Linea launches ETH-backed loan with Maple Finance
The post Linea launches ETH-backed loan with Maple Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Linea has partnered with Maple Finance to offer ETH-backed institutional loans on its layer-2 blockchain. This collaboration enables users to use Ethereum as collateral to access liquidity on the Linea network. Linea, a layer-2 scaling solution, has launched an ETH-backed loan product in partnership with Maple Finance, an onchain platform that provides institutional credit products. The collaboration brings institutional lending capabilities to Linea’s blockchain network, allowing users to access liquidity using Ethereum as collateral. Maple Finance has been actively deploying institutional lending solutions on emerging chains as part of its expansion strategy. The ETH-backed loan offering represents Linea’s entry into institutional financial products, leveraging its layer-2 infrastructure to provide enhanced liquidity access for users seeking credit against their Ethereum holdings. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/linea-eth-backed-loan-maple-finance-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:38
Kazakhstan cracks down on illegal crypto exchanges, shuts down 130 platforms
Kazakhstan has shut down more than a hundred cryptocurrency exchanges this year in what amounts to a massive crackdown on illegal coin trading within its borders. The news comes despite earlier indications that the country intends to expand its licensing regime to cover more platforms providing such services as it seeks to position itself as […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/08 02:30
FBI’s Evolving Role in Combatting Crypto Crime and National Security Threats
The post FBI’s Evolving Role in Combatting Crypto Crime and National Security Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Oct 07, 2025 01:32 FBI Deputy Assistant Director James Barnacle discusses the agency’s evolving strategies to combat crypto crime, ransomware, and national security threats alongside Chainalysis Co-founder Jonathan Levin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is intensifying its efforts to tackle cryptocurrency-related crimes as digital currencies become increasingly entwined with cybercrime and national security threats. According to Chainalysis, FBI Deputy Assistant Director James Barnacle recently shared insights into the bureau’s evolving strategies and collaborative efforts with Chainalysis Co-founder Jonathan Levin. FBI’s Strategic Approach to Cryptocurrency Crimes In a detailed discussion, Barnacle outlined the FBI’s history and progression in addressing cryptocurrency-enabled crimes. The conversation highlighted intricate cases involving ransomware, fraud, and terrorism financing, reflecting the complex landscape law enforcement faces today. Barnacle emphasized the importance of multi-agency cooperation, highlighting the establishment of the Virtual Assets Unit and response teams across the FBI’s field offices. Ransomware and Fraud: A Growing Concern The FBI has prioritized ransomware investigations, considering the sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals. Barnacle noted that the agency’s dual role as an intelligence and criminal investigative body enables it to effectively coordinate with other federal and international partners. Through collaborative efforts, the FBI has successfully recovered significant funds, including a high-profile case where a financial institution’s $15 million ransom payment was partially retrieved. Countering Terrorism and International Threats Addressing international threats, Barnacle discussed the FBI’s focus on countering terrorism financing through cryptocurrency. The agency is actively monitoring digital wallets and transactions that may indicate funding for terrorist activities. In a recent example, the FBI’s efforts to identify cryptocurrency wallets linked to Hamas were highlighted, demonstrating the bureau’s proactive stance in thwarting potential threats. Collaborative Efforts and Future Outlook Collaboration with the private sector remains a cornerstone of the FBI’s strategy. Barnacle…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:28
Top 4 AI Crypto Presales October 2025: How Ozak AI's $0.012 Entry with Working Platform Beats Competitor Projects
Crypto presales often center around hype, but October 2025 brings a new era of AI crypto presales with real-world utility and purpose, with OZak AI leading the charge with a blend of blockchain and AI.
Cryptodaily
2025/10/08 02:27
Fireblocks integrates XION to accelerate adoption for 2400 institutions
XION, a consumer-centric layer-1 blockchain built for mass onboarding, has integrated with Fireblocks, a leading digital-asset custodian, to bring XION’s walletless experience to more than 2,400 financial institutions. Fireblocks has added support for XION, with native availability of the walletless,…
Crypto.news
2025/10/08 02:14
Clarification Released for Three Altcoins That Suffered Major Dumps: Will Users Be Compensated for Their Losses?
A new statement has been published regarding the three altcoins that were subject to a major pump and dump event last night. Continue Reading: Clarification Released for Three Altcoins That Suffered Major Dumps: Will Users Be Compensated for Their Losses?
Coinstats
2025/10/08 02:09
How A $750 Investment In Paydax (PDP) Now Could Yield 150,000% Returns And Make You A Millionaire
Many people enter the crypto space hoping to find that one golden investment opportunity capable of turning them into millionaires and transforming their financial future. Yet, most projects fail to deliver the kind of exponential returns early Bitcoin or Ethereum holders enjoyed. For today’s investors seeking the next big breakout, Paydax (PDP) has emerged as
Coinstats
2025/10/08 02:00
ZKsync Rolls Out Atlas to Boost Onchain Speed and Flexibility
TLDR ZKsync Atlas enables 30K TPS and sub-second finality for enterprise chains Atlas upgrade boosts ZKsync’s speed, security, and institutional appeal ZKsync launches Atlas with Airbender proofs and Ethereum compatibility Atlas powers real-time blockchain for finance, identity, and payments ZKsync’s Atlas redefines onchain operations with speed and flexibility ZKsync has launched Atlas, a significant upgrade [...] The post ZKsync Rolls Out Atlas to Boost Onchain Speed and Flexibility appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 01:59
Whales’ Massive Buying Spree Continues as Bitcoin Hyper Explodes to $22M
Bitcoin Hyper has exceeded $22M as whales have accumulated millions of HYPER, with the presale near $0.013 and closing conditions approaching. The project has detailed SVM-based throughput anchored to Bitcoin for security, and staking has offered 53% APY with nearly 1B HYPER staked.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 01:59
3 Meme Coins to Stack for Big Gains in 2025 If Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.002 Passed You
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Pepe (PEPE) repeated the script, minting fortunes for those who spotted the trend early. In this […] The post 3 Meme Coins to Stack for Big Gains in 2025 If Dogecoin (DOGE) at $0.002 Passed You appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/10/08 01:55
