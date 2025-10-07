2025-10-12 Sunday

Ethereum ETF Boost from Grayscale: What It Means for ETH Price

The post Ethereum ETF Boost from Grayscale: What It Means for ETH Price appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Grayscale enabled staking on ETHE and Ethereum ETF funds, using Coinbase and multiple validators. The firm also activated staking in its Solana Trust pending ETF conversion. Data showed Ethereum funds trailed Bitcoin by assets but gained fresh inflows. Just yesterday, Grayscale added staking to its U.S. spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETF). This allowed shareholders to earn on-chain rewards through a regulated wrapper. While this news aided some positive pricfe action for ETH price, it’ll be intersting to see where prices go from here. How Ethereum ETF Sector Affects ETH Price Staking has surely affected the economic profile of the products until now, the same was expected from ETH price. Until now, most vehicles tied to ETH only mirrored price movements and paid no on-chain yield. By delegating validators on behalf of the funds, Grayscale created a path to distribute staking rewards to ETF shareholders, subject to fees, operational policies, and regulatory conditions. Ethereum’s 2022 transition to proof-of-stake replaced energy-intensive mining with this validator model. Grayscale said it would use institutional custody and a diversified validator set. That design aimed to reduce single-point risk and support operational resilience. The company also enabled staking inside its Solana Trust, which awaited approval for conversion to an ETF. If regulators allow that conversion, SOL holders in a future product could receive similar on-chain rewards under the same framework. Yield inside an ETF like that of Ethereum, could influence market structure over time. Staking reduced freely circulating supply while rewards accrued to fund shareholders. Lower free float can, in some conditions, tighten available liquidity. That dynamic can amplify both rallies and drawdowns. The ultimate impact on ETH price depended on the scale of assets staked, redemption activity, and net ETF flows. Staking also introduced technical and policy trade-offs. Operators faced slashing risk for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:44
Best Coin to Invest In (October 2025): Why Tapzi Tops Our List

Tapzi tops October’s best coins to invest in with real token utility, staking, and gaming rewards. Analysts see huge upside as the project expands.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 23:40
Crypto market wipes out $60 billion in 1 hour

The post Crypto market wipes out $60 billion in 1 hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market endured a sharp pullback on October 7, shedding roughly $60 billion in total value within a single hour. According to data retrieved by Finbold from CoinMarketCap, the global market capitalization dropped from $4.30 trillion at 3:00 p.m. UTC to $4.24 trillion by 4:00 p.m. UTC. Crypto market flash crash. Source: CoinMarketCap Bitcoin led the downturn. The flagship cryptocurrency, which had been tracking as high as $126,000 earlier in the session, slipped from $125,000 to $122,997 at press time, erasing around $40 billion from its market capitalization. The coin’s market cap declined from $2.49 trillion to $2.45 trillion over the same span. Bitcoin 1-day price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap Altcoin market turns red Almost all of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap followed Bitcoin lower. Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), and XRP each registered intraday losses. The sole exception was BNB, which remained up 7% in the past 24 hours, highlighting ongoing rotation into exchange-native and regulatory-favored altcoins. The retracement comes after a relentless multi-week rally that saw Bitcoin climb nearly 20% since late September. Analysts note that the dip reflects a round of profit-taking by traders and potential whale repositioning after BTC repeatedly stalled at the $125,000–126,000 resistance zone. From a technical perspective, a close below Tuesday’s low near $121,000 could extend losses toward $117,000, the level where on-chain data shows approximately 190,000 BTC last changed hands, forming a strong support cluster. Derivatives positioning suggests the pullback is more consolidation than capitulation. Open interest across major futures venues remains steady at $2.9 billion, down only 4.36% week-on-week. Meanwhile, spot ETF inflows continue to pour in, with $1.21 billion added across U.S. Bitcoin funds on October 6, led by BlackRock’s IBIT. Traders are now eyeing Bitcoin can defend the psychologically key $120,000 handle as the market heads into Wednesday’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:35
Pepe Price Prediction, Shiba Inu Latest News and The Best Coin To Buy In For Q4 Gains

Pepe price prediction threads are heating up again, Shiba Inu news keeps flowing, and traders are asking the same question—what’s the best crypto to buy now for Q4 gains? Meme coins are still pulling big attention, but not all memes are created equal. With Layer Brett entering the scene, the comparison game just got a […] The post Pepe Price Prediction, Shiba Inu Latest News and The Best Coin To Buy In For Q4 Gains appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/07 23:30
Tether Gold's market capitalization exceeds $1.5 billion, hitting a record high

PANews reported on October 7th that, according to Coingecko data, as gold prices rise, the market capitalization of tokenized gold, Tether Gold (XAUT), has exceeded $1.5 billion, currently trading at $1,501,095,477, a record high. (Note: Tokenized gold refers to physical gold represented digitally on a blockchain platform. These tokens are backed by an equivalent amount of physical gold held in custody by the issuing institution. )
PANews2025/10/07 23:26
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Notch Biggest Daily Inflow Since Trump’s Re-election Record As IBIT Approaches $100B In Assets ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Notch Biggest Daily Inflow Since Trump’s Re-election Record As IBIT Approaches $100B In Assets ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the U.S. topped $1 billion worth of net inflows on Monday for the first time since July 11, as the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency rocketed to a fresh lifetime peak of over $126,000 on Monday.  Meanwhile, BlackRock’s market-leading iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), which is already the asset manager’s most profitable ETF, is nearing $100 billion in assets under management. Bumper Day For BTC ETFs  The nearly dozen US-based spot Bitcoin ETFs logged their second-largest day of inflows on Monday. The funds saw a cumulative $1.18 billion in inflows, second only to Nov. 7, 2024, when the ETFs drew in a record $1.37 billion after pro-crypto Donald Trump won the election to become the next President of the United States. BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge with a staggering $970 million in investor money entering the vehicle on Monday, according to Farside data. The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) followed with an inflow of $112.3 million, while Bitwise’s BITB and Grayscale’s Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) raked in $60.1 million and $30.6 million, respectively. As Bloomberg’s ETF analyst James Seyffart noted in a Monday post on X, the 11 Bitcoin funds have cumulatively clocked approximately $60 billion since their debut last year. The significant demand for these spot Bitcoin ETFs underscores the massive influence of institutional investors in the current bull market, with retail investors reportedly still on the sidelines. Advertisement &nbsp BlackRock’s IBIT Set To Be Fastest Ever ETF To Hit $100B AUM The BlackRock BTC ETF is on the brink of crossing $100 billion in assets under management. As highlighted by Seyffart’s colleague, Eric Balchunas, IBIT has generated an estimated $245 million in annual revenue, making it now the most profitable ETF for the Wall Street giant by a huge…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:24
Canada trade slows down to $4.5 billion deficit in August, second-largest on record

Canada’s trade balance just fell off a cliff. In August, the country posted a $4.5 billion trade deficit, making it the second-largest on record. The only time it’s ever been worse was back in April. This time, the blame sits squarely on gold, or more specifically, a double whammy of plunging gold exports and rising […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/07 23:19
After $3 Billion In Crypto Hacks, The Race Is On For Real-Time Recovery

The post After $3 Billion In Crypto Hacks, The Race Is On For Real-Time Recovery appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After $3B in Crypto Hacks, the Race Is On for Real-Time Recovery getty With hackers stealing more than $3 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, the future of crypto depends on real-time resilience — not just prevention. I remember when my first crypto wallet got rugged. It wasn’t millions of dollars, but it stung. What surprised me most wasn’t how the funds disappeared but it was how impossible it was to get them back. There was no customer support line, no insurance claim, no rollback. The loss was permanent, and I remember thinking, “How can we build the next financial system if it can vanish in seconds?” That experience, shared by countless others in the crypto community, underscores the question at the center of today’s digital economy: how do we make digital assets not just secure, but recoverable? Especially now that Bitcoin has reached a new All Time High (ATH), it is more attractive target for those looking to hack. Why Crypto Security Matters More Than Ever Crypto is in the middle of a new kind of arms race. In the first half of 2025 alone, hackers stole over three billion dollars across 119 incidents, according to the Gone Fast: Laundering Timing Report from Global Ledger. The data reveals a troubling pattern. The fastest laundering was completed in under three minutes. The fastest attackers can outpace anti–money laundering alerts by seventy-five times. And only five percent of stolen funds have ever been recovered. The conclusion is stark. Crypto doesn’t just need stronger security—it needs faster resilience. The Crypto Speed Problem In more than two-thirds of hacks, funds were already on the move before the public even knew a breach had occurred. Compliance teams typically have only ten to fifteen minutes to act once stolen funds reach an exchange.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:11
XRP, Hedera, and Stellar Poised for Boom as Fedwire and SWIFT Modernize Global Payments

XRP price nears a key breakout zone as it trades just under $3 with traders watching for a move above $3.15 that could trigger new gains. ISO 20022 upgrade gives XRP, Hedera, and Stellar an advantage as FedWire and SWIFT prepare for 2025 payment system changes. XRP, Hedera, and Stellar are drawing attention again as [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/07 23:05
The New York Fed's one-year inflation forecast for the United States in September was 3.38%, down from 3.20% in the previous month.

PANews reported on October 7 that according to Jinshi, the New York Fed's one-year inflation forecast for the United States in September was 3.38%, compared with the previous value of 3.20%.
PANews2025/10/07 23:03
