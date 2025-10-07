Not Too Late to Invest in Crypto Despite New ATH

The post Not Too Late to Invest in Crypto Despite New ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera Capital general partner Cosmo Jiang said investors who have missed out on the cryptocurrency wave still have a chance to get in, as most people don’t own any. Bitcoin (BTC) recently crossed over $126,000 for the first time, hitting its new all-time high, but Jiang said in a Monday episode of CNBC’s Fast Money that most investors are still on the fence with zero exposure to digital assets. “There’s a Bank of America survey from a few weeks ago that showed more than 60% of investors still own 0% exposure to digital assets,” he said. “That’s quite a lot. And so the idea that digital assets, it’s too late in the game, isn’t true if most people don’t own it.” Pantera Capital general partner Cosmo Jiang believes it’s still early days for crypto, because a large number of people have yet to invest. Source: YouTube Crypto ownership still has plenty of room to grow The National Cryptocurrency Association’s 2025 State of Crypto report, released in May, found that only one in five American adults, just 21%, own at least some form of cryptocurrency. On a global scale, the United Arab Emirates leads countries in crypto adoption, though still only 25.3% of the population holds any, according to a September report from the ApeX Protocol. Tom Bruni, head of markets at Stocktwits, told Cointelegraph in September that Bitcoin’s frequently rising price could be scaring away investors who think they have already missed the boat. Bitcoin is now seen as legitimate; it’s time for altcoins to shine Along with the market still having a large runway for growth, Jiang also said that from Pantera’s perspective, the last few years have all been about “legitimizing Bitcoin,” and now that people “get it,” it’s time for altcoins to take their turn in the…