2025-10-12 Sunday

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings

The post Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M To Meet Soaring Demand For Inflation-Proof Savings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:37
Clearpool secures $400K XPL funding from Plasma for PayFi growth

Clearpool secures $400K XPL funding from Plasma for PayFi growth

The post Clearpool secures $400K XPL funding from Plasma for PayFi growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Clearpool received $400,000 in XPL tokens from Plasma to boost PayFi, its credit infrastructure for stablecoin payments. Plasma is a blockchain network focused on improving stablecoin liquidity and facilitating global money movement through its native XPL token. Clearpool, a DeFi protocol focused on embedding credit infrastructure into stablecoin payments, secured $400,000 in XPL funding from Plasma, a blockchain network designed for stablecoin liquidity and global money movement. The funding uses XPL, the native token of the Plasma network used for incentives and ecosystem growth, to support Clearpool's expansion of PayFi, a credit layer concept that provides short-term financing for stablecoin-settled payments like remittances and merchant flows. Clearpool partnered with Plasma to launch cpUSD, Clearpool's permissionless yield-bearing stablecoin backed by PayFi credit vaults, and PayFi Vaults on the recently launched Plasma mainnet beta. Plasma's mainnet launch positions it as infrastructure for stablecoin velocity, with Clearpool integrating to provide credit rails for emerging payment ecosystems.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:22
Game-Changing Upgrade Fuels New Era for DOGE

Game-Changing Upgrade Fuels New Era for DOGE

The post Game-Changing Upgrade Fuels New Era for DOGE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AltcoinsBlockchain Dogecoin's transformation from meme coin to serious blockchain contender just took a major leap forward. The network's developers have unveiled a powerful new upgrade that could dramatically expand its real-world applications – and some analysts believe it might fuel one of the biggest rallies in the token's history. The latest feature, known as the Cardinals Index Node, revolutionizes how Dogecoin handles transactions and data. It allows any user to operate their own node, decentralizing validation across the network, while simultaneously boosting transaction efficiency. Early benchmarks show the new system can process data in under half a second, a milestone that sets the stage for much broader functionality. In essence, the Cardinals update gives Dogecoin something it's long lacked – the ability to handle smart contract-style operations natively. This development could open the door for decentralized applications, payment tools, and even micro-DeFi protocols to run directly on the Dogecoin blockchain, without depending on external frameworks like Ethereum or Polygon. This isn't the project's first technical leap. Earlier this year, Dogecoin developers launched DogeOS, a toolkit designed to let creators build apps on the network, ranging from on-chain games to AI-integrated financial platforms. The community has also been experimenting with zero-knowledge proof integrations through a proposed OP_CHECKZKP mechanism that would enhance privacy and scalability – key components for Dogecoin's long-term viability. Security, too, is getting an upgrade. Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) support is being added to protect node operations from malware, isolating critical functions at the hardware level – a feature more often found in enterprise-grade blockchains than in meme-origin projects. According to developers close to the project, these combined updates position Dogecoin to evolve far beyond its origins as a joke token.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:20
Startups staying private longer with alternative capital

Startups staying private longer with alternative capital

The post Startups staying private longer with alternative capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Klarna Group Plc signage during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images A version of this article appeared in CNBC's Inside Alts newsletter, a guide to the fast-growing world of alternative investments, from private equity and private credit to hedge funds and venture capital. Sign up to receive future editions, straight to your inbox. Even as the IPO market is starting to rebound, startups are staying private for longer thanks in large part to alternative capital, according to new data. The median age of companies that have gone private so far this year is 13 years since founding, up from a median of 10 years in 2018, according to new data from Renaissance Capital. A separate, recent study by Jay Ritter at the University of Florida found that between 1980 and 2024, the average age of companies going public has more than doubled. Companies going public also have much larger revenue, since they're maturing longer in private hands. In 1980, the median revenue for IPO companies was $16 million, or $64 million in inflation-adjusted 2024 dollars. By 2024, their median revenue had soared to $218 million, according to Ritter's study. The number of so-called "unicorns," or private companies with valuations of more than $1 billion, has swelled to over 1,200 as of July, according to CB Insights. OpenAI's valuation of $500 billion, notched with last week's sale of employee shares topped  SpaceX's $400 billion valuation to become the world's most highly valued private company. Analysts and economists largely blame the regulatory burden and short-term pressures associated with being a publicly traded company for the urge to stay private. Yet the surge in alternative investments and private capital – from sovereign wealth funds…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:59
Ray Dalio says today is like the early 1970s and investors should hold more gold than usual

Ray Dalio says today is like the early 1970s and investors should hold more gold than usual

The post Ray Dalio says today is like the early 1970s and investors should hold more gold than usual appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio on stage at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE in March. Courtesy of CNBC Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said investors should allocate as much as 15% of their portfolios to gold even as the precious metal surged to an all-time high above $4,000 an ounce. "Gold is a very excellent diversifier in the portfolio," Dalio said Tuesday at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Greenwich, Connecticut. "If you look at it just from a strategic asset allocation perspective, you would probably have something like 15% of your portfolio in gold … because it is one asset that does very well when the typical parts of the portfolio go down." Stock Chart IconStock chart icon Gold futures year to date Gold futures were last trading at $4,005.80 per ounce. Prices have skyrocketed more than 50% this year amid a flight to safety amid mounting fiscal deficits and rising global tensions. The billionaire investor compared today's environment to the early 1970s, when inflation, heavy government spending and high debt loads eroded confidence in paper assets and fiat currencies. "It's very much like the early '70s…where do you put your money in?" he said. "When you are holding money and you put it in a debt instrument, and when there's such a supply of debt and debt instruments, it's not an effective storehold of wealth." Dalio's recommendation contrasts with typical portfolio recommendations of financial advisors which tell clients to hold mostly stocks and some bonds in a 60-40 split. Alternative assets like gold and other commodities are usually suggested to be a low single-digit percentage of any portfolio because of the lack of income they generate. DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach also recently recommended a high weighting in gold — as much as 25% in the portfolio — as he believes gold will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:56
Nigeria's Mini-Grids Trigger A $7.8 Billion Clean Energy Wave Globally

Nigeria’s Mini-Grids Trigger A $7.8 Billion Clean Energy Wave Globally

The post Nigeria's Mini-Grids Trigger A $7.8 Billion Clean Energy Wave Globally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Villagers walk on the street of Sabon-Gida, near Lafia, Nassarawa State, Nigeria on October 17, 2023. Mini-grids — small power stations usually supplying rural communities — are not new. But the drop in solar technology costs over a decade has prompted a growth in clean energy minigrids with rural Africa poised to benefit the most. Nearly 600 million Africans live without electricity access, and in Nigeria alone that figure is 90 million or around 40 percent of the continent's most populous nation. And while Africa may have the most potential to generate solar power, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the continent lags behind installed capacity. (Photo by Kola Sulaimon / AFP) (Photo by KOLA SULAIMON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Nigeria's $3.2 million energy project could serve as a harbinger for other emerging markets. It focuses on solar mini-grids, which distribution companies long dismissed as too risky to integrate into their networks. But that's changing now that the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet stepped in with seed capital and hands-on technical expertise to absorb the initial risks. The pilot has been successful, and regulators have adjusted their course, requiring utilities to source part of their supply from renewable sources. The result? The World Bank committed $127 million to expand the approach, along with $50 million dedicated to productive-use technologies like irrigation pumps and cold storage units (refrigeration for perishables). What was once a fringe idea is now becoming mainstream in Nigeria's energy system, showing how modest, well-placed interventions can trigger systemic change. Nigeria's story is more than an anecdote; it serves as a blueprint for Africa and the Global South. Small, well-organized interventions can unlock market logjams, attract large-scale finance, and generate livelihoods while cutting emissions. In a continent where 600 million people still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:53
Meanwhile raises $82 million to expand Bitcoin life insurance

Meanwhile raises $82 million to expand Bitcoin life insurance

The post Meanwhile raises $82 million to expand Bitcoin life insurance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile has raised $82 million in new funding to meet surging global demand for BTC-denominated life insurance, annuities and savings products. The round was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark. The company is regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, giving it a prudential license comparable to traditional insurers while allowing it to operate globally. The raise brings Meanwhile's total 2025 funding to $122 million, following a $40 million Series A earlier this year led by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures.  CEO Zac Townsend said the company is "bringing the long-term capital discipline of life insurers to Bitcoin," positioning BTC as a foundation for inflation-resistant savings and institutional financial products. Meanwhile's model combines standard insurance structures with Bitcoin as a reserve asset, earning yield through conservative private credit and long-duration lending. The company reports Bitcoin assets under management up more than 200% in 2025 as investors seek protection from inflation and currency devaluation. Backers say the company is building core infrastructure for the Bitcoin economy, comparable to how traditional insurers underpin legacy financial markets.  Haun Ventures partner Chris Ahn said Meanwhile "will unlock a new wave of innovation across Bitcoin-denominated capital markets." Bain Capital Crypto's Stefan Cohen called it "a compliant path to Bitcoin-linked savings and retirement." This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters:
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:52
A softer profile yes, but this is no 2013 – ING

A softer profile yes, but this is no 2013 – ING

The post A softer profile yes, but this is no 2013 – ING appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The 'Takaichi trade' has indeed delivered a steeper yield curve, an equity rally and a weaker Japanese Yen (JPY), ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes. USD/JPY might be ending the year nearer to 145 than 155 "The presumption here is that the new government under Sanae Takaichi exerts all its influence to deliver a stronger economy. This would include the Bank of Japan presumably ending, if not reversing, its tightening cycle and some heavy fiscal stimulus. Parallels are being drawn to Shinzo Abe's term of 2013-20, which saw the Bank of Japan grow its balance sheet from 30% to 100% of GDP and the trade-weighted yen initially fall around 25%." "The big difference between 2013 and today is inflation. Back in 2013, Japan had been suffering deflation and a new BoJ Governor in March 2013, Haruhiko Kuroda, instituted a new 2% inflation target. Today, Japan's inflation is above 2%. Inflation is proving to be a top concern for voters, and the current BoJ Governor, Kazuo Ueda, with three years left on his term, is in the process of raising interest rates and shrinking the central bank's balance sheet. This is the case for USD/JPY not now surging towards 160." "For the near term, the focus is going to be on what pressure is brought to bear on the BoJ. Markets now price only a 20% chance of a rate hike at the 30 October meeting. A delay in a hike into next year or even later will further weigh on the yen. But if we're right with our call for a weaker dollar into November and December, USD/JPY could be ending the year nearer to 145 than 155."
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:50
What it means for Bitcoin price

What it means for Bitcoin price

The post What it means for Bitcoin price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than half of Bitcoin's circulating supply has not moved in 12 months, a structural feature that will shape how the market absorbs demand into year-end. Per Bitbo, roughly 61% of coins have been dormant for over a year, with the deepest cohort, over ten years, at roughly 17%. The latest HODL Waves split shows 7–10 years near 8%, 5–7 years near 5%, 3–5 years near 13%, 2–3 years near 7%, 1–2 years near 11.5%, 6–12 months near 13%, 3–6 months near 7.5%, 1–3 months near 9.5%, and under one month near 5%. Bitcoin HODL waves (source: Bitbo) These bands measure supply by last on-chain movement, not a change in total supply, and are sensitive to binning and exchange tagging choices across providers. Realized-Cap HODL Waves, which weight bands by cost basis rather than coin count, can reveal the economic weight of holders, a valuable lens for spotting whether rallies rely on thin,
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 22:49
NYSE parent company makes $2B investment in Polymarket, at over $8B valuation

NYSE parent company makes $2B investment in Polymarket, at over $8B valuation

Polymarket will receive a $2B investment from the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), boosting the platform's legitimacy as a venue for trading risk outcomes.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 21:43
