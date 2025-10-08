2025-10-12 Sunday

Coral Protocol and Solana Host Internet of Agents Hackathon Boosting Agentic Economy

The post Coral Protocol and Solana Host Internet of Agents Hackathon Boosting Agentic Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More than 3,000 developers from across the world came together for the hackathon, creating around 400 teams and producing more than 100 approved proposals in a single week. The event demonstrated the first marketplace where AI agents communicate, trade, and grow into real businesses, demonstrating what is possible with Coral v1. The Internet of Agents Hackathon was held in New York City in collaboration with Solana and Coral Protocol, the open infrastructure that drives the Agentic Economy. The event demonstrated the first marketplace where AI agents communicate, trade, and grow into real businesses, demonstrating what is possible with Coral v1. More than 3,000 developers from across the world came together for the hackathon, creating around 400 teams and producing more than 100 approved proposals in a single week. The event recognized exceptional initiatives in a variety of categories, including Agent Developers, Application Developers, and Partner Technologies creating practical use cases, with a $100,000 prize fund. Using Coral’s Solana-powered infrastructure, developers created agents that were more than simply prototypes; they were complete applications that addressed pressing issues in a variety of fields, including healthcare, finance, education, decentralized finance, content production, and climate change. In addition to Coral’s Solana-based infrastructure, top technology partners Mistral AI, ElevenLabs, Crossmint, Lovable, AI/ML API, Nebius, LabLab.ai, and NativelyAI actively participated in the competition by offering tools, integrations, workshops, and mentorship. Coral brought in 20 of the best artificial intelligence developers in London from its Mafia in Manhattan prep event to compete with the international talent pool in order to bolster the competition. Coral’s co-founders, Roman Georgio and Caelum Forder, conducted workshops both in-person and virtually over the week, with assistance from partners and the LabLab.ai team to provide practical advice. In order to engage with investors and demonstrate how their agents may develop into viable companies,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:41
Why The ALDS Battle Between New York And Toronto Isn’t Over Yet

The post Why The ALDS Battle Between New York And Toronto Isn’t Over Yet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORONTO, ONTARIO – OCTOBER 05: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat during the ninth inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Getty Images The highly anticipated American League Division Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees has done anything but live up to expectations. Despite these two teams finishing the regular season with the same overall record, and the Blue Jays only winning the season series over the Yankees by three games, Toronto has established a commanding lead in the five-game series. After the first two games, the Blue Jays have outscored the Yankees 23-8, with the run differential being 22-1 in the first 14 innings of the series. Now, they enter New York only needing to win one of the next three games to reach their first American League Championship Series since 2016. While that all may make it sound like the remaining games are a formality, crazier things have happened in the playoffs. So, why might the Yankees be able to breathe life back into the ALDS and their season overall? The first trend is on the mound. In games three and four, the Yankees will be starting Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler. The two starters pitched in the Wild Card round against the Boston Red Sox. In that series, Rodon went 6 innings, allowing 3 earned runs, 4 hits, 3 walks, and struck out 6 batters. Rodon did not get the winning decision, but his six innings were enough for the bullpen to force a winner-take-all Game Three. In that game, the rookie Schlitter shined in his postseason debut, going 8 scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:33
EUR is soft and trading defensively – Scotiabank

The post EUR is soft and trading defensively – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) is down 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) and showing signs of renewed weakness as it pushes back toward Monday’s lows in the mid-1.16s, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Political uncertainty in France continues “Focus remains on France as market participants assess President Macron’s latest attempt to build a governing coalition by asking outgoing PM Lecornu to continue talks through Wednesday.” “France-Germany yield spreads have widened marginally but remain within the extended wides observed in late 2024. Fundamentally, Germany-US spreads remain supportive for the EUR, but measures of sentiment are turning bearish with a notable shift in risk reversals fading a good portion of the premium for protection against EUR upside.” “EUR/USD is extending its latest break below the 50 day MA (1.1683) and is also pushing below the descending trend line drawn from the July highs. We see no major support levels between the mid-1.16s and 1.15, and note the RSI’s push below 50—suggesting an acceleration of bearish momentum. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1650 and 1.1750.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/eur-is-soft-and-trading-defensively-scotiabank-202510071200
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:30
Pro Pickleball Tour Asia And Australia-Based Pros Shine At 2025 Vietnam Pickleball Cup

The post Pro Pickleball Tour Asia And Australia-Based Pros Shine At 2025 Vietnam Pickleball Cup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mcguffin & Oncins go back to back in Asia. PPA Asia The Professional Pickleball Association Asian Tour had its second straight cup-level event in as many weekends in Southeast Asia, a situation that drew more than a dozen top-ranked US-based PPA pros for the two-week swing through the area. They landed this week in Da Nang, Vietnam for the 2025 MB Vietnam Cup. Click here for the PickleballTournaments.com home page for the event, and click here for the brackets. Let’s do a quick recap of the results, highlighting the winners, the upsets, and the top Asian players who made waves. Men’s Pro Singles Recap Phuc Huynh is making his mark on the Asian tour with his second Pro Singles title. PPA Asia With last week’s Malaysia champ Christian Alshon on a plane back home, Eric Oncins took the top seed in the draw, and was immediately ousted by Shanghai’s Thomas Yu in three games. Yu, who the round earlier took out two-time APP pro singles gold medalist and recent PPA signing Armaan Bhatia, continued his run to the semis before falling to eventual champion Phuc Huynh. Huynh also took the gold at the MB Vietnam Open in early September and is now ranked 14th on the PPA tour thanks to his points earned overseas. Hoang Nam Ly took the bronze; he has now medaled in four of the first six PPA Asia events held and himself is now ranked 19th on tour. Women’s Pro Singles Recap Sahra Dennehy shocked the field for her first gold on tour. PPA Asia Kaitlyn Christian, who nearly won a triple crown at the Malaysia Cup last weekend, eased past the top-ranked Asian pro Yufei Long in the quarters before getting upended by fellow visiting pro Liz Trulock in the semis. This opened the door…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:18
Solana Company Emerges as Major Corporate Holder of SOL Tokens

The post Solana Company Emerges as Major Corporate Holder of SOL Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A company trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker HSDT has significantly increased its holdings of Solana’s SOL token as part of its corporate treasury strategy. Formerly known as Helius Medical Technologies, the firm now operates as Solana Company. Neurotech Firm Rebrands, Pivots Treasury Strategy Toward Solana The Pennsylvania-based company announced it now holds over […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/solana-company-emerges-as-major-corporate-holder-of-sol-tokens/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:16
Gold outshines all safe havens – Commerzbank

The post Gold outshines all safe havens – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Gold price continues its upward trend at the start of the new week, moving closer to the $4,000 per ounce mark. Some media reports attribute this to the ongoing US government shutdown. While the shutdown may dampen the economic outlook for the US in the short term, it is unlikely to be the decisive reason for Gold’s continued strength. US interest rate cut expectations have shown little movement in recent days after all. It seems more likely that political and, consequently, fiscal risks have recently become a greater source of uncertainty, Commerzbank’s Head of FX and Commodity Research Thu Lan Nguyen notes. Gold to trade at $4,000 by the end of this year “The resignations of the prime ministers in both France and Japan have caused risk premiums on their respective government bonds to rise, fueling doubts about any significant fiscal consolidation in either case. At the same time, increased fiscal risks are also being observed for the US and the UK. The strong demand for Gold could therefore be explained, at least in part, by a lack of alternatives, as “typical” safe havens, such as government bonds from major industrialized nations, have recently become less attractive.” “In addition, in Switzerland, the central bank has made it clear that it is critical of an appreciation of the Swiss franc and stands ready to intervene in currency markets should movements become too rapid. We consider the Gold price to remain well-supported for now and even see further upside potential, given the significant US interest rate cuts we expect. We are raising our forecast to $4,000 per ounce by the end of this year and to $4,200 per ounce by the end of next year (previously $3,600 and $3,800).” “Silver has also continued to rise, following in Gold’s wake. The ‘little…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:15
Bitcoin Mining Power Shifts: U.S. Dominates as New Players Rise in 2025

While the United States continues to tower above other regions, several unexpected nations are quickly catching up, signaling a quiet […] The post Bitcoin Mining Power Shifts: U.S. Dominates as New Players Rise in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/08 01:05
BNB Overtakes XRP as Third Largest Cryptocurrency

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/bnb-surpasses-xrp-market-cap/
Coinstats2025/10/08 01:00
CoinShares Makes Altcoin Investing Simple With Its New DIME ETF

CoinShares International Ltd. has launched the CoinShares Altcoins ETF (NASDAQ:DIME), a new fund that enables investors to access the red-hot altcoin market without the hassle of dealing with crypto wallets.read more
Coinstats2025/10/08 00:52
Umbra’s ICO and MetaDAO’s ‘Unruggable’ futarchy take center stage

The post Umbra’s ICO and MetaDAO’s ‘Unruggable’ futarchy take center stage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Lightspeed newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. A little-known privacy project, Umbra, launched its initial coin offering (ICO) on Solana yesterday. As I write this, Umbra is already 1169% oversubscribed over its $750 million raise target. Source: MetaDAO The real story here isn’t Umbra — it’s the infrastructure that’s powering its sale: MetaDAO’s “Unruggable ICO” futarchy launchpad. A lot has already been written on the intersection of crypto and futarchy by people smarter than me, but here’s the gist: Futarchy is the simple idea that governance should be decided by markets, rather than “one man, one vote” democratic rules, or DAO token voting. If you believe Donald Trump will spur economic growth more than Joe Biden, buying “Pass Trump” shares will get him elected if enough traders buy it past a set threshold. Or if you believe Facebook spending $50 billion on investments in the metaverse will not improve Meta’s stock price, then do the opposite and buy “Fail” shares. Futarchy markets work similarly to prediction markets: They channel the wisdom of markets by requiring participants put their money where their mouth is. The key difference is that with futarchy, actual outcomes are influenced by how markets “vote.” This radical idea was popularized by the libertarian economist Robin Hanson and has existed for years as a topic of nerdy fascination in technolibertarian circles.  (Hanson, incidentally, was also responsible for advancing many of crypto’s major innovations, like automated market makers and prediction markets.) For some time, DAOs like Drift, Sanctum and Marinade have experimented with piecemeal futarchy governance using MetaDAO’s core protocol. The ongoing Umbra ICO is taking place on a relatively newer MetaDAO product, its futarchy-powered ICO launchpad. Source: Blockworks Research By launching on MetaDAO’s ICO launchpad, teams like Umbra in effect bind its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 00:52
