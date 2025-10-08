Tokenized Funds Market Cap Could Hit $1.9 Trillion by 2030: Galaxy
Galaxy Digital predicts that tokenized assets could grow by more than 5,600% in five years, driven by strong institutional interest. Mike Novogratz's crypto firm Galaxy Digital sees a bright future ahead for tokenized assets. In a recent research report, "The Investable Universe 2.0," the New York-based firm projects that tokenized assets could reach a $1.9 trillion market capitalization by 2030 under its base scenario, a 5,622% increase from their current $33 billion valuation, and as much as $3.8 trillion if adoption accelerates. Source: Galaxy, Bain, McKinsey, and BCG In the report, Galaxy Digital explained that the valuation growth can be attributed to strong institutional interest as firms "seek to understand and adopt the technology to stay competitive." The firm sees cash, deposits, and money market funds leading the shift, while tokenized equities, including shares of public companies, remain a smaller segment, at least for now. But still, even in a slower scenario, Galaxy Digital expects at least $800 billion worth of assets to move on-chain by 2030. Tokenized Asset Market Cap The projection comes just a month after Galaxy Digital's own experiment with tokenized stocks went live. In early September, The Defiant reported that the firm launched its Class A Common Stock on Solana through a partnership with Superstate, a tokenization startup founded by Compound founder Robert Leshner. As a result of that collaboration, Galaxy Digital became the first public company to issue SEC-registered equity directly on Solana, with Superstate acting as the transfer agent. Data from Solscan shows that around 32,000 GLXY tokens have been issued so far, with approximately 1,500 new tokens issued in the past month. That represents a modest 5% growth since launch, though the firm pointed out in a September press release that it continues to explore compliant ways to unlock "broader liquidity and utility…
