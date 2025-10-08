2025-10-12 Sunday

Bitcoin ‘Severely Undervalued’ vs Gold, Says Lightspark CEO as Tokenized Gold Hits $3B

Lightspark CEO David Marcus claimed that Bitcoin remains “severely undervalued” compared to gold, suggesting the cryptocurrency could reach $1.3 million if it matched gold’s market capitalization. “I still feel Bitcoin is severely undervalued, especially if you compare it to gold,” Marcus said during a Monday interview with Bloomberg, adding that Bitcoin would trade at $1.3 million per coin at gold parity. The statement came as Bitcoin touched a fresh all-time high above $126,000 on October 7, while tokenized gold assets simultaneously crossed the $3 billion market cap threshold for the first time. Marcus, who previously led Meta’s failed Libra cryptocurrency project, argued that Bitcoin’s utility as a neutral settlement asset for global payments has not been priced into current valuations.Lightspark CEO David Marcus | Source: Bloomberg Former Meta Executive Sees Bitcoin as Internet of Money The Lightspark founder emphasized Bitcoin’s role as foundational infrastructure during the interview, comparing it to the internet’s architecture. “Bitcoin is the internet of money,” Marcus stated, explaining that his company bought Bitcoin three years ago to facilitate transactions and support stablecoins on the network. Marcus acknowledged the improved regulatory conditions under the Trump administration compared to previous years, when roadblocks had stifled innovation across the crypto industry. He noted that major financial institutions are now embracing Bitcoin through exchange-traded funds, which could be seen as the beginning of an irreversible shift towards mainstream adoption. “The horse has left the barn,” Marcus said, describing Bitcoin as the most accepted and trusted digital asset globally. His firm entered Bitcoin during the previous bear market, giving Lightspark an advantageous cost basis as the asset climbed nearly 100% over the past year. Lightspark specializes in building technologies on Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, allowing faster and cheaper cross-border payments compared to traditional alternatives. Marcus described his company’s work facilitating peso transfers to Mexico 24/7 at a cost below conventional remittance services as an example of Bitcoin’s practical applications. Tokenized Gold Surges Alongside Physical Metal’s Record Run The tokenized gold market reached $3.03 billion in capitalization on Tuesday as physical gold briefly topped $4,000 per ounce for the first time ever.Gold Coins Market Cap | Source: CoinGecko PAX Gold and Tether Gold dominate the sector, with each token trading just below $4,000 and closely tracking spot gold prices. Trading volume for gold-backed tokens spiked to $640 million over 24 hours as the precious metal rallied alongside silver, which jumped past $48.50. The surge occurred during the sixth day of the U.S. government shutdown, which contributed to renewed investor interest in traditional safe havens. Bitcoin’s current price represents a ratio of roughly 31.6 ounces of gold per coin, down from a peak of over 40 ounces in December 2024. The declining ratio suggests gold has outperformed Bitcoin in recent months despite the cryptocurrency’s 30% year-to-date gain. Institutional Analysis Supports Undervaluation Thesis VanEck’s Matthew Sigel separately argued on Tuesday that Bitcoin could reach $644,000 per coin if it captured half of gold’s store-of-value market at current prices. “Surveys show younger consumers in emerging markets increasingly prefer Bitcoin,” Sigel wrote on X, noting that roughly half of gold’s market value stems from its store-of-value role rather than industrial or jewelry demand. VanEck’s broader research projects that Bitcoin could settle 10% of global trade by 2050, potentially supporting a long-term price of $2.9 million per coin. The research also estimates that central banks would hold approximately 2.5% of their reserves in Bitcoin under such a scenario. Deutsche Bank analysts predicted in September that Bitcoin could join gold on central bank balance sheets by 2030, citing the Trump administration’s strategic Bitcoin reserve initiative. The growing Bitcoin edge over gold for institutional investors comes as spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $3.24 billion in net inflows last week, their second-highest tally since launch. Centralized exchanges now hold just 2.83 million Bitcoin, the lowest level in six years, intensifying supply constraints as demand accelerates. The Bitcoin-to-gold comparison has sharpened this year as both assets set records amid mounting concerns over currency debasement and fiscal uncertainty in major economies
Ripple (XRP) Whale Holdings Drop to 3-Year Low: What’s Next for XRP Price as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Brings Fresh Momentum to DeFi?

As Ripple (XRP) whale holdings plummeted to a three-year low, indicating lower holding from large investors, the excitement in the crypto market right now is about Mutuum Finance (MUTM). At only $0.035, Mutuum Finance has had its Stage 6 presale reach more than 60% sold, commanding both retail and institutional interest.  Its dual lending paradigm […]
Glassnode Unveils In-Depth Analysis in ‘The Altcoin Vector #23’

The post Glassnode Unveils In-Depth Analysis in ‘The Altcoin Vector #23’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Oct 07, 2025 00:28 Glassnode releases the 23rd edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, providing professional insights into altcoin markets and high-conviction setups. In its latest release, Glassnode has unveiled the 23rd edition of ‘The Altcoin Vector’, offering a comprehensive analysis of the altcoin market. This weekly report is designed to provide professional-grade insights into one of the most volatile segments of the cryptocurrency landscape, according to Glassnode. High-Conviction Setups The report aims to identify high-conviction setups across various altcoin markets, presenting traders and investors with strategic insights to navigate the complex crypto environment. This edition continues to build on Glassnode’s reputation for delivering in-depth market analysis and novel on-chain research. Comprehensive Market Analysis The Altcoin Vector series is known for its detailed examination of market trends, offering subscribers a unique perspective on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi sectors. By subscribing to this report, readers can stay informed about the latest developments and strategic opportunities in the altcoin space. Glassnode emphasizes the importance of thorough market research to capitalize on the crypto market’s dynamic nature. As the cryptocurrency market continues to evolve, reports like ‘The Altcoin Vector’ provide valuable insights for traders seeking to enhance their market strategies. Glassnode’s commitment to providing high-quality analysis makes it a reliable source for understanding the intricate movements within the altcoin markets. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/glassnode-altcoin-vector-23-analysis
Fireblocks Hooks XION Into Its $10T Platform to Simplify Institutional Web3

Fireblocks, the $8 billion crypto infrastructure provider, announced that it has integrated XION, a next-generation Layer-1 blockchain built for mainstream adoption. XION claims the partnership is a step toward bringing blockchain to the masses—removing the complexity of wallets, seed phrases, and unpredictable gas fees that have long deterred institutional and consumer use. With Fireblocks’ platform securing over $10 trillion in digital asset transactions, the integration allows banks, enterprises, and brands to explore blockchain-based programs across payments, loyalty, gaming, and tokenization. “This native integration and the access to the Fireblocks Network lifts XION into a new tier alongside top L1s such as Solana, SUI, and Avalanche,” Anthony Anzalone, founder of XION, told CryptoNews. “XION is built to break out of the crypto bubble, and with Fireblocks, it’s now enterprise-ready by default. We’ve never chased speculative loops, and now we can meet institutions and enterprises where they are, accelerating our push to bridge Web2 and Web3,” Anzalone added. A Walletless, Gasless Approach to Web3 Unlike traditional blockchains focused on decentralized finance (DeFi), XION said it offers a walletless, gasless user experience. Consumers can interact with blockchain-based applications using familiar, app-like interfaces, while institutions can build new blockchain programs without managing crypto wallets or private keys. The Fireblocks–XION integration seeks to address longstanding hurdles to blockchain adoption by large organizations. Historically, enterprises entering the space have been forced to build their own wallet infrastructure, handle sensitive seed phrases, and absorb the volatility of gas costs. Now, with Fireblocks managing security, custody, and compliance, and XION eliminating wallet and transaction friction, Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions can scale blockchain projects without introducing new risks. “Supporting XION reflects our commitment to enabling secure institutional participation in next-generation blockchain ecosystems,” said Ezra Solomon, strategy lead, blockchain and staking at Fireblocks. “By integrating with XION’s user-friendly infrastructure, we’re helping institutions access a network designed for real-world adoption.” Fireblocks Unveils Payment Network With 40+ Firms In September, Fireblocks launched a stablecoin payment network with over 40 institutional participants. The Fireblocks Network for Payments includes members such as Bridge (recently acquired by Stripe), stablecoin companies Zerohash and Yellow Card, and issuer Circle. This network plans to streamline how financial institutions and crypto firms move stablecoins between each other while building new stablecoin products, addressing what CEO Michael Shaulov describes as costly infrastructure challenges. Unlike Circle’s existing payments network, which focuses exclusively on USDC, Fireblocks’ platform supports multiple stablecoins, giving participants greater operational flexibility. The network provides users with access to banking relationships and regulatory licenses from a broader range of companies than customers would typically reach independently
Here’s Why Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Shine as the Best Cryptos to Buy in October 2025

The crypto market enters October with a mix of caution and optimism. However, there is a special trio that is positioned as the best cryptos to buy in 2025. Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) each got their own vibe: stability, innovation, and that wild meme energy shaking things up.  Ripple (XRP): Holding […]
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Strategy Surpasses Coinbase’s Market Cap

The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Strategy Surpasses Coinbase’s Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aaron writes for NewsBTC as a Crypto Journalist, covering breaking news and developments across the crypto world. Aaron’s been writing and editing since 2016, and has seen firsthand how writing for online publications has evolved over that time with the influence of everything from a globalized workforce to LLMs. He’s also witnessed the rise of crypto from a fringe interest to a multi-trillion-dollar force that’s reshaping the world economy. His background in academia with multiple post-grad degrees and a zest for good writing, wherever it may be found, powers Aaron’s own approach to covering crypto. What sets good writing apart? Storytelling – finding connects the news to the people reading it and drawing out those connections. That’s what Aaron looks for in his own coverage. In his off-hours, Aaron works for a local charity and enjoys working out and training with the local boxing club. He even reads physical books, occasionally. Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/best-crypto-presales-to-buy-as-strategy-surpasses-coinbases-market-cap/
Pi Holds Support, VET Adoption Falls, BlockDAG’s Presale Surges Past $420M as CLAIM Code and F1® Deal Draw Buyers!

The spotlight is shifting in crypto, and not all projects are keeping pace. Pi coin price predictions remain stuck under $1 due to the lack of an open mainnet and limited exchange listings. Meanwhile, the VeChain (VET) price drop continues despite protocol upgrades and cross-chain partnerships, leaving investors cautious about near-term gains. In sharp contrast, […] The post Pi Holds Support, VET Adoption Falls, BlockDAG’s Presale Surges Past $420M as CLAIM Code and F1® Deal Draw Buyers!  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Chinese exports of advanced chip gear reached $38B, up 66% from 2022 despite ban

Chinese companies scooped up nearly $40 billion worth of advanced chipmaking equipment, exposing big holes in U.S. efforts to block their semiconductor progress. A bipartisan probe by the U.S. House Select Committee on China reported troubling findings. America’s restrictions don’t line up with what Japan and the Netherlands are doing. The result? Japanese and Dutch […]
OpenEden’s TBILL Fund Earns “AA+” Rating from S&P Global, Now Dual-Rated Alongside Moody’s

In the rapidly evolving landscape of tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), institutional credibility remains as one of the key deciding factors for long-term adoption. Today, OpenEden announced that their TBILL Fund, managed by The Bank of New York Mellon (BNY), has crossed a new threshold for trust and transparency in the on-chain Treasury market by receiving […]
Trump’s Bitcoin Reserve Could Trigger the Next Market Crash

What if the United States built a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve,  just like it already has with oil? That’s the scenario Captain Altcoin explored in a video to their 4.3K subscribers, and the idea has everyone talking.  It sounds like a bold step into the digital future, but as they explain, it could also set the
