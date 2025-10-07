MEXC Exchange
S&P Global Unveils the First Hybrid Index of Digital Assets and Equities
S&P Global launched the first hybrid index, combining digital assets and traditional stocks of companies related to the crypto industry. The new product reflects S&P’s efforts to create transparent tools for evaluating and investing in the digital economy, according to a press release. The Digital Markets 50 Index was created in conjunction with the Dinari […] Сообщение S&P Global Unveils the First Hybrid Index of Digital Assets and Equities появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted
2025/10/07 23:16
The Digital Markets 50: S&P’s New Crypto Index Puts Top Names Under One Roof
The post The Digital Markets 50: S&P’s New Crypto Index Puts Top Names Under One Roof appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Dow Jones Indices is rolling out the S&P Digital Markets 50, a mixed basket of crypto and equities built to give investors cleaner, broader exposure to digital assets, a recent report from Barron’s disclosed. S&P Debuts Mixed Crypto–Stock Gauge to Corral a Chaotic Market On Tuesday, S&P said the index will combine 15 major […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/the-digital-markets-50-sps-new-crypto-index-puts-top-names-under-one-roof/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 23:15
The 4 Best Cryptos to Invest in This Q4: BlockDAG, Chainlink, Stellar & Polkadot!
As Q4 unfolds, the conversation around the best crypto to invest in is shifting from hype cycles to real-world execution. Established projects like Chainlink, Stellar, and Polkadot continue to deliver value through core infrastructure, cross-border functionality, and multi-chain interoperability. At the same time, emerging names like BlockDAG are challenging legacy players by combining mass visibility [...] The post The 4 Best Cryptos to Invest in This Q4: BlockDAG, Chainlink, Stellar & Polkadot! appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/07 23:00
PEPENODE Next Crypto to Explode
The post PEPENODE Next Crypto to Explode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/gold-nears-4k-bitcoin-price-hints-pepenode-next-to-explode/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 23:00
Not Too Late to Invest in Crypto Despite New ATH
The post Not Too Late to Invest in Crypto Despite New ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pantera Capital general partner Cosmo Jiang said investors who have missed out on the cryptocurrency wave still have a chance to get in, as most people don’t own any. Bitcoin (BTC) recently crossed over $126,000 for the first time, hitting its new all-time high, but Jiang said in a Monday episode of CNBC’s Fast Money that most investors are still on the fence with zero exposure to digital assets. “There’s a Bank of America survey from a few weeks ago that showed more than 60% of investors still own 0% exposure to digital assets,” he said. “That’s quite a lot. And so the idea that digital assets, it’s too late in the game, isn’t true if most people don’t own it.” Pantera Capital general partner Cosmo Jiang believes it’s still early days for crypto, because a large number of people have yet to invest. Source: YouTube Crypto ownership still has plenty of room to grow The National Cryptocurrency Association’s 2025 State of Crypto report, released in May, found that only one in five American adults, just 21%, own at least some form of cryptocurrency. On a global scale, the United Arab Emirates leads countries in crypto adoption, though still only 25.3% of the population holds any, according to a September report from the ApeX Protocol. Tom Bruni, head of markets at Stocktwits, told Cointelegraph in September that Bitcoin’s frequently rising price could be scaring away investors who think they have already missed the boat. Bitcoin is now seen as legitimate; it’s time for altcoins to shine Along with the market still having a large runway for growth, Jiang also said that from Pantera’s perspective, the last few years have all been about “legitimizing Bitcoin,” and now that people “get it,” it’s time for altcoins to take their turn in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 22:57
Despite Bitcoin Surge, Crypto Ownership Remains Surprisingly Low
TLDR Pantera Capital’s Cosmo Jiang says it is not too late for investors to enter the crypto market. Bitcoin recently reached a new all-time high above $126,000, but most investors still have no exposure to crypto. A Bank of America survey shows that more than 60 percent of investors hold zero crypto assets. Only 21 [...] The post Despite Bitcoin Surge, Crypto Ownership Remains Surprisingly Low appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/07 22:53
S&P Expands Into Crypto With New Multi-Asset Crypto Index
The post S&P Expands Into Crypto With New Multi-Asset Crypto Index appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global has entered the crypto arena with the launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a first-of-its-kind benchmark tracking both digital assets and publicly traded crypto-related companies. Developed with Dinari, a U.S. platform specializing in tokenized public securities, the index includes 35 equities and 15 cryptocurrencies drawn from S&P’s digital asset suite. In other words, the index will combine 15 major cryptocurrencies with 35 crypto-related stocks. Eligible companies include those involved in crypto operations, blockchain technology, and other related sectors, according to S&P. Dinari will issue a tokenized version through its dShares platform by year’s end, allowing investors to access exposure in a regulated wrapper. While bitcoin isn’t mentioned by name, it’s safe to assume it will be featured among the assets. Even if not, the move marks a significant step in Wall Street’s continued integration of digital assets into mainstream finance. The move positions S&P Global as a major index provider to directly blend tokenized securities with crypto-linked equities, signaling another step in mainstream finance’s embrace of blockchain-based assets. “Cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset industry have moved from the margins into a more established role in global markets,” said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit.” Coinbase joined the S&P 500 in May, the world’s most-followed equity index. With over $5 trillion tied to it, the S&P 500 isn’t just a gauge of corporate strength—it drives where global capital flows. Wall Street’s crypto embrace The Digital Markets 50 will limit any single asset to no more than 5% of the index’s weight, ensuring broad exposure across the space. Equity components will include crypto service providers, infrastructure firms, blockchain developers, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/07 22:48
VanEck ziet Bitcoin als digitaal goud met potentieel tot $644.000
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De goudprijs is naar recordhoogte gestegen, en dat heeft volgens vermogensbeheerder VanEck directe implicaties voor Bitcoin (BTC). Als de grootste cryptomunt ooit de helft van de goudmarkt weet te veroveren, zou dat een waarde van ruim $644.000 per BTC betekenen. Goud op record, Bitcoin in vergelijking “Bij de huidige goudprijs komt dat neer op een equivalente waarde van $644.000 per bitcoin,” schreef VanEck’s Mathew Sigel op X. De berekening gaat uit van een goudmarkt van ongeveer $26 biljoen en een bitcoinmarktkap van $2,48 biljoen. VanEck ziet in Bitcoin een digitale tegenhanger van goud — schaars, onafhankelijk van staten en gebruikt als hedge tegen inflatie. Toch benadrukken analisten dat de timing belangrijk is. “Een verdubbeling of vervijfvoudiging van de huidige koers is aannemelijk op termijn, maar niet in één cyclus,” zegt Derek Lim van Caladan in een gesprek met Decrypt. “Het realistische scenario is 30 tot 50% van de goudmarkt binnen tien jaar.” We’ve been saying Bitcoin should reach half of gold’s market cap after the next halving. Roughly half of gold’s value reflects its use as a store of value rather than industrial or jewelry demand, and surveys show younger consumers in emerging markets increasingly prefer Bitcoin… — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) October 7, 2025 Jongere generaties kiezen Bitcoin Volgens VanEck verschuift de voorkeur van beleggers, vooral in opkomende markten. Waar oudere generaties nog vertrouwen op goud, kiezen jongeren steeds vaker voor Bitcoin. Ongeveer de helft van de goudwaarde komt voort uit de functie als store of value. In dat segment wint Bitcoin snel terrein. Ook institutionele adoptie speelt mee. Steeds meer pensioenfondsen en vermogensbeheerders voegen Bitcoin toe aan hun portefeuilles via spot-ETF’s. Die trend versterkt het beeld van Bitcoin als moderne variant van goud, ondersteund door technologie in plaats van traditie. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. En nu de rentes officieel voor het eerst sinds 2024 omlaag zijn, lijkt het een interessant moment om de markt op te gaan. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we… Continue reading VanEck ziet Bitcoin als digitaal goud met potentieel tot $644.000 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Lange termijnvisie voor Bitcoin VanEck’s eerdere onderzoek schetst een scenario waarin Bitcoin in 2050 10% van de internationale handel en 5% van de binnenlandse transacties afhandelt. Centrale banken zouden dan 2,5% van hun reserves in BTC houden — goed voor een marktkap van $61 biljoen en een theoretische prijs van bijna $3 miljoen per munt. Voor VanEck draait het niet om snelle winst, maar om het langzame proces waarin Bitcoin zijn rol als waardevast bezit verdient. Of die $644.000 ooit werkelijkheid wordt, hangt af van de vraag of beleggers goud definitief verruilen voor zijn digitale tegenhanger. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht VanEck ziet Bitcoin als digitaal goud met potentieel tot $644.000 is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/07 22:46
Dogecoin Treasury Firm CleanCore Boosts Holdings With DOGE Price Up 12%
Publicly traded Dogecoin treasury firm CleanCore added to its stash and now holds more than 710 million DOGE valued above $180 million.
Coinstats
2025/10/07 22:45
XRP Price Prediction 2025: Ripple Clears SEC Case, Pepeto Named Best Crypto to Buy Now
In August 2025, the SEC officially ended its lawsuit against Ripple, with Ripple paying a $125 million fine to settle past allegations of unregistered securities sales.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/07 22:19
