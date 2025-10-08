Coral Protocol and Solana Host Internet of Agents Hackathon Boosting Agentic Economy
More than 3,000 developers from across the world came together for the hackathon, creating around 400 teams and producing more than 100 approved proposals in a single week. The event demonstrated the first marketplace where AI agents communicate, trade, and grow into real businesses, demonstrating what is possible with Coral v1. The Internet of Agents Hackathon was held in New York City in collaboration with Solana and Coral Protocol, the open infrastructure that drives the Agentic Economy. The event recognized exceptional initiatives in a variety of categories, including Agent Developers, Application Developers, and Partner Technologies creating practical use cases, with a $100,000 prize fund. Using Coral's Solana-powered infrastructure, developers created agents that were more than simply prototypes; they were complete applications that addressed pressing issues in a variety of fields, including healthcare, finance, education, decentralized finance, content production, and climate change. In addition to Coral's Solana-based infrastructure, top technology partners Mistral AI, ElevenLabs, Crossmint, Lovable, AI/ML API, Nebius, LabLab.ai, and NativelyAI actively participated in the competition by offering tools, integrations, workshops, and mentorship. Coral brought in 20 of the best artificial intelligence developers in London from its Mafia in Manhattan prep event to compete with the international talent pool in order to bolster the competition. Coral's co-founders, Roman Georgio and Caelum Forder, conducted workshops both in-person and virtually over the week, with assistance from partners and the LabLab.ai team to provide practical advice. In order to engage with investors and demonstrate how their agents may develop into viable companies,…
