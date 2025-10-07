MEXC Exchange
Noticias sobre criptos
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Noticias sobre criptos
Crunch Lab Secures $5M to Scale CrunchDAO’s Crowdsourced AI for Enterprises
Crunch Lab raised $5M in a strategic round co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital to scale CrunchDAO’s crowdsourced AI network.
AI
$0.077
-3.26%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/07 23:40
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$553 million, mainly due to the short position
PANews reported on October 7th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $553 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $200 million in long positions and $353 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $134 million, and for ETH, $124 million.
BTC
$111,222.63
-0.65%
ETH
$3,810.15
+0.21%
PANews
2025/10/07 23:30
Opera browser adds Decrypt news for Web3 education
Opera browser partnered with crypto news site Decrypt to serve its news to users and advance Web3 education. Opera is once again signaling its commitment to crypto. On Tuesday, Oct. 7, the browser firm partnered with the crypto news site…
OCT
$0.05265
+4.11%
Crypto.news
2025/10/07 23:23
WTO reverses April decline projections as 2025 goods trade forecast grows to 2.4%
The WTO has lifted its 2025 goods trade forecast to levels not seen since before the pandemic as artificial intelligence and tariff-driven imports rewire global flows. On Tuesday in Geneva, the trade body said it now expects merchandise trade to grow 2.4% in 2025, a huge jump from the 0.9% projection made in August and […]
TRADE
$0.08344
+0.94%
4
$0.10284
+25.10%
NOT
$0.000905
-5.63%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/07 23:10
Shiba Inu Team Defends Project Amid Price Drops and Criticism
TLDR The Shiba Inu team responded to criticism by affirming that the project is still active and relevant. Shiba Inu currently has over 1.5 million on-chain holders and a daily trading volume above $214 million. Despite these figures, the SHIB token remains down over 85 percent from its all-time high in October 2021. The token [...] The post Shiba Inu Team Defends Project Amid Price Drops and Criticism appeared first on CoinCentral.
SHIBA
$0.000000000564
-5.52%
1
$0.003701
+5.02%
SHIB
$0.00001006
-1.94%
Coincentral
2025/10/07 23:07
S&P Global expands its reach with hybrid crypto-ecosystem index
S&P Global is mapping the merger of traditional and digital finance. Its new S&P Digital Markets 50 Index creates a unified benchmark, blending cryptocurrencies with the public equities of companies building the blockchain ecosystem. According to a press release dated…
P
$0.10459
+1.17%
INDEX
$0.865
-4.73%
FINANCE
$0.00078
-24.78%
Crypto.news
2025/10/07 23:01
Solana ETP Flows Top $500M as CME Futures Surge to $2.16B; What It Means for SOL as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Leads DeFi
Solana (SOL) is seeing strong traction as Q4 starts with over $500 million in ETP inflows and CME futures at $2.16 billion. However, as it rises, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming another top crypto to watch. This $0.035 DeFi token is drawing investors with more than 60% of Stage 6 presale sold out. The project […]
TOP
$0.000096
--%
SOL
$180.12
-2.79%
FINANCE
$0.00078
-24.78%
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/07 23:00
Fed Governor Milan: Neutral interest rate has fallen, which makes policy tighter
PANews reported on October 7 that according to Jinshi, Federal Reserve Board Governor Milan said that the neutral interest rate has declined, which makes the policy tighter. If the monetary policy is not adjusted, there will be risks. He is more optimistic about the inflation outlook than many others, and there are risks in tight monetary policy.
NOT
$0.000905
-5.63%
MORE
$0.02507
-4.05%
PANews
2025/10/07 22:58
Dogecoin Treasury Company CleanCore Solutions Discloses It Holds 710 Million DOGE
PANews reported on October 7 that according to The Block, Dogecoin treasury company CleanCore Solutions disclosed that it holds 710 million DOGE, which is worth approximately US$188 million at the current price. Its goal is to hold 1 billion DOGE. It is reported that the company is waiting for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to approve the registration application for a US$175 million private equity.
DOGE
$0.188
-3.37%
BLOCK
$0.01455
+3.78%
1
$0.003701
+5.02%
PANews
2025/10/07 22:46
Bitcoin all-time high driven by ETF inflows and on-chain strength
Bitcoin remains volatile as markets revisit levels that recall its bitcoin all-time high, attracting renewed investor focus.
The Cryptonomist
2025/10/07 22:14
