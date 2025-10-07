2025-10-12 Sunday

BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:35
DePIN Grass raises $10M from Polychain, Tribe Capital

The post DePIN Grass raises $10M from Polychain, Tribe Capital appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grass, the Solana DePIN project, is raising $10 million in a bridge raise, Blockworks has exclusively learned.  The project previously raised both a seed and a Series A round.  The decentralized AI project which allows folks to sell access to idle internet bandwidth — essentially giving you more power to hand over your data rather than having a large company scrape it for profit.  Polychain and Tribe Capital participated in the bridge round, which is primarily a token purchase, Grass’s Andrej Radonjic told Blockworks. “Grass is a piece of technology that allows companies to access data at an unprecedented scale,” Radonjic said when asked why Grass was interested in a token purchase.  “The possibilities are kind of endless in terms of the directions that you’re able to go. And there are multiple things that we think are vital to build on top of this, namely live context retrieval.” He further explained that, at this moment, the way AI companies are training their models is to scrape search engines such as Google. However, they can’t deploy internet-scale web crawls because they’re being blocked, but Grass offers a solution.  Grass wasn’t necessarily actively looking to raise at the moment, Radonjic said, but it happened at the right time for the team.  “I was mentioning that commercially, things are going really well, and…we’re seeing amazing growth in terms of selling training data to AI companies that are looking to train things like video models and text to speech models,” he said.  “But I had mentioned that one of the things that we’re looking forward to over the next year to two years…[is actually] having Grass become infrastructure for not just training data, but also inference data.” There’ll be a shift from compute cycles on training to inference, and the Grass team wants to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:28
Miran Says He’s ‘Sanguine’ on Inflation as He Backs More Fed Rate Cuts

The post Miran Says He’s ‘Sanguine’ on Inflation as He Backs More Fed Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran has again suggested that he isn’t worried about the inflation outlook as he continues his push for more aggressive Fed rate cuts. This comes as other Fed officials raise concerns about inflation, alluding to it as a reason why they may not support further rate cuts this year, although the crypto market expects more cuts. Miran Positive About Inflation Outlook Amid Support For More Fed Rate Cuts During a fireside chat at the MFA Policy Outlook, the Fed governor said that he is more sanguine on the inflation outlook than some of his colleagues. He further opined that monetary policy should be forward-looking, suggesting that there was no indication of rising inflation. As CoinGape earlier reported, Miran has called for a series of 50 basis points (bps) Fed rate cuts to help bring the policy rate to neutral. Back then, he mentioned how his colleagues were too concerned about the Trump tariffs and how this could lead to rising inflation. However, he noted that the data doesn’t point to that happening and suggested that they should be more concerned about the downside risks in the labor market. Meanwhile, during his remarks at the MFA Policy Outlook, Miran opined that his best attempt at a real neutral rate is 0.5%, further driving home his push for aggressive rate cuts. The Fed Governor also warned about additional restrictiveness going forward, noting that it poses risks for the economy. Miran has already argued that the current monetary policy is too restrictive and that his colleagues need to move quickly to make additional Fed rate cuts to avoid any further slowdown in the economy. Fed Officials Remain Divided Over Monetary Policy The Fed officials remain divided over monetary policy and whether they should make a rate cut at the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:24
Ethereum Shows Signs of Bottoming Against Bitcoin as Altcoins Eye 200–500% Rally

ETH is showing signs of bottoming against BTC, traders eyeing the 0.0325 zone for buys. Analyst predicts altcoin rally of 200–500% as ETH regains strength over BTC. Ethereum’s steady climb continued this week with the coin trading around $4,725 after overcoming the strong $4,000 resistance. Market Analyst Michaël van de Poppe indicated that Ethereum might [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/08 00:22
New York Stock Exchange Owner to Acquire $2B Stake in Polymarket

The post New York Stock Exchange Owner to Acquire $2B Stake in Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is set to invest $2 billion in crypto-powered prediction market Polymarket. The deal, which Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan confirmed on X, values the platform at $9 billion. ICE’s investment could lend regulatory credibility to Polymarket’s efforts to return to the U.S. market. “Our partnership with ICE marks a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream,” Coplan wrote. “ICE is the one remaining founder-led exchange company, and Jeff is all-in on utilizing his assets, including NYSE, to usher in a new financial era of tokenization.” Founded in 2020, Polymarket lets users place bets on future events, including politics, economics, companies’ performances, and sports. While popular abroad, the platform has been off-limits to U.S. users since a 2022 settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Earlier this year, Polymarket acquired a licensed exchange and clearing house to help ease its reentry. It has also strengthened political ties. Donald Trump Jr. joined its advisory board in August, and his venture firm became an investor. Coplan added in his post that before founding the prediction platform he “knew we were entering an era where ways to find truth would matter more than ever, and Polymarket could play a critical role in that.” “After all, nothing is more valuable than the truth. It’s still a work in progress, but we’re honored to have made the impact we have thus far,” he said. Polymarket, according to DeFiLlama data, saw $1.5 billion in volume last month and has $164 million in total value locked. The company, according to TheTie data, has raised a total of $300 million in capital to date from investors that include Peter Thiel’s venture capital firm, Founders Fund. Rival platform Kalshi has seen rising volume over the last few…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:00
A Breakdown of the Fiscal Impact of Three UBI Scenarios in Brazil

The fiscal analysis shows that replacing existing benefits could offset 25-35% of the UBI's gross cost, making the reform financially viable.
Hackernoon2025/10/07 23:54
Polygon’s Bold Proposal: A New Path for Token Economics

The post Polygon’s Bold Proposal: A New Path for Token Economics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A fresh proposal has emerged that aims to redefine the economic framework of Polygon‘s native POL token. Amidst a backdrop of fluctuating market conditions and intensified scrutiny over failing token performance, community members find themselves grappling with the implications of potential changes. Continue Reading:Polygon’s Bold Proposal: A New Path for Token Economics Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/polygons-bold-proposal-a-new-path-for-token-economics
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/07 23:51
Can a Flat Tax and Basic Income Really Work in Brazil? Here's the Model.

The study simulates UBI proposals that replace parts of the current tax-transfer system, with the UBI level set at the World Bank's poverty line.
Hackernoon2025/10/07 23:48
What Cloud Mining Looks Like in 2025: SWL Miner’s Mobile-First Solution for the Modern Investor

SWL Miner leads 2025’s cloud mining boom with a mobile-first, AI-optimized, green-powered platform offering daily USD payouts and zero hidden fees.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/07 23:45
Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go?

Out of dozens of projects, only a few made it to the start of construction. And only one made it to the final implementation.
Hackernoon2025/10/07 20:00
