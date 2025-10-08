ICE Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket To Expand Into Prediction Markets

The partnership makes Intercontinental Exchange a global distributor of Polymarket data. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced on Tuesday a strategic investment in Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform. ICE will invest up to $2 billion, valuing Polymarket at roughly $8 billion pre-investment, according to a press release. As part of the deal, ICE will become a global distributor of Polymarket's data, providing institutional investors with access to insights on market sentiment. The two companies also plan to work together on tokenization projects in the future, the release noted. This comes at a time when the real-world asset sector continues to expand, having recently surpassed $33 billion in total on-chain value. ICE's investment reflects a growing trend of traditional financial (TradFi) institutions exploring decentralized finance (DeFi) and prediction markets. It also underscores a broader shift in how technology is changing the way people speculate, engage, and interact with markets. "Our investment blends ICE… with a forward-thinking, revolutionary company pioneering change within the decentralized finance space," said Jeffrey C. Sprecher, ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer. "There are opportunities across markets which ICE, together with Polymarket, can uniquely serve, and we are excited about where this investment can take us." ICE stock is currently changing hands at $161.46, up 2% on the day following the news. The Speculation Era Zach Burch, CEO of MyPrize, an online social casino, called the deal a sign of the "golden age of speculation," in comments shared with The Defiant. "You're seeing one of the most established financial institutions recognize that passive consumption is dead and people want to actively participate in the outcomes they're watching unfold," Burch said. "This isn't just about prediction markets. ICE sees what we all see: speculation has become the social layer that transforms…