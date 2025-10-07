2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
USDA Warns Of Listeria In HelloFresh Meal Kits

USDA Warns Of Listeria In HelloFresh Meal Kits

The post USDA Warns Of Listeria In HelloFresh Meal Kits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Two ready-made meals sold by meal kit company HelloFresh contain spinach that may have been contaminated with listeria, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned consumers this week. Close-up of HelloFresh logo on packaging sleeve. Gado via Getty Images Key Facts The Cheesy Pulled Pork Pepper Pasta and Unstuffed Peppers with Ground Turkey ready-made meals from HelloFresh were made using spinach that later tested positive for listeria monocytogenes, the agency said. Customers with the meals should discard them or return them to their place of purchase. The products were recalled Monday and the Department of Agriculture warned that the recall is expected to grow as more affected products are identified. The potentially contaminated spinach was provided by FreshRealm, a California-based company also linked to an expanding listeria outbreak that has impacted ready to heat-and-eat pasta meals sold at stores including Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s. While no illnesses have yet been linked to the HelloFresh meals, pasta meals produced by FreshRealm have been linked to at least four listeria deaths and 20 illnesses since September. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Is Listeria? Listeria is a foodborne illness most often contracted by eating improperly processed deli meats (listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food, the CDC says) and unpasteurized milk products. The bacteria can survive refrigeration and even freezing. Most healthy people don’t become ill from listeria infection, but it does disproportionately impact people older than 65, newborns and pregnant women, who may themselves experience only mild symptoms, but babies in utero can die from listeria. The CDC estimates that about 1,250 people are infected with listeria each ear and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 23:41
Palladium to reach $1,350 by the end of 2026 – Commerzbank

Palladium to reach $1,350 by the end of 2026 – Commerzbank

The post Palladium to reach $1,350 by the end of 2026 – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Palladium has also seen a considerable price increase of 44% since the beginning of the year – just yesterday, the price jumped up again. However, it is still lagging behind the other three major precious metals, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Barbara Lambrecht notes. WPIC expects a supply surplus only in 2028 “The main reason for this below-average performance is the weak demand in recent years: the slump in sales in the automotive industry – most notably for combustion engines – is having a particularly negative impact on Palladium, as a significantly larger share of demand comes from the automotive industry than in the case of Platinum.” “Against this backdrop, the WPIC predicted in May that the Palladium market would already show a supply surplus next year. However, demand prospects have now been revised slightly upward, partly due to the lower price trend for Palladium relative to Platinum, and the WPIC now expects a supply surplus only in 2028.” “Nevertheless, there are clear signs of an easing in the Palladium market, which should limit the catch-up potential for Palladium. We are also raising our forecast for the price of Palladium, but do not see any further upside potential for next year: we expect the price of Palladium to reach $1,350 per troy ounce by the end of 2026 (previously: $1,300).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/palladium-to-reach-1-350-by-the-end-of-2026-commerzbank-202510071140
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 23:38
NYSE Parent Firm ICE Set to Invest in Polymarket Platform

NYSE Parent Firm ICE Set to Invest in Polymarket Platform

The post NYSE Parent Firm ICE Set to Invest in Polymarket Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes ICE is reportedly investing $2 billion in Polymarket, valuing the platform at between $8 and $10 billion. Polymarket now supports Bitcoin deposits, broadening access to its decentralized prediction markets. The platform has over 21,000 active markets and 1.2 million users worldwide. Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, is reportedly close to finalizing a $2 billion investment in Polymarket, as per a report from the Wall Street Journal. According to WSJ, the deal could value the prediction market platform at as much as $10 billion, marking one of the largest intersections of traditional finance and crypto-driven markets to date. Shares of ICE surged over 4% in premarket trading following the news, reflecting investor enthusiasm. The partnership with Polymarket is not the only cryptocurrency venture that ICE has been involved in. As per a press release shared in August, Intercontinental Exchange and Chainlink teamed up to provide “high-quality FX and precious metals rates” on-chain. Polymarket’s Rapid Growth and Market Influence Founded in 2020, Polymarket enables users to speculate on the outcomes of real-world events across various domains, including politics, sports, entertainment, and macroeconomics. Users also leverage the platform to bid on spot crypto ETF approvals for top crypto coins. During the 2024 US presidential election, trading volumes exceeded $2.5 billion, with the platform’s predictions proving highly accurate. Today, Polymarket hosts over 21,000 active markets with more than 1.2 million users. Polymarket has recently integrated direct Bitcoin deposits, following its earlier Solana launch. This expansion enhances liquidity and user accessibility, enabling participants to stake BTC in decentralized markets. Bitcoin deposits. Now live. pic.twitter.com/FDKlcH3TCS — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 6, 2025 Earlier this year, reports circulated that the platform is also preparing for a major $200 million funding round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Regulatory Compliance and…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 23:31
Tokenization Takes Over Wall Street and Traditional Finance. Why $BEST Benefits

Tokenization Takes Over Wall Street and Traditional Finance. Why $BEST Benefits

The post Tokenization Takes Over Wall Street and Traditional Finance. Why $BEST Benefits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenization Takes Over Wall Street and Traditional Finance. Why $BEST Benefits Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will. Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team. While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement. Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan. Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers. During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/deloitte-tokenization-reshapes-tradfi-best-wallet-soars/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 23:27
Taylor Swift Shatters Her ‘Tortured Poets’ Record With New Album — In One Day

Taylor Swift Shatters Her 'Tortured Poets' Record With New Album — In One Day

The post Taylor Swift Shatters Her ‘Tortured Poets’ Record With New Album — In One Day appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Life of a Showgirl breaks Taylor Swift’s own sales record, surpassing The Tortured Poets Department and setting a new standard for albums in the streaming era. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 02: An exclusive edition vinyl of Taylor Swift’s new album, “Life of a Showgirl” is seen at Target on October 02, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Valerie Terranova/Getty Images) Getty Images Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl, the most highly-anticipated album in recent memory, has arrived — and it only needed a few hours to become one of the greatest musical successes in American history. Last year, when Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, she reset her own records for her largest opening week. Now, her latest full-length has managed to shatter those previously-set high points, and it’s done so in a manner even she likely couldn’t have predicted just a short time ago. The Life of a Showgirl Sells 2.7 Million Copies in One Day The Life of a Showgirl sold 2.7 million copies in its first day of availability. That sum includes all forms of actual purchases, from fans buying the set digitally via iTunes or Amazon to picking up physical copies in brick-and-mortar stores. That number also encompasses preorders made through major retailers, online outlets, and Swift’s official web store, where multiple special editions were made available for short periods of time. Taylor Swift Breaks Her Tortured Poets Department Sales Record in One Day The Life of a Showgirl now claims the honor of earning Swift’s largest debut tracking week, and it’s still just getting started. She reset that record last year when The Tortured Poets Department arrived. The lengthy project opened with 2.61 million equivalent units, earning the singer her first two million-unit week. That sum included 1.914 million actual…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 23:26
Bitcoin ETFs Record $1.18B Inflows as BTC Hits New All-Time High

Bitcoin ETFs Record $1.18B Inflows as BTC Hits New All-Time High

TLDR Bitcoin ETFs in the United States recorded $1.18 billion in inflows on Monday. This was the second-highest single-day inflow since Bitcoin ETFs launched. The inflows coincided with Bitcoin reaching a new all-time high of over $126,000. October has seen $3.47 billion in Bitcoin ETF inflows within just four trading days. BlackRock’s IBIT led with [...] The post Bitcoin ETFs Record $1.18B Inflows as BTC Hits New All-Time High appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral 2025/10/07 23:16
Gold prices keep rising, and jewelry companies are sounding the alarm

Gold prices keep rising, and jewelry companies are sounding the alarm

The post Gold prices keep rising, and jewelry companies are sounding the alarm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold prices held steady on Thursday, hovering near the record high hit the day before, helped by expectations of further U.S. rate cuts and political uncertainty. David Gray | Afp | Getty Images Amid global economic turbulence, the prices of precious metals have been climbing higher and higher. The price of gold in particular has skyrocketed over the past year, rising more than 50%. For midsize jewelry companies aiming to offer fine gold necklaces, earrings and more at lower price points than legacy luxury jewelry brands, gold futures could be spelling trouble. Though gold is often subject to market fluctuations, investors have been increasing their holdings over the past year over recession fears and market uncertainty, according to Goldman Sachs. Gold is on pace for its third straight year of double-digit gains, even hitting record highs this week during the government shutdown. On Tuesday, gold prices hit $4,000 an ounce for the first time in history — and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. Analysts from UBS wrote last week that lower interest rates, weakness in the dollar and political uncertainty will only continue to drive the price of gold higher. “We now expect inflows for this year to be 830 metric tons, which is almost double our initial forecast of 450 metric tons at the start of the year,” the UBS analysts wrote in a note. “The key risk for gold is better U.S. growth and if the Fed is forced to raise rates due to inflation-related upside surprises.” A Goldman Sachs report from late last month predicted the climb, forecasting that the price of gold will rise 6% through the middle of 2026 to $4,000 per troy ounce, a unit of measurement used for precious metals. The report categorized buyers of gold into two groups: conviction buyers,…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 23:14
Ethereum Gains 2.4% Against Bitcoin as Altcoins Eye 200–500% Rally: Michaël van de Poppe

Ethereum Gains 2.4% Against Bitcoin as Altcoins Eye 200–500% Rally: Michaël van de Poppe

Ethereum appears to be gaining momentum over Bitcoin, and that might lead to a shift in the market dynamics. A last dip is expected before the next leg up.
Blockchainreporter 2025/10/07 23:00
AI startup Antix unveils new platform for hyper-realistic digital human creation

AI startup Antix unveils new platform for hyper-realistic digital human creation

The post AI startup Antix unveils new platform for hyper-realistic digital human creation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Antix’s AIGE platform allows for the creation of hyper-realistic, emotionally intelligent digital humans from photos or prompts. Each digital identity on AIGE is secured with a blockchain-based NFT passport and utilizes soulbound tokens for owner verification. Antix, a company focusing on hyper-realistic digital human systems built with artificial intelligence, has launched AIGE (Adaptive Intelligence for Generative Expression) platform for creating lifelike digital avatars, according to a Tuesday statement. With AIGE, Antix aims to make avatar creation accessible to everyone. The platform allows creators, brands, and enterprises to generate realistic, expressive avatars using only a few photos or text prompts. Antix says the AIGE platform can generate emotionally responsive avatars with realistic expressions and gestures, capable of interacting across metaverse spaces, games, customer service systems, and social media. These digital humans are designed to continuously adapt to user preferences and behavioral patterns over time, as noted by the team. Antix CEO Roman Cyganov describes AIGE as the next generation of human–AI interaction. “The digital human economy is fast growing, with experts projecting the industry to exceed $125 billion by 2035, and adoption surging across customer service, sales, healthcare, and education. In two years, digital humans are going to be like social media profiles – everyone will have them,” Cyganov noted. “Now for the first time, with AIGE, people can create verifiable, hyper-realistic digital twins that evolve alongside them, empowering creators, protecting identity, and transforming how we connect online,” he added. AIGE’s technology scans and identifies faces and objects, converting them into 3D images that capture nano-facial expressions, supporting facial movements, gestures, voice lip-syncing, multi-language capabilities, and emotion recognition. The platform includes a marketplace where users can trade avatars and digital assets. Each digital identity created through AIGE receives an NFT passport that verifies authenticity on-chain, providing blockchain-backed deepfake protection.…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 22:46
ICE Eyes Major Stake in Polymarket Amidst Valuation Boost

ICE Eyes Major Stake in Polymarket Amidst Valuation Boost

The post ICE Eyes Major Stake in Polymarket Amidst Valuation Boost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the influential entity behind the New York Stock Exchange, is on the brink of committing $2 billion to Polymarket, a burgeoning platform in the cryptocurrency prediction market. Reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that this infusion could propel Polymarket’s estimated value to as high as $10 billion. Continue Reading:ICE Eyes Major Stake in Polymarket Amidst Valuation Boost Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ice-eyes-major-stake-in-polymarket-amidst-valuation-boost
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/07 22:45
