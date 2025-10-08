2025-10-12 Sunday

Wall Street Giant S&P Just Launched a Top 50 Crypto Index – What Happens Next?

S&amp;P Global, the company behind the S&amp;P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, has launched its first hybrid benchmark combining cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked equities, a move that shows another step in Wall Street’s gradual embrace of digital assets. The new benchmark, called the S&amp;P Digital Markets 50 Index, will track 50 major components across the crypto economy, including 35 publicly traded companies tied to blockchain and digital asset operations, and 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the existing S&amp;P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. The index is designed to give investors a single metric to measure performance across both sides of the crypto ecosystem: traditional equity markets and decentralized networks. S&amp;P Partners With Dinari to Bring First Tokenized Crypto-Equity Benchmark On-Chain According to the announcement, the index was developed in collaboration with Dinari, a U.S.-based tokenization firm that provides on-chain access to public securities. Dinari will create a token version of the benchmark on its dShares platform, allowing investors to gain exposure to the index directly via blockchain. According to S&amp;P Global, the tokenized index will go live by the end of the year. “Cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset industry have moved from the margins into a more established role in global markets,” said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product and Operations Officer at S&amp;P Dow Jones Indices. “Our expanded index suite gives market participants consistent, rules-based tools to evaluate and gain exposure. From North America to Europe to Asia, investors are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit, whether for diversification, growth, or innovation strategies.” S&amp;P said the Digital Markets 50 will follow its standard quarterly rebalancing and governance rules, with no single component allowed to exceed 5% of the index’s weight. Constituents will be subject to minimum market capitalization requirements: $100 million for equities and $300 million for cryptocurrencies, ensuring that the index reflects the largest and most liquid assets in the market. According to Barron’s, these thresholds currently cover about 276 cryptocurrencies. The final list of 50 components will be published at launch. The creation of the Digital Markets 50 represents the first time S&amp;P has combined equities and cryptocurrencies in a single benchmark. The firm noted that such a hybrid structure would not be feasible in traditional finance without tokenization infrastructure like Dinari’s, which allows on-chain representation of both digital and regulated assets. Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari, said the collaboration demonstrates how blockchain can modernize trusted benchmarks. “By making the S&amp;P Digital Markets 50 investible via dShares, we’re not just tokenizing an index; we’re showing how on-chain infrastructure can make financial standards more efficient, accessible, and globally relevant. For the first time, investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets in a single, transparent product,” she said. S&amp;P’s New Index Reflects Growing Integration of Crypto Into Global Markets The new index adds to S&amp;P’s growing suite of digital asset benchmarks, including the S&amp;P Cryptocurrency Indices and S&amp;P Digital Market Indices, both of which have become standard references for institutional investors tracking crypto market performance. The debut also aligns with a growing trend of crypto integration into mainstream finance. In September, retail brokerage Robinhood was added to the S&amp;P 500 after a year of strong growth driven by both stock and crypto trading. Its inclusion reflects increasing recognition of crypto-linked companies in U.S. indices, alongside earlier additions like Coinbase Global. Crypto-focused firms have also seen sharp market rallies in 2025. Coinbase shares are up 55% this year, while Bitcoin-holding firm Strategy has gained 24%. Circle Internet Group, the issuer of USDC, completed one of the year’s most successful IPOs, showing institutional interest in the sector. Meanwhile, Bitcoin itself reached a new all-time high earlier this week, buoying confidence in crypto-related equities. S&amp;P Global said the Digital Markets 50 will give investors “a consistent, rules-based tool” to measure the evolving relationship between traditional financial markets and blockchain-based assets. The index’s design reflects a belief that cryptocurrencies and crypto-linked companies now represent two sides of the same emerging economy, one that increasingly influences global capital markets
CryptoNews2025/10/08 03:42
The post ICE nears $2B stake, $10B valuation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket investment developments were highlighted on 07 October 2025, as regulators and market participants reacted to a string of industry movements. ICE investment and US relaunch prospects According to reporting, Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the owner of the New York Stock Exchange, is nearing a stake close to $2 billion, which could support a Polymarket US relaunch, although timelines remain unconfirmed. Consequently, the move would mark a significant intersection between traditional exchange operators and crypto-native platforms. For reporting, see Wall Street Journal. Polymarket and the CFTC settlement In November 2022 Polymarket reached a settlement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which resulted in restrictions for U.S. users. Since then, the company has pursued licensing and compliance upgrades to address regulatory concerns; consequently, those steps underpin any future relaunch plans. Valuation and market metrics Reports have circulated about a Polymarket valuation ten billion, though this figure is unverified. Meanwhile, DeFi and on-chain metrics remain relevant for gauging traction across blockchain-based markets; for data, see our dataset summary at cryptonomist.ch. Polymarket’s strategic acquisition Earlier in 2025 Polymarket reportedly began steps toward a polymarket licensed exchange acquisition and a clearinghouse deal. Such moves would, if completed and approved by regulators, strengthen operational and compliance capabilities and better align the platform with regulated market structures. Competition: Kalshi and market dynamics Kalshi, a notable kalshi rival prediction platform, raised $185 million in a recent round and achieved a valuation near $2 billion. Therefore, ICE’s interest in Polymarket may reshape competition among regulated and crypto-native prediction venues. ,, Reported stake: near $2 billion — reported Oct. 7, 2025, Potential valuation: reported up to $10 billion (unverified), Regulatory milestone: Polymarket CFTC settlement — Nov. 2022 Ultimately, ICE’s potential investment highlights the growing intersection between traditional exchange operators and crypto-native platforms. That said, stakeholders should watch for official…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:41
The post Shiba Inu Team Defends SHIB’s Relevance Amid Criticism appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Shiba Inu development team has responded firmly to growing skepticism surrounding the project’s relevance, pointing to strong on-chain metrics that reflect continued activity and engagement. The clarification came after critics questioned whether the token still held value in today’s fast-evolving crypto landscape.  Despite its significant price decline from previous highs, the team insisted that Shiba Inu remains a functioning ecosystem with a large and active community. The response aimed to reinforce investor confidence following renewed discussions about SHIB’s long-term sustainability. Shiba Inu Team Highlights Strong Market Presence Following Bitcoin’s record high of $126,198 on Monday, Shiba Inu’s official X account hinted that SHIB could be next to reach a new peak. At that time, the token traded at $0.00001290, needing a 586% rally to surpass its October 2021 all-time high of $0.00008845.  The post stirred optimism among supporters but also triggered skepticism from those who questioned the project’s momentum and relevance. One user went as far as asking whether the Shiba Inu project was still “alive.” In response, the team shared updated figures to demonstrate the project’s continued market activity. According to their data, SHIB currently has over 1.5 million on-chain holders and records daily trading volumes exceeding $214 million. These numbers, the team stated, confirm that Shiba Inu is “still very much here” and remains active in the broader crypto market. The figures underline that SHIB continues to draw significant participation despite its current market struggles. The token’s strong holder base and daily volume suggest consistent trading interest across major exchanges. The team’s emphasis on data was seen as an attempt to counter the narrative that Shiba Inu has faded amid the rise of newer meme coins and evolving blockchain projects. Price Struggles and Internal Challenges Persist SHIB’s price performance paints a less favorable picture. Since reaching its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:38
TLDR Pineapple has made its first purchase of 678,353 INJ tokens worth $8.9 million. The company has officially launched its $100 million Injective Digital Asset Treasury strategy. Pineapple has immediately staked the entire INJ position onchain to generate yield. The firm aims to become the largest holder and staker of INJ tokens in the ecosystem. [...] The post Pineapple Begins $100M INJ Treasury Plan With $8.9M Token Purchase appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 03:32
The post Ripple’s XRP Stirs With Anticipation in Market Volatility appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has seen a sharp two-hour decline, descending to a daily low of $120,574 and dragging down altcoins alongside it. Amid this downturn, Ripple’s XRP is navigating its own turbulent waters, yet familiar catalysts hint at a forthcoming opportunity for gains. Continue Reading:Ripple’s XRP Stirs With Anticipation in Market Volatility Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ripples-xrp-stirs-with-anticipation-in-market-volatility
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:31
The post U.S. Dominates as New Players Rise in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin The global Bitcoin mining landscape is entering a new phase of competition as fresh data for the fourth quarter of 2025 paints a picture of both dominance and disruption. While the United States continues to tower above other regions, several unexpected nations are quickly catching up, signaling a quiet redistribution of digital mining power. The U.S. Extends Its Dominance America remains firmly at the center of the mining world, now generating nearly 38% of Bitcoin’s total computational power. This surge – equivalent to roughly 389 EH/s – highlights the country’s unmatched infrastructure expansion through 2025. Massive investments in renewable energy and large-scale data centers have given the U.S. a consistent edge over its global competitors. Meanwhile, Russia and China continue to secure the second and third positions with 15.5% and 14.1% of total output respectively. Combined, the three giants still account for close to two-thirds of all Bitcoin mining capacity, underscoring how concentrated the industry remains despite global expansion efforts. New Hotspots Emerge A new wave of challengers is reshaping the lower ranks of the leaderboard. Paraguay has become Latin America’s mining powerhouse, leveraging its abundant hydropower to secure nearly 4% of global hashrate. In the Middle East, the UAE and Oman continue to attract capital with tax advantages and green energy partnerships. Africa is beginning to make its mark as well. Ethiopia, now responsible for almost 2% of the global network’s computing strength, has entered the top ten for the first time – a symbolic win for developing nations looking to participate in the digital economy. Winners and Losers The report also points to shifting fortunes elsewhere. Laos, Bolivia, and Georgia saw the largest percentage gains, though from smaller bases. In contrast, countries like Kazakhstan, the UAE, and Argentina lost some ground, partly due to rising energy costs…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:21
The post Virtuals Protocol unveils new launch system for its AI agent platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Unicorn replaces Virtuals’ Genesis model with an open, conviction-based framework for AI agent tokenization. The system introduces market-driven launches, founder capital milestones, and ecosystem airdrops for $VIRTUAL holders. Virtuals Protocol, a blockchain network on Base for deploying and co-owning AI agents, has launched Unicorn, a conviction-based launch system for tokenizing AI agents and businesses. Unicorn replaces the earlier Genesis model, moving from points and pledges to open market participation. The framework ties founder capital formation to valuation milestones and rewards early supporters through scalable allocations and airdrops to $VIRTUAL holders. Virtuals said the system is designed to align conviction, capital, and accountability, shifting token launches from speculation to performance-driven ownership within its growing agent economy. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/virtuals-protocol-unicorn-ai-agent-launch/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:14
The post BNY Mellon pilot aims faster settlement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokenized deposits are being piloted by BNY Mellon in 2025 as the custodian tests blockchain rails to speed settlement and cut costs for large-scale payments (BNY Mellon official site). bny mellon tokenized deposits: what is the bank testing? BNY Mellon, the world’s largest custodian, is running an exploratory pilot to move client deposits as digital tokens over a blockchain. The work is limited and experimental. The aim is to modernize a payments stack that still relies on legacy systems and to let clients move money within bank networks more quickly and with fewer steps. It should be noted that the programme is framed as a resilience and operational-efficiency exercise. In this context, the pilot focuses on internal flows and tightly controlled client interactions. The bank emphasises careful validation over haste. For background, see our coverage: BNY Mellon tokenized deposits. Can blockchain payments instant settlement be achieved? BNY Mellon says tokenizing deposits could enable near-instant settlement and reduce reconciliation layers. The bank processes substantial payments and reportedly held over $41 trillion in assets under custody as of Q3 2022, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Yet the effort remains early and timelines are not fixed. Scope: pilot phase with internal and controlled client tests. Potential benefits: faster finality and lower operational friction. Caveat: full production deployments will require extensive validation and regulatory clarity. Technically, tokenized rails aim to collapse settlement steps and remove duplicate ledgers. That said, consensus, permissioning and reconciliation models must be designed to meet bank-grade controls. Further technical context is explained in our analysis: blockchain payments instant settlement. How does this link to jpmorgan jpm token experiments and tokenized funds banking adoption? BNY Mellon joins other big banks piloting tokenized money. For example, JPMorgan experimented with on-chain tokens in 2025, a move reported widely by the press. Likewise, several…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:08
Most crypto projects start as tinkering grounds — networks that catch the attention of hobbyists long before businesses take them seriously. But the next leap in blockchain isn’t coming from another meme or sidechain experiment; it’s being engineered for boardrooms, institutions, and public infrastructure. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is setting out to become that leap […] The post Retail First, Corporates Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Launches Before Big Players Move In appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/08 03:00
Cryptocurrency markets are retreating as Bitcoin's uptrend falters due to profit-taking after an intraday high above $125,000.read more
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:57
