2025-10-12 Sunday

Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Hit $135 billion, MSTR on Top

Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Hit $135 billion, MSTR on Top

The post Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Hit $135 billion, MSTR on Top appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Public companies hold $135 billion worth of Bitcoin in their treasuries. Strategy has over 640,000 BTC, equivalent to $79.3 billion in its portfolio. A total of 200 public companies hold 1,040,961 Bitcoins in custody. Public companies that have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies collectively held around $135 billion worth of BTC as of September 2025, according to data from BitcoinTreasuryNet. Strategy (MSTR) led this group of companies by holding over 640,000 BTC, accounting for 53% of the total Bitcoins held by public companies worldwide. 200 Public Companies Now Hold Bitcoin The latest data from BitcoinTreasuryNet, a digital assets aggregation platform that tracks crypto portfolios worldwide, shows that 200 public companies currently hold Bitcoin in custody. Beyond those firms, ETFs, private companies, government institutions, and even smart contracts now include the leading cryptocurrency in their treasuries, reflecting growing institutional Bitcoin adoption across multiple sectors. Related: Blockchain Group Stock Surges 554% After Embracing Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Top 100 Firms Control Over 1 Million BTC Out of the 200 companies, the top 100 account for 1,038,619 BTC, while the combined holdings of all 200 firms total 1,040,961 BTC, as of September 2025, reflecting the scale of public-company involvement in Bitcoin’s ecosystem. This dataset highlights how far corporate adoption has progressed since major institutions began integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets after 2020. Strategy (MSTR) Leads with $79 Billion in BTC Strategy’s leadership status among the public companies holding Bitcoin is evident, valued at $79.3 billion.  Related: Michael Saylor Shares ROI Charts Showing MSTR Beats Bitcoin, Tech Stocks However, some other top asset managers hold significant Bitcoin amounts, with the rest of the firms making up the top-five public companies holding Bitcoin represented as MARA Holdings Inc., XXI, Metaplanet Inc., and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company. Each of the top-five Bitcoin holding companies has at least…
2025/10/08 03:26
NYSE Owner to Invest $2B in Polymarket for Blockchain Innovation

NYSE Owner to Invest $2B in Polymarket for Blockchain Innovation

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has announced a $2 billion strategic partnership with Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform. The deal values Polymarket at $9 billion, marking a significant step in integrating blockchain-based systems with traditional finance. The announcement has drawn broad attention across both financial and crypto sectors, underscoring the growing institutional confidence in Web3 technologies. Analysts view the move as a major endorsement of blockchain-powered prediction markets and their potential applications in mainstream finance. We are excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) — the parent company of @NYSE, is making a $2b strategic investment at a $9b post-money valuation. Together, we’re building the next evolution of markets. A special thank you to all those who have supported us… pic.twitter.com/y7Z3koj3IU — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 7, 2025 ICE–Polymarket Partnership Details The interest in Polymarket stems from its unique model, which bridges blockchain innovation with traditional market structures. The firm, headquartered in Manhattan, runs a blockchain-powered prediction market that lets users speculate on real-world events. Participants can forecast areas like politics, economics, sports, and entertainment, while market prices reflect the crowd’s collective expectations. The billion-dollar deal builds on that model, giving ICE exclusive global rights to Polymarket’s event-based data streams. This would allow ICE to convert user-generated forecasts into structured information that can be distributed to its institutional network. For Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan, the partnership marks a pivotal shift toward mainstream acceptance of blockchain-based markets. He said combining ICE’s financial infrastructure with Polymarket’s technology will create innovative tools for modern data analysis and decision-making. Coplan also highlighted that integrating blockchain with traditional finance requires cooperation between established market operators and emerging innovators. His comments reflect a broader industry movement toward using decentralized tools to complement regulated financial products. Polymarket’s U.S. Return The $2 billion strategic partnership follows Polymarket’s recent return to the U.S. market after regulatory challenges forced it offshore in 2022. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission had previously sanctioned the company for allowing U.S. residents to access unregistered prediction contracts. Polymarket later reentered the domestic market by acquiring QCX, a small derivatives exchange, a move that provided a compliant route for U.S. operations. The acquisition also coincided with the addition of Donald Trump Jr. to Polymarket’s advisory board, further strengthening its strategic presence. The post NYSE Owner to Invest $2B in Polymarket for Blockchain Innovation appeared first on CoinTab News.
2025/10/08 03:13
Israel’s Air Force Is Flying Further Than Ever To Strike Its Enemies

Israel’s Air Force Is Flying Further Than Ever To Strike Its Enemies

The post Israel’s Air Force Is Flying Further Than Ever To Strike Its Enemies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Israeli Air Force F-15 Eagle fighter jets flyover a beach during an airshow in Tel Aviv on April 26, 2023, to mark the 75th anniversary of the State of Israel’s creation. (Photo by Jack GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Israel’s ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, launched after the deadly Hamas-led October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel, has not remained confined to the coastal Palestinian enclave. In the two years since this war began, the Israeli Air Force has carried out airstrikes that have exceeded hitherto record-breaking historical precedents in both distance and lethality. Of course, Gaza itself remains the closest—approximately a mere 25 miles “as the crow or F-16 flies,” as Israeli historian Benny Morris recently put it—and the most heavily and widely bombed territory by the IAF by far. Israeli jets don’t need any aerial refueling to reach any corner of that narrow strip and don’t face any significant enemy air defenses there. To Israel’s near north, the IAF conducted the most extensive bombardment of its history, which saw 250 fighter jets releasing 2,000 munitions in its opening salvo, against Hezbollah in Lebanon in late September 2024. The bombardment came shortly after the covert pager operation against Hezbollah operatives. It swiftly led to the assassination of the group’s veteran leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in an enormous airstrike on his bunker in Beirut by the month’s end. Over a year later, the Iran-backed group, hitherto long considered Israel’s most powerful adversary, is still reeling from those back-to-back blows. But Israeli jets have flown much farther than over the country’s northern and southern borders to target its adversaries. Its air force has also taken advantage of unique standoff munitions Israel developed to extend its reach. The IAF most recently demonstrated these…
2025/10/08 03:09
US stocks open higher as AI optimism and Fed rate cut hopes grow

US stocks open higher as AI optimism and Fed rate cut hopes grow

The post US stocks open higher as AI optimism and Fed rate cut hopes grow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US stocks move higher at the start of Tuesday’s US session on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 up 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gaining 0.3%, and the Nasdaq 100 adding 0.2%. The S&P 500 has gained for seven straight sessions, and Tuesday could be the eighth consecutive up day. Investors remain focused on the shutdown of the US government, now entering its second week, which has delayed the release of several key economic reports and made it more difficult for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to gauge the outlook. This political uncertainty adds to a backdrop still dominated by strong enthusiasm for Artificial Intelligence (AI). The announcement of a major deal between Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and OpenAI, under which AMD will supply AI chips in exchange for a 10% stake in the company, has driven AMD shares up by more than 23% and boosted the broader technology sector. On the macroeconomic front, the shutdown continues to cloud economic visibility. The delayed release of the US jobs report deprives the Fed of key data ahead of its October meeting, where markets expect a 25-basis-point rate cut, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, Gold reaches a fresh all-time high near $4,000 per ounce, supported by safe-haven demand and expectations of extended monetary easing. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-stocks-open-higher-despite-concerns-over-the-us-government-shutdown-202510071354
2025/10/08 03:06
Why Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Will Open Soon to Usher in the Next Ethereum Moment

Why Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Will Open Soon to Usher in the Next Ethereum Moment

When Ethereum was first introduced, very few outside of core developers and early believers could see its potential. Those who […] The post Why Zero Knowledge Proof Whitelist Will Open Soon to Usher in the Next Ethereum Moment appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/10/08 03:00
Marcus King Preaches His Rock And Roll Truth On ‘Darling Blue’

Marcus King Preaches His Rock And Roll Truth On ‘Darling Blue’

The post Marcus King Preaches His Rock And Roll Truth On ‘Darling Blue’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 17: Marcus King performs live at Gibson Garage on June 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images) Getty Images For his new album, Marcus King wrote a love letter to the Blue Ridge Mountains. King grew up in Greenville, South Carolina, a town tucked into the foothills of the vast Appalachian range. A fourth-generation musician, he studied stories – like John Steinbeck’s East of Eden – that capture a place and the people who give it a spirit. “It’s dedicated to the area of the country that I come from,” said King, a Grammy-nominated rock ‘n’ roll songwriter who mixes country, blues and soul influences as frontman of the rollicking Marcus King Band. He continued, “That area of the country is really where my heart sings, so I just wanted to do something worthy of that.” Listeners hear the result on Darling Blue, a collection of standout tunes that straddle the line between old-school rock rowdiness and time-tested country twang. It’s the first Marcus King Band album since 2018, following three solo releases from the singer-songwriter. Recording At Capricorn Studios To cut the album, he and the band decamped to Macon, Georgia, to record at Capricorn Studios – the same room where The Allman Brothers Band and Marshall Tucker Band tracked songs that would lay the foundation of a Southern rock sound still celebrated today. King and the band enlisted Nashville record-maker Eddie Spear (whose credits include Zach Bryan and Sierra Ferrell, among others) to produce Darling Blue. The album came to life after a handful of back-and-forth sessions between time on the road. The process took about two years; during that period “there’s a lot of growth that happened,” King said. Marcus King performs onstage during the 2024 MusiCares Person of the…
2025/10/08 02:54
Zilliqa – Unlocking Web3 for All

Zilliqa – Unlocking Web3 for All

Alexander Zahnd is the Interim CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Zilliqa, a leading Layer 1 blockchain platform.
2025/10/08 02:53
XRP Balinaları 3 Milyar Dolar Satarken, Yapay Zekâ Ekim Sonuna Kadar XRP Fiyatının 3,45 Dolara Yükseleceğini Öngörüyor

XRP Balinaları 3 Milyar Dolar Satarken, Yapay Zekâ Ekim Sonuna Kadar XRP Fiyatının 3,45 Dolara Yükseleceğini Öngörüyor

XRP 3 doların üzerine çıktı, ancak herkes satın almıyor. Santiment’in zincir içi verileri, 100.000 ila 1 milyon XRP token’ı tutan cüzdanların, varlık yeniden yükselişe geçtiğinde yaklaşık 3 milyar dolar değerinde token sattığını gösteriyor. Bu, orta ölçekli balina bakiyelerinde büyük bir düşüş ve bu da büyük oyuncuların son toparlanmanın ardından paralarını çekip tekrar güçleniyor gibi görünmesini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
2025/10/08 02:52
PancakeSwap Price Is Back From the Dead – The $1 Billion Burn Era Might Just Be Starting

PancakeSwap Price Is Back From the Dead – The $1 Billion Burn Era Might Just Be Starting

CAKE price is making a real comeback. After months of sluggish performance, CAKE is suddenly one of the hottest DeFi tokens on the market again.  The price jumped by 10% in the past day, trading around $4.10, while trading volume spiked more than 30%. For a token many had written off earlier this year, this
2025/10/08 02:50
S&P to Launch New Index for Cryptocurrencies – Here Are the Altcoins That May Be Included

S&P to Launch New Index for Cryptocurrencies – Here Are the Altcoins That May Be Included

S&P announced that it will launch a new cryptocurrency-intensive index, according to its official press release. Continue Reading: S&P to Launch New Index for Cryptocurrencies – Here Are the Altcoins That May Be Included
2025/10/08 02:38
