2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Lummis Confirms US Bitcoin Reserve Could Start Soon Amid Delays

Lummis Confirms US Bitcoin Reserve Could Start Soon Amid Delays

Cynthia Lummis, the senator of the U.S and one of the firm advocates of the Bitcoin currency has attested that the panel to raise funds towards the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) may start off shortly. Nevertheless, she indicated that the delays in the legislative provision are delaying the actual delineation. Nonetheless, Lummis is still […]
SOON
SOON$0.849+3.00%
Union
U$0.007244-14.18%
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0007918-0.78%
Compartir
Tronweekly2025/10/07 23:30
Compartir
63% Believe Bitcoin Will Drop Under $100K — Analysts Say $100K Is the New Support

63% Believe Bitcoin Will Drop Under $100K — Analysts Say $100K Is the New Support

The last time BTC dipped below $100,000 was in June, and current data shows that 63% of market participants believe it could fall below that level again. The $100K zone is acting as a key support region for Bitcoin, reinforced by growing sentiment that the asset will track gold’s expansion trend. At the start of [...]]]>
Bitcoin
BTC$111,185-0.66%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.081-3.11%
Compartir
Crypto News Flash2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
‘Ethereum at discount’ says Tom Lee after BitMine’s $13B ETH haul

‘Ethereum at discount’ says Tom Lee after BitMine’s $13B ETH haul

Over 4 million ETH has left exchanges since July, underscoring a likely supply crunch
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000207+4.02%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.51-0.06%
Ethereum
ETH$3,808.59+0.17%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
Last Chance: XRP Tundra Presale Ends as Bittensor Investors Rush for 30% Staking Yields

Last Chance: XRP Tundra Presale Ends as Bittensor Investors Rush for 30% Staking Yields

The surge of on-chain activity from Bittensor (TAO) holders in late September has begun spilling into a different corner of the market — XRP Tundra’s Phase 5 presale, which is now reaching its allocation limit. Data from wallet trackers shows a steady flow of mid-cap addresses connected to AI-linked networks moving liquidity toward the project […]
XRP
XRP$2.3653-1.90%
Bittensor
TAO$299.47+1.07%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00385-6.09%
Compartir
Tronweekly2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
Is Pepeto The Next Shiba Inu In 2025? New Projections Hint PEPETO Could Replay SHIB’s 2021 Breakout

Is Pepeto The Next Shiba Inu In 2025? New Projections Hint PEPETO Could Replay SHIB’s 2021 Breakout

The presale has already crossed $6.9 million, a demo exchange is live, and staking yields sit at 222% APY, setting […] The post Is Pepeto The Next Shiba Inu In 2025? New Projections Hint PEPETO Could Replay SHIB’s 2021 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-5.52%
Hive Intelligence
HINT$0.002371-2.14%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001006-2.04%
Compartir
Coindoo2025/10/07 22:55
Compartir
Solana Could Be “Winning the GENIUS Era,” Says Bitwise Analyst, as Corporate Treasuries Add 17M SOL

Solana Could Be “Winning the GENIUS Era,” Says Bitwise Analyst, as Corporate Treasuries Add 17M SOL

Bitwise analysts say Solana is benefiting the most from the GENIUS ACT, as the network’s stablecoin supply has jumped 40% since approval. Public companies have increasingly added Solana to their treasuries, with analysts projecting SOL could reach $300. A research analyst at Bitwise, Danny Nelson, believes Solana may be emerging as the big winner of [...]]]>
ERA
ERA$0.389+1.69%
Solana
SOL$179.98-2.66%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02099+1.59%
Compartir
Crypto News Flash2025/10/07 22:47
Compartir
Crypto News Today: Dubai Regulator Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations

Crypto News Today: Dubai Regulator Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations

Dubai’s VARA has fined 19 crypto firms for operating without a license, enforcing strict AML rules to safeguard investors and strengthen market integrity. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority acted decisively. The authority fined 19 crypto firms for unlicensed operations. This aggressive step is a critical regulatory step. Virtual Assets Restatement Association (VARA) seeks to defend […] The post Crypto News Today: Dubai Regulator Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
VARA
VARA$0.00192-3.56%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$0.7119-1.26%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.00877+5.28%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/07 22:45
Compartir
7 Top Crypto Presales to Watch This Uptober 2025: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Outshine Them All

7 Top Crypto Presales to Watch This Uptober 2025: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Outshine Them All

What if one token could blur the line between crypto and Wall Street ,  and pay holders every time someone trades? That’s exactly what BlockchainFX ($BFX) is doing, and it’s shaking up the crypto world in real time. Imagine earning passive income not from staking in isolation, but from the heartbeat of global trading itself.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000215-19.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00871+4.81%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 22:45
Compartir
Polymarket investment: ICE nears $2B stake, $10B valuation

Polymarket investment: ICE nears $2B stake, $10B valuation

Polymarket investment developments were highlighted, as regulators and market participants reacted to a string of industry movements.
Compartir
The Cryptonomist2025/10/07 22:42
Compartir
AI Ransomware Attacks Surge as Groups Leverage Automation to Target Victims – Is Your Crypto Secure?

AI Ransomware Attacks Surge as Groups Leverage Automation to Target Victims – Is Your Crypto Secure?

Nine AI-powered ransomware groups emerged in the past 12 months using polymorphic malware and automated social engineering as global crypto scam losses surged to $4.6 billion in 2024 and authorities dismantled 87 AI-driven scam rings in Q1 2025.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0769-3.39%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000196--%
4
4$0.10374+26.99%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/07 22:42
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate

Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028