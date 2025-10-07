Miran Says He’s ‘Sanguine’ on Inflation as He Backs More Fed Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran has again suggested that he isn't worried about the inflation outlook as he continues his push for more aggressive Fed rate cuts. This comes as other Fed officials raise concerns about inflation, alluding to it as a reason why they may not support further rate cuts this year, although the crypto market expects more cuts. Miran Positive About Inflation Outlook Amid Support For More Fed Rate Cuts During a fireside chat at the MFA Policy Outlook, the Fed governor said that he is more sanguine on the inflation outlook than some of his colleagues. He further opined that monetary policy should be forward-looking, suggesting that there was no indication of rising inflation. As CoinGape earlier reported, Miran has called for a series of 50 basis points (bps) Fed rate cuts to help bring the policy rate to neutral. Back then, he mentioned how his colleagues were too concerned about the Trump tariffs and how this could lead to rising inflation. However, he noted that the data doesn't point to that happening and suggested that they should be more concerned about the downside risks in the labor market. Meanwhile, during his remarks at the MFA Policy Outlook, Miran opined that his best attempt at a real neutral rate is 0.5%, further driving home his push for aggressive rate cuts. The Fed Governor also warned about additional restrictiveness going forward, noting that it poses risks for the economy. Miran has already argued that the current monetary policy is too restrictive and that his colleagues need to move quickly to make additional Fed rate cuts to avoid any further slowdown in the economy. Fed Officials Remain Divided Over Monetary Policy The Fed officials remain divided over monetary policy and whether they should make a rate cut at the…