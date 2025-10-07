MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
NYSE Owner ICE Backs Polymarket with $2B in Cash Investment Deal
TLDR Intercontinental Exchange is investing $2 billion in crypto prediction platform Polymarket. The investment raises Polymarket’s valuation to $9 billion after the deal. ICE will distribute Polymarket’s event-driven data to its global clients. Both companies will collaborate on future tokenization initiatives. ICE stock rose nearly 3 percent following the announcement of the investment. Intercontinental Exchange [...] The post NYSE Owner ICE Backs Polymarket with $2B in Cash Investment Deal appeared first on Blockonomi.
FUTURE
$0.1132
+0.23%
ROSE
$0.01862
-4.31%
Compartir
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 01:31
Compartir
BTC News: Bitcoin Will Hit $644k By Its Next Halving, Because Of Gold’s Valuation VanEck Says
Bitcoin could reach $644,000 if it captures half of gold’s market value, according to VanEck analysts. Here’s how. The recent rise in gold prices has put a fresh spotlight on Bitcoin. Analysts at investment firm VanEck believe Bitcoin could climb to $644,000 if it captures half of gold’s market cap. The prediction came after […] The post BTC News: Bitcoin Will Hit $644k By Its Next Halving, Because Of Gold’s Valuation VanEck Says appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
BTC
$111,199.05
-0.78%
HERE
$0.000209
-4.56%
RISE
$0.009227
-1.17%
Compartir
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/08 01:30
Compartir
Scientists Who Brought Quantum Weirdness to the Real World Win Nobel Prize in Physics
This year's Nobel Prize in Physics honors a trio whose 1980s experiments made quantum circuits—and today’s quantum computers—possible.
QUANTUM
$0.002696
-7.32%
REAL
$0.06927
-1.74%
WIN
$0.00004064
-0.56%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 00:58
Compartir
Why Ozak AI’s $3.51 Million Funding Round Makes $0.012 the Most Important Price Point for 2025 AI Crypto Investors
The post Why Ozak AI’s $3.51 Million Funding Round Makes $0.012 the Most Important Price Point for 2025 AI Crypto Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ozak AI, a rising player in the crypto space, has raised $3.54 million in its presale. The token is priced at $0.012, making this an important entry point for investors. With a projected $1.00 target, Ozak AI is drawing attention due to its innovative AI technology and strong partnerships. Presale Success and Token Price Growth The presale at Ozak AI has been a massive success, with more than 928 million units of $OZ sold and raising $3.54 million. At the present price of $0.012 per token, the investors see a great chance of growth at an early stage; the second stage is likely to increase the price to $0.014. This is a good pricing strategy that shows high demand and investor confidence. The presale constitutes 30 percent of the total supply of 10 billion tokens, which will guarantee high supply in later market stages. This framework shows that the project is committed to the equal distribution of tokens, and there will be more allocated to ecosystem growth, reserves, the team, and liquidity. The $1.00 price target illustrates that the investors who invest in the presale are involved in a project with long-term ambitions. The tokenomics and growth model provide a strong base for future success. Platform Features and Technological Innovation Ozak AI will be used to offer predictive intelligence on financial markets in real-time. Ozak AI intends to provide high-quality market predictions using advanced machine learning models and decentralized technologies. The Ozak Stream Network (OSN) enables real-time handling of financial information and provides investors and traders with low-latency and high-accuracy information. The combination of decentralized infrastructure also improves the safety of data and reduces the likelihood of centralization breakdown. Also, Prediction Agents of Ozak AI enable users to tailor their AI-driven insights, which enhances ease of access for non-technical users.…
WHY
$0.0000000215
-19.65%
AI
$0.0771
-3.38%
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 00:49
Compartir
ENA Bounces at $0.50, Is a Breakout Imminent?
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/ena-bounces-at-0-50-is-a-breakout-imminent/
ENA
$0.3644
-16.65%
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 00:48
Compartir
BNB rallies 80% to become third-largest cryptocurrency as chain activity surges, supply tightens
BNB Chain activity has surged since mid-year, with transaction counts quadrupling and new token launches climbing.
BNB
$1,128.43
-0.23%
TOKEN
$0.00869
+3.82%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 00:46
Compartir
Conflicting Statements from FED Officials – Two Members Spoke, What Will Happen to Interest Rate Cuts?
Two members of the FED, Kashkari and Miran, presented different views in their almost simultaneous speeches. Continue Reading: Conflicting Statements from FED Officials – Two Members Spoke, What Will Happen to Interest Rate Cuts?
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 00:45
Compartir
FED Yetkililerinden Çelişkili Açıklamalar! İki Üye Konuştu, Faiz İndirimleri Ne Olacak?
FED yetkilileri, faiz indirimi süreci ve ekonomideki mevcut riskler konusunda farklı açıklamalarda bulundu. Minneapolis FED Başkanı Neel Kashkari, artan elektrik talebinin ülke genelinde ortalama fiyatları yükseltebileceğini belirterek, “Eğer veri merkezlerine yönelik yatırım talebi çok güçlü olursa, bu faiz oranlarını yukarı itebilir” dedi. Kashkari ayrıca, “FED faiz oranlarını belirgin biçimde düşürürse, ekonomi yüksek enflasyon dalgasıyla karşı […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 00:43
Compartir
From Bitcoin To AI: How IREN And Cipher Are Hosting Nvidia-Powered AI Workloads
The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining bust just found its silver lining — and it's glowing green with Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)-powered AI.read more
AI
$0.0771
-3.38%
BTC
$111,199.05
-0.78%
MORE
$0.02507
-4.05%
Compartir
Coinstats
2025/10/08 00:42
Compartir
SHIB’s $0.01 Dream Stalls, WLFI Seeks Rally, BlockDAG’s Presale Accelerates Past $420M as CLAIM Code Drives Buying Rush!
Explore how SHIB holds below $0.000012, WLFI spikes in volume but dips in price, and BlockDAG pushes toward its $0.05 listing as the CLAIM bonus unlocks massive upside for current buyers!
SHIB
$0.00001007
-2.04%
WLFI
$0.1206
-7.72%
Compartir
Cryptodaily
2025/10/07 17:09
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028