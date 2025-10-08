2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
KindlyMD Forms Strategic Partnership With Antalpha

The post KindlyMD Forms Strategic Partnership With Antalpha appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA), a provider of integrated healthcare services and a Bitcoin treasury vehicle through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, is partnering with Antalpha (NASDAQ: ANTA).  Antalpha is a fintech firm specializing in financing, technology, and risk management solutions for the digital asset industry.  A key component of the partnership is a non-binding letter of intent under which Nakamoto plans to issue $250 million in five-year secured convertible notes to Antalpha.  The convertible notes are intended to provide long-term financing with lower dilution risk for stockholders compared to standard convertible debt.  The proceeds will also be used to expand Bitcoin holdings in the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury, fund general corporate purposes, and replace a prior $203 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility from Two Prime Lending Limited, which will remain available for future use.  Pending the completion of the convertible debt facility, Antalpha will provide an interim Bitcoin-backed loan to support KindlyMD’s treasury operations. Bitcoin treasury adoption The collaboration is designed to develop innovative financing structures for companies holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset and to support broader adoption of Bitcoin by public companies. Antalpha, which has established a leadership position in Bitcoin mining supply chain financial services, is extending its expertise beyond mining to serve organizations managing Bitcoin as a reserve asset.  Company leadership emphasized the strategic importance of partnerships aligned with their long-term vision. David Bailey, Chairman and CEO, described the collaboration as “the power of Bitcoin companies backing Bitcoin companies,” highlighting the intention to not only meet current financing needs but also create a framework for future initiatives benefiting both the company and the wider Bitcoin ecosystem. From Antalpha’s perspective, the partnership reflects a shared vision for the role of Bitcoin in corporate treasury strategies.  Dr. Derar Islim, COO and CEO of Antalpha Americas & EMEA, said the company is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:43
Why Oracle stock is crashing today

The post Why Oracle stock is crashing today  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) shares are tumbling as investors react to reports questioning the company’s profitability in its artificial intelligence (AI) segment. On Tuesday, the stock fell as much as 7% before paring some losses to trade about 5% lower at $277 by press time. ORCLE one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold According to internal documents cited by The Information, Oracle generated roughly $900 million in revenue from renting servers powered by Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) chips during the three months ending in August. However, the company posted only $125 million in gross profit, translating to a slim 14% margin. This level of profitability is lower than many traditional non-technology businesses and fell short of equity analysts’ expectations. The report also revealed that while Oracle’s AI cloud sales nearly tripled over the past year, margins remained inconsistent, ranging from below 10% to slightly above 20%, with an average near 16%.  Compounding the issue, Oracle reportedly incurred significant losses from renting smaller quantities of both newer and older Nvidia chips. When factoring in additional depreciation, profitability could fall by another seven percentage points. In one notable figure, Oracle was reported to have lost $100 million in the most recent quarter from renting out Nvidia’s latest Blackwell chips. ORCL stock reverses gains  The sell-off marks a sharp reversal from recent highs. Oracle’s stock had surged in September after announcing a series of massive AI cloud deals, including a five-year, $300 billion contract with OpenAI.  The company also disclosed a contract backlog of $455 billion, up more than 350% year over year, and projected cloud infrastructure revenue could climb from $18 billion this fiscal year to $144 billion by 2030. That optimism had positioned Oracle as a serious contender in the AI infrastructure race and helped drive the stock to record levels. Featured image via…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:27
Bitcoin Life Insurance Firm Meanwhile Raises $82M Led by Bain Capital, Haun Ventures

The post Bitcoin Life Insurance Firm Meanwhile Raises $82M Led by Bain Capital, Haun Ventures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The Bermuda-based insurer allows policyholders to borrow against policies after two years to access Bitcoin at current rates. Bitcoin recently hit $126,198 as investors sought refuge during US government shutdown uncertainty and market volatility. Meanwhile operates as a regulated carrier offering death benefits in Bitcoin rather than traditional fiat currency payouts. Meanwhile, the first life insurance company to offer policies denominated entirely in Bitcoin BTC $121 733 24h volatility: 3.0% Market cap: $2.43 T Vol. 24h: $77.59 B , has raised $82 million in a new funding round led by Bain Capital and Haun Ventures. According to an Oct. 7 post on X, this brings Meanwhile’s 2025 funding to $122 million following a successful Series A that raised $40 million in April. Its initial funding was led by OpenAI CEO and World co-founder Sam Altman. Announcing $82M in new funding co-led by @HaunVentures & @BainCapCrypto. This brings our total 2025 funding to $122M, following our $40M Series A earlier this year. The funding accelerates our expansion of BTC linked savings & retirement products for institutions, globally. pic.twitter.com/xbdvYycCYk — meanwhile | Bitcoin Life Insurance (@meanwhilelife) October 7, 2025 Bain Capital and Haun Ventures were joined in this latest round by Apollo, Framework Ventures, Fulgar Ventures, Northwestern Mutual, Pantera Capital and Stillmark. How Meanwhile’s Bitcoin Life Insurance Works The Bermuda-based firm operates as a fully licensed and regulated life insurance carrier under local law. Unlike traditional insurance firms, Meanwhile’s payouts are denominated in Bitcoin, meaning policyholders’ beneficiaries would receive a specified amount of Bitcoin instead of fiat money upon execution of a policy. According to Meanwhile’s website, the company also serves as one of the world’s largest Bitcoin lenders. It offers both institutional and policyholder lending services. Individuals with policies older than two years can borrow against their policies to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:23
This Low-Priced Competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Rise 12044% from Under $0.003

The post This Low-Priced Competitor to Dogecoin (DOGE) Could Rise 12044% from Under $0.003 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) has positioned itself as a utility-driven meme coin built on its own Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 blockchain. At its presale price of only $0.0022 in Stage 13, the LILPEPE token is still below the $0.003 threshold, but the expected growth of 12,044% shows the possibility of early entry levels.  The high presale demand, tokenomics, and zero tax design of the project make it a serious threat to Dogecoin, unlike the conventional meme coins. Little Pepe has sold 16,183,380,869 tokens at its present stage, which has raised $26,428,440 of the targeted $28,775,000. The presale’s next phase, Stage 14, will increase the token price to $0.0023. Presale Journey and Investor Gains The LILPEPE presale started at $0.0010 during stage 1; at stage 2 it was $0.0011, and the third stage was priced at $0.0012. Stage 4 was selling at a price of $0.0013. Stage 5 had a significant role with a selling price of $0.0014. Stage 6 depleted the allocated token and was priced at $0.0015. Additionally, stage 7 was depleted at a price value of $0.0016. The 8th stage also depleted at a price of $0.0017. After this stage, level 9 took control with a pricing value of $0.0018. Stage 10 then took over, and the LILPEPE tokens were priced at $0.0019. The presale stage 11, priced at $0.0020, ushered in stage 12, which was completed fully at $0.0021. Stage 13 is now live, priced at $0.0022. The next stage will be stage 14 and will see another price increase to $0.0023, maintaining the gaining spree for those who opted in early, with more expected. This structured growth reflects a steady accumulation trend. Early participants from Stage 1 already see more than double their entry value. The presale’s Stage 13 completion rate stands at 93.82%, with limited tokens remaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:12
Dispatch From California’s “Upstairs, Downstairs” Economy

The post Dispatch From California’s “Upstairs, Downstairs” Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cast of the British drama television series “Upstairs, Downstairs”, which ran from 1971-1975. In 2025, California is developing its own Upstairs, Downstairs economy, with a prospering Upstairs of professional and knowledge-economy workers, and army of Downstairs service workers. PA Images via Getty Images The employment numbers of the past two months show a California economy that continues to be adrift. The unemployment rate of 5.5% remains the highest among all states, monthly job growth slowed to 3800 jobs, and unemployment claims continue to run well above the national average. This story of employment stasis has been the main media story of the California economy throughout 2025. But there is another employment story that holds greater and longer term impacts. This is the story of California’s evolving Upstairs, Downstairs economy: its prospering Upstairs college-educated professional and knowledge economy workers, and the army of Downstairs service economy workers who serve them. This two tier economy is not new. It has been building in the state over the past two decades—and in some ways since the late 1970s. What is new is how this economy is so widely taken for granted in 2025. It is accepted as the natural order by the very people on the Upstairs who regard themselves as champions and protectors of the working class and poor. California’s Upstairs workers—especially these workers at the state’s burgeoning industry of nonprofits and advocacy groups– have been increasingly vocal this year in denouncing the national Administration. They denounce inequality and poverty, and speak often of social justice. But they are silent as to the low wage workers who attend to their daily needs, and the inequality that they benefit from. In fact, policies they and the state’s political leadership have advocated for the past decades have expanded the Downstairs workforce. It Was Not…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:02
CAD is trading steady, outperforming on crosses – Scotiabank

The post CAD is trading steady, outperforming on crosses – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is once again trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) as it consolidates its recent losses and sees notable outperformance against most of its G10 peers. No reaction to fiscal announcement ahead of trade data “The CAD’s lower beta risk profile remains an important consideration in periods of broader economic uncertainty (France, Japan) as Canada’s close economic ties to the US tend to dampen volatility. Domestically, markets have offered little reaction to Monday’s fiscal announcements that saw PM Carney shift Canada’s federal budget to the fall. Carney also announced a change in capital expenditure definitions, a key pillar of the upcoming budget.” “US-Canada yield spreads remain steady, offering little in terms of fundamental direction. Risk reversals are also steady, and close to neutral. Near-term risk lies with the 8:30am ET release of international merchandise trade data, with expectations of a widened deficit in August. BoC risk lies with SDG Rogers’ speech on Thursday. Our USD/CAD FV estimate is marginally higher, at 1.3713.” “USD/CAD’s recent gains are showing signs of early exhaustion with a flattening out of the RSI and a clear struggle to extend beyond the mid-1.39 congestion area that coincides with the 61.8% retracement of the September 2024-February 2025 rally. We look to material resistance at the 200 day MA (1.3982) and the psychologically important 1.40 level. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.3920 and 1.3980.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/cad-is-trading-steady-outperforming-on-crosses-scotiabank-202510071153
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:59
Lava’s Zero-Fee Bitcoin Salary Conversion Gains Backing From USL’s Crognale

The post Lava’s Zero-Fee Bitcoin Salary Conversion Gains Backing From USL’s Crognale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lava, a leading bitcoin fintech company backed by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures, today announced an angel investment from Alex Crognale, the first professional soccer player in the United States League (USL) to receive a portion of his salary in bitcoin. The investment aligns with the launch of Lava’s innovative “Get Paid in Bitcoin” feature, which enables users to seamlessly convert their paychecks into bitcoin with “zero fees”, according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. Crognale, a defender for San Antonio FC, gained attention in 2021 when he opted to receive part of his salary in bitcoin. Since October 2021, when he publicly announced his first salary payment in bitcoin, the asset has grown roughly 136% to $124,000, giving him plenty of time to grow his bitcoin treasure with further salary payments in the meantime.  While the size of Crognale’s investment in Lava was not disclosed, it nevertheless reflects his confidence in the company, whose mission is to make bitcoin accessible for everyday financial management. “As an athlete, I’ve always approached my career with discipline and a focus on the long game—that’s why I became the first USL player to get paid in bitcoin,” Crognale said in the press release, adding that “with Lava, I see a company that’s also building for the long term and creating products that Bitcoiners need, to maximize and protect their savings—today and into the future. I’m excited to be both an investor and a user!” Lava’s “Get Paid in Bitcoin” feature allows users to direct-deposit their paychecks into the Lava app, available on iOS and Android, and automatically convert them into bitcoin without incurring fees. This feature supports dollar-cost averaging (DCA), a strategy favored by bitcoin investors for its ability to mitigate volatility through regular purchases regardless of the price.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:51
Seize the Bitcoin Bonus with PioneerHash, Your Investment Journey Begins

The post Seize the Bitcoin Bonus with PioneerHash, Your Investment Journey Begins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amidst global economic volatility and increasing uncertainty in financial markets, more and more investors are turning their attention to cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin. As “digital gold,” Bitcoin not only demonstrates strong safe-haven properties. It has also delivered astonishing returns to early investors over the past few years.  Now, with the next Bitcoin Bonus Period approaching, are you ready to seize this opportunity? PioneerHash will be your key to the next wave of wealth. Visit the official Pioneer Hash website at https://pioneerhash.com Bitcoin Bonus Period: More Than Just Speculation, More Than a Trend  The Bitcoin halving, which occurs every four years, is the core of the entire crypto market cycle. Each halving reduces the block reward miners receive, resulting in a decrease in the supply of Bitcoin. Supply and demand determine price, significantly increasing the likelihood of price increases after the halving. Based on historical experience: The 2012 halving kicked off Bitcoin’s first bull run, sending it from a few dozen dollars to $1,000. The 2016 halving triggered the 2017 frenzy, with Bitcoin surging to nearly $20,000. The 2020 halving marked the beginning ofthe 2021 super bull run, with Bitcoin surpassing $60,000. With the next halving approaching, are you still planning to wait and see? Why Choose PioneerHash?  PioneerHash is a technology company specializing in computing power mining services and blockchain infrastructure, dedicated to providing simple, secure, and efficient Bitcoin mining solutions for global investors. For those looking to capitalize on Bitcoin’s rising profits, PioneerHash offers more than just services; it offers a low-barrier, high-potential investment method. Core Advantages: Professional Computing Power Support: PioneerHash boasts a network of green mining farms deployed across multiple locations, utilizing industry-leading mining equipment to ensure efficient and stable mining.  Cloud Mining: Users don’t need to purchase mining machines or deploy equipment; simply select a computing power…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:50
Ed Gein’ Sets An Unfortunate Rotten Tomatoes Record

The post Ed Gein’ Sets An Unfortunate Rotten Tomatoes Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story Netflix Ryan Murphy’s Monster series, chronicling the tales of famous killers, has never been a critic-pleaser, but Monster: The Ed Gein Story? The show has just hit a new low-water mark on Netflix. Now that more reviews have come in, the Rotten Tomatoes score of Ed Gein has sunk more than 20%, and now stands at just a 23% critic score. That’s below the previous two Monster entries, and also Netflix’s True Crime serial killer series, Conversations with a Killer. Here’s how the list breaks down: Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes – 100% critic score, N/A audience score Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes – 86% critic score, 83% audience score Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes – 58% critic score, 76% audience score Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – 57% critic score, 82% audience score Monster: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story – 45% critic score, 58% audience score Monster: The Ed Gein Story – 23% critic score, 54% audience score There’s also a Conversations with a Killer for Jeffrey Dahmer, but that wasn’t reviewed enough to have a critic score. It did have an 80% audience score. I thought about putting Mindhunter on here, another serial killer-focused series, but that almost felt like cheating, given how great we all know it is. As you can see, The Ed Gein Story is well below any of the others, and in addition to the lowest critic score, also has the lowest audience score. That would imply that it’s not likely that it ends up having enormous viewership like Dahmer did, which is one of Netflix’s most-viewed shows ever. The Ed Gein Story is not good. I just spent the weekend watching it, and it’s a rather…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:47
Lummis Says Bitcoin Reserve Funding Ready to Begin

The post Lummis Says Bitcoin Reserve Funding Ready to Begin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senator Cynthia Lummis stated that funding for a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve “can start anytime.” The remark has accelerated Washington’s debate over how soon the Treasury could launch the plan, even before Congress finalizes legislation. Sponsored Sponsored While several draft bills are still under review in Congress, Lummis’ comment implies that the Treasury Department may have the authority — or at least the political backing — to begin preparing infrastructure or allocations ahead of formal legislation. “Legislating is a slog and we continue to work toward passage. But, thanks to President Trump, the acquisition of funds for an SBR can start anytime,” Lummis posted on X. Under President Donald Trump’s March executive order, the Treasury manages about 200,000 BTC—worth roughly $17 billion in mid-March—as the foundation for the reserve. White House adviser David Sacks has said the program is “budget-neutral,” using forfeited assets rather than taxpayer funds. The order also established two accounts: the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for BTC holdings that cannot be sold, and a Digital Asset Stockpile for other seized tokens. Both are consolidated under Treasury on a cost-free basis. President Trump called Bitcoin “a fantastic new ledger-based asset” that empowers people worldwide. He framed the policy as a way to reduce debt and strengthen US financial leadership. The House’s 2026 appropriations bill, H.R. 5166, directs Treasury to deliver a 90-day study on custody, cybersecurity, and accounting for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. It also orders a classified NSA-coordinated brief, boosts the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence’s budget to test AI-based sanctions tools, and bars Treasury from using appropriated funds to design a central bank digital currency. While it does not authorize new purchases, it places Bitcoin at the center of fiscal policy debate for the first time. Sponsored Sponsored Economic Models and Market Outlook Vitallaw’s legal analysis…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:46
