Ethereum (ETH) Takes Over 10% of Total Supply!

Ethereum (ETH) Takes Over 10% of Total Supply!

The post Ethereum (ETH) Takes Over 10% of Total Supply! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While institutional interest in altcoins continues to increase after Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH) is one of the most preferred altcoins. As institutional ETH purchases continue, institutions and companies’ Ethereum holdings have surpassed 10% of the total supply. Experts believe this is an indication that the institutionalization of the Ethereum market is progressing rapidly. According to data from StrategicETHReserve, Ethereum treasuries hold approximately 5.66 million ETH, while spot Ethereum ETFs hold approximately 6.81 million ETH. Total institutional holdings, according to the data, have risen to 12.48 million ETH, representing 10.31% of the Ethereum supply. The surge in ETF inflows in recent months has coincided with a surge in companies modeled after the largest institutional bull, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), and public companies like BitMine and SharpLink adding large amounts of ETH to their balance sheets. According to StrategicETHReserve data, the largest institutional Ethereum company is Bitmine, headed by Tom Lee, with 2.83 million ETH in its possession, worth $13.25 billion. Sharplink Gaming comes in second place with 838.7 thousand ETH worth $3.93 billion, and The Ether Machine comes in third with 496.7 thousand ETH worth $2.3 billion. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-eth-takes-over-10-of-total-supply/
2025/10/08 00:45
AiRWA bags $30m Solana investment to expand tokenized asset trading

AiRWA bags $30m Solana investment to expand tokenized asset trading

AiRWA has received $30 million in Solana tokens to strengthen its exchange infrastructure and accelerate the rollout of tokenized U.S. equities, aiming to bring traditional assets onto blockchain rails with crypto-level speed. According to a press release dated Oct. 7,…
2025/10/08 00:30
Modi and Putin reaffirm India, Russia ties over birthday call

Modi and Putin reaffirm India, Russia ties over birthday call

India and Russia just flipped the bird to the U.S. yet again. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called President Vladimir Putin to wish him happy birthday, but this wasn’t just about cake and candles. During the call, both leaders agreed to push forward what they call their “special and privileged strategic partnership,” a label […]
2025/10/08 00:28
What's Going With IREN Stock On Tuesday

What's Going With IREN Stock On Tuesday

IREN is surging after unveiling multi-year AI cloud deals for NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, boosting visibility toward $500M ARR and a path to ~100k-GPU capacity.read more
2025/10/07 23:56
Analysts Anticipate Litecoin Breakout Despite LTC Failing to Hold $124

Analysts Anticipate Litecoin Breakout Despite LTC Failing to Hold $124

Litecoin (LTC) price hovered near $118 on Oct. 7, extending its sideways movement after a brief rebound. The token repeatedly tested the $124 zone but failed to sustain momentum above it. Despite the pullback, LTC stayed well above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reflecting underlying market resilience. RSI hovered around neutral territory. Analysts, including […] The post Analysts Anticipate Litecoin Breakout Despite LTC Failing to Hold $124 appeared first on CoinChapter.
2025/10/07 23:54
CleanCore's Dogecoin Treasury Tops 710M Tokens, Booking $20M+ Gain

CleanCore's Dogecoin Treasury Tops 710M Tokens, Booking $20M+ Gain

CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) now holds over 710 million dogecoin (DOGE) tokens in its crypto treasury, with more than $20 million in unrealized gains, according to a Tuesday press release.The company continues with its goal of acquiring 1 billion DOGE. Launched just a month ago, the initiative is backed by the Dogecoin Foundation and coordinated through its corporate arm, House of Doge.CleanCore has been acquiring DOGE in phases since September 5 using proceeds from a $175 million private placement.“Our Treasury strategy is closely aligned with the long-term vision of insiders and the House of Doge, which emphasizes expanding utility as a catalyst for broader adoption and sustained demand for Dogecoin as a global digital asset,” CEO Clayton Adams said.ZONE shares are marginally lower on Tuesday alongside a 5.8% decline in the price of DOGE.
2025/10/07 23:45
BNY Mellon Explores Tokenized Deposits to Enable 24/7 Instant Fund Transfers

BNY Mellon Explores Tokenized Deposits to Enable 24/7 Instant Fund Transfers

Highlights: BNY Mellon is piloting tokenized deposits to enable instant fund transfers and faster payments. The bank has partnered with Goldman Sachs to maintain tokenized money market fund records. Global banks like JPMorgan and HSBC are also exploring tokenized deposits to improve cross-border payments. BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank, is piloting tokenized deposits to allow clients to transfer funds instantly at any time. Carl Slabicki, executive platform owner for Treasury Services, said the effort aims to modernize real-time and cross-border payments. The bank plans to move part of its $2.5 trillion daily payment flow onto blockchain rails. Tokenized deposits are digital coins backed one-to-one by commercial bank money, giving clients direct claims on balances. Unlike stablecoins, they do not rely on third-party reserves or securities. JUST IN: BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian bank, explores allowing tokenised deposits and blockchain payments – Bloomberg. pic.twitter.com/BZgAddhktT — Whale Insider (@WhaleInsider) October 7, 2025 This system could help banks overcome legacy technology limits and accelerate payments within their networks. Tokenized deposits enable prompt settlements and eliminate reliance on conventional correspondent banking models. BNY manages $55.8 trillion in assets under custody and administration, which provides it with a broad range to test these innovations. The bank stated that tokenized deposits would first work within its infrastructure before it extends them to other banks. BNY will enhance efficiency and provide continuous payments through cash digitization compared to traditional banking systems. Strategic Partnerships Drive Tokenized Fund Initiatives BNY Mellon collaborated with Goldman Sachs to keep tokenized ownership records of money market funds. The partnership allows institutional clients to access real-time clearance and uninterrupted market availability. This initiative also includes other major institutions such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Federated Hermes. Tokenized money market funds complement the deposit tokens, forming a more integrated onchain framework. Goldman Sachs registers the fund owner on its blockchain hosted on its own servers. The strategy enhances collateral mobility and minimizes settlement delays. By tokenizing deposits and funds, BNY Mellon moves one step closer to a fully digital payment ecosystem. This project demonstrates the effort of the bank to modernize treasury services and cross-border transactions. It is also an indicator of the willingness to expand the use of blockchain standards in the market. BNY Mellon Explores Tokenized Deposits Amid Industry Shift The work of BNY Mellon follows other international banks experimenting with tokenized deposits. JPMorgan released its USD deposit token, JPMD, earlier in the year. Recently, HSBC introduced a tokenized deposit service to corporate customers to make cross-border transfers. SBI Shinsei Bank collaborated with Partior in Singapore and DeCurret DCP in Japan to test multicurrency tokenized deposits. Tokenization is poised for significant growth, driven by institutional adoption and maturing blockchain infrastructure. HSBC's involvement in tokenized assets highlights the shift towards enhanced liquidity and settlement efficiency. #RealWorldAssets #Tokenization #Blockchain… — RWA Alert (@AboutRWAs) October 1, 2025 SWIFT has also created a prototype of a shared ledger in such a way that it allows real-time international payments through blockchain. These efforts imply that token deposits are becoming more popular amongst financial players. Banks are also prioritizing efficiency, transparency, and constant availability, coupled with minimizing delays in transactions. Analysts believe tokenized deposits can one day be seamlessly integrated into the current banking networks to enhance liquidity and speed of settlement. The broader use of token deposits has the potential to reshape the banking industry in its approach to major transactions and 24/7 financial markets. The trend also indicates the increasing role of blockchain in mainstream finance. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
2025/10/07 23:42
Why AI Agents Need Web3 More Than Web3 Needs AI Agents

Why AI Agents Need Web3 More Than Web3 Needs AI Agents

Web3 is a decentralization-based platform for building AI systems. It lets you deploy an AI agent to a decentralized network like Fetchai or Ocean Protocol. Decision-making logic is in smart contracts that nobody can change without your permission.
2025/10/07 22:18
Financial Inclusion Is a Myth: How Gluwa Make Nigeria Borderless Finance Reality

Financial Inclusion Is a Myth: How Gluwa Make Nigeria Borderless Finance Reality

Gluwa is a decentralised credit infrastructure provider and borderless financial rails builder. It connects global capital investors to local lending institutions, allowing funds to flow across borders more seamlessly than traditional intermediaries permit. Gluwa ledger captures every loan, every repayment, creating an onchain permissioned and transparent record of credit behaviour.
2025/10/07 21:34
How Predictive Algorithms Are Making Data Center Disk Scrubbing Smarter

How Predictive Algorithms Are Making Data Center Disk Scrubbing Smarter

This article introduces a predictive framework that optimizes data-center disk scrubbing. Instead of treating drives as simply “healthy” or “failing,” a Mondrian Conformal Prediction model assigns each disk a health confidence score to guide targeted maintenance. Combined with a workload predictor using a Probabilistically Weighted Fuzzy Time Series (PWFTS) algorithm, it determines the best time to perform scrubbing when system load is low. The result: reduced downtime, improved efficiency, and lower carbon emissions in large-scale storage systems.
2025/10/07 19:00
