2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Drop in temperatures pushes gas prices higher – Commerzbank

Drop in temperatures pushes gas prices higher – Commerzbank

The post Drop in temperatures pushes gas prices higher – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The European benchmark price for gas (TTF) jumped at the start of the week, trading at nearly EUR 33 per MWh, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Refilling of gas storage has already slowed to a near halt “The reason are weather forecasts, which, according to Bloomberg, predict colder-than-usual temperatures for the coming month. Against this backdrop, concerns may arise that gas storage levels—while having increased significantly since spring, but remain below levels of previous years—could start to drop more rapidly.” “In addition to increased heating demand, reduced gas flows from Norway, the EU’s most important supplier, due to ongoing maintenance work, could also contribute to this. According to GIE data, the refilling of gas storage has already slowed to a near halt over the past week, with only a minimal increase from 82.5% to 82.75%.” “In September, weekly increases averaged just over one percentage point. In Germany, storage levels have even decreased slightly, from 76.7% to 76.3%.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/drop-in-temperatures-pushes-gas-prices-higher-commerzbank-202510071151
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:44
Bitcoin ETFs Extend Winning Streak With $1.2 Billion Inflows

Bitcoin ETFs Extend Winning Streak With $1.2 Billion Inflows

The post Bitcoin ETFs Extend Winning Streak With $1.2 Billion Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) began the week with powerful momentum, recording a $1.21 billion inflow, their sixth consecutive day of gains, while ether ETFs added $181.73 million, extending their own winning streak. Both asset classes continued to attract deep institutional capital, signaling unwavering market confidence. Crypto ETFs Keep Surging With Six Straight Days of Inflows […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-etfs-extend-winning-streak-with-1-2-billion-inflows/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:21
USD extending broad gains against G10 – Scotiabank

USD extending broad gains against G10 – Scotiabank

The post USD extending broad gains against G10 – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Dollar (USD) remains well supported with broad gains against all of the G10 currencies, building on Monday’s strength in an environment of elevated political uncertainty in the US and France, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. USD strengthening broadly against all G10 currencies “The US government shutdown continues and signs of meaningful progress have been limited, despite President Trump’s offer to negotiate— once the government has been reopened. In France, President Macron has tasked outgoing PM Lecornu to continue talks in the hopes of building an effective coalition—an elusive goal that has escaped the President (and his succession of Prime Ministers) since last year’s snap election that rendered the National Assembly ungovernable. The distribution of FX returns across the G10 is mixed, with notable overnight weakness in NZD and AUD on the back of weaker than expected consumer sentiment figures.” “EUR and CHF are trading defensively, the former on the aforementioned political developments in France and the latter seemingly unable to capture the safe haven strength that would typically support it in periods of uncertainty. Switzerland’s FX reserves rose CHF10bn in September, according to official data released by the Swiss National Bank. The JPY and GBP are mid-performers among the G10, with only modest losses against the USD, while the CAD and MXN are seeing marginal declines and outperforming on the crosses—once again benefitting from closer geographical and economic ties to the US (and USD). The broader market’s tone is one of mild risk appetite as US equity futures remain well supported threatening fresh record highs.” “US Treasury yields have fully retraced their ADP -driven declines, and are also threatening a push to fresh local highs and a possible break of descending trend (50 day MA) resistance. In commodities, oil prices have struggled extend…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:20
Expert Reveals Bitcoin Price Roadmap to $200K, What’s in it for Altcoins?

Expert Reveals Bitcoin Price Roadmap to $200K, What's in it for Altcoins?

The post Expert Reveals Bitcoin Price Roadmap to $200K, What’s in it for Altcoins? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Bitcoin price has touched a new all-time high, soaring past the $126k mark. Top trader James Wynn has shared a Bitcoin price prediction of $200k. A renowned market expert expects the altcoin sector to provide returns of 500% this cycle. Bitcoin (BTC) has been the talk of the crypto town, with an expert recently revealing a Bitcoin price prediction of $200,000. Notably, the crypto has recorded a robust rally and touched a new all-time high this week, indicating sustained investors’ confidence. Although it has pared some of its gains today, it still hovered near its all-time peak. However, despite BTC’s rally, some market watchers are concerned about the potential impact of the BTC price rally on the altcoins. Meanwhile, Ethereum price has also caught attention with its recent rally to over $4,700. This indicates that the investors are eventually shifting focus to the altcoin segment alongside their heavy bets on BTC. Now, the renowned trader and market expert, who has shared the Bitcoin price prediction to $200k, also shared some key insights. For context, he has also shared a roadmap for the altcoin sector, suggesting how the BTC peers will perform in the run to its $200k milestone. Bitcoin Price in Green: New ATH Incoming? Bitcoin price has recorded marginal gains today and traded at $124.14k, while its one-day trading volume soared 27% to $70 billion. Notably, the crypto has touched an all-time high of $126,198 in the last 24 hours, while touching a daily low of $123,431. The interest of the investors is still evidenced by the recent continuing rally in the asset. BTC price has recorded a weekly rally of 10%, while adding more than 12% over the last 30 days. On the other hand, CoinGlass data showed that BTC Futures Open Interest soared around 0.5%…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:11
Bitcoin Worth Half of Gold by 2028 Halving: Analyst

Bitcoin Worth Half of Gold by 2028 Halving: Analyst

The post Bitcoin Worth Half of Gold by 2028 Halving: Analyst appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin could be worth half as much as gold by its next halving, slated for 2028, and the recent rise in gold prices would price the cryptocurrency at $644,000 in “equivalent value,” analysts say. “We’ve been saying Bitcoin should reach half of gold’s market cap after the next halving,” Matthew Sigel, head of digital asset research at VanEck, said in an X post on Monday. Gold futures hit a record high of above $4,000 per ounce as traders rushed to the asset, which has long been seen as a safe haven. Sigel said that its record price “implies an equivalent value of $644,000 per [Bitcoin].” Crypto analysts have long compared Bitcoin (BTC) and gold, but the latter has outperformed Bitcoin so far this year, rising 50% amid increasing uncertainty over political developments, a weakening US dollar and sporadic US tariffs. Young investors prefer Bitcoin  Sigel said that younger investors turn to Bitcoin as a store of value, the main use case for which traditional investors would typically turn to gold. “Roughly half of gold’s value reflects its use as a store of value rather than industrial or jewelry demand, and surveys show younger consumers in emerging markets increasingly prefer Bitcoin for that role,” he said. Source: Matthew Sigel Analyst Jordi Visser said in June that younger generations believe the financial system “has been worsening every single year,” and their calls for increased public spending could also help to boost Bitcoin’s price. Gold could go higher from here Meanwhile, veteran trader Peter Brandt said that gold could still have room to run despite hitting a peak high. “Gold may go substantially higher before any meaningful correction,” Brandt wrote to X on Monday. “How much higher? No clue!” “But I am quite certain that ‘all-in’ FOMO [fear of missing out] buyers at…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:03
U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Funding Could Begin Soon, Senator Lummis Announces

U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Funding Could Begin Soon, Senator Lummis Announces

The post U.S. Bitcoin Reserve Funding Could Begin Soon, Senator Lummis Announces appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Lummis confirms that U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve can start funding as soon as BTC reaches the all-time high of 126,000. Treasury Secretary discloses current government Bitcoin reserves worth between $15 and $20 billion at the present time. Senator Cynthia Lummis has declared that the funding of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in America may start now as the cryptocurrency keeps gaining momentum. The Lummis attributed the advancement of the initiative to President Trump due to recent policy formulations and executive orders. Recently, Bitcoin has reached a historic milestone of being valued at $126,000, the highest it has been in the current market rally. Federal and State Initiatives Gain Momentum The announcement by the senator is based on suggestions by Bitwise investor Jeff Park on possible funding options for the reserve program. Park proposed that the government’s gold reserves be used to buy Bitcoin by reallocating profits because this would allow America to consolidate its financial strength in the long term. Moreover, recently, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent revealed that the current government’s Bitcoin holdings are worth between $15 billion and $20 billion at present. This makes the United States one of the largest government holders of the digital asset in the world before any other strategic acquisition commences. The white house stated that the administration is working on structures of both a Bitcoin Reserve and a larger Crypto Stockpile initiative. The Digital Asset Working Group of Trump has encouraged regulators to ease cryptocurrency regulations to enable what authorities refer to as the Golden Age of Crypto. Several states are moving independently on crypto reserves without waiting for federal coordination to materialize into concrete action nationwide. Texas became the third state to establish its own reserve after Governor Greg Abbott signed SB 21 into law recently. The legislation authorizes the state…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:58
Breez, Lightspark, And Tether Launch Time2Build, Global Hackathon With $25K In Prizes To Boost Open-Source Bitcoin Integrations

Breez, Lightspark, And Tether Launch Time2Build, Global Hackathon With $25K In Prizes To Boost Open-Source Bitcoin Integrations

The post Breez, Lightspark, And Tether Launch Time2Build, Global Hackathon With $25K In Prizes To Boost Open-Source Bitcoin Integrations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Breez, in partnership with Lightspark, Tether, and other Bitcoin industry leaders, has launched Time2Build, a global developer challenge and international hackathon to embed Bitcoin payments into open-source software. The initiative offers a $25,000 prize pool in Bitcoin and residencies at Draper University and PlebLab, and is backed by Plan B Network, and Fulgur Ventures, Geyser Fund, according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.  This ambitious hackathon looks to create sustainable adoption of peer-to-peer money in applications used by millions. Lead by Breez, Time2Build requires developers to integrate the Breez SDK — a free, open-source toolkit for self-custodial Lightning Network payments — into existing open-source projects. Unlike normal hackathons, submissions must be merged into production by project maintainers, ensuring lasting impact. Eligible projects must use free and open-source software (FOSS) licenses, have active communities, and serve real-world users. The challenge runs from October 7 to November 15, 2025, with a merge period until December 16, 2025, and winners announced on January 8, 2026. A panel including Jeff Booth, author of The Price of Tomorrow, and representatives from Lightspark, Tether, and Breez will judge entries. Prizes include $7,000 for top projects, $3,500 for mid-tier, and $1,000 for select entries, all in Bitcoin, plus residencies. Over 40 developer communities across Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and North America — from Lagos to London — are participating, hosting meetups to promote the challenge. Partners include the Plan B Network, Fulgur Ventures, Geyser Fund, Draper University, and PlebLab. Roy Sheinfeld, Breez CEO, stated: “There’s never been a better time to build on Bitcoin. Developers now have the tools to bring peer-to-peer money to anyone, anywhere, anytime. This finally unlocks the transfer of value, just as the internet unlocked the transfer of information. We’ve launched Time2Build to spark the next generation of open-source apps,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:54
Pantera Capital Issues “It’s Not Too Late” Message! “After Bitcoin, It’s Altcoin’s Turn! Ethereum and This Altcoin Could Shine!”

Pantera Capital Issues "It's Not Too Late" Message! "After Bitcoin, It's Altcoin's Turn! Ethereum and This Altcoin Could Shine!"

The post Pantera Capital Issues “It’s Not Too Late” Message! “After Bitcoin, It’s Altcoin’s Turn! Ethereum and This Altcoin Could Shine!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As with every price rally, Bitcoin’s recent surge has investors feeling like they’ve missed their opportunity. However, one prominent figure said it’s still not too late to invest in BTC and cryptocurrencies. It’s Not Too Late to Invest in Cryptocurrencies! Pantera Capital partner Cosmo Jiang said it is not too late to invest in cryptocurrencies. Speaking to CNBC, Pantera Capital general partner Cosmo Jiang said it’s not too late to enter the cryptocurrency market despite recent price increases. Jiang noted that Bitcoin’s surge, in particular, has made people fear they’re missing out. Citing a Bank of America survey showing that over 60% of investors still don’t own cryptocurrencies, Jiang stated that it’s a mistake to think it’s too late to invest in crypto. “A recent survey by Bank of America revealed that over 60% of all investors still do not hold crypto assets. That’s a lot. But the idea that it’s too late to invest in cryptocurrencies isn’t true unless most people have them. Now It’s Altcoins’ Turn: Watch Out for Ethereum and Solana! Jiang continued by saying that the cryptocurrency market is not limited to Bitcoin and that altcoins are also waiting their turn. Stating that the past few years have been spent with the recognition and acceptance of Bitcoin, the Pantera partner said that investors now understand BTC and now it is the turn of altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). “The past few years have been a period of recognition for Bitcoin as an institutional asset. But now BTC has gained acceptance. At this point, now that people understand Bitcoin, it’s time for altcoins. Now the next phase of the market is when major altcoins like Ethereum and Solana will gain traction. These are large, fast-growing technology platforms. And we believe Solana is on track…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:48
Strategy Ranks Among Top Five U.S. Corporate Treasuries With $80B in Bitcoin Holdings

Strategy Ranks Among Top Five U.S. Corporate Treasuries With $80B in Bitcoin Holdings

Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) continues to cement its position as one of the largest institutional holders of Bitcoin, ranking fifth among U.S. corporate treasuries with approximately $80 billion in digital assets, according to company data and recent regulatory filings. A chart published by the firm compares Strategy’s Bitcoin holdings to the cash reserves of leading corporations including Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft. Only those four companies hold larger total treasuries, with Strategy’s $80 billion Bitcoin position outpacing the cash and short-term investments of major players such as NVIDIA, Apple, Meta, and Tesla. Bitcoin Holdings and Valuation According to the company’s latest Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Strategy’s aggregate Bitcoin holdings stood at 640,031 BTC as of October 5, with a total fair value of $47.35 billion. The firm did not purchase additional Bitcoin during the reporting period from September 29 to October 5, maintaining its average purchase price of $73,983 per BTC. The company’s balance-sheet carrying value for digital assets totaled $73.21 billion as of September 30, while fair-value appreciation for the third quarter reached $3.9 billion, marking one of the company’s largest unrealized quarterly gains to date. The appreciation reflects Bitcoin’s sustained rally through Q3 2025. Strategy also recorded a $1.12 billion deferred tax expense, highlighting the accounting implications of its Bitcoin-centric balance sheet. ATM and Preferred Stock Programs The filing further detailed updates to Strategy’s extensive at-the-market (ATM) equity programs, which collectively represent about $63.9 billion in potential capital issuance. These include: • $2.1 billion of 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF) • $4.2 billion of Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock (STRC) • $21 billion of 8% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK) • $4.2 billion of 10% Series A Perpetual Stride Preferred Stock (STRD) • $21 billion of Class A common stock (MSTR) The company reported no new share issuances during the period, noting that any proceeds from potential future sales would be presented net of commissions. Financial Position and Oversight As of the end of Q3 2025, Strategy’s digital-asset carrying value remained $73.21 billion, with a corresponding deferred-tax liability of $7.43 billion. The figures reaffirm Strategy’s unwavering commitment to Bitcoin as its core corporate reserve asset. The financial disclosures were internally prepared and reviewed by KPMG LLP, the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. With Bitcoin’s market value continuing to climb, Strategy’s holdings now place it firmly among the top five U.S. corporations by total treasury size — a rare achievement for a firm whose reserves consist primarily of digital assets
CryptoNews2025/10/07 23:32
Compartir
Tokenized deposits: BNY Mellon pilot aims faster settlement

Tokenized deposits: BNY Mellon pilot aims faster settlement

Tokenized deposits are being piloted by BNY Mellon in 2025 as the custodian tests blockchain rails to speed settlement and cut costs for large-scale payments (BNY Mellon official site). bny mellon tokenized deposits: what is the bank testing? BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian, is running an exploratory pilot to move client deposits as digital […]
The Cryptonomist2025/10/07 22:37
