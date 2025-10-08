This Low-Priced Competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Rise 12044% from Under $0.003
The post This Low-Priced Competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Rise 12044% from Under $0.003 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has positioned itself as a utility-driven meme coin built on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. At its presale price of only $0.0022 in Stage 13, the LILPEPE token is still below the $0.003 threshold, but the expected growth of 12,044% shows the possibility of early entry levels. The high presale demand, tokenomics, and zero tax design of the project make it a serious threat to Dogecoin, unlike the conventional meme coins. Little Pepe has sold 16,183,380,869 tokens at its present stage, which has raised $26,428,440 of the targeted $28,775,000. The presale’s next phase, Stage 14, will increase the token price to $0.0023. Presale Journey and Investor Gains The LILPEPE presale started at $0.0010 during stage 1; at stage 2 it was $0.0011, and the third stage was priced at $0.0012. Stage 4 was selling at a price of $0.0013. Stage 5 had a significant role with a selling price of $0.0014. Stage 6 depleted the allocated token and was priced at $0.0015. Additionally, stage 7 was depleted at a price value of $0.0016. The 8th stage also depleted at a price of $0.0017. After this stage, level 9 took control with a pricing value of $0.0018. Stage 10 then took over, and the LILPEPE tokens were priced at $0.0019. The presale stage 11, priced at $0.0020, ushered in stage 12, which was completed fully at $0.0021. Stage 13 is now live, priced at $0.0022. The next stage will be stage 14 and will see another price increase to $0.0023, maintaining the gaining spree for those who opted in early, with more expected. This structured growth reflects a steady accumulation trend. Early participants from Stage 1 already see more than double their entry value. The presale’s Stage 13 completion rate stands at 93.82%, with limited tokens remaining…
