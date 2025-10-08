NYSE Owner to Invest $2B in Polymarket for Blockchain Innovation

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), has announced a $2 billion strategic partnership with Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform. The deal values Polymarket at $9 billion, marking a significant step in integrating blockchain-based systems with traditional finance. The announcement has drawn broad attention across both financial and crypto sectors, underscoring the growing institutional confidence in Web3 technologies. Analysts view the move as a major endorsement of blockchain-powered prediction markets and their potential applications in mainstream finance. We are excited to announce that Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) — the parent company of @NYSE, is making a $2b strategic investment at a $9b post-money valuation. Together, we're building the next evolution of markets. A special thank you to all those who have supported us… pic.twitter.com/y7Z3koj3IU — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 7, 2025 ICE–Polymarket Partnership Details The interest in Polymarket stems from its unique model, which bridges blockchain innovation with traditional market structures. The firm, headquartered in Manhattan, runs a blockchain-powered prediction market that lets users speculate on real-world events. Participants can forecast areas like politics, economics, sports, and entertainment, while market prices reflect the crowd's collective expectations. The billion-dollar deal builds on that model, giving ICE exclusive global rights to Polymarket's event-based data streams. This would allow ICE to convert user-generated forecasts into structured information that can be distributed to its institutional network. For Polymarket founder and CEO Shayne Coplan, the partnership marks a pivotal shift toward mainstream acceptance of blockchain-based markets. He said combining ICE's financial infrastructure with Polymarket's technology will create innovative tools for modern data analysis and decision-making. Coplan also highlighted that integrating blockchain with traditional finance requires cooperation between established market operators and emerging innovators. His comments reflect a broader industry movement toward using decentralized tools to complement regulated financial products. Polymarket's U.S. Return The $2 billion strategic partnership follows Polymarket's recent return to the U.S. market after regulatory challenges forced it offshore in 2022. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission had previously sanctioned the company for allowing U.S. residents to access unregistered prediction contracts. Polymarket later reentered the domestic market by acquiring QCX, a small derivatives exchange, a move that provided a compliant route for U.S. operations. The acquisition also coincided with the addition of Donald Trump Jr. to Polymarket's advisory board, further strengthening its strategic presence.