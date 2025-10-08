Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Hit $135 billion, MSTR on Top
Public companies hold $135 billion worth of Bitcoin in their treasuries. Strategy has over 640,000 BTC, equivalent to $79.3 billion in its portfolio. A total of 200 public companies hold 1,040,961 Bitcoins in custody. Public companies that have adopted Bitcoin treasury strategies collectively held around $135 billion worth of BTC as of September 2025, according to data from BitcoinTreasuryNet. Strategy (MSTR) led this group of companies by holding over 640,000 BTC, accounting for 53% of the total Bitcoins held by public companies worldwide. 200 Public Companies Now Hold Bitcoin The latest data from BitcoinTreasuryNet, a digital assets aggregation platform that tracks crypto portfolios worldwide, shows that 200 public companies currently hold Bitcoin in custody. Beyond those firms, ETFs, private companies, government institutions, and even smart contracts now include the leading cryptocurrency in their treasuries, reflecting growing institutional Bitcoin adoption across multiple sectors. Related: Blockchain Group Stock Surges 554% After Embracing Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Top 100 Firms Control Over 1 Million BTC Out of the 200 companies, the top 100 account for 1,038,619 BTC, while the combined holdings of all 200 firms total 1,040,961 BTC, as of September 2025, reflecting the scale of public-company involvement in Bitcoin's ecosystem. This dataset highlights how far corporate adoption has progressed since major institutions began integrating Bitcoin into their balance sheets after 2020. Strategy (MSTR) Leads with $79 Billion in BTC Strategy's leadership status among the public companies holding Bitcoin is evident, valued at $79.3 billion. Related: Michael Saylor Shares ROI Charts Showing MSTR Beats Bitcoin, Tech Stocks However, some other top asset managers hold significant Bitcoin amounts, with the rest of the firms making up the top-five public companies holding Bitcoin represented as MARA Holdings Inc., XXI, Metaplanet Inc., and Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company.
