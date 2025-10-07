AI startup Antix unveils new platform for hyper-realistic digital human creation
Key Takeaways Antix's AIGE platform allows for the creation of hyper-realistic, emotionally intelligent digital humans from photos or prompts. Each digital identity on AIGE is secured with a blockchain-based NFT passport and utilizes soulbound tokens for owner verification. Antix, a company focusing on hyper-realistic digital human systems built with artificial intelligence, has launched AIGE (Adaptive Intelligence for Generative Expression) platform for creating lifelike digital avatars, according to a Tuesday statement. With AIGE, Antix aims to make avatar creation accessible to everyone. The platform allows creators, brands, and enterprises to generate realistic, expressive avatars using only a few photos or text prompts. Antix says the AIGE platform can generate emotionally responsive avatars with realistic expressions and gestures, capable of interacting across metaverse spaces, games, customer service systems, and social media. These digital humans are designed to continuously adapt to user preferences and behavioral patterns over time, as noted by the team. Antix CEO Roman Cyganov describes AIGE as the next generation of human–AI interaction. "The digital human economy is fast growing, with experts projecting the industry to exceed $125 billion by 2035, and adoption surging across customer service, sales, healthcare, and education. In two years, digital humans are going to be like social media profiles – everyone will have them," Cyganov noted. "Now for the first time, with AIGE, people can create verifiable, hyper-realistic digital twins that evolve alongside them, empowering creators, protecting identity, and transforming how we connect online," he added. AIGE's technology scans and identifies faces and objects, converting them into 3D images that capture nano-facial expressions, supporting facial movements, gestures, voice lip-syncing, multi-language capabilities, and emotion recognition. The platform includes a marketplace where users can trade avatars and digital assets. Each digital identity created through AIGE receives an NFT passport that verifies authenticity on-chain, providing blockchain-backed deepfake protection.
