The post FBI’s Evolving Role in Combatting Crypto Crime and National Security Threats appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Oct 07, 2025 01:32 FBI Deputy Assistant Director James Barnacle discusses the agency’s evolving strategies to combat crypto crime, ransomware, and national security threats alongside Chainalysis Co-founder Jonathan Levin. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is intensifying its efforts to tackle cryptocurrency-related crimes as digital currencies become increasingly entwined with cybercrime and national security threats. According to Chainalysis, FBI Deputy Assistant Director James Barnacle recently shared insights into the bureau’s evolving strategies and collaborative efforts with Chainalysis Co-founder Jonathan Levin. FBI’s Strategic Approach to Cryptocurrency Crimes In a detailed discussion, Barnacle outlined the FBI’s history and progression in addressing cryptocurrency-enabled crimes. The conversation highlighted intricate cases involving ransomware, fraud, and terrorism financing, reflecting the complex landscape law enforcement faces today. Barnacle emphasized the importance of multi-agency cooperation, highlighting the establishment of the Virtual Assets Unit and response teams across the FBI’s field offices. Ransomware and Fraud: A Growing Concern The FBI has prioritized ransomware investigations, considering the sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals. Barnacle noted that the agency’s dual role as an intelligence and criminal investigative body enables it to effectively coordinate with other federal and international partners. Through collaborative efforts, the FBI has successfully recovered significant funds, including a high-profile case where a financial institution’s $15 million ransom payment was partially retrieved. Countering Terrorism and International Threats Addressing international threats, Barnacle discussed the FBI’s focus on countering terrorism financing through cryptocurrency. The agency is actively monitoring digital wallets and transactions that may indicate funding for terrorist activities. In a recent example, the FBI’s efforts to identify cryptocurrency wallets linked to Hamas were highlighted, demonstrating the bureau’s proactive stance in thwarting potential threats. Collaborative Efforts and Future Outlook Collaboration with the private sector remains a cornerstone of the FBI’s strategy. Barnacle…