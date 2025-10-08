2025-10-12 Sunday

Bitcoin Price Pulls Back From Record High To $122,000 Range

The post Bitcoin Price Pulls Back From Record High To $122,000 Range appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin slipped today, retreating from a record high as the U.S. government shutdown entered its seventh day. Bitcoin edged down to the $121,000 range, and remains below Monday’s all-time peak of $126,296, per Bitbio data. Despite the minor pullback, Bitcoin has surged roughly 30% since the start of the year and is up about 9% over the past week. Gold, meanwhile, continued its historic rally, briefly topping $4,000 per ounce overnight, with futures trading at $3,980 early Tuesday, reflecting a 50% gain for the year. At the time of writing, bitcoin is trading at $122,096.  Markets appear largely unfazed by the shutdown, even after the Senate failed to pass a Republican bill on Monday to reopen government operations. Bitcoin dips are for buying  Analysts say Bitcoin’s recent correction — from its all-time high down to around $122,000 — is healthy and may be setting the stage for further gains. The $120,000 level currently acts as key support, while resistance is seen near $135,000.  “Overall, dips are for buying,” said market analyst Mags on X, noting that a daily close above $123,300 could trigger additional upside.  Onchain data underscores strong buying momentum. Glassnode reports that Bitcoin’s relative strength index has risen from 44 to 66 over the past week, signaling growing market confidence.  Glassnode also noted that bitcoin futures open interest surged as traders added longs during the breakout to new highs. The current pullback is testing these positions, and watching where buyers step in will reveal if support levels can attract renewed demand. The ongoing U.S. fiscal impasse may be further fueling demand for perceived safe-haven assets.  Geoffrey Kendrick, head of digital assets at Standard Chartered, suggested last week that Bitcoin could reach $135,000 soon and possibly $200,000 by year-end if current conditions persist.  As mentioned earlier, gold continues its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 02:43
Cryptocurrency Demand Escalates While Bitcoin Swerves

The post Cryptocurrency Demand Escalates While Bitcoin Swerves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency landscape is witnessing a unique scenario where digital currency demand is surging, yet Bitcoin seems to be treading a different path. This divergence comes in light of the current economic challenges, including unmet inflation targets and rising unemployment, prompting a cautious stance from the Federal Reserve regarding interest rate adjustments. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Demand Escalates While Bitcoin Swerves Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptocurrency-demand-escalates-while-bitcoin-swerves
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 02:40
Solana Sees Explosive Stablecoin Growth – Here’s How Much Supply Is Held In The Blockchain

The post Solana Sees Explosive Stablecoin Growth – Here’s How Much Supply Is Held In The Blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Sees Explosive Stablecoin Growth – Here’s How Much Supply Is Held In The Blockchain | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Godspower Owie is my name, and I work for the news platforms NewsBTC and Bitcoinist. I sometimes like to think of myself as an explorer since I enjoy exploring new places, learning new things, especially valuable ones, and meeting new people who have an impact on my life, no matter how small. I value my family, friends, career, and time. Really, those are most likely the most significant aspects of every person’s existence. Not illusions, but dreams are what I pursue. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/solana-stablecoin-growth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 02:22
Australian Open Announces Site And Food Upgrades For 2026

The post Australian Open Announces Site And Food Upgrades For 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Highline section connecting to the Courtside Bar gives fans an elevated view at the 2026 Australian Open. Australian Open The Australian Open is reaching higher in 2026. As part of the remaking of the grounds each year, the Melbourne-based event is creating double-story Grand Slam Oval seating and shade and introducing the Highline, an elevated addition to the tournament’s Courtside Bar. In the world of food, Shake Shack will open its first-ever Australian pop-up with burgers and an exclusive AO shake. “The Australian Open is reaching new heights—literally,” says Amanda Del Prete, Tennis Australia’s director of product and customer experience. “Every year more fans join in the festival of tennis and entertainment, and for AO 2026, we’re taking the experience to the next level.” AO 2026 Changes on the Grounds As Del Prete says, at AO 2026, they’re rising with more upper-level, two-story structures across the grounds. At the Western Courts the new shaded Highline gives an elevated view of the matches below with more shade for fans. Connecting with the reimagined Courtside Bar—now with grandstand seating—more fans have a unique view. New shaded areas and two-story seating options open new spaces for fans at the 2026 Australian Open. Australian Open The Grand Slam Oval fan space inside the grounds will feature a new two-story fan hub with extra seating and shade, “giving fans the perfect spot to soak up the electric atmosphere, enjoy the entertainment while catching every moment of the tennis on the big screens.” MORE: Unraveling The Labyrinth Of Player Spaces At The Australian Open The 2025 AO welcomed 1.2 million fans, the most for the tournament, and 2026 opens the site for the entire three-week event with free days for kids and live music every night at the Grand Slam Oval. “As we do…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 02:15
Meanwhile Secures $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Denominated Life Insurance

The post Meanwhile Secures $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Denominated Life Insurance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin life insurance provider Meanwhile has raised $82 million in a new funding round led by top institutional investors, underscoring growing interest in crypto-denominated financial products. Bitcoin Life Insurer Meanwhile Raises $82 Million from Apollo, Bain, and Pantera Meanwhile, a bitcoin-denominated life insurance provider regulated in Bermuda has raised $82 million from a heavyweight group […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/meanwhile-secures-82-million-to-expand-bitcoin-denominated-life-insurance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 02:10
AMD monster insider trade earns trader $18 million in 48 hours

The post AMD monster insider trade earns trader $18 million in 48 hours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An unusually timed options trade on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has seen an investor turn a $6 million bet into an estimated $18 million profit in just two days. On October 2, options tracker Cheddar Flow flagged a massive purchase of more than $6 million in out-of-the-money AMD call options, describing the move as “super unusual.” AMD call options. Source: Cheddar Flow Less than 48 hours later, OpenAI announced a 10% strategic stake in AMD as part of a wide-ranging partnership to supply advanced AI chips and computing infrastructure. The news triggered a sharp rally in AMD’s share price, sending the previously speculative call options soaring more than 300% and netting the short-term windfall. The remarkable timing of the trade, occurring immediately before a major market-moving announcement, has fueled speculation of possible insider activity, though no evidence has yet been presented. Drivers of AMD rally AMD’s rally follows growing excitement over its new partnership with OpenAI. Under the multi-year deal, AMD will supply up to 6 gigawatts of GPU compute power, starting with 1 GW, to support OpenAI’s next-generation AI infrastructure.  The agreement also grants OpenAI a performance-based warrant to acquire up to 10% of AMD’s shares, signaling strong confidence in AMD’s AI strategy. Notably, the partnership quickly shifted Wall Street’s outlook on AMD. Jefferies upgraded the stock to ‘Buy’ and raised its target to $300, calling the OpenAI deal a transformative move that strengthens AMD’s position in the AI chip market.  Other analysts echoed the optimism, viewing the agreement as a key step toward narrowing the gap with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), the current industry leader. Despite the optimism, analysts caution that AMD’s biggest test will be execution. Fulfilling the six-gigawatt commitment, sustaining performance at scale, and meeting tight production deadlines will determine whether the company can maintain its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 01:54
Crypto News: India Insists On Its CBDC Gamble, As It Doubles Down On Its Stance Against Crypto

India plans to roll out an RBI-backed digital currency for faster, safer, and transparent payments while limiting private crypto use.   India is preparing to roll out its RBI digital currency. The RBI is a state-backed initiative designed to make transactions faster, safer and more transparent. Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal announced […] The post Crypto News: India Insists On Its CBDC Gamble, As It Doubles Down On Its Stance Against Crypto appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 01:45
Analyst Reveals Why XRP Has Not Followed Bitcoin’s Trajectory In 7 Years, And Why Everything Is About To Change

XRP’s price history and trajectory have always caused debates among cryptocurrency enthusiasts, especially when compared to Bitcoin’s growth. Bitcoin has soared more than sixfold in the past seven years, but XRP is still trading around $3.02, roughly the same level it was trading at in early 2018.  This comparison recently resurfaced in a post by analyst Adam Livingston on the social media platform X, who pointed out that XRP’s lack of progress stands in stark contrast to Bitcoin’s 608% surge during the same period. In response, Digital Asset Investor, a well-known voice in the XRP community, explained that the stagnation isn’t a coincidence but the result of years of regulatory imbalance, one that is finally about to end. Regulatory Monopoly And The Bitcoin Advantage Digital Asset Investor’s post talked on what he described as regulatory capture, which gave Bitcoin a free pass from oversight while XRP was entangled in a five-year legal battle with the US SEC. According to the analyst, Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market was supported by a regulatory monopoly built on ambiguity surrounding its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.  Related Reading: XRP Price Completes 7-Year Double Bottom Amid Prep For Moonshot To $19 The analyst pointed out that even though there exists a video of a Homeland Security agent claiming to have met with “the four Satoshis,” regulators acted as if Bitcoin’s origins were a mystery. This, according to him, allowed Bitcoin to grow unchecked while other cryptocurrencies, including XRP, faced crippling restrictions.  XRP was effectively frozen out of much of the US crypto ecosystem when the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple in December 2020, accusing it of selling unregistered securities. Major exchanges in the US delisted it, and investors in the US did not have access to XRP.  During this time, Bitcoin and Ethereum enjoyed regulatory clarity as non-securities and attracted institutional inflows and ETF developments that XRP could only watch from the sidelines. According to the analyst, this unequal treatment was not accidental but rather part of a regulatory agenda that kept XRP from participating fully in the crypto market’s growth phase.  He noted that had XRP not been under legal attack, its price trajectory could have followed Bitcoin’s or even outpaced it due to its use case in cross-border settlements and real-world utility. Why Everything Is About To Change According to Digital Asset Investor, the tide is turning. He stated that upcoming legislation in the US is about to dismantle the regulatory monopoly that Bitcoin has long benefited from. New laws, particularly those addressing digital asset classification and market structure, are expected to create a level playing field for all cryptocurrencies, including XRP. “The regulatory level playing field that the Bitcoin Maxis have dreaded cometh,” he wrote. Related Reading: Analyst Says XRP Price Target Of $27 Still Holds – ‘The Ride Has Just Begun’ If this happens, XRP will not only close the performance gap with Bitcoin but also go on its own era of growth, as we have seen in the past year or so. XRP is no longer classified as a security, and the Ripple-SEC lawsuit is now finally over. At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.97. Featured image from Adobe Stock, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/10/08 01:30
Bermuda-Regulated Bitcoin Life Insurance Company Meanwhile Raises $82M

Bitcoin life insurer Meanwhile has raised $82M in a round led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures.
Coinstats2025/10/08 00:56
S&P unveils Digital Markets 50 Index tracking cryptos and blockchain stocks

New S&P index will track 15 cryptocurrencies and 35 blockchain-linked stocks, signaling deeper integration of digital assets into global markets. S&P Global plans to launch a new benchmark index that tracks a wide range of digital assets and blockchain-related companies, signaling growing recognition of the crypto sector within traditional finance.The S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, created in partnership with tokenization company Dinari, includes 15 cryptocurrencies with a market capitalization of at least $300 million and 35 publicly traded companies in the sector with a market cap of at least $100 million, S&P announced Tuesday. Constituents have not yet been published, but no single component will exceed 5% of the index. Some of the sector’s biggest companies include Bitcoin treasury company Strategy (MSTR), crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) and Bitcoin miner Riot Platforms (RIOT).Read more
Coinstats2025/10/08 00:44
