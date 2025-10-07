Gold prices keep rising, and jewelry companies are sounding the alarm

The post Gold prices keep rising, and jewelry companies are sounding the alarm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices held steady on Thursday, hovering near the record high hit the day before, helped by expectations of further U.S. rate cuts and political uncertainty. David Gray | Afp | Getty Images Amid global economic turbulence, the prices of precious metals have been climbing higher and higher. The price of gold in particular has skyrocketed over the past year, rising more than 50%. For midsize jewelry companies aiming to offer fine gold necklaces, earrings and more at lower price points than legacy luxury jewelry brands, gold futures could be spelling trouble. Though gold is often subject to market fluctuations, investors have been increasing their holdings over the past year over recession fears and market uncertainty, according to Goldman Sachs. Gold is on pace for its third straight year of double-digit gains, even hitting record highs this week during the government shutdown. On Tuesday, gold prices hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time in history — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Analysts from UBS wrote last week that lower interest rates, weakness in the dollar and political uncertainty will only continue to drive the price of gold higher. “We now expect inflows for this year to be 830 metric tons, which is almost double our initial forecast of 450 metric tons at the start of the year,” the UBS analysts wrote in a note. “The key risk for gold is better U.S. growth and if the Fed is forced to raise rates due to inflation-related upside surprises.” A Goldman Sachs report from late last month predicted the climb, forecasting that the price of gold will rise 6% through the middle of 2026 to $4,000 per troy ounce, a unit of measurement used for precious metals. The report categorized buyers of gold into two groups: conviction buyers,…