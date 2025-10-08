MEXC Exchange
/
Noticias sobre criptos
/
2025-10-12 Sunday
Noticias sobre criptos
Disfruta de las noticias más destacadas sobre criptoactivos y las últimas actualizaciones del mercado
Trump Administration Considers Selling Federal Student Loan Debt, Report Says: Here’s What To Know
The post Trump Administration Considers Selling Federal Student Loan Debt, Report Says: Here’s What To Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration is considering selling parts of its $1.6 trillion portfolio of student loan debt to the private market, according to a new report—an unprecedented move that would build on its efforts to dismantle the Department of Education and curtail the federal student loan program. President Donald Trump speaks with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon during an executive order signing ceremony in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on July 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Senior officials at the Treasury and Education Departments have discussed the proposal with finance industry executives and are considering possibly hiring an outside firm or bank to analyze the value of the portfolio, Politico reported, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions. The discussions come as the Trump administration has gotten rid of some borrower protections, including restarting collections on defaulted student loans that were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic, and experts have raised concerns that private lenders might not be as forgiving to borrowers as the federal government. Private investors likely wouldn’t be willing to pay more than the loans are worth, since their value is tied to abilities the private market doesn’t have, such as unlimited time to collect loans and immunity from lawsuits, experts told Politico. The federal government has also sought to reduce the size and responsibilities of the Education Department, which currently oversees the student loan portfolio—in signing an executive order to close the agency, Trump said “the Department of Education is not a bank, and it must return bank functions to an entity equipped to serve America’s students.” The order also instructs the Small Business Administration to take over the federal student loan portfolio, though the transfer would require congressional approval. The Trump administration didn’t deny…
TRUMP
$5.92
+4.57%
DEBT
$0.0002843
-8.61%
HERE
$0.000209
-4.56%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:42
Compartir
Aurora Could Be Visible In These Nine States Tonight
The post Aurora Could Be Visible In These Nine States Tonight appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have a moderate chance of appearing in the skies above some states Tuesday evening, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted, as the Earth could see the effects of minor geomagnetic storms. The Earth could also see the effects of a minor geomagnetic storm. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters at NOAA predicted a Kp index of four for Tuesday night, indicating the northern lights have a moderate chance of appearing brighter with more “motions and formations.” Experts are also predicting minor geomagnetic storms on Tuesday evening, due to coronal mass ejections that were detected leaving the Sun on October 3, NOAA said in their forecast. Where Will The Northern Lights Be Visible? The aurora could be viewable in some states along the U.S.-Canadian border, according to forecasters at NOAA. These include northern Washington, northern Idaho, most of Montana, North Dakota, and parts of South Dakota. The lights could be viewable from much of the upper Midwest as well, including northern parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. Most of Alaska also falls within the view line for the lights. What’s The Best Way To See The Northern Lights? Prospective northern lights viewers should travel north, towards Earth’s magnetic north pole, experts at NOAA say. Travel away from city lights, and find a vantage point with a clear view north. The aurora is most active in the hours just before and after midnight, so viewers should aim to view the lights between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. What’s The Best Way To Photograph The Northern Lights? Experts who spoke to National Geographic recommend viewers should always bring along a tripod to stabilize your equipment for the length of time needed to capture images of the night sky. If using a camera, pack a wide…
AURORA
$0.06068
-1.74%
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
STORM
$0.01062
+4.01%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:30
Compartir
Gold stalls below record peak as market awaits $4,000 breakout
The post Gold stalls below record peak as market awaits $4,000 breakout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold (XAU/USD) continues its historic climb, notching yet another all-time high near $3,991 on Tuesday. The precious metal’s advance reflects deepening market anxiety as investors seek refuge in safe-haven assets amid the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown and mounting expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed). At the time of writing, XAU/USD is trading around $3,977, consolidating below its record highs during the American session. The pause suggests that near-term momentum may be easing, with traders turning cautious as the metal approaches the $4,000 psychological mark, while momentum indicators flag risks of uptrend exhaustion. A renewed strength in the US Dollar (USD) is also tempering Gold’s advance. The Greenback’s gains come as political upheaval in Japan and France rattles currency for a second day, prompting flows back into the USD, which in turn is acting as a short-term headwind for Bullion. In the wider context, investors continue to position for a more dovish Fed, with markets pricing in back-to-back rate cuts in October and December. The lower-rate outlook, alongside persistent geopolitical tensions and steady central bank buying, keeps the longer-term trajectory for Bullion tilted to the upside. Market movers: US Dollar rises as the US shutdown drags on The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback’s value against a basket of six major currencies, is up nearly 0.33%, trading around 98.42, close to a one-month high. China’s central bank added Gold to its reserves for the eleventh straight month in September, with People’s Bank of China (PBOC) data on Tuesday showing holdings rising to 74.06 million fine troy ounces from 74.02 million in August. The US government shutdown has entered its seventh day with no clear sign of a deal to end the stalemate. On Monday, the Senate held a fresh vote on a…
4
$0.10333
+24.50%
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
NEAR
$2.29
-5.48%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:27
Compartir
Cardano Price to $1.10? Top Analyst Teases Important Levels to Watch
The post Cardano Price to $1.10? Top Analyst Teases Important Levels to Watch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Analyst Ali Martinez marks $0.90 as Cardano price key breakout level, eyeing a move toward $1.10. Brave Browser added full Cardano support, giving its 100 million users direct access to ADA and Midnight’s Glacier Drop. ADA price trades near $0.85, with charts showing a possible breakout if buyers clear resistance soon. As altcoins have been having a gala time making a run for the gains, eyes now turn towards Cardano (ADA) price action. A renouned crypto analyst mentioned $0.90 is the price level to watch. If the coin breaks above it, the price could rise to $1.10 as technical signs and new support from the Brave browser might improve investor interest in the token. $0.90 Level Seen as Turning Point for Cardano Price Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has drawn attention to $0.90 as the most important level for Cardano. He explained that a move above this point could push the price toward $1.10. Cardano is currently trading around $0.85, showing some pressure building near resistance. The coin has been moving within a descending channel for several weeks. Analysts believe that if the coin breaks this pattern, it might gain as much as 50%, reaching as high as $1.30. If it fails, however, the Cardano price could fall back to $0.75 before another attempt to move higher. Cardano Price Outlook | Source: Ali Martinez At the moment, Cardano’s price is stuck within a symmetrical triangle pattern. The chart shows that buyers and sellers are competing in the same area. If buyers manage to close above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.9182, the price might continue to rise. The next resistance areas are $1.0145 and $1.1517. Technical indicators also show slow but steady improvement. The MACD, which tracks momentum, has crossed above its signal line, suggesting buyers are gaining…
1
$0.003714
+5.57%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:18
Compartir
Bearish bias persists below $61.50
The post Bearish bias persists below $61.50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil edges lower on Tuesday, giving back the previous day’s gains as traders weigh the modest OPEC+ production hike against persistent oversupply concerns and subdued global demand. At the time of writing, WTI is changing hands near $61.00 per barrel, down nearly 0.85% on the day, as a firmer US Dollar (USD) also caps upside momentum. On the fundamental side, sentiment remains fragile despite OPEC+’s smaller-than-expected output hike of 137,000 barrels per day for November. The modest move has calmed fears of an immediate supply glut, but it has not been enough to spark a sustained rally as global demand concerns persist. Reports of a drone hit on Russia’s Kirishi refinery have added a touch of geopolitical risk premium, but flows remain largely unaffected so far. Traders are also looking ahead to the American Petroleum Institute (API) inventory report, due later Tuesday, and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) data on Wednesday for near-term cues. On the technical front, WTI remains vulnerable below the $61.50 level, which has turned into near-term resistance after previously acting as support since early August. The commodity continues to trade below the 21, 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) on the daily chart, underscoring a prevailing bearish structure. A sustained drop below $61.00 could pave the way for a retest of the $60.22 low hit last week, the lowest level since May 30, with further losses potentially extending toward the May 30 swing low at $59.39. Momentum indicators also underscore the fragile tone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 42, indicating a weak buying impulse, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains below zero despite showing tentative signs of flattening. Unless prices close back above $61.50–62.00, any recovery is likely to be viewed as corrective rather than…
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
GAINS
$0.02079
-1.23%
NEAR
$2.29
-5.48%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:12
Compartir
Avalanche Falls Below Key Support at $30
The post Avalanche Falls Below Key Support at $30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 07, 2025 at 16:38 // Price The altcoin is expected to trend once these range-bound levels are breached. AVAX price analysis by Coinidol.com. Avalanche price long-term analysis: bearish The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has remained unchanged since September 25, trapped between the moving average lines. The altcoin is trading within a range above the 50-day SMA support and below the 21-day SMA resistance. Neither bulls nor bears have managed to break through these support and resistance levels. According to price indications, AVAX could reach a low of $19.12. In the meantime, the altcoin remains below the 21-day SMA resistance. Currently, AVAX price is at $30.33. Technical Indicators: Avalanche indicator analysis The cryptocurrency price continues to trade above the 50-day SMA support but below the 21-day SMA resistance. Despite the recent decline, both the 50-day and 21-day moving average lines are trending upwards. On the 4-hour chart, the moving average lines are horizontal, with the price bars fluctuating above and below them. AVAX/USD daily chart – October 6, 2025 What is the next direction for Avalanche? Currently, AVAX is trading above the $27 support but below the $32 resistance. The upward trend has paused at the $31 level. The altcoin is now trading in a narrow range between $29 and $31, below the resistance level. Once these immediate levels are breached, the altcoin is expected to trend. AVAX/USD 4-hours chart – October 6, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before…
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
OCT
$0.05269
+4.06%
ALTCOIN
$0.0002806
+14.43%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:04
Compartir
EU weighs sanctions and market fallout
The post EU weighs sanctions and market fallout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A7A5 stablecoin has surfaced in EU policy discussions after reports tied the ruble-backed token to sanctioned actors and banks, prompting scrutiny over possible transaction bans. Who would the EU sanctions target regarding A7A5? The draft proposal aims to bar EU-based entities and individuals from engaging directly or indirectly in transactions involving the token, according to media coverage. In addition, it would target several banks in Russia, Belarus and Central Asia alleged to have enabled crypto-related transfers for sanctioned networks. Consequently, the move would extend beyond exchanges to any firm or service that routes value to identified counterparties. What is A7A5 and who is linked to it? Press reports describe A7A5 as a ruble backed stablecoin. Journalists have linked the token to private actors, including Ilan Shor, and to Russia’s Promsvyazbank (PSB). Importantly, these remain reported associations rather than confirmed legal determinations. Which entities would be prohibited from dealing with A7A5? If the proposal advances, exchanges, custodians, payment providers and other intermediaries in the EU would be expected to block or refuse any service that facilitates transactions tied to the token. Thus, compliance teams would likely update sanctions lists and screen for indirect exposure through wrapped tokens or pooled liquidity. How would EU crypto sanctions affect markets and circulation? Market reporting cites a circulation figure around $496 million, a size that has intensified regulatory attention. Therefore, sanctions could materially reduce on‑shore liquidity and push trading into non‑EU venues, at least temporarily. Could stablecoin evasion tactics undermine enforcement? Regulators are concerned about common stablecoin evasion tactics, such as reissuance under new identifiers, relocation of minting infrastructure, use of mixers, or nested swaps that obscure provenance. Accordingly, authorities plan to combine on‑chain analytics with traditional banking cooperation to trace flows. What is the status and timeline of the proposal? Bloomberg reported on 6…
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
TOKEN
$0.008739
+4.40%
BAR
$0.8118
-1.02%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:02
Compartir
Mark Sanchez In Stable Condition, Faces Jail Time For Role In Stabbing Incident
The post Mark Sanchez In Stable Condition, Faces Jail Time For Role In Stabbing Incident appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 21: NFL broadcaster Mark Sanchez stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images) Getty Images Last Saturday, Fox Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez was rushed to the hospital following stab wounds during a midnight discourse outside of a hotel in Indianapolis, Indiana. As of yesterday, while still hospitalized in stable condition, he was given two misdemeanor charges and a Level 5 felony battery charge for his role in the dispute between he and an elderly delivery truck driver. Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced in a press conference with local Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Chris Bailey that Sanchez would be receiving the felony charge of battery causing serious bodily harm. The former 2009 first-round selection is also facing public intoxication and unlawful entry of a motor vehicle charges. “This was a situation that did not need to occur,” the prosecutor said. “The allegations involve a 38-year-old man becoming involved in an altercation with a 69-year-old man who sustained significant and very severe injuries as a result of that altercation.” Sanchez was set for a hearing on the original misdemeanor charges today, but it was rescheduled to Nov. 4 Sanchez was visiting Indianapolis ahead of last Sunday to call the Colts-Raiders game with Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Chris Meyers. If convicted for the serious bodily harm charge, Sanchez would face between one to six years in prison. According to reporter Alex Croft of the Independent, footage captures Sanchez and the 69-year-old grease truck driver getting into a dispute near the Loughmiller Pub & Eatery in downtown Indianapolis. Court documents confirm the argument derived from Sanchez…
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
GAME
$40.505
+4.96%
PHOTO
$0.71
-4.56%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:00
Compartir
A Weekly Close Above $0.41 Could Make History
The post A Weekly Close Above $0.41 Could Make History appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. My name is Godspower Owie, and I was born and brought up in Edo State, Nigeria. I grew up with my three siblings who have always been my idols and mentors, helping me to grow and understand the way of life. My parents are literally the backbone of my story. They’ve always supported me in good and bad times and never for once left my side whenever I feel lost in this world. Honestly, having such amazing parents makes you feel safe and secure, and I won’t trade them for anything else in this world. I was exposed to the cryptocurrency world 3 years ago and got so interested in knowing so much about it. It all started when a friend of mine invested in a crypto asset, which he yielded massive gains from his investments. When I confronted him about cryptocurrency he explained his journey so far in the field. It was impressive getting to know about his consistency and dedication in the space despite the risks involved, and these are the major reasons why I got so interested in cryptocurrency. Trust me, I’ve had my share of experience with the ups and downs in the market but I never for once lost the passion to grow in the field. This is because I believe growth leads to excellence and that’s my goal in the field. And today, I am an employee of Bitcoinnist and NewsBTC news outlets. My Bosses and co-workers are the best kinds of people I have ever worked with, in and outside the crypto landscape. I intend to give my all working alongside my amazing colleagues for the growth of these companies. Sometimes I like to picture myself as an explorer, this is because I like visiting new places, I like learning new things (useful…
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
ME
$0.4269
+1.01%
LIFE
$0.00003814
+3.05%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 01:55
Compartir
Tether Plans to Propose Candidates for Soccer Club Juventus Board Seat: Reuters
The post Tether Plans to Propose Candidates for Soccer Club Juventus Board Seat: Reuters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin, plans to propose its own candidates for a board seat at Juventus FC, the Italian soccer club in which it owns a stake of 10.7%, Reuters reported on Monday. The stablecoin giant will submit its list at the club’s annual shareholder meeting in November, according to the report, citing an email from Tether. Tether also said it plans to propose some “governance changes” at the Nov. 7 meeting, though did not elaborate what these are, the report said. Juventus investors will vote upon the company’s board renewal at the shareholder meeting. Tether acquired 8.2% of Juventus in February, and subsequently increased its stake to over 10% in April. In the months that followed, Tether sought a more active role in I Bianconeri’s (The White and Blacks) operations, asking to participate in club’s capital increase and be granted a board seat. Juventus, which is regarded as one of the most famous soccer clubs in the world, dominated Italy’s top division Serie A throughout the 2010s. It is also the favorite team of Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino. Tether did not respond to CoinDesk’s request for further comment. Read More: Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/07/tether-plans-to-propose-candidates-for-soccer-club-juventus-board-seat-reuters
CLUB
$0.009233
-3.34%
COM
$0.010453
+5.36%
NOT
$0.000907
-5.32%
Compartir
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 01:49
Compartir
Noticias en tendencia
Más
UK and US Seal $42 Billion Tech Pact Driving AI and Energy Future
Big Money Ready to Take Over Crypto by 2028 as Altcoins Ready to Burst
Bitfarms Secures $300M Financing to Boost AI Infrastructure at Panther Creek
KIA expands U.S. footprint as Telluride and EVs dominate
Institutional Investors Expected to Dominate Crypto by 2028