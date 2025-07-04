MEXC Exchange
Phoenix FIRE investors allege exit scam, owner moves to dismiss case
Daniel Ianello has asked a Tennessee court to dismiss a lawsuit accusing him of orchestrating an exit scam after taking over crypto project The Phoenix.
PANews
2025/07/04 18:58
$2.4B lost in 2025 H1 crypto hacks — exchanges and DeFi hit hardest: report
In the first half of 2025, the blockchain industry suffered over $2.37 billion in losses due to security incidents, with the DeFi sector hit the hardest. Scams targeting individual users have also proliferated, with AI enabling increasingly sophisticated schemes. According…
Crypto.news
2025/07/04 18:57
Japanese digital bank Minna Bank explores stablecoins on Solana in Fireblocks-led research
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Decrypt, Japan's first digital bank, Minna Bank, announced a joint study on stablecoins with Fireblocks, Solana Japan and TIS, focusing on evaluating
PANews
2025/07/04 18:50
PA Illustration | Overview of US cryptocurrency-related legislation: Main bill contents and latest developments
The US cryptocurrency-related legislation is advancing rapidly. On July 4, the "Big and Beautiful Act" was passed by the House of Representatives. The macroeconomic background of fiscal expansion may weaken
PANews
2025/07/04 18:48
HashKey-incubated DJ.DOG launches tokenized US stock trading pairs on xStocks
PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, DJ.DOG, the self-hosted trading software incubated by HashKey, now supports 62 tokenized US stock trading pairs provided by xStocks, including
PANews
2025/07/04 18:47
Australian crypto exchange Coinstash completes $3.08 million Series A funding
PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, the Australian crypto exchange Coinstash announced the completion of A$4.7 million (about US$3.08 million) Series A financing, bringing its total
UpTop and Bitring officially join BNB Hack sponsorship lineup to support AI and DeFi innovation
PANews reported on July 4 that according to official news, BNB Chain announced that it welcomes DeFi protocol UpTop and AI health technology platform Bitring to become the new round
PANews
2025/07/04 18:33
Ethereum Foundation to provide three-year operating funding to Argot Collective
PANews reported on July 4 that the Ethereum Foundation announced on the X platform that today the Ethereum Foundation will provide Argot Collective with three years of operating funds to
Hainan Huatie: has completed the digitalization of nearly 26 billion yuan of assets and signed a strategic cooperation agreement with RWA Research Institute
PANews reported on July 4 that according to Cailianshe, Hainan Huatie (603300.SH) announced that the company has cooperated with Ant Chain since 2022 to upload equipment operation data to the
ThunderCore announces the launch of the WLFI token airdrop event
PANews reported on July 4 that ThunderCore announced on the X platform that it will conduct an airdrop activity for World Liberty Financial (WLFI) tokens. The accumulation of Thunder Time
