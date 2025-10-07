The Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars have begun

Prediction markets Polymarket and Kalshi are competing to recruit as many crypto influencers as possible, paying them to display affiliate badges on X in a PR battle that has been dubbed the "Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars." Both firms are paying undisclosed sums to various accounts, with followers ranging from the hundreds to the hundreds of thousands, to promote their markets to their respective audiences on X and display the affiliate badge. Crypto streamer Gainzy announced he was joining Polymarket last month, while @katexbt joined Kalshi this week. Another member of the Kalshi team noted last month, "Deploying more Kalshi badges — steady lads," while some users have begged for the chance to represent Kalshi. The marketing push follows a recent dramatic drop in app downloads across both platforms and may well be an attempt to hook newcomers across the crypto community. Prediction market competition leads to poaching X user and crypto streamer, "Eddie," accepted a Kalshi affiliate deal in September, but over three weeks later, he was poached by Polymarket and his account is now sporting the rival badge. One crypto user joked Eddie might even be a "double agent." Read more: Lord Miles wants YouTubers to help settle Polymarket scandal Another influencer to switch sides is "Utopia Sports," who is currently brandishing a Polymarket badge after claiming their Kalshi partnership turned sour. The account claims their badge was removed three weeks into the partnership after they wanted to renegotiate the terms of Kalshi's "unclear" agreement. According to messages shared by Utopia Sports, Kalshi wanted the money paid to Utopia Sports back and told them, "If we let every partner cut off their contract while keeping the money, we would go bankrupt." Didn't even get drafted in the Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL wars, is it because I am old now? — Cobie (@cobie) October 6, 2025 For…