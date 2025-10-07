2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Mantle Price Hits New High amid UR App Launch

Mantle Price Hits New High amid UR App Launch

The post Mantle Price Hits New High amid UR App Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Layer 2 network saw its MNT token reach a fresh high after the Mantle team launched a new app that lets users manage crypto and fiat. MNT, the native token of the Ethereum Layer 2 network Mantle, reached a new all-time high of $2.47 late on Monday, Oct. 6. The price surge coincided with the launch of UR, a Mantle-based app that seeks to bridge traditional finance and DeFi. First announced as a “smart money app” by Mantle in June of this year, UR offers users a unified platform to manage both digital and fiat assets. The platform is also providing features such as zero off-ramp and bank transfer fees, support for multiple fiat currencies, and a Mastercard debit card, according to a Monday blog announcement. MNT 24-hour price chart. Source: CoinGecko The app, built on Mantle’s Layer 2 and meant to process transactions at lower cost than Ethereum’s mainnet, also integrates Ethena’s USDe stablecoin, letting users earn up to 5% APY on USDe held in their UR wallets without staking or bridging, with rewards credited automatically. Although UR positions itself as a “borderless” app, access is based on residence in order to comply with international rules, and some nationalities are still blocked from using the service, even if they live in supported countries. According to the platform’s documentation, restricted users include those from the U.S., Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the Northern Mariana Islands, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. Earlier in September, Mantle completed its upgrade to OP Succinct, making it the largest zero-knowledge rollup by total value locked (TVL). According to DefiLlama, the network’s TVL stands at nearly $257 million, down more than 60% from its record high in November 2024. Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/defi/mnt-price-hits-new-high-as-ur-app-launches
RWAX
APP$0.001572-3.38%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.29%
Solayer
LAYER$0.281-3.56%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:40
Compartir
V-Pop Stars World Tour Set to Dazzle with New Features and Rewards

V-Pop Stars World Tour Set to Dazzle with New Features and Rewards

The post V-Pop Stars World Tour Set to Dazzle with New Features and Rewards appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Iris Coleman Oct 06, 2025 16:20 The V-Pop Stars World Tour kicks off on October 9, featuring exciting new event rewards, exclusive leaderboard prizes, and highlighted buildings. Discover what to expect from this musical extravaganza. The much-anticipated V-Pop Stars World Tour is poised to captivate audiences starting October 9, as announced by Gala News. This global event promises to bring back fan-favorite performances while introducing a host of new features and rewards that are set to enhance the experience for participants. Exciting New Event Rewards The tour will unveil a range of new event rewards that are expected to entice players. Notably, the Spooky Bones Costume will debut as a leaderboard reward and will have future utility in the upcoming Halloween Event. Additionally, the Starforge building will introduce a new preference, the Star Crystal, adding a fresh dynamic to the gameplay. Fans of the V-Pop theme can also look forward to the introduction of The Convenience Store. Leaderboard Prizes and Competitions Participants will compete for top ranks, vying for $GALA prizes and exclusive Spooky Bones Costumes. This competitive edge is expected to elevate the stakes and excitement among players as they strategize to climb the leaderboard. Featured Buildings and Strategic Planning Strategic city planning and VEXI lineup coordination will be crucial, as players aim to maximize their points. Returning favorites such as the Balloon Stand, Research Campus, and Carnival Grounds will be spotlighted alongside the new Starforge building, offering a blend of nostalgia and innovation. Event Schedule The V-Pop Stars World Tour is scheduled to commence on October 9 at 14:00 PT and will run through October 13 at 14:00 PT. Enthusiasts are encouraged to prepare their strategies and gear up for this musical spectacle. As the stage is set and the…
Zypher Network
POP$0.004859-2.80%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.0004303+19.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.29%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:39
Compartir
Solana, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETFs Could Be One of the Biggest ETF Launches of 2025, Analyst Says

Solana, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETFs Could Be One of the Biggest ETF Launches of 2025, Analyst Says

The post Solana, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETFs Could Be One of the Biggest ETF Launches of 2025, Analyst Says appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Investors are watching the crypto market closely this October as a wave of new ETFs could shake things up. The upcoming ETF deadlines have sparked a lot of curiosity in the community. Spotlight on Solana, Dogecoin, and Litecoin ETFs Luke Martin, a cryptocurrency analyst has highlighted some key points to consider as these spot ETFs …
League of Traders
LOT$0.01624-3.79%
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/07 23:34
Compartir
Fasset Gets Malaysia License to Launch First Islamic Digital Bank

Fasset Gets Malaysia License to Launch First Islamic Digital Bank

TLDR Fasset received a provisional license from Malaysia’s Labuan FSA to launch an Islamic digital bank. The digital bank will be powered by stablecoins and follow Shariah-compliant financial principles. The license allows Fasset to offer deposit-taking services and cross-border payments without charging interest. Fasset plans to issue a crypto debit card to enable everyday halal [...] The post Fasset Gets Malaysia License to Launch First Islamic Digital Bank appeared first on CoinCentral.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13545-5.77%
CROSS
CROSS$0.1353-5.10%
Compartir
Coincentral2025/10/07 23:29
Compartir
Alameda Research and FTX Wallets Hold Over $1.8 Billion in Crypto

Alameda Research and FTX Wallets Hold Over $1.8 Billion in Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/alameda-ftx-wallets-crypto-assets/
1
1$0.003702+5.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.29%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
Dubai Regulator VARA Sanctions 19 Crypto Firms Operating Without Licenses – Fines Up to $163K Each

Dubai Regulator VARA Sanctions 19 Crypto Firms Operating Without Licenses – Fines Up to $163K Each

Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority sanctioned 19 crypto firms for operating without licenses, issuing fines between AED 100,000-600,000 ($27K-$163K) as UAE ranks first globally in crypto adoption with 210% growth and 25.3% ownership rate.
VARA
VARA$0.00192-3.56%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7119-1.26%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 22:48
Compartir
Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! "Led by the US…"

Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! "Led by the US…"

Deutsche Bank stated that Bitcoin, along with gold, could become part of the balance sheets of many central banks by 2030. Continue Reading: Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! "Led by the US…"
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13545-5.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,168.9-0.68%
Particl
PART$0.2652+2.39%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 22:46
Compartir
Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin (BTC) İçin 5 Yıllık Dev Tahmini Açıkladı! “ABD Öncülüğünde…”

Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin (BTC) İçin 5 Yıllık Dev Tahmini Açıkladı! “ABD Öncülüğünde…”

Bitcoin (BTC) ve altın arasındaki rekabet yıllardır devam ediyor. Bu noktada altın destekçileri Bitcoin’in altının yerini alamayacağını iddia ediyor. Ancak Bitcoin her geçen gün kurumsal dünyada daha da güvenilir hale geliyor ve bu da BTC’nin dijital altın anlatısını destekliyor. Bu noktada Deutsche Bank analistleri, Bitcoin ve altını ilgilendiren yeni bir rapor yayınladı. Buna göre Deutsche […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13545-5.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,168.9-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.29%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 22:45
Compartir
Bitcoin Becomes a “Cornerstone of Financial Security,” to Join Central Bank Reserves: Deutsche Bank

Bitcoin Becomes a “Cornerstone of Financial Security,” to Join Central Bank Reserves: Deutsche Bank

Bitcoin’s path to becoming a central bank reserve asset may no longer be far-fetched, according to Deutsche Bank analyst. Key Takeaways: Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin’s declining volatility and fixed supply make it a viable candidate for central bank reserves by 2030. Demand for Bitcoin is rising alongside gold as institutions and corporates seek alternatives to the US dollar. “Bitcoin treasuries” and growing institutional trust are helping position Bitcoin as a modern safe-haven asset. In a research note released Tuesday, Deutsche Bank strategists Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon said the cryptocurrency is increasingly behaving like gold, and could join official reserves by 2030 if current trends hold. Analysts Say Bitcoin’s Stability Makes It Fit for Central Bank Reserves The analysts argued that Bitcoin’s falling volatility, rising liquidity, and fixed supply make it a viable addition to central bank balance sheets. “A strategic Bitcoin allocation could emerge as a modern cornerstone of financial security, echoing gold’s role in the 20th century,” the analysts wrote. Their projection comes as Bitcoin hit a record high of $125,000 this week, while gold neared $4,000 per ounce. Both assets have been climbing on the back of increased demand from central banks and corporates looking for alternatives to the US dollar and traditional assets. Gold has surged over 50% in 2025, its fastest yearly gain since 1979, when prices soared amid an inflationary oil crisis. Goldman Sachs recently raised its gold price target to $4,900, citing persistent demand from emerging market central banks. Bitcoin, while not traditionally considered a reserve asset, is starting to see similar demand patterns. Companies such as Michael Saylor’s Strategy have made Bitcoin a core part of their balance sheet strategy, turning it into a digital reserve asset. According to Laboure and Siazon, this growing trend of “Bitcoin treasuries” is helping normalize the asset in the eyes of institutional players. “Bitcoin is backed by nothing,” the analysts acknowledged. “But neither is gold in any functional sense. The difference is that Bitcoin’s volatility is now at historic lows, making it far more palatable to long-term holders.” Central banks, especially in emerging markets, have been steadily increasing their gold allocations in recent years as a hedge against political risk and a weakening US dollar. That same diversification logic, Deutsche Bank argues, could apply to Bitcoin as its market matures and institutional trust grows. Notably, this shift comes amid a paradox in global markets. The S&amp;P 500 continues to hit record highs, up 14.6% year-to-date, while investors pour capital into so-called “safe haven” assets like gold and, increasingly, Bitcoin. Hex Trust CEO: US Banks Will Soon Offer Bitcoin Services Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini believes US banks are on the verge of mainstreaming Bitcoin, pending regulatory clarity. He predicts that within months, most American banks will offer custody, trading, and deposit services for Bitcoin, calling U.S. regulation the “global benchmark” for institutional adoption. Founded in 2018, Hex Trust provides crypto custody, trading, lending, and staking services to institutions across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. With over 200 employees and a million end users via B2B deals, the firm is targeting $20 million in revenue by 2025 and considering a future IPO. Quaglini also sees stablecoins as a disruptive force, potentially replacing the SWIFT system for cross-border payments. Unlike US-listed crypto companies that rely on retail trading, Hex Trust’s strategy focuses on providing infrastructure for institutions and avoiding direct exposure to crypto market volatility
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.13545-5.77%
Compartir
CryptoNews2025/10/07 22:44
Compartir
A7A5 stablecoin: EU weighs sanctions and market fallout

A7A5 stablecoin: EU weighs sanctions and market fallout

A7A5 stablecoin has surfaced in EU policy discussions after reports tied the ruble-backed token to sanctioned actors and banks.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00871+4.81%
Compartir
The Cryptonomist2025/10/07 22:25
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate

Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028