Parallels to last year’s Copper price surge – Commerzbank
The post Parallels to last year’s Copper price surge – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Copper price has reached levels close to $10,800 per ton, the highest since May of last year, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Current price levels are unlikely to be justified “Back then, concerns about supply disruptions due to issues in mine production—following the unexpected closure of Panama’s largest mine—drove prices higher. At the time, we also cautioned that the price increase was largely driven by expectations, calling for prudence.” “Ultimately, those concerns proved to be exaggerated, as there were no restrictions on metal production, despite discussions among Chinese Copper smelters regarding capacity controls. The production momentum in the world’s most important producer country remained strong.” “In the second half of the year, a price correction followed. For similar reasons, we remain skeptical this time that the current price levels are justified.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/parallels-to-last-years-copper-price-surge-commerzbank-202510071204
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 01:42
Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026
The crypto world can’t stop asking: will the Shiba Inu coin reach $1? Dogecoin fans are wondering the same. Both tokens are meme royalty—but the odds aren’t great without massive changes. Meanwhile, a new player priced under a cent is quietly gaining momentum. Layer Brett might just be the one to do what the others […] The post Will Dogecoin or Shiba Inu Reach $1? This New Viral Coin Priced Under 1 Cent Is Set To Hit It Before 2026 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 00:30
XRP ETF Approval Possible, PioneerHash Leads New Global Investment Trend
As $XRP ETF approval nears, PioneerHash emerges as a global leader in secure, compliant digital asset investment and ETF trading opportunities.
XRP
$2.3657
-1.91%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 00:17
GBC Mining Launches New Dogecoin Cloud Mining Contracts for 2025
GBC Mining launches new Dogecoin cloud mining contracts with daily profits and a $20 signup bonus, offering secure, transparent crypto income options.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/08 00:13
Ethereum Price Prediction: Which Crypto is Being Compared to ETH Under $50?
Ethereum (ETH) remains the gold standard of smart contract platforms, with its early investors living large as the token rose from under $1 in 2015 to over $4,500 today. However, currently, analysts and experienced traders are making strong comparisons between Ethereum’s initial story of growth and Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a rising DeFi project that is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 00:00
Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster: What’s Behind the Sudden Drop?
Bitcoin‘s recent plunge has sparked renewed discussions surrounding the stability of the digital currency market. After hitting a peak of over $126,000, the cryptocurrency witnessed a swift decline of 2.4%, prompting reevaluations from market participants about the potential longevity of its ongoing rally.Continue Reading:Bitcoin’s Rollercoaster: What’s Behind the Sudden Drop?
Coinstats
2025/10/07 23:57
Why Crunch Lab's $5M Raise Could Transform How Enterprises Build AI Models
Crunch Lab raises $5M from Galaxy Ventures to build decentralized AI network with 10,000+ engineers, delivering 17% accuracy gains for ADIA Lab.
Hackernoon
2025/10/07 23:54
2025’s Best Crypto Presale Accelerates with $274K Whale Buy – Bitcoin Hyper Amps Up
Bitcoin is performing beyond expectations and it’s causing the rest of the crypto market to follow. While there was a lull in $BTC’s performance back in September, it was just the calm before the storm – now it’s hit a new all-time high of $126K and looks set to climb even higher.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/07 23:52
Brazil's Broken Welfare System: Is a Universal Basic Income the Answer?
Motivated by the COVID-19 pandemic's exposure of welfare system inadequacies, this study explores UBI as a viable tool to reduce poverty in Brazil.
Hackernoon
2025/10/07 23:41
CBDCs + Open Credit: A Three-Layer Model for Privacy, Inclusion, and Audit
By separating settlement, credit, and privacy layers, this architectural model for CBDCs aims to prevent surveillance while enabling financial access.
Hackernoon
2025/10/07 22:06
