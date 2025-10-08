2025-10-12 Sunday

Noticias sobre criptos

Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Grayscale Debuts First-Ever U.S. Spot Crypto ETFs With Staking Rewards

Grayscale Debuts First-Ever U.S. Spot Crypto ETFs With Staking Rewards

Key Takeaways: Grayscale becomes the first U.S. issuer to launch spot crypto ETFs offering staking rewards. Ethereum Trust ETFs ($ETHE, $ETH) and Solana Trust ($GSOL) now allow investors to earn The post Grayscale Debuts First-Ever U.S. Spot Crypto ETFs With Staking Rewards appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Everscale
EVER$0.01755-0.73%
Union
U$0.007194-14.61%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0002786-10.44%
Compartir
Crypto Ninjas2025/10/08 01:44
Compartir
ZKsync makes move for enterprise-grade blockchain users with Atlas upgrade

ZKsync makes move for enterprise-grade blockchain users with Atlas upgrade

ZKsync has launched the Atlas upgrade to help banks and enterprises move operations to the blockchain.
Movement
MOVE$0.0805+0.49%
Star Atlas
ATLAS$0.000562-5.70%
Compartir
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 01:40
Compartir
Hedera Powers First Tokenized Upstream Oil & Gas Fund

Hedera Powers First Tokenized Upstream Oil & Gas Fund

Zoniqx and One World Petroleum launch the first tokenized oil fund on Hedera. The tokenized fund combines oil asset acquisitions with secured oilfield lending, powered by Zoniqx’s z360 platform. Zoniqx has partnered with One World Petroleum (OWP) to launch the first-ever tokenized upstream oil and gas fund on the Hedera blockchain. This groundbreaking fund is [...]]]>
FUND
FUND$0.0197--%
Everscale
EVER$0.01755-0.73%
Compartir
Crypto News Flash2025/10/08 01:38
Compartir
Zcash (ZEC) Hits A ‘Tipping Point’: Electric Coin Co. CEO

Zcash (ZEC) Hits A ‘Tipping Point’: Electric Coin Co. CEO

The post Zcash (ZEC) Hits A ‘Tipping Point’: Electric Coin Co. CEO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zcash (ZEC) Hits A ‘Tipping Point’: Electric Coin Co. CEO Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/zcash-zec-tipping-point-electric-coin-co/
Zcash
ZEC$268.44+24.85%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.30%
Sign
SIGN$0.04076-4.34%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:22
Compartir
Croatian Football Federation Partners with Kadena to Reward Fans with Crypto via Official Store App

Croatian Football Federation Partners with Kadena to Reward Fans with Crypto via Official Store App

The Croatian Football Federation launches blockchain-powered fan rewards with Kadena and offering 1% crypto cashback in $VATRENI tokens for loyal supporters.
Octavia
VIA$0.016+9.58%
RWAX
APP$0.001572-3.02%
1
1$0.003712+5.51%
Compartir
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 01:15
Compartir
Ripple Clears SEC Case, Pepeto Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

Ripple Clears SEC Case, Pepeto Named Best Crypto to Buy Now

The post Ripple Clears SEC Case, Pepeto Named Best Crypto to Buy Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* While XRP now trades around $2.98, with a market cap of $178.73 billion, FDV at $298.52 billion, and daily volume of $5.78 billion, market watchers are studying Ripple’s legal history as much as its charts. In August 2025, the SEC officially ended its lawsuit against Ripple, with Ripple paying a $125 million fine to settle past allegations of unregistered securities sales. Though XRP now has clearer legal ground, the scars remain. Institutional hesitation, regulatory caution, and classification questions still affect enthusiasm. In contrast, Pepeto (PEPETO) enters the market without baggage, fully audited, roadmap steps public, and strong community-first appeal. XRP Price Prediction 2025: Price, Support Levels, and Regulatory Clarity After SEC CaseXRP is priced at $3.03 after steady recent trading. Its 24-hour volume stands at $5.78 billion, with a market cap of $178.73 billion and 59.87 billion XRP circulating. Technicals are mixed: resistance levels at $3.20 to $3.50 present major hurdles, and failure to break through could keep XRP locked in a sideways trend. Source: Coinmarketcap On the regulatory front, the SEC’s dismissal of its case was a milestone, but the settlement reminded markets that Ripple carried real legal risk for years. While XRP now enjoys better clarity, its reputation is still influenced by that history, something Pepeto does not face. Pepeto vs. XRP: Clean Slate, Strong FoundationPepeto has raised over $6.9 million at its presale price of $0.000000157, giving early buyers highly asymmetric entry. Its staking program delivers 223% APY, letting holders expand their tokens even before exchange listings begin. After launching its demo exchange, Pepeto successfully passed audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, giving it a trust advantage XRP only gained later under pressure. Pepeto also matches Pepe’s 420 trillion supply but adds its own twist: T for Technology and O for Opportunity. These letters signal both…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00385-5.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.30%
XRP
XRP$2.3697-1.83%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:07
Compartir
Federal Reserve’s Tight Policy Sparks Crypto Market Volatility

Federal Reserve’s Tight Policy Sparks Crypto Market Volatility

The post Federal Reserve’s Tight Policy Sparks Crypto Market Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Governor Milan’s comments on policy tightness spark crypto volatility. Over $353 million liquidated globally in 24 hours. Bitcoin sees $3.2 billion inflow amidst policy speculation. Federal Reserve Governor Milan’s remarks on October 7 highlight declining neutral interest rates, urging policy adjustments to avoid economic risks, as reported by PANews. Milan’s comments influence financial markets, with increased volatility and significant liquidations in BTC and ETH, reflecting the impact of monetary policy shifts. Federal Reserve’s Impact on Crypto: $353M Liquidation in 24 Hours Federal Reserve Governor Milan indicated that a decline in the neutral interest rate has resulted in a tighter policy framework. Milan suggested the necessity for policy adjustments to avoid economic damage. “I believe my neutral interest rate view is consistent with other Federal Reserve members. The Federal Reserve has ample room to cut interest rates, and the zero interest rate lower bound is still far away,” Milan remarked. If interest rates are not quickly reduced, Milan warns of potential adverse economic outcomes. Immediate Implications of Milan’s statements include increased speculation on a potential rate cut. The cryptocurrency market reacted to these signals, causing a surge in volatility with $353 million liquidated globally, reflecting investors’ repositioning amidst the uncertainty. Market Reactions showed Bitcoin experiencing $3.2 billion in inflows, potentially benefiting from a flight to stability within digital assets. Milan’s comments align with the view that current policies are more restrictive than neutral and demand reassessment to mitigate economic risks. Policy Changes and Bitcoin: Historical Volatility Trends Did you know? Historically, policy rate changes in the US have led to surges in Bitcoin volatility. Rate cuts typically benefit high-risk assets, but persistent macro uncertainty can still cause liquidations. Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $122,345.72, influenced by recent Fed policy speculation. According to CoinMarketCap, BTC’s market cap stands at $2.44 trillion,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010447+5.30%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.003708+6.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,286.46-0.70%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:01
Compartir
Dogecoin Analyst Predicts $10 DOGE if Historical Pattern Repeats

Dogecoin Analyst Predicts $10 DOGE if Historical Pattern Repeats

Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading near $0.26 today, but one analyst believes history could push it above $10 by the end of 2025 — about 45× higher than its current price. Is that realistic? Let’s analyze. Analyst Identifies Repeating Multi-Cycle Pattern Crypto analyst DOGECAPITAL has projected that Dogecoin could reach $11.71 by the end of 2025 […] The post Dogecoin Analyst Predicts $10 DOGE if Historical Pattern Repeats appeared first on CoinChapter.
DOGE
DOGE$0.18811-3.51%
NEAR
NEAR$2.294-5.32%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02616-0.98%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 00:52
Compartir
Top Four Altcoins To Buy Now As Altseason Begins

Top Four Altcoins To Buy Now As Altseason Begins

The post Top Four Altcoins To Buy Now As Altseason Begins appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Bitcoin continues to set new all-time highs, recently crossing $126,000 before pulling back slightly. As it moves through price discovery, attention is turning to major altcoins that may follow its lead. Analysts expect strong performance from a few projects as capital rotates across the market. Solana (SOL): ETF Deadline and Strong Network Activity Solana is …
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00385-5.86%
Major
MAJOR$0.08768+10.69%
Compartir
CoinPedia2025/10/08 00:51
Compartir
Meteora's tokenomics arrive ahead of October 23 token rollout

Meteora's tokenomics arrive ahead of October 23 token rollout

Decentralized exchange Meteora has released the economics of its upcoming MET token, just two weeks ahead of its planned liquidity generation event (LGE), scheduled for October 23. The Solana-based liquidity protocol shared details of MET in a Medium post published on Tuesday, unveiling what it calls the “Phoenix Rising Plan.” The tokenomics is meant to eliminate inflation and continuous unlocks, in tandem with the project’s promise for transparency and community participation. Meteora stated that the Phoenix Rising Plan will see all allocated MET tokens liquidated from the outset, with no vesting periods for stakeholders, except for the core team and the Meteora reserve.  ‘LGE’ will unlock all tokens for holders Meteora’s token generation event (TGE) plans to unlock 100% for all stakeholders except the team and long-term reserves. According to the published distribution details, 20% of MET will go to Mercurial stakeholders, while 15% will be distributed to users of Meteora under the platform’s LP stimulus plan. The allocation also commits 3% for launchpads and the launchpool ecosystem, 2% for off-chain contributors, 3% for Jupiter stakers stimulus package, and another 3% for centralized exchanges, market makers, and related entities.  An additional 2% will be distributed to stake-to-earn M3M3 memecoin holders. M3M3 allows users who hold memecoins to stake them and compete for fee rewards derived from liquidity pools that are permanently locked. Only the top stakers, like the top 100 stakeholders by stake size, are eligible for these rewards. Still, Meteora’s internal team and reserve tokens will be subject to long-term vesting schedules. The team will receive 18% of the total supply, which will be vested linearly over a six-year period. The Meteora reserve, accounting for 34%, will follow the same vesting period. Meteora believes this higher initial float could “break apart the low-float/high-FDV models” common in most token launches. Meteora to reconfigure airdrops through liquidity distributor MET’s launch will include a mechanism dubbed the “liquidity distributor,” where instead of early buyers receiving claimable tokens that may prompt immediate selling, recipients will receive a liquidity position that automatically earns trading fees as they gradually “sell” their airdrop exposure over time. Meteora decided to embed the distribution into liquidity pools, allowing airdrop token holders to earn yield through trading fees, rather than needing to sell tokens manually. The platform said that 10% of MET’s circulating supply will be distributed via the liquidity distributor at TGE, and participants can choose their preferred liquidity position.  According to the Solana LP, this enables the project to bootstrap liquidity for the MET debut without requiring the team to supply tokens directly. Liquidity will come from the community, which will also benefit from trading revenue and fees. “This will lead to high volume (fees) for our LP Army and Launch Pool, and lays the foundation for Meteora in the future,” the team stated. Meteora hits $200 billion cumulative DEX volume The 24-hour trading volume of Meteora was $358.1 million, up 35.9% from the previous day, according to statistics from CoinGecko. In addition, data from DefiLlama shows that the platform has made almost $208.7 billion since its start in February 2023 and $30.5 billion in the past 30 days. Among other DEXs, it ranks seventh in total value locked (TVL) with $706.54 million, $300 million less than sixth-place Balancer. Meteora has listed over 840 coins, including wrapped Solana (wSOL), wrapped Bitcoin (wBTC), and popular memecoins such as Official Trump and Popcat. Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00871+4.06%
MET
MET$0.2332-0.29%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2548+2.70%
Compartir
Coinstats2025/10/08 00:43
Compartir

Noticias en tendencia

Más

UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future

Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst

Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek

KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate

Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028