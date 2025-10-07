2025-10-12 Sunday

Polymarket Embraces Bitcoin as ICE’s $2B Investment Pushes Platform Into Global Spotlight

The upgrade marks the most significant step in the platform’s evolution – coming just as Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent […] The post Polymarket Embraces Bitcoin as ICE’s $2B Investment Pushes Platform Into Global Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/08 02:35
Crypto News: Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay After Handling $1B in USDt Payments

Rezolve AI acquires Smartpay, processing $1B in USDt payments, to expand AI-driven digital payments across Latin America and Africa.   Rezolve AI has acquired Smartpay, a fintech company that processes over $1 billion in annual USDt payments. The acquisition strengthens Rezolve’s digital payments platform and expands its reach in emerging markets.  By incorporating Smartpay’s technology, […] The post Crypto News: Rezolve AI Acquires Smartpay After Handling $1B in USDt Payments appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/10/08 02:30
Zweden onderzoekt Bitcoin reserve: parlement spreekt van ‘digitale wapenwedloop’

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Twee leden van het Zweedse parlement hebben voorgesteld dat Zweden een strategische Bitcoin reserve opbouwt om zich te beschermen tegen inflatie en geopolitieke risico’s. Daarmee sluit het land zich aan bij een nieuwe ‘digitale wapenwedloop’ tussen landen. Zweden onderzoekt Bitcoin reserve Het voorstel komt van Dennis Dioukarev en David Perez, beiden parlementariërs voor de Zweedse Democraten (Sverigedemokraterna). Dat is een partij die de huidige minderheidsregering van premier Ulf Kristersson (Moderaterna) ondersteunt. Hun initiatief kan daardoor politieke invloed uitoefenen binnen de coalitie. Volgens de indieners is het moment aangebroken om Zweden “deel te laten nemen aan de digitale wapenwedloop” en “zich aan te sluiten bij de groeiende groep naties die het potentieel van Bitcoin erkennen.” In hun voorstel aan de Riksdag vragen Dioukarev en Perez om een officieel onderzoek naar de mogelijkheid om een nationale Bitcoin reserve te vormen, vergelijkbaar met de goud- en valutavoorraad die Zweden al bezit. De reserve is, volgens het voorstel, te financieren met in beslag genomen Bitcoin, naar voorbeeld van de Verenigde Staten. Daar worden via strafrechtelijke procedures regelmatig cryptovaluta verkocht of herverdeeld door de overheid. Wie in Zweden verantwoordelijk is voor het beheer van zo’n reserve, blijft vooralsnog een open vraag. Zowel de Zweedse centrale bank (Sveriges Riksbank) als het Ministerie van Financiën zijn genoemd als mogelijke beheerders. Bescherming tegen inflatie en geopolitieke risico’s De Zweedse politici stellen dat een Bitcoin reserve bijdraagt aan economische stabiliteit in tijden van geopolitieke onrust. Terwijl Zweden traditioneel reserves aanhoudt in valuta en goud, die onderhevig zijn aan politieke en economische risico’s, kan Bitcoin juist onafhankelijk opereren van staatsbeleid. “In tegenstelling tot goud of valuta is de waarde van Bitcoin niet bepaald door het monetaire beleid van individuele staten,” schrijven Dioukarev en Perez. “Dat kan de correlatie binnen de reserve verminderen en Zweden beter beschermen tegen externe schokken.” Daarnaast kan de beperkte voorraad van 21 miljoen Bitcoin een natuurlijke bescherming tegen inflatie vormen. De parlementsleden benadrukken dat transactiekosten “verwaarloosbaar” zijn vergeleken met die van fiatgeld, en dat transacties sneller verlopen dan traditionele overschrijvingen. Sweden’s Parliament acts on #Bitcoin! After JAN3’s presentation at the Swedish Parliament, MPs @DennisDioukarev and David Perez submitted a motion to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve and, crucially, to formally declare that Sweden will not introduce a CBDC. pic.twitter.com/T8mVFxlGki — JAN3 (@JAN3com) October 1, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Zweden onderzoekt Bitcoin reserve: parlement spreekt van ‘digitale wapenwedloop’ document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Signaal van innovatie en openheid Volgens de initiatiefnemers kan een nationale Bitcoin reserve ook een sterk signaal van innovatie afgeven: het laat dan zien dat Zweden openstaat voor digitale transformatie. “Het bezit van Bitcoin laat zien dat een natie openstaat voor digitale innovatie,” aldus Dioukarev en Perez. Het gaat dus vooralsnog om een voorstel, maar het past binnen een bredere trend: de Zweedse cryptosector groeit snel. Volgens gegevens van Tracxn opereren er momenteel 85 crypto- en blockchainbedrijven in het land, waarvan 20 startups samen $48 miljoen aan durfkapitaal hebben opgehaald. Bitcoin zelf is inmiddels uitgegroeid tot de zesde grootste activaklasse ter wereld, met een marktkapitalisatie vergelijkbaar met zilver en groter dan techreuzen als Tesla, Meta en Amazon. Geen centrale bankmunt (CBDC) voor Zweden Naast het voorstel voor een Bitcoin-reserve roepen de parlementsleden de regering ook op om de huidige wetgeving rond monetair beleid niet te wijzigen. Concreet willen ze dat de regering belooft geen digitale centrale bankmunt (CBDC) in te voeren, zolang er geen brede politieke consensus is. De twee vrezen dat een digitale kroon leidt tot verlies van privacy en overmatige overheidscontrole over financiële transacties. Zweden behoort tot de meest digitale economieën van Europa, waar contant geld praktisch is verdwenen. De populaire betaalapp Swish is inmiddels de norm voor binnenlandse transacties. De Riksbank werkt al sinds 2020 aan een CBDC-pilotproject (e-krona). In maart 2024 concludeerde de centrale bank in haar eindrapport dat het “uiteindelijk een politieke beslissing” is of de digitale kroon daadwerkelijk is in te voeren. Internationale organisaties, zoals de Human Rights Foundation, waarschuwen dat CBDC’s weliswaar efficiëntie kunnen verhogen, maar ook privacy en burgerrechten in gevaar kunnen brengen. Zweedse Democraten vergroten hun invloed De Zweedse Democraten, die in 2022 meer dan 20% van de stemmen behaalden, zijn de tweede partij van het land en spelen een sleutelrol in het ondersteunen van de centrumrechtse minderheidsregering. Hun steun is cruciaal voor het parlementaire evenwicht, waardoor hun voorstellen niet zomaar symbolisch zijn. Eerdere initiatieven van de partij leidden tot wetsaanpassingen op het gebied van immigratie, energie en veiligheid. Met dit nieuwe voorstel positioneren Dioukarev en Perez zich als voorstanders van monetaire soevereiniteit en digitale innovatie, in lijn met internationale trends waarin landen als de Verenigde Staten, El Salvador en Bhutan experimenteren met Bitcoin-reserves of staatsmijnbouw. Bitcoin als geopolitiek instrument De discussie over een Zweedse Bitcoin reserve past binnen een wereldwijde verschuiving waarin digitale activa steeds vaker als geopolitiek instrument zijn te zien.  Volgens analisten kan het opbouwen van nationale Bitcoin voorraden dienen als hedge tegen dollardominantie en als manier om financiële onafhankelijkheid te vergroten in een wereld van toenemende economische sancties. “We staan mogelijk aan de vooravond van een disruptieve verschuiving in de mondiale financiële infrastructuur,” schrijven Dioukarev en Perez in hun toelichting. Hoewel Zweden momenteel geen publieke Bitcoin-voorraad bezit, heeft het land in 2024 wel nieuwe wetgeving ingevoerd die het inbeslagname van luxe goederen, waaronder crypto, mogelijk maakt, zelfs wanneer deze niet het directe doelwit van een strafonderzoek zijn. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Zweden onderzoekt Bitcoin reserve: parlement spreekt van ‘digitale wapenwedloop’ is geschreven door Wessel Simons en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/10/08 02:16
Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00021298 As Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Another All-Time High

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021237 to $0.00021298. The price rise is part of the project’s pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to beat its recent all-time high, as it surged to $126,198 early on Tuesday. Investors have attributed Bitcoin’s rally to ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its per-launch phase late on Monday, rising from $0.00021237 to $0.00021298. The project’s pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, and has seen regular price increases. It aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project’s roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token’s value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project’s fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth. Husky Inu (HINU) Reaches $900,000 Milestone On the fundraising front, Husky Inu has finally crossed the $900,000 milestone. The project has raised $901,151 so far, overcoming a substantial slowdown in funding. The project’s dynamic pricing strategy has allowed it to raise funds efficiently without burdening its existing community. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, the project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25. Bitcoin (BTC) Surges To New Record Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) raced to a new peak, surging past $126,000 only a day after it shattered the $125,000 ceiling. The flagship cryptocurrency surged to a new all-time high of $126,198 early on Tuesday before declining to current levels. BTC is trading around $124,400, up almost 1% over the past 24 hours. BTC’s performance lifted other cryptocurrencies into positive territory as well. Ethereum (ETH) surged past $4,700 late on Monday, reaching an intraday high of $4,735 before dropping to its current level. The altcoin is up over 4% in the past 24 hours and 13% in the past week. Ripple (XRP) is up almost 1%, trading around $2.99, while Solana (SOL) is up 0.52%, trading around $233. Dogecoin (DOGE) is up almost 5$, trading around $0.265, while Cardano (ADA) is up 3.59% at $0.872. Chainlink (LINK) is up almost 7%, while Stellar (XLM) is also trading in positive territory. Visit the following links for more information on Husky Inu: Website: Husky Inu Official Website Twitter: Husky Inu Twitter Telegram: Husky Inu Telegram Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
2025/10/08 02:12
JUP remains stuck near all-time lows against SOL despite Jupiter's strong Solana market

JUP remained stuck in a range, recently trading at an all-time low against SOL. The token remains under pressure despite buybacks, as the community blames monthly inflation and Jupuary airdrops.
2025/10/08 02:10
Pompliano Says Bitcoin Is Beating The S&P 500 By 90% — And It's Just Getting Started

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will "never stop going up" because "they will never stop printing money," said Anthony Pomplread more
2025/10/08 02:05
Bitcoin: The Path to $150,000 Becomes Clearer

The end of the year looks very promising for bitcoin. Even the major American banks are very optimistic. L’article Bitcoin: The Path to $150,000 Becomes Clearer est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/10/08 02:05
New Crypto Focused S&P Index to Boost Memecoins Like Dogecoin, PEPE?

The post New Crypto Focused S&P Index to Boost Memecoins Like Dogecoin, PEPE? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: S&P Dow Jones Indices has launched the Digital Markets 50 index, which combines 15 major cryptocurrencies and 35 crypto-related stocks. Cryptos must have a market cap of at least $300 million for inclusion, opening eligibility to 278 digital assets. Dinari will release an investable tokenized product tracking the benchmark by the end of 2025. S&P Dow Jones Indices launched a benchmark on October 7 that combined crypto with equities of crypto-related firms for the first time in the indexing giant’s history. According to the announcement, the S&P Digital Markets 50 aggregates 15 major cryptocurrencies and 35 stocks tied to crypto operations and blockchain technology. The index launched in collaboration with blockchain company Dinari, which provided tokenized securities for the product. Eligibility Requirements Opened Door to Hundreds of Assets Potential new cryptocurrencies must have a market cap of $300 million to qualify for inclusion, while new equity constituents must have a market cap of $100 million. The $300 million threshold opened eligibility to 278 crypto tracked across major data providers. The requirement potentially allows memecoins to be included in the index. Dogecoin (DOGE) traded at a market cap above $20 billion at the time of writing, while Shiba Inu (SHIB) maintained a valuation above $8 billion. Pepe (PEPE) held a market cap above $7 billion. Smaller memecoins, such as Bonk (BONK), with a market capitalization above $1 billion, also met the threshold. Even newer tokens also qualify under the rules, such as Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), with a market cap of over $1.5 billion. Largest memecoins by market cap | Source: CoinGecko However, the index did not guarantee inclusion of any specific memecoin, as the market cap threshold is just one of the requirements. Additionally, no single asset will comprise more than 5% of the Digital Markets 50, and the…
2025/10/08 02:03
ECB President Lagarde calls to promote the euro as dollar suffers from Trump's policies

Christine Lagarde wants European governments to step up their game when it comes to the euro. The ECB president told an audience in Paris on Tuesday that the 20 countries sharing the currency can’t just sit back and absorb economic shocks from other parts of the world. That approach has problems, Lagarde said. When money […]
2025/10/08 01:36
Crypto Trading Experts Unanimous: XRP Tundra Presale Positioned for Hedera-Style Institutional Adoption

Trading experts are aligning around XRP Tundra’s presale, noting structural parallels with Hedera’s early institutional phase — defined pricing, verified audits, and network-level yield.
2025/10/07 17:35
