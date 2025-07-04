2025-07-09 Wednesday

Phoenix FIRE investors allege exit scam, owner moves to dismiss case

Daniel Ianello has asked a Tennessee court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an exit scam after taking over crypto project The Phoenix.
PANews2025/07/04 18:58
$2.4B lost in 2025 H1 crypto hacks — exchanges and DeFi hit hardest: report

In the first half of 2025, the blockchain industry suffered over $2.37 billion in losses due to security incidents, with the DeFi sector hit the hardest. Scams targeting individual users have also proliferated, with AI enabling increasingly sophisticated schemes. According…
Crypto.news2025/07/04 18:57
Japanese digital bank Minna Bank explores stablecoins on Solana in Fireblocks-led research

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first digital bank, Minna Bank, announced a joint study on stablecoins with Fireblocks, Solana Japan and TIS, focusing on evaluating
PANews2025/07/04 18:50
PA Illustration | Overview of US cryptocurrency-related legislation: Main bill contents and latest developments

The US cryptocurrency-related legislation is advancing rapidly. On July 4, the "Big and Beautiful Act" was passed by the House of Representatives. The macroeconomic background of fiscal expansion may weaken
PANews2025/07/04 18:48
HashKey-incubated DJ.DOG launches tokenized US stock trading pairs on xStocks

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, DJ.DOG, the self-hosted trading software incubated by HashKey, now supports 62 tokenized US stock trading pairs provided by xStocks, including
PANews2025/07/04 18:47
Australian crypto exchange Coinstash completes $3.08 million Series A funding

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, the Australian crypto exchange Coinstash announced the completion of A$4.7 million (about US$3.08 million) Series A financing, bringing its total
PANews2025/07/04 18:43
UpTop and Bitring officially join BNB Hack sponsorship lineup to support AI and DeFi innovation

PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced that it welcomes DeFi protocol UpTop and AI health technology platform Bitring to become the new round
PANews2025/07/04 18:33
Ethereum Foundation to provide three-year operating funding to Argot Collective

PANews reported on July 4 that the Ethereum Foundation announced on the X platform that today the Ethereum Foundation will provide Argot Collective with three years of operating funds to
PANews2025/07/04 18:30
Hainan Huatie: has completed the digitalization of nearly 26 billion yuan of assets and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RWA Research Institute

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, Hainan Huatie (603300.SH) announced that the company has cooperated with Ant Chain since 2022 to upload equipment operation data to the
PANews2025/07/04 18:07
ThunderCore announces the launch of the WLFI token airdrop event

PANews reported on July 4 that ThunderCore announced on the X platform that it will conduct an airdrop activity for World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens. The accumulation of Thunder Time
PANews2025/07/04 17:57

