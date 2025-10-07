MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Lummis Confirms US Bitcoin Reserve Could Start Soon Amid Delays
Cynthia Lummis, the senator of the U.S and one of the firm advocates of the Bitcoin currency has attested that the panel to raise funds towards the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) may start off shortly. Nevertheless, she indicated that the delays in the legislative provision are delaying the actual delineation. Nonetheless, Lummis is still […]
SOON
$0.849
+3.00%
U
$0.007244
-14.18%
SBR
$0.0007918
-0.78%
Compartir
Tronweekly
2025/10/07 23:30
Compartir
63% Believe Bitcoin Will Drop Under $100K — Analysts Say $100K Is the New Support
The last time BTC dipped below $100,000 was in June, and current data shows that 63% of market participants believe it could fall below that level again. The $100K zone is acting as a key support region for Bitcoin, reinforced by growing sentiment that the asset will track gold’s expansion trend. At the start of [...]]]>
BTC
$111,185
-0.66%
JUNE
$0.081
-3.11%
Compartir
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
‘Ethereum at discount’ says Tom Lee after BitMine’s $13B ETH haul
Over 4 million ETH has left exchanges since July, underscoring a likely supply crunch
TOM
$0.000207
+4.02%
LEE
$1.51
-0.06%
ETH
$3,808.59
+0.17%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
Last Chance: XRP Tundra Presale Ends as Bittensor Investors Rush for 30% Staking Yields
The surge of on-chain activity from Bittensor (TAO) holders in late September has begun spilling into a different corner of the market — XRP Tundra’s Phase 5 presale, which is now reaching its allocation limit. Data from wallet trackers shows a steady flow of mid-cap addresses connected to AI-linked networks moving liquidity toward the project […]
XRP
$2.3653
-1.90%
TAO
$299.47
+1.07%
NOW
$0.00385
-6.09%
Compartir
Tronweekly
2025/10/07 23:00
Compartir
Is Pepeto The Next Shiba Inu In 2025? New Projections Hint PEPETO Could Replay SHIB’s 2021 Breakout
The presale has already crossed $6.9 million, a demo exchange is live, and staking yields sit at 222% APY, setting […] The post Is Pepeto The Next Shiba Inu In 2025? New Projections Hint PEPETO Could Replay SHIB’s 2021 Breakout appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBA
$0.000000000564
-5.52%
HINT
$0.002371
-2.14%
SHIB
$0.00001006
-2.04%
Compartir
Coindoo
2025/10/07 22:55
Compartir
Solana Could Be “Winning the GENIUS Era,” Says Bitwise Analyst, as Corporate Treasuries Add 17M SOL
Bitwise analysts say Solana is benefiting the most from the GENIUS ACT, as the network’s stablecoin supply has jumped 40% since approval. Public companies have increasingly added Solana to their treasuries, with analysts projecting SOL could reach $300. A research analyst at Bitwise, Danny Nelson, believes Solana may be emerging as the big winner of [...]]]>
ERA
$0.389
+1.69%
SOL
$179.98
-2.66%
ACT
$0.02099
+1.59%
Compartir
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/07 22:47
Compartir
Crypto News Today: Dubai Regulator Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
Dubai’s VARA has fined 19 crypto firms for operating without a license, enforcing strict AML rules to safeguard investors and strengthen market integrity. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority acted decisively. The authority fined 19 crypto firms for unlicensed operations. This aggressive step is a critical regulatory step. Virtual Assets Restatement Association (VARA) seeks to defend […] The post Crypto News Today: Dubai Regulator Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
VARA
$0.00192
-3.56%
VIRTUAL
$0.7119
-1.26%
LIVE
$0.00877
+5.28%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/07 22:45
Compartir
7 Top Crypto Presales to Watch This Uptober 2025: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Could Outshine Them All
What if one token could blur the line between crypto and Wall Street , and pay holders every time someone trades? That’s exactly what BlockchainFX ($BFX) is doing, and it’s shaking up the crypto world in real time. Imagine earning passive income not from staking in isolation, but from the heartbeat of global trading itself.
TOP
$0.000096
--%
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
TOKEN
$0.00871
+4.81%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 22:45
Compartir
Polymarket investment: ICE nears $2B stake, $10B valuation
Polymarket investment developments were highlighted, as regulators and market participants reacted to a string of industry movements.
Compartir
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/07 22:42
Compartir
AI Ransomware Attacks Surge as Groups Leverage Automation to Target Victims – Is Your Crypto Secure?
Nine AI-powered ransomware groups emerged in the past 12 months using polymorphic malware and automated social engineering as global crypto scam losses surged to $4.6 billion in 2024 and authorities dismantled 87 AI-driven scam rings in Q1 2025.
AI
$0.0769
-3.39%
SCAM
$0.0000196
--%
4
$0.10374
+26.99%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 22:42
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028