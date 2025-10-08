MEXC Exchange
2025-10-12 Sunday
BNY Mellon Trials Blockchain Deposits to Overhaul $2.5T Payments Processing
The post BNY Mellon Trials Blockchain Deposits to Overhaul $2.5T Payments Processing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bank of New York Mellon (BK), the world’s largest custodial bank with $55.8 trillion in assets under custody, is testing tokenized deposits in a bid to modernize its global payment infrastructure and keep pace with a growing shift toward blockchain-based finance. The effort, still in the exploratory phase, aims to let clients make payments using tokenized versions of their deposits, Bloomberg reports. These tokenized deposits would move over a blockchain, enabling near-instant settlement and potentially reducing transaction costs.BNY currently handles about $2.5 trillion in payments each day. BNY’s Carl Slabicki told Bloomberg the technology could help banks “overcome legacy constraints,” allowing them to move money faster within their own networks and eventually across the wider financial system. BNY Mellon joins a growing list of major banks experimenting with tokenized funds. JPMorgan began trialing its JPMD token in June on Coinbase’s Base blockchain, while Europe, nine banks are building MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin. Over the summer, BNY Mellon and Goldman Sachs teamed up to roll out tokenized money market funds for clients. The financial instituion’s CEO, Robin Vince, has in the past said the bank wouldn’t be as aggressive as other lenders in trying to gain crypto deposits. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/07/bny-mellon-trials-blockchain-deposits-to-overhaul-usd2-5t-payments-processing
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 03:37
BNY Mellon Pilots Tokenized Deposits and Blockchain Payments
The post BNY Mellon Pilots Tokenized Deposits and Blockchain Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BNY Mellon pilots tokenized deposits for faster internal settlements. The initiative targets transaction cost reduction with private blockchain technology. Institutional blockchain adoption grows with minimal public crypto involvement. BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custody bank, is piloting tokenized deposits and blockchain payments to modernize financial transactions, according to Bloomberg’s report on October 7, 2025. This initiative aims to enhance settlement speed and reduce costs, potentially influencing institutional adoption of blockchain technology in banking. BNY Mellon Pilots Tokenized Deposits and Blockchain Payments BNY Mellon is actively exploring the use of tokenized deposits and blockchain payments. As part of a controlled pilot, this initiative is being trialed within the bank’s existing framework. This experimental phase is limited to select internal operations, with an overarching goal of enhancing settlement speeds. With the primary goal of reducing transaction costs, the bank is leveraging private blockchain technology to facilitate faster internal payments. This move aims to overcome traditional banking constraints, implementing technology similar to industry leaders like JPMorgan. Participation is currently limited, focusing on institutional clients rather than public or retail use. Market reactions remain muted as this pilot does not directly involve public cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. The bank’s operations are mainly under the purview of internal corporate usage. Observers within the institutional finance sector view this as a strategic advancement, yet major industry figures and regulatory bodies have not provided public comments on this development. Institutional Adoption of Blockchain Surges Amid Minimal Public Involvement Did you know? The adoption of private blockchain solutions like BNY Mellon’s highlights a growing institutional interest in enhancing transactional efficiencies. Ethereum (ETH), noted for its robust network, saw its price drop by 4.50% over the past 24 hours, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Ethereum traded at $4,495.57 with a market cap of $542.63 billion, maintaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 03:32
The Bitcoin Stars Have Aligned: 7 Indicators That Say A Price Explosion To $144,000 Is Coming
The post The Bitcoin Stars Have Aligned: 7 Indicators That Say A Price Explosion To $144,000 Is Coming appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bitcoin Stars Have Aligned: 7 Indicators That Say A Price Explosion To $144,000 Is Coming | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/the-bitcoin-stars-have-aligned/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 03:13
S&P Global unveils comprehensive benchmark merging crypto and equities
The post S&P Global unveils comprehensive benchmark merging crypto and equities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. S&P Global announced plans to launch the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index, a benchmark that combines 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 publicly traded crypto-linked equities, offering a single gauge of the broader digital-asset economy. According to the Oct. 7 announcement, S&P Dow Jones Indices developed the index in collaboration with Dinari, which will issue a token tracking the benchmark on its dShares platform, thereby expanding access for investors seeking exposure to both sides of the crypto ecosystem in a single product. S&P said the equity portion will include companies involved in digital-asset operations, infrastructure, financial services, and blockchain applications, while the crypto portion will be drawn from the firm’s existing Broad Digital Market (BDM) family. Initial methodology details published by financial media indicated the index will cap individual constituents at 5% and apply minimum market-cap thresholds, about $100 million for equities and $300 million for cryptocurrencies, with quarterly rebalancing under S&P’s governance framework. The launch adds to S&P’s expanding suite of digital-asset benchmarks alongside its crypto and DeFi indices, part of a broader push by major providers to supply rules-based tools for institutions as tokenized markets mature. Dinari, which develops tokenized U.S. equities and has advanced regulatory approvals this year, said the product demonstrates how blockchain can modernize established benchmarks by making them more accessible and globally relevant. The move comes amid renewed interest in diversified crypto exposure and follows competing efforts by other index providers to track the “crypto economy,” though most alternatives to date focus solely on tokens or on blockchain-related equities rather than both. Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sp-global-unveils-comprehensive-benchmark-merging-crypto-and-equities/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 02:41
Bitcoin Pulls Back From All-Time High as Shutdown Angst Intensifies
The dominant digital asset rallied to a record peak on Monday but stumbled Tuesday morning in the wake of growing concerns over the federal government shutdown. Bitcoin’s Record Rally Stalls on Rising Shutdown Concerns Just a day after surging to a $126,198.07 record, bitcoin fell back to $121K on Tuesday, shedding roughly 4% of its […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 02:40
Bitcoin ETNs Return to UK as FCA Lifts Ban on Retail Investment
TLDR The Financial Conduct Authority will lift its ban on Bitcoin ETNs for retail investors starting October 8. Bitcoin ETNs will be available only on recognized investment exchanges such as the London Stock Exchange. The products must meet strict listing, disclosure, and distribution requirements set by the FCA. Retail investors will gain indirect exposure to [...] The post Bitcoin ETNs Return to UK as FCA Lifts Ban on Retail Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/08 02:37
Trump Fired Her From the FTC. Now Her Husband's Crypto Bill Could Suffer
The intertwined fortunes of Rebecca and Justin Slaughter underscore a key constitutional issue that could derail crypto’s long-desired market structure bill.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 02:07
The Beauty of Futarchy
Solana's MetaDAO proves futarchy can give token holders and traders real power and accountability.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 02:02
Bitcoin Futures Open Interest Surges Amid Market Pullback
Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/bitcoin-futures-open-interest-surge/
Coinstats
2025/10/08 01:59
Reddit moderator on the hook for $4.5M as Nintendo seeks damages for piracy
Nintendo is taking legal action against a Reddit mod who ran an online community, asking a court to order him to pay millions of dollars for allegedly coordinating websites that shared stolen copies of games. The gaming giant filed court documents asking for $4.5 million from James Williams, who went by “Archbox” online. Williams helped moderate a discussion board on Reddit where people talked about playing copied games on the Switch console. The company says this amount barely covers the damage caused by what he did. Court papers show the company accuses Williams of breaking laws meant to stop people from getting around digital protections. The allegation is that he made copies of Switch games and gave them to others without permission. The company found Williams by looking at things he posted online and records from when he sent in devices for fixes. It tracked the online username back to someone living in Arizona. Fresh legal documents, which run 30 pages long, say Williams played a key role in setting up and keeping several websites running where people could get pirated games. He also allegedly helped create tools that let people bypass security measures so they could use these illegal sites. Failed negotiations and vanishing evidence In March of last year, lawyers for the company contacted Williams and told him to stop his piracy scheme. IGN reports, according to their version of events, Williams admitted he broke the rules and said he would work with Switch to fix the situation. But the company claims he never actually agreed to stop running the pirate websites. When it asked Williams to put his promise in writing, he got hostile and stopped cooperating. Not long after that conversation, several of the pirate websites went dark. The company says Williams erased or hid proof of his activities, including social media posts and his account on a site where programmers share code. The company tried one more time in May of last year, giving him a last chance to do what it wanted. When he did not, it filed its case in court the next month. The legal papers accused him of breaking copyright rules both directly and by helping others break them. Court discovery reveals scope of operation Last November, a judge said the company could ask Williams’ internet providers for information. The company said its findings backed up its claims about his involvement in the piracy operation. The legal filing states the company has suffered harm because of what Williams did and continues to suffer. It believes he made and shared hundreds or maybe thousands of copied Switch games. Through the various pirate websites, it think he helped distribute anywhere from thousands to hundreds of thousands of unauthorized game copies. The company has also spent a lot of money trying to stop video game theft, including building protections into its products and investigating reports of piracy. Switch claims willful conduct and calculated actions The court papers argue there is no doubt Williams knew exactly what he was doing. His own words and actions show he either knew he was breaking the law or ignored the rights of the copyright owner on purpose. Because it is hard to figure out exactly how much money Switch lost, made worse by Williams refusing to take part in the legal process, the company now wants a judge to award it $4.5 million. It also wants an order stopping him from doing this in the future. The company says it is not trying to get extra punishment money. It is asking for $150,000 for each of the 30 game titles it believes he stole. The company is also not asking Williams to pay for lawyer bills. This case is part of a wider crackdown on piracy that has seen the gaming company pursue multiple legal actions against individuals and organizations. The company has previously taken action against accessory makers and has even subpoenaed platforms like Discord to identify people who leak game information, according to previous reports by Cryptopolitan. The firm has also forced emulator projects offline as part of its effort to protect its games and consoles. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 01:58
