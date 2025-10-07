What it means for Bitcoin price
The post What it means for Bitcoin price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than half of Bitcoin’s circulating supply has not moved in 12 months, a structural feature that will shape how the market absorbs demand into year-end. Per Bitbo, roughly 61% of coins have been dormant for over a year, with the deepest cohort, over ten years, at roughly 17%. The latest HODL Waves split shows 7–10 years near 8%, 5–7 years near 5%, 3–5 years near 13%, 2–3 years near 7%, 1–2 years near 11.5%, 6–12 months near 13%, 3–6 months near 7.5%, 1–3 months near 9.5%, and under one month near 5%. Bitcoin HODL waves (source: Bitbo) These bands measure supply by last on-chain movement, not a change in total supply, and are sensitive to binning and exchange tagging choices across providers. Realized-Cap HODL Waves, which weight bands by cost basis rather than coin count, can reveal the economic weight of holders, a valuable lens for spotting whether rallies rely on thin, short-term float or broader balance-sheet conviction. The supply profile intersects with a demand backdrop shaped by regulated funds and macro policy. In the week ended Oct. 4, crypto exchange-traded products saw net inflows of about $5.95 billion, led by U.S. spot products. At a price of about $125,000 per Bitcoin, a $5.95 billion week implies absorption of roughly 47,600 BTC, equal to around 0.24% of circulating supply, if such a pace persisted for a full week. This framing does not assume constant inflows; it sets a baseline against the size and behavior of shorter-age cohorts, which historically provide more of the marginal sell side. Short-age supply remains meaningful. The combination of 1–3 months, 3–6 months, and 6–12 months accounts for roughly 30 to 35 percent of supply, based on the latest reading. That is the band mix most sensitive to price and macro shifts over a quarter.…
