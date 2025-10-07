2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Stellar (XLM) Advocates for Open Blockchain Infrastructure to Enhance Global Access

Stellar (XLM) Advocates for Open Blockchain Infrastructure to Enhance Global Access

The post Stellar (XLM) Advocates for Open Blockchain Infrastructure to Enhance Global Access appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Oct 06, 2025 16:54 Stellar (XLM) emphasizes the importance of open blockchain infrastructure to prevent monopolies, enhance innovation, and ensure equal access and trust across the financial ecosystem. Stellar (XLM), a leading entity in the blockchain space, has underscored the necessity of open blockchain infrastructure as a means to prevent monopolistic control and to foster innovation and trust among users, according to a recent Stellar blog post. The Case for Open Infrastructure The discussion, drawing parallels with historical advancements in railroads, telecommunications, and the internet, highlights that infrastructure is most effective when it’s accessible to everyone and not dominated by a single entity. This philosophy has been pivotal in shaping the modern internet and is seen as crucial for the future of blockchain. Key Advantages of Open Systems Open, permissionless infrastructure promotes competition, allowing developers to select networks that best meet their needs, thereby driving improvements in speed, cost, security, and features. This is akin to how SMTP and TCP/IP protocols revolutionized email and internet connectivity, respectively. Such open standards have historically led to value creation far beyond what any single company could achieve. Trust is another cornerstone of open infrastructure. With open-source code, anyone can verify the system’s functionality, ensuring that no single entity can manipulate the system for self-gain. Transparency in governance and economics prevents hidden fees, promoting fairer systems. Interoperability and Innovation Stellar emphasizes the importance of interoperability, where systems designed to work together enable seamless value transfer, reducing costs for users. Open standards empower users to choose the most suitable tools without sacrificing connectivity, much like the universal nature of email. The potential for innovation is significantly higher at the edges of open systems. Open infrastructure allows developers globally, from a Lagos-based developer to a São…
Stellar
XLM$0.3229-0.95%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.42392+9.82%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.34%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:36
Compartir
USD/CAD ticks up near 1.3960 amid US-Canada trade talks

USD/CAD ticks up near 1.3960 amid US-Canada trade talks

The post USD/CAD ticks up near 1.3960 amid US-Canada trade talks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The USD/CAD pair edges higher to near 1.3960 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The Loonie pair ticks up as the US Dollar (USD) gains significantly amid increase in its safe-haven demand in times when the French economy is going through political crisis. At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.4% higher to near 98.50. Meanwhile, ongoing United States (US) government shutdown and firm Federal Reserve (Fed) dovish bets are expected to keep a lid over the US Dollar’s upside. On Monday, Democrats didn’t support the short-term funding bill at the US Senate as Republicans refrain from rolling back cuts in healthcare benefits program announced earlier this year. On the monetary policy front, traders seen an 80% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in each of its two policy meetings remaining this year. Going forward, investors will pay close attention to the outcome of trade talks between Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Mark Carney and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday. Domestically, investors await the Canadian employment data for September, which will be released on Friday. The labor market report is expected to show that economy added fresh 7.5K workers after laying-off 65.5K employees in August. (This story was corrected on October 7 at 12:03 GMT to say, in the first bullet point, that USD/CAD edges up to near 1.3960, not USD/CHF.) US Dollar FAQs The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all…
NEAR
NEAR$2.29-5.37%
1
1$0.003701+5.02%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.08344+0.94%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:32
Compartir
The Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars have begun

The Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars have begun

The post The Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars have begun appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets Polymarket and Kalshi are competing to recruit as many crypto influencers as possible, paying them to display affiliate badges on X in a PR battle that has been dubbed the “Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL Wars.” Both firms are paying undisclosed sums to various accounts, with followers ranging from the hundreds to the hundreds of thousands, to promote their markets to their respective audiences on X and display the affiliate badge. Crypto streamer Gainzy announced he was joining Polymarket last month, while @katexbt joined Kalshi this week. Another member of the Kalshi team noted last month, “Deploying more Kalshi badges — steady lads,” while some users have begged for the chance to represent Kalshi. The marketing push follows a recent dramatic drop in app downloads across both platforms and may well be an attempt to hook newcomers across the crypto community. Prediction market competition leads to poaching X user and crypto streamer, “Eddie,” accepted a Kalshi affiliate deal in September, but over three weeks later, he was poached by Polymarket and his account is now sporting the rival badge.  One crypto user joked Eddie might even be a “double agent.” Read more: Lord Miles wants YouTubers to help settle Polymarket scandal Another influencer to switch sides is “Utopia Sports,” who is currently brandishing a Polymarket badge after claiming their Kalshi partnership turned sour.  The account claims their badge was removed three weeks into the partnership after they wanted to renegotiate the terms of Kalshi’s “unclear” agreement. According to messages shared by Utopia Sports, Kalshi wanted the money paid to Utopia Sports back and told them, “If we let every partner cut off their contract while keeping the money, we would go bankrupt.” Didn’t even get drafted in the Kalshi vs Polymarket KOL wars, is it because I am old now? — Cobie (@cobie) October 6, 2025 For…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.34%
StreamerCoin
STREAMER$0.0002102+11.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02507-4.05%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:31
Compartir
SBR And Bitcoin Act Are Closer Than You Think

SBR And Bitcoin Act Are Closer Than You Think

The post SBR And Bitcoin Act Are Closer Than You Think appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Momentum Builds: SBR And Bitcoin Act Are Closer Than You Think Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/momentum-builds-sbr-and-bitcoin-act-are-closer-than-you-think/
Saber Protocol Token
SBR$0.0007913-1.01%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02099+1.69%
THINK Token
THINK$0.00606+0.66%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:30
Compartir
Trilogy Metals Shares Surge 250% After Trump Takes U.S. Stake

Trilogy Metals Shares Surge 250% After Trump Takes U.S. Stake

The post Trilogy Metals Shares Surge 250% After Trump Takes U.S. Stake appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Shares of Trilogy Metals soared more than 250% as trading opened Tuesday, after the Trump administration announced it would take a 10% stake in the Canadian mining firm as part of a new partnership, granting support for mining exploration in Alaska. The deal reverses the Biden administration’s earlier rejection of an Alaskan mining project. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trilogy Metals’ stock rallied about 260% to around $7.50 shortly after trading opened Tuesday, setting a new record price and nearly doubling the previous all-time intraday high of $4.76 set as the company first went public in April 2012. The White House said late Monday the U.S. would invest $35.6 million to support mining exploration in Alaska’s Ambler mining district, giving the federal government a 10% stake in the company, though the deal includes warrants to purchase an additional 7.5% equity. The Trump administration separately issued permits to support the Ambler Road Project, a 211-mile-long industrial road that would enable access to deposits of copper, cobalt, gallium, germanium and other minerals. Trilogy Metals celebrated the move, which it said “reflects a renewed federal commitment to responsible resource development in Alaska and highlights the Ambler Road as critical infrastructure under federal policy.” Surprising Fact President Donald Trump’s order to grant permits for Ambler Road reverses the Biden administration’s rejection of the project last year. The Interior Department reported in April 2024 the proposed Ambler Road project would impact at-risk wildlife populations and “critical food sources” for Native American communities, arguing a decision to reject permits for the project avoids “significant, irrevocable impacts to Tribal subsistence uses” and permafrost, which would “make it unlikely the road could be reclaimed.” In its announcement, the White House said the Biden administration’s rejection “ignored Alaska’s economic needs and national security imperatives,” claiming the Ambler…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$5.904+4.25%
Union
U$0.007244-14.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.34%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:08
Compartir
A small step for OPEC – Commerzbank

A small step for OPEC – Commerzbank

The post A small step for OPEC – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The eight OPEC+ members that had recently voluntarily reduced their production decided over the weekend, as expected, to further scale back their production restrictions, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Oil price gives up gains “However, they opted for a smaller step, similar to the previous month, by increasing production by ‘only’ 137,000 barrels per day. This eased concerns that production would be expanded as significantly as in previous months.” “Between April and September, OPEC’s production rose by 1.7 million barrels per day, equivalent to an average of 340,000 barrels per month according to Bloomberg. The Oil price initially climbed yesterday but soon gave up those gains. Even though the production increase was smaller than feared, it comes at a time when the supply outlook is already favorable.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/oil-a-small-step-for-opec-commerzbank-202510071145
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.34%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02079-1.23%
Oasis
ROSE$0.01858-4.07%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:05
Compartir
Andrey Fedorov on TON’s future

Andrey Fedorov on TON’s future

The post Andrey Fedorov on TON’s future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. At TOKEN2049 Singapore, STON.fi Dev’s Andrey Fedorov shared how swaps, liquidity aggregation, and the Omniston protocol are shaping TON into a scalable blockchain ecosystem. Summary STON.fi is building infrastructure to make swaps on TON faster, fairer, and more reliable, ensuring users get smooth execution without dealing with fragmented liquidity. The Omniston protocol aggregates liquidity across TON, simplifying developer integration and enhancing user experience while fostering healthy competition among DEXs. With TON scaling rapidly through Telegram mini-app adoption, STON.fi is positioning itself to support cross-chain liquidity and launch community-driven governance via a DAO. At TOKEN2049 in Singapore, we sat down with Andrey Fedorov, CMO and CBDO of STON.fi Dev, to talk about the future of infrastructure on the TON blockchain. With a background in building user-focused financial products and driving ecosystem growth, Fedorov shared his insights on swaps, liquidity aggregation, and the role of Omniston in making TON more scalable and developer-friendly. Our conversation explored how STON.fi is positioning itself at the center of TON’s rapid expansion. For someone just discovering TON through Telegram, why should they care about infrastructure like swaps and liquidity aggregation, and what problem would they actually feel without it? That’s a great question, because for most people, infrastructure sounds invisible. But here’s the thing: if you try to swap tokens and it takes forever, or you get a bad price, or the transaction fails, that’s when you feel it. Without strong infrastructure, the experience becomes frustrating really fast. What we’re building with STON.fi is the engine that makes sure those issues don’t happen. Ideally, users don’t think about what’s happening behind the scenes, they just get smooth swaps and fair prices. And there’s another angle…
TONCOIN
TON$2.104-1.03%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1132+0.29%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.34%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:01
Compartir
SHIB Dumps 300B Tokens, FET Dips 7%, BlockDAG’s Presale Surges Past $420M as Sub-Cent Entry Triggers Buying Rush!

SHIB Dumps 300B Tokens, FET Dips 7%, BlockDAG’s Presale Surges Past $420M as Sub-Cent Entry Triggers Buying Rush!

As the crypto market continues to reshape itself heading into Q4 2025, investors are closely evaluating both legacy tokens and emerging players. Shiba Inu (SHIB), once a meme-driven market leader, is now grappling with liquidity shifts and sentiment volatility. Fetch.AI (FET), a prominent AI-linked token, is navigating a difficult price cycle despite its long-term narrative [...] The post SHIB Dumps 300B Tokens, FET Dips 7%, BlockDAG’s Presale Surges Past $420M as Sub-Cent Entry Triggers Buying Rush! appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001005-2.04%
FET
FET$0.3709-4.08%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-5.52%
Compartir
Blockonomi2025/10/08 00:00
Compartir
IBM rides Anthropic Claude AI integration to 4% gain

IBM rides Anthropic Claude AI integration to 4% gain

The post IBM rides Anthropic Claude AI integration to 4% gain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. IBM shares climbed 4% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it would start adding Anthropic’s Claude AI models to its software tools in a press release. This will immediately bring Claude into IBM’s new AI-focused coding tool and eventually into other products the company sells to enterprise clients. The first rollout involves an integrated development environment designed to help engineers write and fix code faster using artificial intelligence. Over 6,000 developers are already testing this setup. IBM is offering them direct access to Claude, the same AI family that helped drive Anthropic to a $183 billion valuation just last month. The Claude models are being built to handle long-form instructions, repetitive coding tasks, and even operate a user’s computer to take actions on their behalf. IBM expands AI stack using Claude model from Anthropic The decision to use Claude came as Anthropic launched an upgraded version of its mid-sized model, called Sonnet 4.5. On Monday, the company said Sonnet 4.5 could run independently for up to 30 hours on coding tasks without human input. That’s a huge jump from the previous Claude Opus 4 model, which topped out at about seven hours. The new version can also follow detailed instructions better than before and interact with computers to carry out actions directly, a feature that first appeared last year. Jared Kaplan, who co-founded Anthropic and serves as its Chief Science Officer, said Sonnet 4.5 is “stronger in almost every way” than Opus. He also confirmed that a new version of Opus is already being built and should be ready before the year ends. “We get benefits from having usage at both model sizes,” Jared said in Monday’s announcement. That mix of small and large models is part of the strategy that’s made Anthropic a top player in…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.077-3.26%
4
4$0.10275+25.00%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0.01582+10.86%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:59
Compartir
NZD is underperforming all major currencies and faces – BBH

NZD is underperforming all major currencies and faces – BBH

The post NZD is underperforming all major currencies and faces – BBH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is underperforming all major currencies and faces additional downside risk in the short-term, BBH FX analysts report. NZD faces additional downside risk in the short-term “The RBNZ is widely expected to slash the policy rate 25bps to 2.75% (9:00pm New York). The swaps market implies 45% probability of a bigger 50bps cut to 2.50%. The steeper downturn in New Zealand Q2 real GDP leaves scope for the RBNZ to front-load rate cuts.” “In August, the RBNZ stressed ‘there is scope to lower the OCR further,’ and projected one 25bps cut by December and another 25bps cut over H1 2026, implying the policy rate would settle around 2.50%. No Monetary Policy Statement is tied to this meeting. The next one is due November 26.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-is-underperforming-all-major-currencies-and-faces-bbh-202510071143
Major
MAJOR$0.08769+10.84%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.34%
RealLink
REAL$0.06928-1.57%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:56
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate

Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028