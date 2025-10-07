Husky Inu (HINU) Rises To $0.00021298 As Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Another All-Time High

Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price increase of its pre-launch phase, rising from $0.00021237 to $0.00021298. The price rise is part of the project's pre-launch phase, which began on April 1. Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to beat its recent all-time high, as it surged to $126,198 early on Tuesday. Investors have attributed Bitcoin's rally to ongoing political and economic uncertainty. Husky Inu (HINU) Completes Latest Price Jump Husky Inu (HINU) completed the latest price jump of its per-launch phase late on Monday, rising from $0.00021237 to $0.00021298. The project's pre-launch phase began on April 1, 2025, and has seen regular price increases. It aims to empower the Husky Inu community and continue its fundraising efforts as the launch date approaches. The pre-launch phase is the next step in the project's roadmap, allowing it to raise capital to fund platform improvements, ongoing developments, marketing initiatives, and broader ecosystem expansion. The project adopted a dynamic pricing strategy during the pre-launch phase, allowing it to increase the HINU token's value every two days. This has been instrumental in the project's fundraising efforts, helping it cross key fundraising milestones. It has also helped Husky Inu raise funds while maintaining a favorable price for its fledgling community, rewarding early adopters of the project while promoting transparent growth. Husky Inu (HINU) Reaches $900,000 Milestone On the fundraising front, Husky Inu has finally crossed the $900,000 milestone. The project has raised $901,151 so far, overcoming a substantial slowdown in funding. The project's dynamic pricing strategy has allowed it to raise funds efficiently without burdening its existing community. Husky Inu adopted this strategy during the pre-launch phase, increasing the price of the HINU token every two days. This has allowed the project to raise funds quickly while maintaining favorable pricing and empowering its growing community. Thanks to its dynamic strategy, the project crossed the $750,000 milestone on May 16 and the $800,000 milestone on June 15. The project reached its latest milestone in record time, crossing $850,000 on July 25. Bitcoin (BTC) Surges To New Record Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) raced to a new peak, surging past $126,000 only a day after it shattered the $125,000 ceiling. The flagship cryptocurrency surged to a new all-time high of $126,198 early on Tuesday before declining to current levels. BTC is trading around $124,400, up almost 1% over the past 24 hours. BTC's performance lifted other cryptocurrencies into positive territory as well. Ethereum (ETH) surged past $4,700 late on Monday, reaching an intraday high of $4,735 before dropping to its current level. The altcoin is up over 4% in the past 24 hours and 13% in the past week. Ripple (XRP) is up almost 1%, trading around $2.99, while Solana (SOL) is up 0.52%, trading around $233. Dogecoin (DOGE) is up almost 5$, trading around $0.265, while Cardano (ADA) is up 3.59% at $0.872. Chainlink (LINK) is up almost 7%, while Stellar (XLM) is also trading in positive territory. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.