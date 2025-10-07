MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Snorter Tipped as Next Crypto to Explode as Presale Explodes Past $4.3M: Final Countdown Begins
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
4
$0.10291
+25.19%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 00:45
Compartir
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Dominates the Market, Nears $100 Billion Milestone
Less than two years after launch, the iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) is not only setting industry records but has already […] The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Dominates the Market, Nears $100 Billion Milestone appeared first on Coindoo.
TRUST
$0.0002781
-10.17%
NOT
$0.000905
-5.63%
Compartir
Coindoo
2025/10/08 00:30
Compartir
Why Investors Are Watching the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Closely
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) has entered conversations as one of the projects that is drawing attention ahead of its presale phase. Much of the discussion stems from its whitelist, which many see as the entry point for those who want to be positioned early in a presale that is being followed closely by the market. […] The post Why Investors Are Watching the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Closely appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
ZERO
$0.00002798
-2.57%
ZKP
$0.00804
-0.98%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 00:00
Compartir
Cardano Founder Says There’s a $100 Billion Untapped XRP DeFi Opportunity
Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson highlights an overlooked potential in Bitcoin and XRP DeFi during a Token2049 interview. At the conference in Singapore, Hoskinson spoke with Crypto Banter host Ran Neuner about Cardano’s future, challenges in DeFi, and the untapped opportunity in XRP DeFi.Visit Website
XRP
$2.3681
-1.81%
DEFI
$0.001338
-10.14%
RAN
$0.00113
-0.79%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:55
Compartir
Shibarium Scores New Low in Key Metric, SHIB Price Reacts
Ominous Data shows Shibarium yet to recover from bridge security breach
SHIB
$0.00001006
-1.94%
BRIDGE
$0.05124
-9.58%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:49
Compartir
SP Global to Launch Crypto Index Fund Containing XRP, Bitcoin, and 35 Crypto Stocks
S&P Global has announced plans to debut an index fund tracking the performance of XRP, Bitcoin, and 13 other cryptocurrencies alongside 35 crypto stocks. The launch further expands the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies in the traditional financial market.Visit Website
SP
$0.007417
+3.57%
INDEX
$0.865
-4.73%
FUND
$0.0197
--%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:48
Compartir
Bitcoin Dips After Rocky Rally, Analysts Weigh Future Prospects
Bitcoin saw a rapid correction after nearing record highs above $126,000. Analysts emphasize mixed outlook with potential opportunities amid current volatility. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Dips After Rocky Rally, Analysts Weigh Future Prospects The post Bitcoin Dips After Rocky Rally, Analysts Weigh Future Prospects appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
FUTURE
$0.11312
+0.22%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:47
Compartir
ICE Invests $2B in Polymarket to Bring Prediction Markets to Wall Street
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a landmark $2B investment in prediction market Polymarket.
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:44
Compartir
Can Decentralized Finance Truly Fix Global Credit Inequality, or Will New Forms of Exclusion Emerge?
In 2022, over 200 bank accounts in Canada were frozen without notice, leaving protesters unable to access their money. This event highlighted what many have felt for years: traditional finance isn't just slow or costly, it's a system with hidden gatekeepers who decide who can access money, credit and economic opportunities.
FINANCE
$0.000781
-24.68%
BANK
$0.13558
-5.63%
T
$0.01215
+0.74%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/07 22:00
Compartir
Predicting Hard Drive Failures Using Mondrian Conformal Prediction
This study explores how Mondrian Conformal Prediction (MCP) enhances traditional k-Nearest Neighbors (kNN) models in predicting hard drive failures. Using Baidu’s open-source dataset of over 23,000 Seagate HDDs, the experiment demonstrates that MCP increases accuracy for detecting failing disks, despite dataset imbalance. More importantly, it enables the selective scrubbing of only 22.7% of drives — drastically cutting energy use while maintaining reliability. The results highlight the value of confidence scoring in large-scale predictive maintenance systems.
K
$0.02887
-7.28%
OPEN
$0.4243
+9.91%
MORE
$0.02503
-4.20%
Compartir
Hackernoon
2025/10/07 20:00
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028