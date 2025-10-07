Pantera Capital Issues “It’s Not Too Late” Message! “After Bitcoin, It’s Altcoin’s Turn! Ethereum and This Altcoin Could Shine!”

As with every price rally, Bitcoin's recent surge has investors feeling like they've missed their opportunity. However, one prominent figure said it's still not too late to invest in BTC and cryptocurrencies. It's Not Too Late to Invest in Cryptocurrencies! Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang said it is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. Speaking to CNBC, Pantera Capital general partner Cosmo Jiang said it's not too late to enter the cryptocurrency market despite recent price increases. Jiang noted that Bitcoin's surge, in particular, has made people fear they're missing out. Citing a Bank of America survey showing that over 60% of investors still don't own cryptocurrencies, Jiang stated that it's a mistake to think it's too late to invest in crypto. "A recent survey by Bank of America revealed that over 60% of all investors still do not hold crypto assets. That's a lot. But the idea that it's too late to invest in cryptocurrencies isn't true unless most people have them. Now It's Altcoins' Turn: Watch Out for Ethereum and Solana! Jiang continued by saying that the cryptocurrency market is not limited to Bitcoin and that altcoins are also waiting their turn. Stating that the past few years have been spent with the recognition and acceptance of Bitcoin, the Pantera partner said that investors now understand BTC and now it is the turn of altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). "The past few years have been a period of recognition for Bitcoin as an institutional asset. But now BTC has gained acceptance. At this point, now that people understand Bitcoin, it's time for altcoins. Now the next phase of the market is when major altcoins like Ethereum and Solana will gain traction. These are large, fast-growing technology platforms. And we believe Solana is on track…