and long-term financial stability, Meanwhile’s expansion signals a new era: one where Bitcoin moves beyond speculation to become a trusted pillar of global wealth preservation
2025/10/07
Whats Next for XRP in the Next Year?

XRP is sitting pretty with about a 45 percent gain since January, but don’t let that fool you. It took a real beating when those big global tariffs dropped from the Trump team, and after a hot summer run, all that excitement around it just kinda petered out. So, picture this: it’s a year from now. Where do you think XRP will land? I dug into a few big things that could push it up or hold it back come 2026. Let’s break it down nice and easy. Spot ETFs: The Big Money Magnet First off, those spot ETF approvals. The SEC is eyeing a bunch of them, six in total, and decisions kick off October 18th. If they say yes, boom, XRP gets that stamp of real world cred. Big money folks and everyday investors could pile in without the hassle. Some folks figure that could mean eight billion bucks flowing straight into XRP once trading starts. But here’s the catch. Everyone and their brother has been buzzing about this since New Year’s. Odds are 95 percent or higher they’ll greenlight it, so it’s more like when, not if. That means the price pop might not be as wild as some dreamers hope. Still, it’s a game changer for getting XRP into mainstream pockets. New Rules to Legitimize the Game Next up, the whole regulation mess. Trump’s crew is all in on crypto, which sounds great for XRP. Banks and big finance types just need to feel safe hopping on its tech for shuffling cash across borders. Eyes are on this Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, the big follow up to that Genius Act they passed in July for stablecoins. Problem is, the government shutdown is throwing a wrench in everything. Word is it’ll drag on for weeks, not days, with all that Washington bickering. Could stall the Clarity Act big time. Keep watching the Hill, because this could make or break XRP feeling legit for the suits. Can XRP Finally Dethrone SWIFT? Now, the juicy one: can XRP finally stick it to SWIFT? You know, that old school payment network every bank leans on. Crypto fans have been yelling for years that the XRP Ledger could swap in, settling deals in seconds for pennies on the dollar. SWIFT’s creaky 50 year old setup is under fire to speed up and slim down, so they’re testing blockchains left and right. Here’s the win: SWIFT already said they’re trialing the XRP network. If it clicks, we could see a fresh wave of banks jumping on board over the next year. Think about it, 150 trillion dollars zip through SWIFT every year. Snag just one percent of that for XRP, and you’re talking about a 1.5 trillion dollar demand boost for the token. That said, don’t bet the farm. Blending old finance with new blockchain? It’ll pull in a mix of chains, not just Ripple’s baby. Ethereum and others might grab a slice too. How High Could XRP Fly? So, how high could this thing climb by next fall? In a rough spot, maybe it hangs around three bucks if the ETFs flop and Congress drops the ball on rules. On the sunny side, if all three of these fire off, it could nudge back to its peak of 3.84 dollars. Prediction markets put 47 percent odds on busting past 3.75 by year’s end and 42 percent for hitting four bucks. Zoom out further, and it gets fun. Standard Chartered, that UK banking giant, sees it at 5.50 by December, then rocketing to 12.50 by 2028. Plenty to get pumped about with XRP, no doubt. But hey, play it smart. A ton has to line up just right for it to really soar. Het bericht Whats Next for XRP in the Next Year? is geschreven door Immanuel Rodulfo en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/10/07
Spartans 25% Daily Bonus Positions Platform Against Hard Rock Bet’s College Football Offer and Real Prize Social Casino Growth

Hard Rock Bet, Real Prize, and Spartans are three platforms shaping different aspects of today’s betting and casino ecosystem. Each has taken a unique route: Hard Rock Bet is targeting high-profile college football matchups with accessible promos, Real Prize is leaning into social gaming models, and Spartans is pushing forward with crypto-first bonuses that expand […] The post Spartans 25% Daily Bonus Positions Platform Against Hard Rock Bet’s College Football Offer and Real Prize Social Casino Growth appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/10/07
Today, the US Bitcoin ETF has a net inflow of 9,576 BTC, and the Ethereum ETF has a net inflow of 34,138 ETH

According to PANews on October 7, according to Lookonchain monitoring, 10 US Bitcoin ETFs had a net inflow of 9,576 BTC today, of which BlackRock received 7,579 BTC and currently holds 791,347 BTC; 9 Ethereum ETFs had a net inflow of 34,138 ETH, of which BlackRock received 18,959 ETH and currently holds 3,952,823 ETH.
2025/10/07
Forget Avalanche Resistance & Cardano Price Prediction Hype, BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Exchange Giant

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/forget-avalanche-resistance-cardano-price-prediction-hype-blockchainfx-could-be-the-next-exchange-giant/
2025/10/07
Grayscale Sets New Precedent by Enabling Staking in Ether ETFs

Grayscale added staking capabilities to its Ethereum-focused ETFs. New regulatory guidelines enable ETFs to offer staking features. Continue Reading:Grayscale Sets New Precedent by Enabling Staking in Ether ETFs The post Grayscale Sets New Precedent by Enabling Staking in Ether ETFs appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
2025/10/07
Pi Coin Stuck at $0.26 as Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar Past New Highs

Pi Coin struggles at $0.26 while major cryptos hit highs. Investors await Pi’s mainnet upgrade amid weak ecosystem growth. Analysts see breakout potential if Pi surpasses key resistance level. Pi Coin remains trapped around $0.26 even as the global cryptocurrency market crosses $4.28 trillion in value. Bitcoin has surged to $126,000 while Ethereum trades near $4,715, yet Pi continues to lag, showing little recovery after its sharp drop from February’s all-time high of $2.98. The muted performance stands out amid a broad altcoin rally. According to Pi founder Dr. Chengdiao Fan, the project’s focus is on driving blockchain utility and advancing decentralized AI infrastructure that benefits humanity. Her remarks at TOKEN2049 highlighted the long-term vision for meaningful adoption, but market enthusiasm has yet to return. Also Read: CME Group Starts Countdown to This Huge XRP and SOL Update Slow Rollout and Weak Ecosystem Activity Hurt Pi’s Momentum Pi’s persistent weakness can be traced to slow network progress and limited on-chain activity. The gradual transition from testnet to mainnet has tested user patience, while the lack of active decentralized applications has curbed engagement. Furthermore, the migration of millions of users to the mainnet continues to release tokens into circulation, adding selling pressure that drags on prices. The combination of low ecosystem utility and an expanding supply has kept Pi from joining the wider crypto rally. Developers Eye Upgrade as Hope for Revival Attention is now turning to the upcoming version 23 mainnet upgrade, which could mark a turning point for the network. The planned launch of a decentralized exchange and automated market maker integration aims to improve liquidity and stimulate real trading activity. In addition, new hackathons are expected to attract developers and spark fresh innovation. The completion of user verification processes may also restore confidence, potentially reigniting community participation after months of stagnation. Market Analysts See Key Price Levels Ahead If Pi Coin closes above $0.2639, traders believe it could move toward the $0.30 to $0.32 range. However, a slide below $0.25 might push it lower to around $0.18. Source: Tradingview Despite its current slump, optimism remains that once the network fully opens to global access, stronger demand could help Pi rebound and re-enter the broader market momentum alongside leading digital assets. Also Read: Government Shutdown Stalls Crypto Progress as SEC Operations Freeze The post Pi Coin Stuck at $0.26 as Bitcoin and Ethereum Soar Past New Highs appeared first on 36Crypto.
2025/10/07
